Q4 2022 American International Group Inc Earnings Call

Participants

David Hughes McElroy; Executive VP & CEO of General Insurance; American International Group, Inc.

Peter Zaffino;Chairman and CEO

Quentin John McMillan; VP, MD & Head of IR; American International Group, Inc.

Sabra Rose Purtill; Executive VP, Interim CFO and CIO- Life & Retirement Business; American International Group, Inc.

Alexander Scott; Equity Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Elyse Beth Greenspan; Director & Senior Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Erik James Bass; Senior Analyst of US Life Insurance; Autonomous Research US LP

Jon Paul Newsome; MD & Senior Research Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Good day, and welcome to AIG's Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. This conference is being recorded. Now at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Quentin McMillan. Please, go ahead.

Quentin John McMillan

Today's remarks may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are based on management's current expectations. AIG's filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, provide details on important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially.

Peter Zaffino;Chairman and CEO

Good morning, and thank you for joining us to review our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. Following my remarks, Sabra will provide more detail on certain topics, including Life and Retirement results and our path to a 10%-or-greater ROCE, and then we will take questions. Kevin Hogan and David McElroy would join us for the Q&A portion of the call.

Sabra Rose Purtill

Thank you, Peter. Today, I will review net investment income, additional color on our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results in capital management and also update you on the progress we are making on our path to a 10%-plus adjusted return on common equity or ROCE.

Peter Zaffino;Chairman and CEO

Thank you. Michelle, we'll take our first question, please.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Elyse Greenspan with Wells Fargo.

Elyse Beth Greenspan

My first question is on the path to the double-digit ROE target. So the starting point is the 6.5% from '22, but I know that, that does include some contribution from L&R and will in the near term. So can you help us with what the starting point would be, if you stripped out the earnings contribution and equity of Life and Retirement? Just trying to get a sense of the ROE of the ongoing business and how the walk and that starting point changes, if you weren't including the Life and Retirement business.

Peter Zaffino;Chairman and CEO

Thanks, Elyse. I would think in terms of how you should think about this, and for us to get to the 10% ROE, Sabra outlined in detail, there's really 3 major ways in which we'll get there. One is through the underwriting results, the other is expense savings. The other is sort of the capital rebalance with share repurchases and other capital management. So you should think about that as a 300 to 350 basis point target in terms of us getting to the double-digit ROCE. Of course, net investment income can benefit, and that's more of a timing issue. We've never said, even in the prior calls, that contribution from increased NOI. NII will be the one that needs to contribute to get us to the 10%, but I think -- I would think of it in that range for the different components.

Elyse Beth Greenspan

Okay. And then my second question, you guys had taken up your loss trend assumption to 6.5% last quarter. I'm assuming that didn't change, but correct me if I'm wrong. And Peter, you spoke to pricing of 6%, which would put written pricing below loss trend, but you also did say, right, that rates got better as we ended the year in December. So would you expect the 6% to go above loss trend in the first quarter?

Peter Zaffino;Chairman and CEO

Yes. Thank you. The first part, Elyse, we do not change our loss cost assumptions from what we had outlined in the third quarter, so 6.5% remains our view. When you look at the fourth quarter, like you said, overall, there was around 6%. But when you -- you have to take a couple of things into consideration. One is fourth quarter is our seasonally sort of lowest-sized quarter. But if you look at financial lines, like financial lines is even throughout the entire year, first quarter through fourth, so had a little bit more of a contribution to the overall rate index in the fourth quarter.

David Hughes McElroy

Yes. Thank you, Peter. And thank you, Elyse. To Peter's point, we have to be careful around generalizations because we are actually hitting rate over trend in most of our big businesses. The outlier is Financial Lines. And Financial Lines, you also have to unpack a little bit and understand that excess D&O, and excess D&O in large public companies is probably driving some of the macro numbers, but it's not driving the behavior underneath. So in our Financial Lines business, we have professional liability. We have cyber. We have private company business. We have financial institutions. And all those businesses are actually getting rate over trend. But sometimes, when you aggregate up the excess public company business, it suppresses it.

Peter Zaffino;Chairman and CEO

Thanks, Dave. And don't forget, like the cumulative rate increases we've achieved in D&O over the last 3 years have been north of 80%. So again, it's a line, as Dave says, we're laser focused on. We're not going to chase the market down. But the cumulative rate increases and margin development hasn't been fully recognized, and we're going to look to 2023 with a lot of discipline.

Operator

Our next question comes from Paul Newsome with Piper Sandler.

Jon Paul Newsome

There's been an enormous amount of conversation, and you obviously did a lot to add to about Excess Casualty -- or excess of loss reinsurance and -- but as a large account commercial writer, I assume you're using a lot of facultative as well. And I was curious if the comments that you're making extend into not just sort of excessive loss, but also facultative and even quota share as being as impacted as some of the other pieces of the business and how that would affect AIG.

Peter Zaffino;Chairman and CEO

Thanks, Paul. We do purchase facultative in certain segments of our business, but we were really referencing the core treaties. When we look at risk appetite, when we are thinking through our ability to protect the balance sheet and where we want to structure treaties, we don't require facultative reinsurance for other segments in order to supplement the core structure. So when I was referencing in my prepared remarks, the treaty structures, we did an exceptional job. The team really focused on modeling changes, inflationary changes and where we thought capital was going to be less expensive versus more expensive.

Jon Paul Newsome

Makes sense. Can you also talk about the change in conditions in commercial lines? Obviously, AIG led the market in changing terms and conditions in commercial lines. Is the impact pretty much fully there now today at AIG? And have you seen -- are you seeing any change in the market as well for terms and conditions that's meaningful sort of outside the pricing change?

Peter Zaffino;Chairman and CEO

I think we've done an exceptional job on the underwriting side with terms and conditions. I think the entire team has focused over the last several years as not only -- certainly pricing's an output, but how we structure our insurance deals, how we focus on client needs, but also how we customize terms and conditions to make sure that we have the appropriate policies and endorsements in the marketplace. I don't think it's over. It's something that's a nuance. But as we look to the property market in 2023, it's one of the areas where, when you report out rate, you really have to understand the risk-adjusted implications of rate increases.

Operator

Our next question comes from Erik Bass with Autonomous.

Erik James Bass

Just hoping you could help us think about the base NII trajectory for 2023. So we've seen a nice step up in the past couple of quarters, and you gave some guidance for the first quarter. But how much of the increase is coming from resets on floating rate assets? And how much is the tailwind from higher reinvestment yields and the portfolio changes that you're making that should continue to build throughout the year?

Peter Zaffino;Chairman and CEO

Thanks, Erik. As you know, this has been an active strategy for us, particularly over the back half of 2022. I think the team has done an exceptional job. And Sabra, maybe you can just provide a little bit of insight in terms of some of the NII and the reinvestment rates.

Sabra Rose Purtill

Yes, happy to do that. And I would just note, we added a new footnote on Page 47 of the financial supplement that gives you the walk of the yield on fixed maturity securities and loans. So you can see the quarter-to-quarter improvement in the portfolio yield on that portfolio, which basically begin to bend the curve in the second quarter for a step-up in yields. And we also, there, give you the impact of the other yield enhancements, which year-over-year was about a $400 million headwind for AIG consolidated NII.

Erik James Bass

That's helpful. And then secondly, I just was hoping you could help us think about the trajectory for the other operations loss both before and after the Corebridge separation. So it sounds like GOE there should go up in 2023 because of some of the Corebridge expenses, maybe that's offset a little bit by interest savings. But then you'll get a big step down when you deconsolidate Corebridge, when the $300 million comes out. Is that the right way to think about it?

Peter Zaffino;Chairman and CEO

Yes, Erik, it is. We -- in Other Operations, think about it in a couple of components. I think you've outlined most of them, is that upon deconsolidation, we would have $300 million or there thereabouts go with Corebridge. I mean, there could be some stair step up. I mean, it's hard in 2023 to look at each quarter because we're building Corebridge, as we've talked about before, as a stand-alone public company. So those amounts will be in each quarter, depending on the progress that we're making. So think about the $300 million.

Operator

Our next question comes from Alex Scott with Goldman Sachs.

Alexander Scott

First one I had is just on net premium written growth in General Insurance. I mean we saw it slow in 2022, particularly towards the back end of the year. And it sounds pretty interesting, some of the opportunities you have, both in Validus Re and Lexington. But I just wanted to get sort of a high level perspective from you on what the strategy has been to sort of slow some of that premium growth in the back half of this year. And how you see that potentially inflecting as we go into 2023?

Peter Zaffino;Chairman and CEO

Thank you for the question. You have to really look at the full year, I believe, in terms of showing the progress of what we've done as a company. First and foremost, again, I'll mention it again, which is a culture of underwriting excellence. When we look at Commercial with a 340 basis point improvement in the fourth quarter in terms of its action year combined ratio, ex CATs, 440 for the year, I mean that's substantial progress. I mean, we made enormous improvements in profitability.

Alexander Scott

That's really helpful. Second one I had is more specifically on Casualty -- Excess Casualty pricing. We've heard some peers kind of talk about pricing and expressed the need for it to reaccelerate. And I think some investors seem to be getting a little more cautious about the potential for continued deceleration there. I felt like your prepared remarks were a little more optimistic. I'd just be interested in your perspective on the portfolio at AIG, what you're seeing in the market and where you'd expect things to go there.

Peter Zaffino;Chairman and CEO

We watch it carefully. I mean Excess Casualty, we're still getting very strong rate we have for the last couple of years. And that didn't stop in the fourth quarter. My prepared remarks were really just focused on, I don't think the market that we entered in the fourth quarter is the market that we're in. There's been a lot of changes over the last 60 days. And like every other line of business, it needs to stand on its own. It needs to develop margin. We want to be conservative in our position and making certain that the underwriting terms and conditions are appropriate. But we're watching it carefully. I haven't seen a substantial downturn in terms of pricing. It's been right in the sort of same range for, as I said, the last 6 quarters. And it's something that we're going to watch very carefully in 2023.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference for today. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.