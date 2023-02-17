Q4 2022 Ameren Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Andrew Kirk; Director of IR; Ameren Corporation

Martin J. Lyons; President, CEO & Director; Ameren Corporation

Michael L. Moehn; Executive VP & CFO; Ameren Corporation

Jeremy Bryan Tonet; Senior Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith; Director and Head of the US Power, Utilities & Alternative Energy Equity Research; BofA Securities, Research Division

Nicholas Joseph Campanella; Research Analyst; Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division

On the call with me today are Marty Lyons, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Moehn, our Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; as well as other members of the Ameren management team.

Martin J. Lyons

Thanks, Andrew, and welcome back. We're thrilled that you're healthy again and here with us for this call and ready to fully engage with our investors and the analysts.

Michael L. Moehn

Thanks, Marty, and good morning, everyone. Turning now to Page 18 of our presentation. Yesterday, we reported 2022 earnings of $4.14 per share compared to earnings of $3.84 per share in 2021, an increase of approximately 8%. This page summarizes key drivers impacting earnings at each segment.

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from the line of Nicholas Campanella with Credit Suisse.

Nicholas Joseph Campanella

And Andrew, welcome back. Really happy to hear your voice.

Andrew Kirk

Thanks, Nick. Appreciate it.

Nicholas Joseph Campanella

Absolutely. Yes. So I guess just on the Missouri rate case, you did have some differences here in rate base for staff, but just wanted to get a sense of your overall appetite to settle this case if that's still a possibility just thinking back to how prior cases have gone.

Martin J. Lyons

Yes, Nick, this is Marty Lyons. Thanks for the question. Yes. Look, as we go into each case, we certainly are hopeful of being able to reach a constructive settlement. And as we talked about many times, we have a good history of working with stakeholders in Missouri and reaching constructive settlements.

Nicholas Joseph Campanella

That's helpful. Appreciate that. And then just on the equity financing, recognizing that you did raise CapEx in this new 5-year plan. You do have some sizable needs here in the out years and I know you recently last quarter also said that you were increasing the ATM to $1 billion for 2024 and beyond. But can you just help us understand, with the equity in the plan, just your preferred source of funding that? Or sourcing it, rather.

Michael L. Moehn

Yes. Yes, you bet, Nick. This is Michael, A couple of things, then I'll get specifically on that question.

Our next question comes from Jeremy Tonet with JPMorgan.

Jeremy Bryan Tonet

I just wanted to start off with, I guess, a rate base CAGR, as the 8% as you laid out there in the $2.5 billion figure. Just wondering, what are the IRP assumptions in your CapEx plan update that -- underpin the $2.5 billion there. And what does this imply for company ownership of resources versus PPA? And how do you think -- how do you view the overall line of sight here? And when do you expect to kind of get final commission decisions on all resources?

Martin J. Lyons

Jeremy, this is Marty. There's a few questions, I think, embedded in that question. So I'll start and perhaps Michael would want to add on.

Michael L. Moehn

The only thing, Jeremy, I might add to that, Marty just gave a really comprehensive answer, is just specifically with the pipeline to renewables itself. And look, the team continues to do a lot of really hard work here. There's some active RFPs they continue to have open. They continue to have a lot of conversations with developers about these projects.

Jeremy Bryan Tonet

Got it. That's very helpful there. And then moving, I guess, to MISO here, what are your current thoughts on potential MISO long-range transmission planning , Tranche 2 has been given. MISO seems to be modeling more aggressive assumptions in light of IRA. So wondering your thoughts on the outlook there.

Michael L. Moehn

Yes. I would say with respect to Tranche 2, we're certainly actively engaged with other stakeholders with MISO and modeling out the benefits of potential projects that would come out of Tranche 2. Our overall expectation as we sit here today is that the overall portfolio of projects that MISO would approve as part of Tranche 2 will be larger than the overall size of the projects that were approved as part of Tranche 1.

Jeremy Bryan Tonet

Got it. That's very helpful. And then just kind of tying this together, you've raised CapEx. You've raised rate base growth a little bit here. I'm just wondering what you think this could mean for EPS. You don't have the 30-year, I guess, bringing fluctuations in the way that it was in the past. So as you currently look at your EPS CAGR outlook, do you see any bias within the range towards the higher parts, given this step up in CapEx and rate base here -- rate base growth?

Martin J. Lyons

Jeremy, I mean, I think as you know, I mean, our past practice really has not been to sort of speculate where we'll be within that range. I think I'll point to where we have achieved results, obviously. Historically, we've been close to 7.5% CAGR since about 2013. So I'll let that sort of speak to itself. Obviously, we did raise the rate base growth from 7% to 8%. And I mean again, as you think about that range, over time, it drives about a $0.45 range, that 6% to 8% over that kind of 5-year period. And obviously, there are some drivers, as you pointed out, in terms of just outcomes in the Multi-Year Rate Plan, earned versus allowed ROEs, financing assumptions, et cetera. But again, let sort of the past speak for itself at the moment.

Michael L. Moehn

Yes. And Jeremy, I'd just reiterate what I said. We feel very confident in our ability to be able to execute that $19.7 billion CapEx plan, which gives us confidence in our ability to execute that 8% rate base growth plan. And that underscores our confidence in the 6% to 8% EPS CAGR that we've outlined today.

Jeremy Bryan Tonet

Got it. That's helpful. I'll leave it there. And Andrew, really great to hear you on the call.

Andrew Kirk

Thanks, Jeremy. Appreciate it. Glad to hear you, too.

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from Julien Dumoulin-Smith with Bank of America.

Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith

Appreciate the comments thus far. Maybe to follow up on Nick's question earlier, just with respect to Illinois and prospects for settling here. Any further elaborations around the new compact there? Just as you step into this, I just want to understand. Does this need to be sort of fully litigated and fully fleshed out to establish more of a record, given the context of some shift in the compact here? And again, that's a question specifically directed at both the electric and the gas.

Martin J. Lyons

Yes. Julien, this is Marty. Yes, I think your intuition is probably right there, especially as it relates to the Multi-Year Rate Plan. I think it's hard to speculate. I mean, if ever we have the opportunity to really enter into a constructive settlement with stakeholders, we're certainly going to be interested in having that dialogue with stakeholders. I think it's just very early in this Multi-Year Rate Plan filing. Obviously, we haven't seen any staff or intervenor direct testimony. We won't see that until May. And really premature to know whether it's something that could be constructively settled or not.

Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith

Right. It holds through as and you probably want to work through a fully litigated case here.

Martin J. Lyons

No. I guess what I was saying there is we're always going to be wanting to work with stakeholders. Once we see the differences to narrow those differences, certainly correct any errors and really to narrow the issues. And if we can reach a global settlement and put that before the Commission, we'll seek to do that.

Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith

Yes. All right. And actually, as it pertains to QIP here, just -- I know that there's a new framework on the electric side, and that's largely established at this point pending implementation. But QIP and its subsequent forms or iterations remains a little bit outstanding. Can you elaborate what your thoughts are, and perhaps going back whether legislatively or otherwise at this point, to get something new? Again, I'll leave it open ended on what that might look like. I know we've talked about this in the past at times, but is there a window today to revisit that conversation perhaps in the slate you did before?

Martin J. Lyons

Julien, this is Marty again. Look, we haven't given up some sort of replacement for QIP and really because the QIP was in our diet, a really great rider for our customers, really allowed us to make some investments that bolster the safety and reliability of the gas system. I'd say our focus right now is really though on the gas case that you and I just discussed. And really looking to get a constructive resolution of that case. As you know, the overall gas regulatory environment, even without QIP is solid with forward test years, revenue decoupling, bad debt riders, et cetera.

Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith

Yes. Excellent. And then sorry, quick clarification from earlier. Boomtown, just- is there anything different about this? Say, relative to Huck Finn or something like that, that might stand out in terms of that approval process? Obviously, the timing here being a little different in terms of the duration for the CCN.

Martin J. Lyons

Yes. I think one of the differences, Julien, is the Huck Finn project was proposed to be compliance with the renewable energy standard that we have in Missouri, and it was approved as such.

Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith

Andrew, I echo the sentiment.

Andrew Kirk

Thanks, Julien. Appreciate it.

We have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back to Marty Lyons for closing comments.

Martin J. Lyons

Well, thank you all for joining us today. As you heard, we had a very strong 2022, and we really remain focused on delivering again in 2023 and beyond, for our customers, for our communities and for our shareholders.

