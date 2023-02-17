Q4 2022 Artivion Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Brian Johnston

Comments made on this call that look forward in time involve risks or uncertainties that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the private securities litigation Reform Act of 1995.

James Patrick Mackin

Thanks, Brian, and good afternoon, everyone. Our strategy which I've discussed with you over the past few years, in which we further detailed in March of 2022 at our Investor Day, is to create significant shareholder value by driving sales of our innovative products, expanding within and into new geographies, and developing our pipeline of innovative products to substantially increase our addressable market.

David Ashley Lee

Thanks, Pat, and good afternoon, everyone. Total revenues were $79.4 million for the fourth quarter, flat on a GAAP basis and up 5% on a constant currency basis, both compared to Q4 of 2021. For the full-year, revenues increased 5% on a GAAP basis and 9% on a constant currency basis. On a year-over-year basis, in the fourth quarter of 2022, On-X revenues increased 8%. Tissue processing revenues increased 2%. Aortic stent grafts grew 2% and BioGlue decreased to 12%. On a constant currency basis compared to the fourth quarter of '21, stent grafts grew 16%. On-X grew 11%. Tissue processing increased 2% and BioGlue revenues decreased 8%. On a regional basis, fourth quarter 2020 revenues -- 2022 revenues in Asia Pacific increased 20%. Latin America increased 13%. North America increased 4% and EMEA decreased 11%, all compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

James Patrick Mackin

Thanks, Ashley. We're pleased with our performance in 2022 and our position entering 2023. And particularly considering the multitude of macro headwinds, including among other things, COVID significant staffing and inflationary pressures. Our growth strategy is working and delivering on the results we've envisioned. To summarize, our stent graft business returned to strong growth in the fourth quarter. We expect recent staffing improvements in Germany to significantly benefit supply and drive future growth.

Our first question comes from the line of [Charlie Montane] with Lake Street.

Unidentified Analyst

Congrats on a great quarter. Just a couple of quick questions for me. My first one is can you kind of remind us on how we should be thinking about FX impact in 2023? I mean, when those headwinds might start to moderate when comparing year-over-year USD numbers?

James Patrick Mackin

Ash, I'll let you take that one.

David Ashley Lee

Yes. A lot of it obviously depends on where primarily the Euro-USD relationship moves and -- because that is the one that has the most outsized impact on our business. Based on where rates are currently, we expect that beginning in the second half of the year, FX could actually become a tailwind for us. So again, it ultimately depends on where rates move. But based on what we're currently looking at, we expect, again, FX to become a tailwind for us in the second half of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

And then my next one is at your last Analyst Day, you stated stent should grow high teens, On-X, 10% to low teens, preservation, mid-single digits and surgical sealants, low to mid-single digits. Does this remain the case? And is there anything you are seeing today that could alter that trajectory?

James Patrick Mackin

Yes, I'll take that one. I mean, if you look back at kind of what we presented in March of last year, it was roughly 15 -- we projected roughly 15% to 20% growth for stent graft. We came in at 20% for the year. So at the high end of that range. On-X, we said kind of 10% to 15%. We came in at 13% midpoint of that. So well in line. Tissue, mid-single, we came in at 8% kind of at the high end of that range. The only one that disappointed was obviously BioGlue and the fact that it took us an entire year to get the CE Mark through the MDR process was a big contributor to that. We had several countries that we couldn't get (inaudible) for -- and then we -- in the countries we did get -- it took us longer than we thought. So the great news is we got the BioGlue CE Mark right at the end of the year. That's all behind us. We now have an MDR CE mark for BioGlue and we don't have to hear about that anymore.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just one last quick one here. The supply chain issues within the stent business resolved? And if not, kind of what else needs to be done?

James Patrick Mackin

Yes. I mentioned this in my comments. It's obviously -- it's a good problem to have. We have huge demand on our stent graft portfolio, partly because we have such innovative products. This is a bit of a growth challenge in that. We're growing at the high end of our range of 20%. We had some issues hiring in one of our major factory in Germany, and we actually changed our labor rates. And where we couldn't find people at the lower rates, we all of a sudden magically find a bunch of people. This is, again, inflation in action. We hired a number of people in the fourth quarter. They're being trained as we speak. It takes about 90 days to get up and trained. So we -- as Ashley commented, we should expect to see kind of continued strength in our supply chain to support that growth and even hopefully going beyond where we are as we get the new manufacturing employees trained and getting the supply chain primed. So we should see growth kind of increase throughout the year on our stent graft business.

Our next question comes from the line of Jeffrey Cohen from Ladenburg Thalmann.

Jeffrey Scott Cohen

So as a few quick ones. As far as guidance goes for '23, are you including or not including PerClot in the range?

James Patrick Mackin

Yes, that's in the range.

Jeffrey Scott Cohen

And then could you talk about margins a bit, supply chain? It seems like '23 will remain challenging?

James Patrick Mackin

I mean, margins, I mean, kind of our -- one of our -- other than the BioGlue CE mark taken forever last year, the inflationary impact, so the labor increase, the rates of labor and the cost of materials was really one of our kind of challenges as a headwind that many companies face. I mean, we finished 2021 at around 66% gross margin, and we finished '22 at about 64.5%, so about 150 basis point decline and all directly related to inflationary pressure. So those are somewhat baked in. Our gross margins, we're planning on kind of holding them flat this year with a lot of those inflationary pressures baked in.

Jeffrey Scott Cohen

And then lastly for us, any commentary, Pat, as far as the stent graft platform out there in Europe and some more color on NEXUS versus (inaudible) what kind of reception and presence and growth you're seeing?

James Patrick Mackin

Yes. I mean, we're seeing a really excellent growth. Like I said, I mean, we somewhat decelerated as the year went on in 2022, primarily because of supply. I mean, our sales team over there is running around moving product around because as I mentioned earlier, we had a hard time hiring in our facility in Germany. And once we change those labor rates to get in line with kind of the German market rates, we were able to hire very quickly in the fourth quarter and filled the factory up and those people are being trained now. So -- but as far as the product lines, I mean, we're seeing really good growth across all of our products. And that's really one of the -- it's an opportunity. We've got such unique technology in the NEO frozen elephant trunk up in the arch, the 2 offerings in the thoracic abdominal area for end side and what we call extra design that we just got to make sure we got the product where it needs to be on time, and we can continue to drive this growth for a long period of time.

Our next question comes from the line of Rick Wise with Stifel.

Frederick Allen Wise

A couple of questions. Sorry to make you go over the macro again. I just want to be absolutely clear that I'm hearing the messaging. A lot of the companies that have reported so far, Pat have probably over simplistically characterize it, I'd say they've been talking about a stable to improving environment. I just was wondering, is that how we should think about things in a general sense for you? I mean, I hear -- and when I think about it again, Germany getting better as the year unfolds. It sounds like supply chain is less an issue. currency, lesser effect (inaudible) staffing, I just want to make sure we're clear on the key macro drivers being less?

James Patrick Mackin

Yes. So if you think about -- I made a comment about just the number of -- in 30 years of doing this, I've never had as many macro headwinds, right. You had COVID, you had staffing, hospital striking. You had inflationary pressures. You had supply chain pressures, currency pressures, right. So there was a lot. I think we actually put up a pretty good year given all the stuff that was thrown at us. If you kind of unpack those, I mean, inflation, you can read the papers, everybody is kind of trying to figure out what's going to happen. But we feel like our gross margins are going to be flat and answers to your inflation question. We took 150 basis point WACC last year, and we think we can be stable this year. So we kind of got it baked in.

Frederick Allen Wise

Can you take us through some of the key drivers in 2023 for the aortic stent graft portfolio? Obviously, you're doing great. How do we think about just the blocking and tackling this year? Is it -- to what extent is it important to add sales guys? Is it -- what are your top couple of priorities for that portfolio around that one?

James Patrick Mackin

Yes. So our fastest-growing products, and there's 4 of them inside that stent craft portfolio. And it's really our differentiated portfolio. So if you kind of go from the top of the aorta down on the surgical side, our Neo device is doing extremely well. We're both opening up new markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America, and we're also adding feet on the street there. We saw tremendous growth in Asia and Latin America as combined businesses, but that was one of the underlying drivers. We continue to add some people here and there as we see a very fast-growing market, but that Neo device is growing quite well.

Frederick Allen Wise

Just a couple more for me, if you don't mind, and I appreciate all the color very helpful. If I remember correctly, your long-term guidance at the Analyst Day or you've talked about your aspiration for $400 million in 2024. How are you feeling about that number now?

James Patrick Mackin

Yes, I think. I mean -- obviously, currently --

Frederick Allen Wise

What's that great about and not so great, maybe

James Patrick Mackin

One thing is as we learned last year, I mean, obviously, when we launched that in March, I didn't know the euro was going to decline 16%. And we have a big chunk of our business in euros. So I think you'd have to -- what I'd say -- what I would draw you more to is the revenue shale chart that basically showed we thought we could grow 10% on average over the next 3 years. We grew 9% this year. It's never, as you know, businesses are never linear. There were a lot of challenges in 2022. And so I think that 10%, if you look at our guidance, we're between 8% and 12%, we're shooting for over the 3 years that we have a 10% CAGR. So again, I think the end number has a lot of factors including a big currency factor for us. But I think what we are holding to is our 10% growth rate. And I think that's well within reach for the company.

Frederick Allen Wise

And just last, I just want to make sure, again, maybe I'm just being dense about it. You had guided PROACT Mitral, I think, to the end of '22 before now it's second half. I just want to make sure I'm understanding why delay in timing and what are the factors there and why are you confident about QH '23?

James Patrick Mackin

Yes. So it's a good question, Rick. So we had 2 PMAs in front of the FDA, and we had hoped to hear from about both of them by the end of the year. On the good news, we heard from the FDA on PerClot, I'm happy to report that they basically said, this thing is going to get approved. We're basically working on labeling right now. I've been through a lot of these. We're in the final steps of the process. Now again, I can't tell you exactly when the things can get approved, but I mean the fact that they told us it's going to get approved, and we're working on labeling is a pretty good indicator.

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Matson with Needham & Company.

Michael Stephen Matson

So just one on the stent graft business. This is the second time that you've kind of had the staffing challenge there in Germany. And I mean, I understand that it's been a really difficult labor market and everything. But I guess you kind of have a forecast for how fast that business is going to grow, and it's kind of been growing in line with that forecast. So I guess, can you try to -- I mean what can you do differently to try to get ahead of this so this doesn't happen again next time you kind of -- either you (crosstalk)

James Patrick Mackin

Yes, it's a fair question, Mike. And again, I think part of this is -- I've been involved with this business, the stent graft business going back, I ran Medtronics business 20 years ago. It's a very complex supply chain. There are -- if you have an individual case, you may ship in 5 or 6 pieces because there's different sizes, and you have to put different pieces together and then 2 or 3 may come back. So there's a lot of logistical excellence that's involved in it, and we weren't necessarily up to snuff with that. There's also a lot of consignment involved where you actually put units on the shelf. So if you spread your units out in consignment and you're in the wrong places, you can see how you can get ahead of yourself.

Michael Stephen Matson

And then just on the EBITDA. So I mean, the guidance is for in excess of $50 million, but you're reiterating the guidance for $75 million for 2024. So I guess, I mean, if you come in closer to that $50 million number, I mean, that seems to be a pretty big step up almost 50% growth to get to that $75 million in 2024. So how confident are you that you can kind of get maybe more to like $60 million, $65 million this year and before that step-up doesn't look quite as difficult in 2024?

James Patrick Mackin

Yes. No, and that's a fair question, Mike. I mean, if you just do the math, I mean, one of the things we said at the kind of Analyst Day was that we were going to return 50% of the incremental gross margin as EBITDA, which is pretty much what we're doing this year, which gets you to the $50 million. I mean, we're driving for upside, right. So it's exactly to your point, we gave a range of $8 million to $12 million with a $50 million EBITDA number. So we obviously want to become in as high as we can on that range. And every $1 million you get, every point of growth, every $3 million of growth, which is a point of growth, it gets you almost $2 million in profit. So we're going to be pushing to get to a higher number than the $50 million because to your point, it will put more pressure on next year, but that's what we're should to do.

Michael Stephen Matson

And then just on the TMR handpiece thing. So it's a little confusing to me. I know you went through the numbers, but I just wanted to revisit that because -- so the -- just can you tell me what the actual revenues were in 2022? Because I don't know -- I can't remember if you were selling it every quarter. You had some -- you've had pricing on this.

James Patrick Mackin

So just to give you some rough numbers. Last year '21, we did about $3 million. We're going to do about 500,000, I think, in the first quarter until we run out of handpieces and then we're out and they aren't going to be any more for 2 years. So I think that pretty much tells you the -- I think all the numbers you need to know.

Michael Stephen Matson

But I mean, is the intention that this is dead and it never comes back or I mean?

James Patrick Mackin

Yes. I mean, part of the challenge of this, Mike, is we just were notified a few days ago. So I need some time to kind of evaluate. I mean, we had looked at potentially going to another supplier, but it was going to take us a couple of years and a couple of million dollars of investment. I just don't know if it's worth it, but I also got -- I need some time to actually invest. Like I said, this is -- we just got a letter from our contract manufacturers said, we're done making this thing. And I really haven't had time to react other than the fact that I know that I'm not going to have TMR handpieces for 2 years. I do know that. But I do need some time just to see if it's worthwhile and how long it will take, how much it will cost. So you got me kind of in the middle of the (inaudible) making.

Our next question comes from the line of Suraj Kalia with Oppenheimer.

Suraj Kalia

Pat, so a couple of questions for you and one for Ashley. all on On-X. First question, Pat. Maybe I'm over reading this, but for the first time I sensed some level of hedging in terms of PROACT Mitral approval, did I -- am I over reading into that, Pat?

James Patrick Mackin

No, I think that's fair. I mean, I think it's part of the --

Suraj Kalia

-- risk of not getting -- specifically not getting approval or for a restricted label, high risk, whatever, any additional color?

James Patrick Mackin

I think that's fair. I mean, part of it is we obviously learned where FDA was. And I just -- in Rick's question, I tried to help and again, you know probably more about this stuff than anybody on the trial designs. What I found interesting is that in -- they didn't like PROACT. I personally met with the FDA about PROACT Xa, and they did not like the composite endpoint of PROACT Aortic because bleeding, reduction in bleeding drove the endpoint. So they made us take them apart, right. And I get it, they made us take them apart. Thromboembolic is really the goal, bleeding secondary, which is what we did in PROACT Xa.

Suraj Kalia

Pat, PROACT Xa, remind us again when the publication is and also Post Xa, the top line or the trial stoppage to the extent that you can at characterize the sales force productivity pre and post, if any additional handholding was needed specifically as it relates to On-X in the field?

James Patrick Mackin

Yes. So first, on your first question on PROACT Xa, that will be presented, its recent news and I was going to cover this -- I was hopefully I was get that question. It's going to be presented in a plenary session at ATS in Los Angeles like May that, whatever is the first week of May, 5, 6, 7 around there. So that's going to be, I think, a very important presentation both for the field as well as I'm very interested to see the control group how it performed. So I'll just leave you with that foreshadowing.

Suraj Kalia

And lastly, last one, I'll throw your way (inaudible) I do appreciate you guys taking all my questions. Ashley, maybe I missed it, what was the On-X split U.S., OUS?

David Ashley Lee

It is roughly 60-40 roughly, Suraj. And I can get back with you on the exact split, but I think that it's approximately around there.

There are no further questions in the queue. I'd like to hand the call back to management for closing remarks.

James Patrick Mackin

Well, thanks for attending the call. And we're looking forward to continuing to drive forward on our strategy and driving growth in our stent grafts and our On-X franchise, significant growth in Asia Pacific, Latin America and bringing the pipeline forward. So we'll be back at you next quarter, and thanks for joining. Bye-bye.

