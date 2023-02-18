Q4 2022 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co Earnings Call

Participants

Anant Bhalla; President, CEO & Director; American Equity Investment Life Holding Company

Axel Philippe Alain Andre; Executive VP & CFO; American Equity Investment Life Holding Company

James Louis Hamalainen; Executive VP & CIO; American Equity Investment Life Holding Company

Julie Heidemann

Daniel Basch Bergman; Equity Analyst; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Erik James Bass

John Bakewell Barnidge; MD & Senior Research Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Mark Alan Dwelle; Director of Insurance Equity Research; RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Pablo Augusto Serrano Singzon; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Ryan Joel Krueger; MD of Equity Research; Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Wilma Carter Jackson Burdis; Research Analyst; Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Welcome to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company's Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would now like to turn the call over to Julie Heidemann, Coordinator of Investor Relations.

Julie Heidemann

Good morning, and welcome to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company's conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2022 earnings. Our earnings release and financial supplement can be found on our website at www.american-equity.com. Non-GAAP financial measures discussed on today's call and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in those documents or elsewhere on our Investor Relations portion of our website. Presenting on today's call are Anant Bhalla, Chief Executive Officer; and Axel Andre, Chief Financial Officer. Some of our comments will contain forward-looking statements which refer or relate to future results, many of which we have identified in our earnings release. Our actual results could significantly differ due to many risks, including the risk factors in our SEC filings. An audio replay will be made available on our website shortly after today's call.

Anant Bhalla

Thank you, Julie. Good morning, and thank you all for your interest in American Equity. In the fourth quarter of 2022, caps a successful year for the ongoing advancement of our AEL 2.0 strategy as we continually execute against the 4 key pillars. In Investment Management, we originated $5 billion of privately sourced assets at an expected return greater than 6% and expanded our primary focus from residential real estate in 2021 to a more diversified portfolio in 2022, covering a variety of sectors, including infrastructure, middle market credit and commercial real estate equity. Across sectors, we are being disciplined and deliberate, focusing on underlying assets with a resilient cash flow profile where the majority of the return is largely delivered by the underlying operating performance and where there is an advantage for an insurance balance sheet to own the assets.

Axel Philippe Alain Andre

Thank you, Anant. Let me extend my appreciation to all of you attending this call. For the fourth quarter of 2022, we reported non-GAAP operating income of $67.9 million or $0.79 per diluted common share compared to non-GAAP operating income of $75.8 million or $0.81 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding notable items, operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $97.1 million or $1.04 per diluted common share. There were no notable items in the fourth quarter of 2022. The quarter included $21 million of revenues from reinsurance agreements, up from $11 million in the third quarter of 2022. You notice that we changed the presentation in our financial supplement to show account values rather than cash spend values as we had previously done. As cash surrender value is no longer a common metric for the calculation of fees on all account value ceded. Going forward, the change in account value line will include new business ceded offset by decrements in certain business ceded.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

And, thank you. And as a reminder, to ask a question please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. And as a telephone and wait for your name to be announced.To withdraw yiur question please press star 11 again. We ask that you limit yourself to one question and one follow-up. If you have any additional questions, please jump back in the queue. And we'll moment for our first question. And our first question comes from Dan Bergman from Jefferies. Your line is now open

Daniel Basch Bergman

Thanks, good morning. I guess first, I just wanted to see if there was any update you can give around the outlook for fixed index annuity sales in 2023. I think in the past, you used an assumption of about $4 billion for the 2023 sales. And if I heard the numbers in the prepared remarks correctly, it sounded like the first 6 weeks production would imply a run rate near that $4 billion level, but given that would be a big step up from the $3.2 billion you did this past year, I just wanted to get a sense of if you thought that $4 billion range is achievable for '23 or just how you're thinking about it? Thanks.

Anant Bhalla

I think you're thinking about the right way, Dan. We've had a strong start to the year, and we feel good about what we said earlier.

Daniel Basch Bergman

Got it. That's helpful. And then it looked like surrenders and withdrawals saw another sequential increase, I think, to about $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion versus the closer to $1 billion quarterly range that have been traveling in earlier in the year, even though, I guess, the in-force book was down somewhat due to the reinsurance. I just wanted to see if you can give an update on what you're seeing seeing there and whether those higher withdrawals have been concentrated in any particular product types or vintages? And if it is just driven by the higher interest rate environment, should we expect this higher level of surrenders to remain in place for the foreseeable future?

Axel Philippe Alain Andre

Yes. Thank you for your question. This is Axel. Yes, so we saw higher surrenders in the fourth quarter, so $1.2 billion above versus the $1.1 million in Q3. We see that those surrenders primarily across vintages that are essentially reaching the end of the surrender charge period or that are either out of surrender or just reaching that end of cementer that period. We expect that with the stabilization of the interest rate environment that the increase in surrenders is probably going to stabilize. But of course, this is one of the behavior that we observed closely. And from a rate setting perspective, we look at that on a regular basis, and we take appropriate action as we see fit.

Anant Bhalla

And the thing I'll add to that, thanks, Axel, is having a big book really helps. We are focused on in-force management to see how they stay around this area. They probably we expect it to stay in this area. But we also have a very liquid asset portfolio. And that's one of the reasons I provide that extra detail on the private assets. Our private assets are very high quality, some short term in nature, very liquidfiable. If you think about $7 billion of those are loans, real estate loans, we have access to liquidity facilities. So we feel very good about the liquidity profile of the portfolio. I want to make sure you all understood that because people don't always understand what private assets are. And we are going to grow our IEOF not have a shrink, which is why our efforts are not just on sales, primarily sales but also in-force actions, as Axel mentioned.

Daniel Basch Bergman

Got it. That's really helpful.

Operator

And, thank you. And one moment for our next question. And our next question comes from Ryan Krueger from KBW. Your line is now open.

Ryan Joel Krueger

Hi, thanks. Good morning. Looks like you've seen some higher volume from traditional fixed annuities in both the fourth quarter and what you commented on in the early part of the year. Are you -- do you expect Magisto start to be -- I know you're more focused on FIA, but would you anticipate Migas to be a more regular contributor to sales going forward?

Anant Bhalla

Hi, Ryan, yes, short answer, yes. We really focus on our bread and butter, which is FIA. MIGA is competitively priced to deliver returns. We have the reinsurance arrangement in place now with our reinsurance partner there. And it will be because as we grow Eagle, it becomes reality, especially in the bank channel, and we're making sure we're writing good IRRs in that business.

Ryan Joel Krueger

Got it. And then Axel, I believe you gave numbers for expected DAC amortization in liver reserve. I think I missed the numbers. I was hoping you could repeat them. And then related to that, were those under the prior GAAP accounting? Or are those under LDTI?

Axel Philippe Alain Andre

Yes, hi Ryan, let me go through the numbers again. They own a pre LDTI basis. The -- I mentioned that that DSI amortization, the -- the model expectations is $126 million, whereas for the SOP 03-1 reserve, the expectation is $60 million for next quarter. And I added as a reminder that both of those expectations include expected index credits, should index credits in fact, be 0 in the first quarter. It would add an additional $10 million to back DSI amortization and another $20 million to SOP reserve accretion.

Axel Philippe Alain Andre

Ryan Joel Krueger

Will it will -- under LDTI, will there still be that similar type of sensitivity from index credits will that be more limited?

Axel Philippe Alain Andre

So I'm going to comment on NDTI really on the next earnings call. But consistent with the rollout of the new framework, we are also adjusting our definition of operating income to reflect what we believe is a long-term underlying core operating earnings of the company. And so in that slide, we aim to adjust for volatility that is expected to be nonrecurring and nondirectional -- and so certainly, some adjustments for the level of -- or the market volatility, equity or interest rate related would be part of that. So again, more to come on that. in the future through our restated financial supplement that will come out ahead of the Q1 earnings call and in the earnings for itself.

Ryan Joel Krueger

Okay, great. thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And one moment for our next question. And our next question comes from John Barnidge from Piper Sandler. Your line is now open.

John Bakewell Barnidge

Thank you very much, and good morning, appreciate the opportunity. My first question, the $250 million operating expense guidance, I know you previously talked about working to complete a sidecar in '23. Did that operating expense guidance include the assumption that, that is completed this year?

Anant Bhalla

Yes. Hi John, yes.

John Bakewell Barnidge

Great. And then the move to private assets to 22% from I believe it was 18% last quarter. Do you anticipate hitting that low end of the 30% to 40% target in '23?

Anant Bhalla

I'll let Jim add to... The short answer is no, not in 23, but I'll let Jim add some more color to Jim.

James Louis Hamalainen

Yes. This is Jim Hamalainen. I think that number is probably more likely out a little further than 2023. Our goal is to continually source assets through the cycles. And so that will get us -- certainly be closer at the end of the year than we are now, but it probably takes us into a little bit into the next year.

John Bakewell Barnidge

Thank you very much

Operator

And, thank you. And one moment for our next question. And our next question comes from Eric Bass from Autonomous Research. Your line is now open.

Erik James Bass

Hi, thank you. Given the increase in surrenders that you're seeing, how are you thinking about renewal rate increases and whether it makes sense to give us some spread to retain more business? And I guess related to that, how should we think about the cost of money going forward?

Anant Bhalla

I can start, and I'll let Axel that in there. The -- we are looking at it. I think LDTI is an interesting consideration for us in that perspective as well as Axalta will talk more about LDTI going forward, but it met that really positive for the FIA business. So if we think of do we redeploy some of those earnings into in-force rate management is the way I'm really thinking about it right now? Because candidly, this is going to be a very, very good year for us from a year-on-year profitability point of view post LDTI. But you also see what bank for buck you get on it. I go back to the liquidity profile of the balance sheet and the private asset strategies are very liquefiable and Jim and team are doing a good job managing that. So even though surrenders are modestly up, you're looking at which blocks you're losing and which blocks you want to keep and things like that, and we feel good about it. So it's a rather long-winded answer but I try to give you in a framework sense. We've got a balance sheet that can handle a little high elevated lapses -- we actually are okay with these lapses and we want to write newer business, so then we can invest it at higher returns versus just give away the profitability.

Axel Philippe Alain Andre

And maybe I would just add to that, just reminding you, when we talk about our third quarter 2022 assumptions in locking, so the assumptions, the spread assumptions that are embedded in our actual models. We talked about cost of money, the near-term cost of money being around 1.7%, ultimately growing to the long term. So that's 8 years out, long-term cost of money of 2.4%. So our models already kind of anticipate some of that increase. It's really a question of time.

Erik James Bass

That's helpful. And then switching gears, I was hoping you could comment a little bit on the NAIC's proposed changes to capital charges for CLOs and private credit funds. Maybe if they're adopted, what impact that could have on your portfolio and the capital requirements for your private credit assets?

Anant Bhalla

Great question. As always, you're keenly tuned into what's going on in the market. It's less of an impact for us is a short answer because we didn't back up the truck on CLOs and things like that. We actually agree with the direction of travel with the NAIC there. And frankly, would prefer everyone is super transparent when they source stuff and how it's structured and what they do it. We've been in the middle of the fairway in the way we've approached private assets. That's why I said like $7 billion of that is loans, even our private credit strategies -- so too early to say what their final proposals are, and they'll likely get implemented in '25 from what I'm hearing, not to $425. But we're not the firm that backed up the truck and CLOs and structured credit and got cute about it with respect to all of my competitors who did. So we feel pretty good about it.

Erik James Bass

Got it, thank you.

Operator

And, thank you. At one moment for our next question . And our next question comes from Wilma Jackson from Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Wilma Carter Jackson Burdis

Hi, good morning. I guess first, any update on car. I know you mentioned it's kind of in the budget this year, but any updates?

Anant Bhalla

Hi Wilma, morning. No new update. I think at the last call, I said we're looking at in the third quarter time frame. Obviously, good progress on it. We're working with a banking partner. We're in the market talking to counterparties. We like the initial response we've got from really pristine counterparties that we brought into this as we have defined them, and we're focused on executing it and moving forward. I am very much focused with the leadership team here on growing our AUM and having the right mix of spread and fee-related earnings. And so that will get executed over the course of the year. And then we want to continue to focus on growing that AU will get executed. And then we're focused on growing sales and growing AUM and growing the mix of earnings.

Wilma Carter Jackson Burdis

Got you, thank you. And then maybe a little bit of color on the buyback in 4Q, which seems were a little bit lower.

Axel Philippe Alain Andre

Yes. Hi Wilma, this is Axel. So in the fourth quarter, we repurchased a little bit to over 1 million shares, close to $40 million. So we set a grid for buyback, we kind of reset the grade every quarter after the earnings call. Of course, we did not anticipate the events of middle of December, which resulted in the stock price and jumping up to $45 and above. So it's just a function of really of how the grid was set ahead of that, that we ended up being out in the market for a portion of the quarter. But as Anant said, we remain buyers of our stock, and we intend to complete the 2022 share buyback program in 2023. So that's the $130 million that remains and at least $250 million for 2020.

Anant Bhalla

Yes. Maybe I'll just add a little -- there's a little noise around our name in the quarter, as you're well aware. So they can fit in the way of us being able to buy stock on a regular basis. We hope to be refresh our buying grids and how those 105 on plans and all those things work well so that we should be back in the market pretty soon here.

Wilma Carter Jackson Burdis

Good, thank you.

Operator

And thank you and one moment for our next question . And our next question comes from Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital Markets.Your line is now open.

Mark Alan Dwelle

Goodmorning. You mentioned the new flow reinsurance agreement with 26 North effective during February. Could you just comment a little bit more on sort of which assets are being ceded under that? And if you have any kind of general targeted range of how much flow is expected to go across that?

Axel Philippe Alain Andre

Sure. Yes, it's Philippe. For Flow reinsurance, there are no assets transferred, right? What happens, it's a new business that we issue. So the premium cash basically gets transferred to the reinsurer there. There's no time for HP invested in transfer. So it's really the reinsurers use risk and invest at this pace to back the liabilities to assume.

Mark Alan Dwelle

I missed I meant was premium, not assets.

Axel Philippe Alain Andre

Right. So we flow with flow reinsurance, it's premium comes in. premium goes back out to the reinsurer just directly. It's really that simple.

Anant Bhalla

And in terms of your other part of your question, I'll start in. It's $525 million a year. I may have mentioned this in the last call, that's the size of the Migattreaty with them, and that's what we would expect it to be.

Mark Alan Dwelle

Got it. That's what I was really looking for. Okay. The second question that I had is with respect to the various real estate loans and private assets that you have, is there anything that you're doing from kind of a hedging standpoint? And is that a different cost or run rate than like what we're normally used to?

James Louis Hamalainen

Hi, this is Jim again. In terms of private assets, if your question is, are we putting them on the books and then hedging those assets. So the answer to that is we are not doing that. And so from a private perspective, we're looking for long-term returns on these assets over time, both in terms of loans and in terms of equity investments. So I think that answers what your question was, but let me know if it does.

Mark Alan Dwelle

No, it does. It's -- I mean, I'm sure the quality of these are very high and you mentioned the liquidity, but historically, that's always been the case until it isn't, and that's why I was asking the question.

James Louis Hamalainen

I see. When we think about liquidity, too, just a little -- stepping back just a bit on Liquidity. Our entire investment plan is focused around the liabilities, the characteristics including projections of liability outflows. That's all built into what we're doing and liquidity is part of the considerations that we make. And so we're very much focused on thinking about liquidity and what our needs could be beyond our expectations even. So we don't put assets on the books assuming that we're going to have to liquefy those assets and draw liquidity. They are -- it is available in some cases, but we certainly don't buy private assets, assuming that that's part of the base case assumption.

Mark Alan Dwelle

Okay. Thanks for your input. Thanks

Operator

And, thank you. [Instructions] And if you would like to ask a question that is STAR 11. Again, if you would like to ask a question that is STAR 11. And one moment for our next question. One moment. And our next question comes from Pablo Singzon from JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Pablo Augusto Serrano Singzon

Hi, thank you. Axel, just given your comment about interest rates stabilizing, do you think the competitive environment has stabilized as well? Or are insurers trying to pass on higher rates to customers at this point? And I realize it's not a one for one, right? I think in terms of we're making excess spread, but just want to get a sense of how rates are filtering into the competitive environment?

Axel Philippe Alain Andre

Hi, Pablo. Goodmorning. Thanks for your question. Yes, I think we're starting to see that starting to see some stabilization in the competitive environment as well. Even we saw some competitors take the rates down. So I think, yes, there's stabilization, rationalization. I think as enough mentioned, looking at all fourth quarter sales, looking at the trajectory and the momentum of first quarter to date sales, I think that all points to the -- that points to that essentially stabilization, rationalization of good positioning within that.

Anant Bhalla

Yes, I'll just add to one thing is that look, historically, AEL is led with service and an okay product. What we've sort of done with the product changes we've done because we have the juice, if I may use that expression on the asset side, there's no reason we can't have a top 5 product or a top 3 products in terms of rating features. So it's a combination of service, ease of doing business and compelling, not the hottest but a top 5 product. If we're not top 5, we're not going to sell. That's the market reality, and we're easy to meet up 5G in our investment use.

Pablo Augusto Serrano Singzon

Yes. Got it. That makes sense. Thanks. The second question I had was a numbers question. So I'm curious, on average, how much capital do you have to hold against the dollar of private assets? And how does that compare against your public fixed income assets? Just trying to get a sense of the capital consumption against your capital generation, and I think the excess capital you have, which I think was $650 as you mentioned, but any color there?

Anant Bhalla

Yes, I'll start. It varies, right? I mean not to give you a non-answer, but it varies because if you look at resi loans, it's less than BBB public corporate securities in fixed income, like I think the RBC factors like 0.6 versus NAIC 2 is 1%. If you look at real estate equity, it's obviously 20% capital charge. When the team looks at our capital charge, the most of our thing is we have a significant amount of excess capital, and we're looking at what's the ROE that we're delivering on the private assets? And is it well not of the ROE trajectory of our business and therefore adds value. So in having a portfolio of $11 billion of private assets where loans are a big portion of it and then buying rail assets, which you can finance between loans and equity gives us a capital charge, which even though higher than public fixed income is going to be in that range. Now Axel, Jim add in anything to that. Because I think what Pat was looking for is what number to put in this model, and I don't know if we can give him that. Right.

Axel Philippe Alain Andre

Yes, exactly. I don't think it's a stretch forward number. But June's point, the way we look at it is in the context of a financial plan and the excess capital that we have and putting that money to work, consuming some of that excess capital over time, ensuring that we are getting the return and we are delivering the returns for shareholders as we do that.

James Louis Hamalainen

This is Jim again. One thing I would add is our investment plan, our long-term projections are based -- are fed into the corporate model to ensure the capital consumption that we have still enables the company to deliver shareholder capital to shareholders. And so it's all integrated, it's all part of our process. So we're thinking about that as we look at -- when we say 30% to 40% private assets, -- we have actually made sure that that's feasible under the construct that we're making investments and allows us to return capital to shareholders as we have indicated in the past.

Anant Bhalla

A good way to think about that, Pablo, if you want just to add to what the guy said is we've always had this business, it's very much sustainable as we -- also as we position our site cars with 15:1 leverage, which is -- has a mix of 30%, 40% private assets in the Republic. So you can back into the math that way, if you're levered up to 15 to 1. Net on a capital charge basis means you're running the business at like 7% capital. If that helps.

Pablo Augusto Serrano Singzon

Yes, yes. That's helpful. And then the last one for me. Just any high-level comments you can give on stat earnings for '22 and '23, which as you guys ultimately drive capital generation? And what I'm thinking about here is the drag from low index credits, right, with better spreads and fee income as offsets. I think in the past presentation, you had mentioned the distributable cash flow of about $150 million to $175 million for $22 million. Is that all funded by stat earnings? Or is there some thing down of casual involved there? Thank you.

Axel Philippe Alain Andre

Yes. Thanks, Pablo for the question. Yes, I would -- exactly, I would refer back to in the investment symposium. We kind of laid that out right essentially, what are the distributable earnings from spread-related business and then adding on top of that, fee-related earnings, which are basically by definition all distributable. The other number that you mentioned there are in line with what we talked about then. I would also point you to kind of the proof is in the pudding. So this year, we took -- I just mentioned we took a $325 million dividend from the operating company to the holding company at the end of the year.

Pablo Augusto Serrano Singzon

Thank you for your answers.

Operator

And thank you. And I am showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back to Julie Heidemann for closing remarks.

Julie Heidemann

Thank you for your interest in American Equity and for participating in today's call. Should you have any follow-up questions, please feel free to contact us.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.