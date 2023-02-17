Q4 2022 Antero Midstream Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Justin James Agnew

I would also like to direct you to the home page of our website at www.anteromidstream.com, where we've provided a separate earnings call presentation that will be reviewed during today's call.

Paul M. Rady

Thanks, Justin. 2022 was an exceptional year for Antero Midstream. Despite the inflationary environment, we delivered capital expenditures below guidance and EBITDA at the high end of guidance. We completed two bolt-on free cash flow accretive, strategic acquisitions that extended our dedicated underlying inventory to over 2 decades.

Brendan E. Krueger

Thanks, Paul. I'll start my comments by briefly highlighting the fourth quarter results and then move on to our 2023 guidance and updated 5-year outlook through 2027. Starting on Slide #6 titled Year-Over-Year Midstream throughput growth. AM's low pressure gathering volumes were 3.1 Bcf a day, over 3% of all natural gas volumes gathered in the U.S. Compression volumes during the fourth quarter were 2.9 Bcf a day, a 4% increase year-over-year.

Unidentified Analyst

This is (inaudible) on for Jeremy. Just start off with AR kind of transitioning to a maintenance post return in capital model. Curious around your thoughts around metrics we should watch for when thinking about Antero Midstream reaching a return of capital positive inflection point?

Brendan E. Krueger

Yes. So I think we tried to come up for that in the prepared remarks. But overall, we were at a free cash flow breakeven in the last 2 years with the build-out of the infrastructure. And as we get into 2023, do expect to generate nice free cash flow before dividends of over $500 million and after dividends of over $100 million as we move forward through the years, do continue to expect capital to decline and further EBITDA growth. So should we see that free cash flow after dividends expanding nicely, as we noted, double -- over double what we'd expected in 2023 on free cash flow after dividends. So nice trajectory for AM as the capital continues to come down, and we have nice growth with the drilling partnership plus the [sea] rebate expiring in 2024.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Makes sense. And then I wanted to pivot a bit with Shell's cracker in the Northeast on you guys thoughts on competitive landscape for NGLs and processing within the region.

Brendan E. Krueger

Yes. I think overall, we've got a dedicated processing facility with largest in North America with Sherwood and Smithburg complexes. So we've got plenty of capacity for AR to develop, and that will flow through to AM, of course, with the joint venture with MPLX. So very well positioned as it relates to liquids, both on the processing side and then also on the takeaway side. You noted the Shell cracker that really does not have an effect from an AM perspective, that AM is not a participant in that facility, and there's no incremental volume in terms of fee related from AM's perspective as a result of that facility. So no impact there.

John Ross Mackay

I wanted to maybe start from the small bolt-on from (inaudible), looks like a lot of capacity and a decent amount of current throughput versus what you paid for it. So maybe you could just kind of frame for us maybe what the eventual kind of CapEx savings versus your initial plan could be? And if there's any upside potential on these assets that you acquired?

Paul M. Rady

Yes. No, it was a smaller acquisition, $10 million overall, but certainly very strategic. We had the Crestwood deal earlier in the year. This is another asset that really fit the mold. It was compression activity, servicing ARs production over in the Utica. AR does have a couple of pads that will continue to feather in over to Utica over time. So from an investment standpoint, most midstream assets typically take 6 to 7 years from the payout, this will be 2 to 3 years from a payout perspective just with the development we have planned.

John Ross Mackay

That makes sense. Maybe on that last piece, you've talked through a couple of different opportunities you've had to save CapEx so far on the compression side. You talked about a little bit of that on the Crestwood deal. You have this one. You found some of your own kind of opportunities internally.

Brendan E. Krueger

Yes. And I would say that the comments I'll give, some of this we continue to evaluate, and so you do -- we'd like to think there will be additional opportunities. But in terms of what we've identified already, we'll have about $50 million of capital savings over the 5 years as a result of reuse. Near term, call it, '23 and '24 is about $20 million of that $50 million. But again, we'll continue to evaluate and look for opportunities. You're able to buy these assets at attractive values to us and the unutilized piece kind of comes with that. So we're always looking to just redeploy and invest capital in the most efficient manner we can.

Brendan E. Krueger

Yes, thank you for the time today. Please reach out if there's any further questions. Thank you.

