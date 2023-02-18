Q4 2022 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Earlier this morning, we released our fourth quarter of '22 earnings announcement.

David Charles Dauch

Thank you for joining us today to discuss AAM's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. Joining me on the call today are Mike Simonte, AAM's President; and Chris May, AAM's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Christopher John May

I will cover the financial details of our fourth quarter and full year 2022 with you today.

David H. Lim

Thank you, Chris and David. We have reserved some time to take questions. (Operator Instructions) So at this time, please feel free to proceed with any questions you may have.

Our first question today comes from John Murphy from Bank of America.

John Joseph Murphy

A first question on the step-up in R&D. I mean we saw some of the fruits of that in its early stages in some of the stuff -- the products you showed us out in Vegas, packaging around the inverter and the electric motor were very interesting and fairly unique.

David Charles Dauch

John, this is David. I would say a lot of our initial spending right now is more on the platform-based technology to get our portfolio in a position that we can actively market to our customers. Clearly, there will be some program-based spending as we win new business going forward. But the majority is platform-based to put the product line in place.

John Joseph Murphy

Okay. And then just sort of a housekeeping or 2 quick housekeeping, Chris. The volatility in schedules and the disruption, can you just remind us what that cost you in 2022? What you expect in 2023? And then also, when we think about gross versus net-on-net new business or new business, it seems like there's a big attrition this year of $200 million. How should we think about attrition against that gross business bookings over time?

Christopher John May

Yes, John, in terms of your first question associated with the efficiency impacts. If you think about -- if you look at our -- the walks that we provided throughout the course of the year, we have a column there called performance and other. And for example, in the fourth quarter, it's minus $13 million.

John Joseph Murphy

Yes. So I mean, so you're talking about something that's in the $20 million, $30 million range, if you -- I mean if you kind of put that together?

Christopher John May

Yes, over the back half, that's what we experienced, correct, that's reasonable.

John Joseph Murphy

And do you expect that to continue into 2023 at the same rate eventually if the world stabilizes, that would then go away? Is that a fair statement?

Christopher John May

Yes, that's a fair statement. Correct.

John Joseph Murphy

Okay.

Christopher John May

And I think your second question then was associated with attrition. We have $200 million of attrition on our year-over-year sales walk that relates to some programs in China and also some in North America. We have historically said the impact associated with that was between $100 million to $200 million. This year is at the higher end of the range. I would think more closer towards the midpoint kind of in the subsequent years.

Our next question comes from Dan Levy from Barclays.

Dan Meir Levy

Wondering if you could just talk a bit to the mix trend? Obviously, T1, if you look at some of the third-party schedules, I think that's forecasting them to be down year-over-year. Can you just talk about the impact of mix on margins?

Christopher John May

Yes. So from a broad perspective, as associated with mix as it relates to -- if you think about our 2 largest programs, T1, Ram's obviously a large program. I'll come back to (inaudible) in a minute. The rest of production, I would expect to continue as volumes come back that to increase on the rest of the business, so that will start to increase its proportional sale mix of our overall business Ram, probably very similar year-over-year.

Dan Meir Levy

Great. And then the second question is on your electrification backlog. So your narrative on EV is that you have a variety of ways to win between subcomponents, the full 3-in-1 system. Could you maybe break down of that 40% of the backlog that is EV. Is there a rough idea of the mix on subcomponents, full drive units, some of the casing and the rough CTV that's implied there?

Christopher John May

Yes. Dan, this is Chris again. Yes, the mix, think about it slightly more than half is associated on the -- think of the drive units, the other -- the remainder then would be on the component side. And then from a -- I think your second part of your question was content per vehicle.

Operator

Emmanuel Rosner

First question on the Tekfor acquisition. It seems based on your 2023 walk, you're expecting maybe a margin contribution sort of like the low double-digits based on the guidance. Can you just remind us if this is the right margin profile for the business going forward or if there's more incremental opportunity for improvement?

Christopher John May

Yes. So if you think about -- they came on midyear, June 1, 2022. And if you look at the full year performance, the Tekfor had for us and contributed in 2022 from an EBITDA perspective, it was just a little bit north of 7%.

Emmanuel Rosner

Yes. That makes sense. I wanted to ask you about nonmaterial cost inflation. I think you had previously indicated you expect some of this inflation to be sticking around for the year. I don't really see it as a sort of a major factor in the walk. Is this not a headwind for this year? Or do you anticipate offsetting these cost increases with productivity?

Christopher John May

Yes. No, it continues to be a headwind in particular areas such as labor and some other costs that we incur. It's included in our productivity, inflation and other common net column. If you think about in 2022, our net residual after customer recoveries for the bulk of this type of inflation was about $60 million.

Emmanuel Rosner

Okay. And then very finally, if I can squeeze one more. So I guess in terms of overall message, right? So your (inaudible) are still fairly choppy, and that sort of continues to put some pressure on margin. What sort of -- what do you need to see to get back towards sort of like a path of stable margins or margin expansion? Is it just -- is it mostly around the volatility of schedules? Is it sort of like additional industry volume growth? I guess what would be needed for that?

David Charles Dauch

Yes, Emmanuel, this is David. I mean, clearly, the first thing is we just see stabilization in our business, right? We were dealing with so much uncertainty and volatility in our production schedules. So first thing is stabilization of the production schedules.

Christopher John May

And Emmanuel, this is Chris. That's from the labor perspective. Your question even more broadly as it relates to margins. Obviously, volume drives a lot of that stabilizing or reducing, even metal market reimbursements, obviously, inflation that we just talked about that you're asking about. And ultimately, as David mentioned in some of his prepared remarks, it continued to squeeze down on some of our fixed cost and capacity utilization increases will drive margin as well.

Our next question comes from James Picariello from BNP Paribas.

James Albert Picariello

Just as a follow-on to the last question, just taking a step back and looking at by segment, thinking about most of nearly all of the R&D investments taking place in the Driveline segment, what is really -- what are the driving forces that challenges in the metal forming segment?

David Charles Dauch

Yes, James, this is David. Yes, we do expect the fourth quarter this past year to be the bottom. Clearly, the big issue we're battling is labor availability in our metal forming area. We're working hard to stabilize that and also bring automation into those factories. But clearly, it's a heavy fixed cost business. We need volume running across it.

Christopher John May

And James, this is Chris. One other point I would add. You mentioned that the (inaudible) so, that the R&D is disproportionate on the Driveline segment of our business. What I would tell you, at least from an inflation standpoint perspective, utilities, costs and metal market impacts are overweight to the metal forming side of the business. So you see some of that on their margin pressure, and you saw that sort of play out through the course of 2022, as those cost elements moved around, and you saw inflation for utility, in particular in Europe, which is where they have a large concentration of businesses.

James Albert Picariello

Got it. Understood. That's helpful. And then just one on interest expense. What's driving the higher interest expense? Is it -- was it the refi that took place in the fourth quarter just carrying a higher interest rate? Or should we assume you're carrying some more short-term related debt on the balance sheet?

Christopher John May

Yes. I would tell you, it's a composition of 3 elements. First, we actually are -- although it's hard to see, receiving some benefits from our continued debt pay down. But the 2 elements driving the net cost up would be, one, when we refinanced our Term Loan B, the spread on that was up 125 basis points versus the Term Loan B that was originally put back in place in 2017.

And ladies and gentlemen, our final question today will come from Ryan Brinkman from JPMorgan.

Ryan J. Brinkman

How should we think about R&D and CapEx trending as a percentage of sales beyond 2023? And as we drill down to the impact on like EBITDA or FCF over a multiyear period, do you expect that the earnings and cash flow headwind from higher electrification spending is more of a like multiyear timing issue given that spending is taking place in advance of product launches and that the contribution margin when these products do launch will offset the higher cost over time? Or I guess said differently, like while dilutive initially is the pivot toward electrification accretive, dilutive or neutral to EBITDA margin and free cash conversion over the medium and long term?

Christopher John May

Yes. From a cycle -- from a cash perspective, as you point out, and David mentioned in one of the previous questions, our R&D spend would be elevated as we're building out our product portfolio. That would then decline then you have some potential program specific R&D as you step into launches. But we would see some opportunity over an extended period of time, as you mentioned, in the future, we would expect this then to at some point pivot and decline down.

David H. Lim

Thank you, Ryan. And we want to thank all of you who have participated on this call and appreciate your interest in AAM. We certainly look forward to talking with you in the future.

