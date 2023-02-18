Q4 2022 Aptargroup Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Mary Skafidas

Robert W. Kuhn; Executive VP & CFO; AptarGroup, Inc.

Stephan B. Tanda; President, CEO & Executive Director; AptarGroup, Inc.

Daniel Dalton Rizzo; Equity Analyst; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Gabrial Shane Hajde; Senior Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

George Leon Staphos; MD and Co-Sector Head in Equity Research; BofA Securities, Research Division

Kyle White; Research Associate; Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Matthew T. Krueger; Senior Research Associate; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Stefan Diaz; Research Associate; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Aptar's 2022 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Introducing today's conference call is Mrs. Mary Skafidas, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications. Please go ahead.

Mary Skafidas

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thanks for being with us today. Joining me on the call are Stephan Tanda, President and CEO; and Bob Kuhn, Executive Vice President and CFO. Our press release and accompanying slide deck have been posted on our website. If you are following along on our website, you can advance the slides by hovering over the presentation screen and clicking on the arrows on the right and left. As always, we will also post a replay of this call on our website.

Stephan B. Tanda

Thank you, Mary, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us on the call today. I'm going to begin my remarks by highlighting our results for the fourth quarter and the full year. Later on in the call, Bob Kuhn, our CFO, will provide additional details on the quarter and year-end results. I will also spend some time talking about the strategic realignment that we announced in early December and the benefits we expect to achieve.

Robert W. Kuhn

Thank you, Stephan, and good morning, everyone. Starting on Slide 10, I would like to summarize the quarter. Our reported sales decreased 2%. This included currency translation headwinds of approximately 6%. Therefore, core sales grew 4%, primarily due to strong volume growth in Pharma + Beauty as well as price increases in Beauty + Home.

Story continues

Stephan B. Tanda

Thanks, Bob. In closing, as Bob mentioned, on Slide 14, looking ahead to the first quarter, we expect the momentum to continue in our pharma end markets, especially in prescription and consumer health care as well as in our beauty end markets such as fragrance and skin care. The year is off to a good start, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead of us. We anticipate that the food, personal care and home care market in North America will continue to be challenged due to destocking. While we are starting to see orders to come back in food, it's too early to say when these markets will fully recover. We believe our segment realignment will strengthen the market position of our Beauty and our Closure segments, allowing us to better serve customers and deliver long-term value for shareholders. The realignment reinforces our commitment to optimizing our portfolio and increasing capital efficiencies by leveraging common assets.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Ghansham Panjabi from Baird.

Matthew T. Krueger

This is actually Matt Krueger sitting in for Ghansham. I guess I'd like to dig a little deeper into the inventory situation across the supply chain. So can you provide an update on how you are seeing inventory levels across the supply chain right now, including on a segment basis across your own portfolio but then also some added detail on what you're hearing from the customer base? I think we've seen in the market a mix timeline for when this destocking effort could be complete, whether it be kind of in the first quarter or maybe lingering into the later part of the first half of the year. Any thoughts on that topic would be helpful.

Stephan B. Tanda

Sure. Maybe we start off with pharma. We have very robust order books for prescription and consumer health care, see good growth in injectable and active materials with the exception of the at-home COVID test comparison. Clearly, allergic rhinitis is growing well above trend. Now part of that is just catching up from the low points during COVID. We just reached about 2019 volume levels in allergic rhinitis. Anecdotally, we see that usage of nasal -- allergic rhinitis product is picking up further as more products come out, more combination products come out, so we're quite positive on allergic rhinitis.

Matthew T. Krueger

Great. That's very helpful. And then maybe just touching on the raw material situation. Can you talk about any sort of raw material benefit that you saw during the quarter in 4Q? What sort of potential impact or benefit there could be from lower raw material costs in the first quarter of 2023 and guidance? And then maybe some detail on what you're thinking about for the full year as to how that develops. We've seen some fluctuations with oil and resin actually ticking up recently after heading lower for quite some time. So just how that would flow through the portfolio would be helpful.

Robert W. Kuhn

Sure. I can take that question. So for the fourth quarter, it had a rather immaterial impact on the top line, approximately 1% on a consolidated basis and had a slight positive in each of the segments, but nothing significant. In Q1, we're actually seeing sequentially resin in North America and Europe, increasing slightly from Q4 levels, but they are still on a year-on-year comparison going to be much lower than where they were in Q1 of 2022. So it really depends. It's difficult for us in our projections to forecast what the impact is going to be, because there are different pass-through delays depending on the customers, and obviously, it's going to depend a lot on the volume. So I couldn't even begin to lean out for the year, what we would expect. But again, resin is our largest purchase, but we're still seeing increased cost in other areas such as metal and aluminum and things like that.

Operator

Our next question comes from George Staphos from Bank of America.

George Leon Staphos

My question -- the first one is on Beauty and the overall realignment to the extent that you can comment, is there any way to bracket what the margin or cost benefits might be over a 1-year or 2-year basis, recognizing you have a lot of discussions to go through with employees, works council, et cetera, which may prevent you from talking to that. Assuming that you might not be able to give us some color there. Just can you talk a bit about how much non-Beauty will be within the Beauty segment as a percentage of revenues and talk about what you're seeing in terms of launch activity in beauty? And then I had a quick follow- on CapEx.

Stephan B. Tanda

Sure. Let me kick it off, George and then ask Bob to follow up. First, I want to make it clear that the segment realignment and the cost work that I referred to as we engage the European Works Council are separate and almost independent. So the second realignment is really moving about $200 million of Closures revenues from Beauty to Food + Beverage, which is almost exclusively a Closures business. And the benefits are really, one, it allows the Closure business to go after any and all end users. And just as an example, health care closures are very attractive closures, and the pharma people are not going to be bothered to go after health care closures, but the closures people will. And while it's just Food + Beverage, they won't. The one is really position us to be more -- go after all Closures business. The second one is really reflecting how customers buy it.

Robert W. Kuhn

Sure. So how we define personal care and how our customers define personal care are 2 different things. There are things that we call personal care that they consider beauty. But the way we look at personal care and home care prior to the breakup realignment of the segments, rather, it was about 43% to 45% of the total Beauty + Home segment. So then you take out the closures piece of the Personal Care and Home Care, which Stephan mentioned is about $200 million. So we're probably somewhere between 35% and roughly 40%, I would think, as we would define personal care and home care.

George Leon Staphos

Should we assume, if you can't quantify at this juncture than directionally that you will give us at some point, the benefits you expect to get from both initiatives to margin?

Stephan B. Tanda

Sure. One -- go ahead.

George Leon Staphos

And then my related question -- or my second question is just how long can you keep at these CapEx levels, which are quite a nice step down from where we've been?

Stephan B. Tanda

Yes. So sure. Once we have reached agreements with the labor representatives and can kind of mark in both the onetime costs and the implementation timeline, we will share with you the related savings. But look at that towards the second half of the year, these processes are (inaudible) long. And on the CapEx as well, we have concurrently executed on 3 large projects, 2 of which are coming to fruition. We're opening the really state-of-the-art custom beauty facility in France and the China facility comes on stream.

Robert W. Kuhn

Yes. And I would just add that some of the plant consolidations that we've gone through over the last several years, should lead to a little bit less on the maintenance side. But as a company, I think a good use of our balance sheet is going to be to continue to automate in the factories, right, to get more efficient, to automate where we can. These new state-of-the-art facilities are one example of that. So we always have a runout of activities over the years. So we've got some new technologies, which are coming on stream. And I would hope that we continue to invest in new innovative products like some of the sustainable pumps that Stephan was mentioning [that his] type certainly in the pharma said all that requires CapEx to keep going.

Operator

Our next question comes from Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley.

Stefan Diaz

This is actually Stefan Diaz sitting in for Angel. Real quickly on the European Work Council. Would you be able to give any more details on your tentative strategy and any potential timeline on the potential initiatives?

Stephan B. Tanda

Sure. Thanks for the question, Stefan. For those who are interested in this, so if you operate across multiple countries, and if it's requested by more than 1 country, you have to have legally what's called the European Works Councils. We have that since a few years. So any restructuring that you do that spans multiple countries, you first have to do consultation with the European Works Councils. In our case, we have big operations in France, Germany and Italy. So you already have 3 countries that are affected. And then this is very well regulated, what you need to cover and how you need to cover it. The books with hundreds and hundreds of pages. And then you have to, in parallel, negotiate with the National works councils and unions.

Stefan Diaz

Great. And then should the realignment change the way we think about capital allocation going forward? And would you be able to quantify some of the costs that you're going to incur due to the realignment?

Stephan B. Tanda

The realignment does not create a lot of cost by itself. And the capital allocation does not really change that much. Clearly, we expect some capital savings by pooling assets that do the same thing, but we have ramped up our capital deployment towards pharma. From 5 years ago, it was mid-20s, now being over 50%. They will not change. And yes, we certainly count in more capital efficiencies, but you also see in overall CapEx guidance.

Operator

Our next question comes from Dan Rizzo from Jefferies.

Daniel Dalton Rizzo

You talked a lot about margins, I think, in Beauty + Home. And I was just wondering in the Pharma segment, what the EBITDA or EBIT margin target is? And now over -- this year and over the next couple of years where we expect to get to?

Stephan B. Tanda

Yes. Our external targets for pharma are 6% to 10% top line growth and 32% to 36% EBITDA margin. Not that we guarantee this every single quarter, but over time, that's what we look for. And clearly, we are growing quite nicely at the moment. Now we're putting in a lot of new capacity in our injectable business, which has created a drag. Bob mentioned $8 million in quarter 1, going then down to $2 million to $3 million a quarter for the balance of the year. And we are also investing in digital health, which is a lumpy business, but on average, it's also about $0.02 a quarter drag.

Daniel Dalton Rizzo

Those investments are most of this year or will they be over the next several years? I assume it would continue.

Stephan B. Tanda

The injectable investment is in multiple phases. So maybe let's just step back. Injectables, we basically have 3 manufacturing steps. One is what we call the mixing where you prepare the polymer. Two is the molding where you create the stopper or the plunger or the needle shield. And then 3 is the washing and finishing that then creates the finished product. And we have 3 locations, 2 in France, 1 in the U.S. And those investments are made in all 3 locations at different steps of the value chain or this process that I described.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kyle White from Deutsche Bank.

Kyle White

I actually wanted to follow up on Dan's question there earlier regarding pharma. There's a lot of puts and takes in pharma on the volume side, the top line side. You have a pretty challenging comp year-over-year, but there's a lot of positives that seem to be in the development, right? You mentioned the (inaudible) moving to over-the-counter. Is there any way to quantify the benefit of volumes you're expecting from this? And then even longer term, it seems like there's a lot of developments being made for nasal delivery solutions of drug molecules and then you also have the injectables capacity expansion. So just trying to understand kind of your line of sight to hitting that 6% to 10% target for 2023? And then even longer term, is that the right target given all the positives that seem to be in the development?

Stephan B. Tanda

Yes. We discussed it, I think when we had the Investor Day in Congers. You always have moving pieces, and this is a pipeline business. So everything that we start developing today really comes out of the pipeline 5 to 7 years from now. So it's really our confidence in the pipeline that underpins the 6% to 10% growth. Clearly, right now, we are growing above that. This will be -- allergic rhinitis will revert back to mean. No question. It will [not] going to keep growing at double digits. And yes, consumer health care is very strong at the moment. So we are quite comfortable with the 6% to 10%, not only this year, but for years to come, but we're also ready to raise it.

Kyle White

Got it. Is there any way -- I mean, just to follow up, is there any to size the Narcan potential and what that means for you? And then my second question was going to be on pharma and the cost side. Can you just remind us the cost that you incurred this past year related to start-up costs and the ERP implementation? And then when do those costs go away? We're just trying to get a better understanding of kind of the more run rate normalized earnings power of this business when those one-time costs are behind you.

Stephan B. Tanda

Sure. So I think Bob mentioned the quarter 4 and the quarter 1 numbers. Again, quarter 1, it was $0.08 or $8 million, which will then go down to $2 million to $3 million for the balance of the year. And it will also continue in '24, if '24 comes on stream, but then it will go away. That's as far as we see. I mean, it's -- for this business, remember compared to some other company, it's a small business, and we're putting in substantial capital. So the rent is all, takes quite a metric. And -- we bought this business 10 years ago. And now we're putting in our standard SAP system, which is also a major effort.

Robert W. Kuhn

Yes. I mean on relating to 2022, we had roughly a $0.02 to $0.03 as we began the validation in the expansion that was done in 2022. And then in Q4 of this year, we had about total of $0.03 to $0.04 related to the startup and the ERP implementation. And then Stephan gave you the forward-looking part.

Operator

Our next question comes from Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo Securities.

Gabrial Shane Hajde

I just had one quick one. A lot of ground has been covered. Just one quick one on corporate. It was a little bit higher than maybe what we were looking for, and it sounds like the ERP and start-up costs that were distributed to the segments. So I'm just curious if there's anything in there and then maybe a little bit of view for what you're expecting for '23?

Robert W. Kuhn

Gabe, you're always good to drag me down the rabbit hole. So bear with me on this one. The biggest increase in the corporate expense comes from some of our supplemental pension in the U.S., and this is a kind of a quirk of the accounting rules, right? So we have annuity contracts on the books, which sit on the asset side. So any fluctuations in those asset contracts have to go through P&L, while any fluctuations in the liability for the pension go through OCI. So what you had last year is you had a $2 million positive, right, as the (inaudible) through corporate expense, and now it's flipped to $2 million negative as the interest rates are increasing. So there's an additional cost in theory on the annuity contracts, even though that they're covered. So that accounts for about $3.5 million, $4 million of the delta.

Gabrial Shane Hajde

Okay. At least we didn't get into organic chemistry or something crazy. One did pop in my mind as you're talking about this. Did I hear you correctly that you were saying you expect '23 net leverage to end sort of where you're at today? Or you're saying we're at 1.7, we see some opportunities perhaps on the M&A side, but we'll remain active in the absence of that for share repurchase? I just -- maybe clarify those comments.

Robert W. Kuhn

Yes. I mean I think, Gabe, we're comfortable in the 1 to 3x leverage where we're at. So 1.7 is a nice spot to be in. We have to follow what's going on with the interest rate environment. We've got some debt repayments that are coming due in 2024. We still have about $108 million left on our existing authorization for share repurchases. We'll continue to look at M&A. So again, we're going to stay in that comfortable range for now, and we'll see what opportunities it brings. And we're going to track where the interest rate environment goes for additional borrowings if that was necessary.

Stephan B. Tanda

Yes, we usually don't guide the leverage ratio for other than the corridor of 1 to 3x, but the 1.7 is where we are at.

Operator

We have a follow-up question from George Staphos from Bank of America.

George Leon Staphos

I asked earlier about the launch activity that you might be seeing in Beauty and Fragrance. Can you talk to that? And then somewhat relatedly, can you give us assurances on what additional information you'll be providing to us as we get on the call and have been getting on the calls underlying the segment data, will you be giving, Bob, a kind of the end market data in the new reclassified segments? So launch activity that we'll be getting post -- please go ahead.

Stephan B. Tanda

Let me take the first one and then Bob follow up. So on the launches, look, there certainly is pent-up eagerness on behalf of our customers to launch new fragrances, that's the business model, but they will not launch into the market that we had during COVID or the uncertainties of past year. Now as we exit that period of tremendous uncertainty, certainly, you will see a lot of launches in this what makes us also comfortable with continued strength in fragrance. As for the coming quarters, even if you see a back off at some stage in Europe and the Americas, we certainly hear from customers that as China reemerges and that consumer comes back that certainly the second half also looks very good. So overall, the good momentum in launches. And then I'll give you the assurance question, Bob.

Robert W. Kuhn

Sure. So George, consistent with requirements and what we've done in past segment realignments, prior to our Q1 earnings, we'll probably file an 8-K with the previous 2 years of 2022 and 2021 restated under the realignment as well as the quarterly splits for 2022. And that should give you the information you'll need that's not only for the upcoming 10-Qs, but then the 10-K at the end of the year.

George Leon Staphos

Right. But I guess what I was saying, will you also give us Beauty core growth, Food core growth, et cetera, within the reclassified segments?

Robert W. Kuhn

Yes, we'll definitely give you color by market.

George Leon Staphos

Okay. Last one, just on sustainability. Can you give us across the entity in total? And then within pharma specifically, what percentage of your products are recyclable, reasonable or composable, which I imagine is very little? But any metrics around that for the company and for pharma would be great. Congrats on the performance this year to end the quarter and the year.

Stephan B. Tanda

Thanks. So I think the best place where you see this is our sustainability report. Clearly, the ratio is much higher in the consumer-facing products where it might be as much as 15%. In the pharma product, it's just starting with Consumer Healthcare. While we're talking about sustainability, you've seen in the growing recognition around everything sustainability, ESG. One is, of course, that is very important, the future proof of the company and future-proof the business. But I also want to highlight, it's extremely important to our customers, and it's extremely important to talent, whether I recruit for the Board or senior positions or frontline positions, the first thing people say, "Hey, I really love what you're doing around sustainability." And therefore, we can compete above our weight class in recruiting. And clearly, for customers, it's important that, in the end, drives preference when it comes to who to buy from.

Operator

We have no further questions on the line. I will now hand the floor back to Mr. Tanda for closing remarks.

Stephan B. Tanda

Great. Thank you all. Really appreciate everything the team has done. We ended with a solid quarter 4 despite the North American weakness in some of the consumer end users. We clearly are off to a strong year in quarter 1, and we will overcome the consumer weakness here as well as the top pharma comps. As you know, the onetime costs, especially the ERP cost in injectable will be transitory, and we see good demand patterns in Pharma and Beauty continuing.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call. Thank you for joining. You may now disconnect your lines.