Q4 2022 Arch Resources Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Deck S. Slone; SVP of Strategy & Public Policy; Arch Resources, Inc.

John T. Drexler; Senior VP & COO; Arch Resources, Inc.

Matthew C. Giljum; Senior VP & CFO; Arch Resources, Inc.

Paul A. Lang; CEO, President & Director; Arch Resources, Inc.

Christopher LaFemina; Senior Equity Research Analyst; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

David Francis Gagliano; Co-Head of Metals & Mining Research and Metals & Mining Analyst; BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Lucas Nathaniel Pipes; MD, Senior VP & Equity Analyst; B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division

Michael Stephan Dudas; Partner; Vertical Research Partners, LLC

Nathan Pierson Martin; Coal and Railroads Senior Equity Analyst; The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division

Good morning from St. Louis, and thanks for joining us today.

Thanks, Deck, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your interest in Arch, and are glad you could join us on the call today.

Thanks, Paul, and good morning, everyone.

Thanks, John, and good morning, everyone.

The first question today comes from Lucas Pipes with B. Riley Securities.

Lucas Nathaniel Pipes

I want to add good job on the progress at Leer and Leer South on the cost side, that's really impressive. I want to spend my first question here on the met side and just get a little bit more sense for the cadence of shipments throughout the year. Is it pretty ratable? Do we expect maybe a little bit more here in the beginning? Or is it back-end weighted? If you could provide some color on that, I would appreciate it.

John T. Drexler

Lucas, John Drexler. As far as the cadence on the volumes, as we indicated in the release, as we sit here today, we're looking like we're going to be flat from Q4 to Q1. And then if you take the midpoint of the guidance and kind of distribute that with the difference of what we ship in the first quarter, right now, the expected cadence would be kind of ratable for the back 3 quarters of the year. So we're happy with the progress that we've been able to make at Leer and Leer South and thrilled with the increase in the volumes that we expect to achieve over the course of '23. So that's kind of our view on the cadence right now.

Lucas Nathaniel Pipes

That's helpful. And then switching to the thermal side. John, you made some comments in the prepared remarks. I think it was 500,000 tons could move the total margin in the thermal business by $1. If you could just remind us what the dynamics are there. And then the sales guidance for the year, I think from the low end to the high end, about 8 million tons. What are the key drivers there? I would appreciate that color. And then as you look out to 2024, how is the thermal sales book positioned today? And what's your outlook in light of the weaker gas price environment?

John T. Drexler

Yes. Thanks, Lucas. As we sit here today -- and we talked about it throughout the course of the prepared remarks, the challenges that we've had really have been rail over the course of 2022. It significantly limited our opportunity to liberate coal into the export market. As we sit here today, that coal going into the export market, even with some of the pressure that we've seen on some of those international pricing still nets back to a very healthy margin for us. And so those 500,000 tons that we're looking at right now, we're fairly confident we're going to be able to get those exported. They're not priced right now. Clearly, though, at today's market price, those will be leveraging and would add $1 per ton to the margin. More importantly, though, we think there's a larger upside on the exports as well. If the rails perform, we could continue to enhance that thermal margin significantly if we have the opportunity to get more coal off the coast.

Paul A. Lang

Lucas, those volumes at stack, those volumes are principally off the West Coast, and so you're looking at a Newcastle price of $220 if you look at the spot. And so at those prices, that's what that would translate into given our expected costs at West Elk. So you can see that 500,000 tons is still quite leveraging. It's less than we'd like to ship. It's less than we hoped to ship, but it's the amount we feel confident about at this point. And still, it's a significant uplift in the average realization and then the average contribution and the total contribution for the thermal segment.

John T. Drexler

From a thermal perspective, at least as the wide range in the guidance that we provided, the 8 million tons, so much of that is driven by where the rails are going to perform. We are sold out essentially at the midpoint of the guidance. I want to go all the way back to the beginning of '22. But if you remember, as we work through the course of '22 because of the significant rail challenges we had, we ended up shipping less coal than we had committed over the course of the year. Right now, our guidance kind of aligns with what we were able to ship in '22. We're hopeful that the rails continue to improve, which would give us some additional opportunity, especially with the leveraging export tons that we just discussed.

Deck S. Slone

And look, it's again, Deck, it's -- for 2024, we're probably not ready to go there yet. It's premature for us to talk about the sales book and quantify that in a significant way. But we do have a very solid foundation we have built. We feel really good about where we are and the pricing we've achieved. So we would expect the strong pricing you've seen here or you expect to see in 2023 to roll into 2024 as well. But we're not ready to give precise volumes as yet. I would only say, again, it's a really quite solid foundation. We feel quite good about our position for '24 as well.

The next question comes from David Gagliano with BMO.

David Francis Gagliano

I just have a couple of quick ones, I think. You kind of talked about it a little bit, but I was wondering if I could just ask directly. What's the split in the guide, the average price of $17.50 a ton for overall U.S. thermal? What's the split between PRB and West Elk embedded in that?

Paul A. Lang

So Dave, it's about, call it, $15.25 or so as kind of the PRB price on the 65 million tons or so that John referenced. And then West Elk, obviously, provides the uplift from that level for the average committed pricing on, quite frankly, again, fairly modest export tons.

John T. Drexler

And the volume split is about $65.5.

Paul A. Lang

Correct. Absolutely.

David Francis Gagliano

Okay. All right, helpful. And then just on -- there was a comment earlier about potential working capital build in the first quarter. I just wanted to ask if that could be quantified, obviously, just to help with the calibration of the estimate of the variable dividend.

Matthew C. Giljum

Yes, Dave, this is Matt. One of the things John highlighted in his discussion was the success we've had on the Asian customers. The good of that is that those are some great customers that hopefully will be long-term folks that we'll sell to and be in their book for a long time. The downside, if you want to look at it is in a rising price environment, we will hang up more of those receivables on the balance sheet. And so that's what we're expecting this quarter. As you see, the PLB price rise throughout the quarter, the way some of the pricing works there is a provisional price that we'll bill at and collect in the quarter, but that true-up to the higher pricing will come next quarter.

Paul A. Lang

David, this is Paul. I think I said last quarter, I think the biggest surprise of any of us is how lumpy the working capital can be. And my guess is we're going to see a corresponding impact on dividends in 2023, where they're just not going to be ratable. They're going to be up and down. But obviously, over the course of the year, it's going to even out, it'll all work out.

David Francis Gagliano

Yes. Great. That's very helpful. And then sticking with the capital allocation, just on the buybacks, obviously, a nice number this quarter. And after adjusting for working capital, any reason to expect on a quarterly basis the sort of the 50-50 split to move that much in one direction or the other between specials and buybacks?

Paul A. Lang

I mean, right now, David, I think the way the program is set up in the allocation model, we're going to stick with it. The 50% of the discretionary cash flow to dividends, it's very simple. People understand it. Absent working capital changes, it's very simple. What's a little more lumpy is going to be the repurchases and what we do with the other 50%. But David, I think we believe the program is working well. It's been well received by our shareholders. And our plan right now is to stick with things.

Matthew C. Giljum

David, it's a fairly simple formula. But as Paul said, we're going to -- because we pay the dividend in arrears and the way we pay it, it's going to be lumpy, but our general view is 10 quarters from now, when you look back over what's been paid out for the first 50% the second 50%, they're going to be relatively equal because, again, it's just math. Having said that, we are going to see lumpiness quarter-to-quarter. So we try to provide guidance around that, not always possible to provide precision. But again, the 50-50 will hold, it just may not hold in any given quarter.

David Francis Gagliano

Perfect. It's very helpful. Last question, I know, I'm going to be quick, but not that quick. Really quickly now, last question. Can you talk a little bit about the customers on the U.S. thermal side? I know it's early days. The numbers haven't been good on the demand side. Can you just speak through potential as we get into the year for maybe deferrals? And how much is kind of open for reopenings and stuff like that, plus or minus, how much in the committed volumes for 2023?

Paul A. Lang

Yes. Good question, David. As we sit here today and we look at the book for '23, right, there are some headwinds. We referenced those. But at the same time, as we're talking and looking at customers and the inventories that they have, we continue to see that there's demand for rebuild that needs to occur from an inventory level that we believe will continue to play itself through over the course of the year. We'll continue to evaluate things as we move forward. But we have good confidence that for what our committed levels are that we expect to ship those over the course of the year.

Matthew C. Giljum

And Dave, I mean, if you recall, last year in 2022, there was an awful lot of coal conservation going on because of poor rail performance. And so generators would have been burning more coal. They just didn't have the inventory, they couldn't get the volumes. And so as a result, they are focused on rebuilding those inventories now. Now clearly, it's been a slow start to the winter in terms of weather and demand has been down, natural gas price is very low. So that will have an effect on burn. But so far, we're not hearing from any of our customers that they don't want to continue to receive the full amount, their full allocation. And quite frankly, they're still struggling to get kind of rail service that they expect. So if it's a mild summer as well, perhaps we'd start to see that pushback. But right now, we don't expect to see that. We think this is going to be a year of sort of rebuilding of these inventories and more to more normal levels.

Paul A. Lang

David, I think Deck touched on the frustration of some of our customers on rail service. And I think you stand back and look, the Eastern rails had the same issue that we hear about in the West. But Eastern rail services basically settled their problems in about 4 or 5 months. Frankly, the Western rail service has gotten worse in the fourth quarter. I mean it's extraordinarily disappointing what they're doing and their ability to bounce back. And that frustration has come through from our customers. And I think if they can get the rail service, I feel a little more optimistic this year about them taking what they contracted.

The next question comes from Nathan Martin from The Benchmark Company.

Nathan Pierson Martin

I think most of them have been addressed at this point. But maybe just drilling down a little bit more on expected shipment cadence. I know John had some good comments there. But maybe on the met side, any planned longwall moves to be mindful of? Paul, you just said it sounds like Eastern rail service is moving along fairly well. But is Curtis Bay back up to running at 100% again? And then on the thermal side, again, rail service continues to be poor. It sounds like how do you expect that maybe to affect the cadence or timing of shipments on the thermal business?

John T. Drexler

So Nate, from a longwall move perspective, our operations have gotten exceptionally good and efficient at moving the walls from panel to panel. Leer South, just right at the beginning of January of this year, had a very successful move from Panel 2 to Panel 3. We've got several moves scheduled over the course of the year, depending on advance rates, something might get pulled into '23 or push out to '24. But all of that is incorporated into the guidance and our teams have high confidence on the ability to execute on the plan that's out there and don't see any significant impacts or variability to kind of the cadence of our production over the course of the year.

Paul A. Lang

Look -- sorry, Nate, it's been a slow start, obviously, on the rail side. I mean you do have typical seasonality. Q2 tends to be a lesser period because of weather in the PRB on the thermal side. Q3 tends to be a strong shipping quarter, so there certainly could be some level of lumpiness. But again, we started out Q1 at a fairly slow pace. So stay tuned.

John T. Drexler

I think if you look at the cadence, if you were just to make it ratable over the course of the year to that midpoint of 70 million tons, it'd be 17.5 million tons a quarter, as Deck indicated, there's typically some seasonality in a traditional year, but then when you've got the rail impacts and challenges, we do expect improvement from Q4, but probably not on a true ratable basis in Q1 for the full year at the 70 million ton midpoint of the guidance for the year, if that helps.

Nathan Pierson Martin

Yes. No, that's very helpful, guys. And just real quick, Curtis Bay, is that kind of back up to running normally at this point?

John T. Drexler

Yes, Nate. We -- over the course of the year, things -- they address the issue that started in January of '22 and work to kind of repair the facility. The logistics team here did an outstanding job of managing that issue over the course of the year as Curtis Bay continued to make repairs, our opportunity to participate, continue to increase there at Curtis Bay. And as we rolled into the end of the year, we're not seeing any issues with Curtis Bay as we go forward.

Paul A. Lang

Okay. I'll just say, Nate, that CSX effectively did what they said. They delivered on the operating side. They got Curtis Bay back up and running. No complaints on the East.

Nathan Pierson Martin

Great to hear, guys. And then maybe as it relates to full year '23 net segment cost per ton guidance, what met price are you kind of embedding in your $79 to $89 ton range there?

Matthew C. Giljum

So Nate, as part of the reason for that wide range is a lot of those different variables that are out there, including sales price. Remind everyone that given the ownership structure of the reserves that we have out in the East where we own the majority of those reserves, our sales-sensitive costs in relative terms are fairly modest kind of we guide to about a 7% range type sales-sensitive cost numbers. So we're not going to provide specific guidance on what the market range was. But once again, it's all incorporated into the guidance that we have out there.

Paul A. Lang

And Nate, just a reminder, that 7% -- 5% of that is severance tax we pay the state of West Virginia, which I think underscores further the strength of our position and the fact that we own the vast majority of our reserves and fees. So we really are in a quite a good position and feel very comfortable that while sure higher prices will have some effect on our cost, it's fairly modest and so not that difficult for us to encompass those sorts of increased prices within the range we provide.

Nathan Pierson Martin

Got it. Appreciate that. And then maybe just finally, a bigger picture question. I guess timely the report is out this morning, Teck might be looking to announce the spinoff of its met coal business as early as next week according to Bloomberg. I know you guys obviously can't comment specifically on deals, but how would you maybe characterize the current coal M&A landscape? Would you have any interest in adding some high-quality met coal assets?

Paul A. Lang

Nate, as we've said in the past, we'll look at everything and consider about it anything. But it's a very difficult environment to do a deal. And you talk about what is the environment, well, it's effectively frozen. There's lots of reasons for that. And I think anybody or everybody should agree that if there is a deal out there that lowers costs and in our case, does not hurt us on a quality basis, we'd probably take a lot of interest in it. But absent that, it's hard to put a deal together right now. And we'll keep looking, we'll keep considering. But frankly, we're in a good position. We're on the low end of the cost curve. Frankly, we're well below the average cost curve over the rest of the U.S. And if our downside case is simply harvesting cash and turn it back to shareholders, that's fine.

The next question comes from Michael Dudas with Vertical Research Partners.

Michael Stephan Dudas

So adding those 7 Asian customers, you can put that in context relative to your comments in your prepared remarks of utilization starting to improve some hot metal coming back. Is that helping your product kind of get noticed in the marketplace? And with regard to looking at the best netback value for Arch long term, how important you think Asia will be going forward? Is that going to be a significant marketing of the tons that you have in the market for export customers? It sounds that's like what you'd like to do if the economics make sense.

Paul A. Lang

Yes, Mike, I'll start off broadly and see if Deck or John want to add in. Clearly, our thinking has been the last couple of years is to expand our customer base in Asia. And the logic is fairly simple. Both the U.S. and European blast furnaces are slowing down for a variety of reasons, starting to move away. And the real growth on the raw steel or the hot-rolled steel is in Asia. So we have purposely done this jump to the Asian markets and spend a lot of time and effort in there.

Deck S. Slone

So Mike, I'd say, look, we've now crossed over 40% of our volumes moving into Asia. We think that's really important and strategic. That is where the growth is going to be. As Paul said, the Europeans are looking at some migration away from integrated steel production towards more EAF and maybe DRI with EAF. The Asian market is not. The Asian market is full speed ahead on new integrated steel capacity being added. And post-COVID, the projects that were put on pause have now started back and are moving forward with great momentum. As we look out between now and 2030, we could see 70 million tons of additional hot metal production manifest itself in Southeast Asia, including India. And that's a huge market opportunity for us. The vast majority of that will be served via the seaborne market. And so we absolutely believe it's strategic.

John T. Drexler

And Michael, I'll add just to recognize the marketing team and the tremendous work that they've done to go out and to secure additional business in these Asian markets. We've talked about it for some time that Deck just alluded to, the qualities of the product that we're producing and wanting to get it introduced into a growing area like that. The marketing team has done an outstanding job of getting those relationships, getting opportunities to have the product tested and then executing on the ability to enter into contracts. So it's been a big win all around. And just to kind of wrap up that discussion, in addition to the growing demand there, and we've hinted on this a couple of different times. There's just a complete lack of investment globally in new production. And so we see a tremendous opportunity here as we move forward and think we're positioned very well.

Michael Stephan Dudas

No, that's very well said, gentlemen. And just a follow-up maybe on your last comment there, John. Do you think U.S. can contribute -- what do you think the U.S. can contribute to export met in 2023? And even in the next '24 and '25, is there the ability to kind of maintain those numbers or I would assume there's still going to be these struggles?

Deck S. Slone

Yes, Mike, it's Deck. And look, we are comfortable with the fact that demand could slacken if the macro environment continues to slow and weaken, we're in a great position to sort of ride out any kind of trough. So I want to say that first. So we're not making this projection for the market for great market strength, unbroken in the end of the business cycle. We will say this. Right now, you're right, you've got steel production and hot metal production now starting to show signs of kicking back up after declining by nearly 9% last year in the world, excluding China. And yet, the supply side continues to be under a lot of pressure.

John T. Drexler

Michael, the other thing related to this, we used to always talk about what we need is an average of about $150 East Coast price for the world to work. You think about that now and the guidance so that you're hearing from a lot of the U.S. producers, $150 is breakeven. That number has moved up dramatically. And as Deck said, look, we don't need it to be $200 or $300 to do well, but it is interesting where it's settling in at. Look, I don't think the $150 as a normal going forward price structure, our cost -- our price structure is going to be the norm going forward.

Next question comes from Chris LaFemina with Jefferies.

Christopher LaFemina

I apologize. I mean, you touched on some of this already, but Deck, you were talking about kind of the structural supply problems in the seaborne coal market, which are not going to get solved easily. And we went through a year last year when Chinese demand for met coal at least was very, very weak and Chinese domestic coal production increased to us. So pretty astonishing when you consider how bad China was last year, how strong in the coal markets were anyway. So the debate now that we're hearing from a lot of investors is whether or not this China recovery will be steel intensive. And I think the overwhelming consensus view is that it's going to be consumer driven. It's not going to be about steel. But we're hearing from some of the big iron ore miners that they're already seeing evidence of a pickup in activity in real estate and construction. And there's been a lot of policy shifts in the China housing market that could drive potentially a pretty strong recovery in kind of steel for construction, which I think the market is probably not really expecting.

Deck S. Slone

Chris, it's Deck. It's such a good question. And as indicated, look, last year, hot metal production was way down, and that's the key driver in coking coal markets. And yes, coking coal markets were very robust. And so if China continues to import 40 million tons of seaborne coking coal, that certainly supports the market we're in. If that does, in fact, ratchet up, you're right, that's additional pressure. We saw -- in November, you had 25 million tons or so of European steel mill capacity that was idle, 10 million tons of that has now come back. So again, we're seeing signs of pick up elsewhere as well. And so if China weighed back into this market in a significant way, it certainly could provide additional support. And so we agree.

The next question comes from Lucas Pipes with B. Riley Securities.

Lucas Nathaniel Pipes

I first wanted to touch on the initial target being reached at the reclamation fund. Should we expect kind of minimal contributions this year or not? And if so, what could be maybe the contributions longer term?

Matthew C. Giljum

Yes. Lucas, we essentially, as we noted, really completed the accelerated funding during 2022. And what we're really going to target now is just to make sure that as changes in that future obligation take place that we're continuing to try and match what the ultimate obligation will be with what's in the fund. So I think this year, you could see that fund grow by somewhere in the neighborhood of $20 million. Some of that's going to be interest, that's just accruing on what's there. Some of it will be modest contributions that we'll make over the course of the year. And then look, as we look at it in the interest rate environment that we're in, after this year, I'm not sure we'll have to make much in the way of additional contributions as the interest accrues on that fund that we've already got in place. I think we're going to be in very good shape to have the obligation fully funded.

Paul A. Lang

I think for modeling, though, Matt, the best way to look at it is about $5 million a quarter.

Matthew C. Giljum

Correct.

Lucas Nathaniel Pipes

Very helpful. And Matt, I do want to congratulate you on the share repurchases that was about $20 per share of better pricing, thanks to the convert acquisitions you did. So well done there. Matt, can you remind us what the share count is today?

Matthew C. Giljum

So the diluted share count today is, call it, just under 20 million shares. That includes all of what's underlying the remaining convertible bonds, the warrants that are outstanding in the employee shares. The basic shares today, call it, just around 17.5 million shares.

I would like to turn the conference back over to Paul Lang, CEO and President, for any closing remarks.

Paul A. Lang

I want to thank you again for your interest in Arch.

