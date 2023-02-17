Q4 2022 Ameren Corp Earnings Call

·9 min read

Participants

Andrew Kirk; Director of IR; Ameren Corporation

Martin J. Lyons; President, CEO & Director; Ameren Corporation

Michael L. Moehn; Executive VP & CFO; Ameren Corporation

Jeremy Bryan Tonet; Senior Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith; Director and Head of the US Power, Utilities & Alternative Energy Equity Research; BofA Securities, Research Division

Nicholas Joseph Campanella; Research Analyst; Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Ameren Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Andrew Kirk

Thank you, and good morning. On the call with me today are Marty Lyons, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Moehn, our Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; as well as other members of the Ameren management team.

Martin J. Lyons

Thanks, Andrew, and welcome back. We're thrilled that you're healthy again and here with us for this call and ready to fully engage with our investors and the analysts.

Michael L. Moehn

Thanks, Marty, and good morning, everyone. Turning now to Page 18 of our presentation. Yesterday, we reported 2022 earnings of $4.14 per share compared to earnings of $3.84 per share in 2021, an increase of approximately 8%. This page summarizes key drivers impacting earnings at each segment.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from the line of Nicholas Campanella with Credit Suisse.

Nicholas Joseph Campanella

And Andrew, welcome back. Really happy to hear your voice.

Andrew Kirk

Thanks, Nick. Appreciate it.

Nicholas Joseph Campanella

Absolutely. Yes. So I guess just on the Missouri rate case, you did have some differences here in rate base for staff, but just wanted to get a sense of your overall appetite to settle this case if that's still a possibility just thinking back to how prior cases have gone.

Martin J. Lyons

Yes, Nick, this is Marty Lyons. Thanks for the question. Yes. Look, as we go into each case, we certainly are hopeful of being able to reach a constructive settlement. And as we talked about many times, we have a good history of working with stakeholders in Missouri and reaching constructive settlements.

Nicholas Joseph Campanella

That's helpful. Appreciate that. And then just on the equity financing, recognizing that you did raise CapEx in this new 5-year plan. You do have some sizable needs here in the out years and I know you recently last quarter also said that you were increasing the ATM to $1 billion for 2024 and beyond. But can you just help us understand, with the equity in the plan, just your preferred source of funding that? Or sourcing it, rather.

Michael L. Moehn

Yes. Yes, you bet, Nick. This is Michael, A couple of things, then I'll get specifically on that question.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jeremy Tonet with JPMorgan.

Jeremy Bryan Tonet

I just wanted to start off with, I guess, a rate base CAGR, as the 8% as you laid out there in the $2.5 billion figure. Just wondering, what are the IRP assumptions in your CapEx plan update that -- underpin the $2.5 billion there. And what does this imply for company ownership of resources versus PPA? And how do you think -- how do you view the overall line of sight here? And when do you expect to kind of get final commission decisions on all resources?

Martin J. Lyons

Jeremy, this is Marty. There's a few questions, I think, embedded in that question. So I'll start and perhaps Michael would want to add on.

Michael L. Moehn

The only thing, Jeremy, I might add to that, Marty just gave a really comprehensive answer, is just specifically with the pipeline to renewables itself. And look, the team continues to do a lot of really hard work here. There's some active RFPs they continue to have open. They continue to have a lot of conversations with developers about these projects.

Jeremy Bryan Tonet

Got it. That's very helpful there. And then moving, I guess, to MISO here, what are your current thoughts on potential MISO long-range transmission planning , Tranche 2 has been given. MISO seems to be modeling more aggressive assumptions in light of IRA. So wondering your thoughts on the outlook there.

Michael L. Moehn

Yes. I would say with respect to Tranche 2, we're certainly actively engaged with other stakeholders with MISO and modeling out the benefits of potential projects that would come out of Tranche 2. Our overall expectation as we sit here today is that the overall portfolio of projects that MISO would approve as part of Tranche 2 will be larger than the overall size of the projects that were approved as part of Tranche 1.

Jeremy Bryan Tonet

Got it. That's very helpful. And then just kind of tying this together, you've raised CapEx. You've raised rate base growth a little bit here. I'm just wondering what you think this could mean for EPS. You don't have the 30-year, I guess, bringing fluctuations in the way that it was in the past. So as you currently look at your EPS CAGR outlook, do you see any bias within the range towards the higher parts, given this step up in CapEx and rate base here -- rate base growth?

Martin J. Lyons

Jeremy, I mean, I think as you know, I mean, our past practice really has not been to sort of speculate where we'll be within that range. I think I'll point to where we have achieved results, obviously. Historically, we've been close to 7.5% CAGR since about 2013. So I'll let that sort of speak to itself. Obviously, we did raise the rate base growth from 7% to 8%. And I mean again, as you think about that range, over time, it drives about a $0.45 range, that 6% to 8% over that kind of 5-year period. And obviously, there are some drivers, as you pointed out, in terms of just outcomes in the Multi-Year Rate Plan, earned versus allowed ROEs, financing assumptions, et cetera. But again, let sort of the past speak for itself at the moment.

Michael L. Moehn

Yes. And Jeremy, I'd just reiterate what I said. We feel very confident in our ability to be able to execute that $19.7 billion CapEx plan, which gives us confidence in our ability to execute that 8% rate base growth plan. And that underscores our confidence in the 6% to 8% EPS CAGR that we've outlined today.

Jeremy Bryan Tonet

Got it. That's helpful. I'll leave it there. And Andrew, really great to hear you on the call.

Andrew Kirk

Thanks, Jeremy. Appreciate it. Glad to hear you, too.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from Julien Dumoulin-Smith with Bank of America.

Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith

Appreciate the comments thus far. Maybe to follow up on Nick's question earlier, just with respect to Illinois and prospects for settling here. Any further elaborations around the new compact there? Just as you step into this, I just want to understand. Does this need to be sort of fully litigated and fully fleshed out to establish more of a record, given the context of some shift in the compact here? And again, that's a question specifically directed at both the electric and the gas.

Martin J. Lyons

Yes. Julien, this is Marty. Yes, I think your intuition is probably right there, especially as it relates to the Multi-Year Rate Plan. I think it's hard to speculate. I mean, if ever we have the opportunity to really enter into a constructive settlement with stakeholders, we're certainly going to be interested in having that dialogue with stakeholders. I think it's just very early in this Multi-Year Rate Plan filing. Obviously, we haven't seen any staff or intervenor direct testimony. We won't see that until May. And really premature to know whether it's something that could be constructively settled or not.

Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith

Right. It holds through as and you probably want to work through a fully litigated case here.

Martin J. Lyons

No. I guess what I was saying there is we're always going to be wanting to work with stakeholders. Once we see the differences to narrow those differences, certainly correct any errors and really to narrow the issues. And if we can reach a global settlement and put that before the Commission, we'll seek to do that.

Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith

Yes. All right. And actually, as it pertains to QIP here, just -- I know that there's a new framework on the electric side, and that's largely established at this point pending implementation. But QIP and its subsequent forms or iterations remains a little bit outstanding. Can you elaborate what your thoughts are, and perhaps going back whether legislatively or otherwise at this point, to get something new? Again, I'll leave it open ended on what that might look like. I know we've talked about this in the past at times, but is there a window today to revisit that conversation perhaps in the slate you did before?

Martin J. Lyons

Julien, this is Marty again. Look, we haven't given up some sort of replacement for QIP and really because the QIP was in our diet, a really great rider for our customers, really allowed us to make some investments that bolster the safety and reliability of the gas system. I'd say our focus right now is really though on the gas case that you and I just discussed. And really looking to get a constructive resolution of that case. As you know, the overall gas regulatory environment, even without QIP is solid with forward test years, revenue decoupling, bad debt riders, et cetera.

Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith

Yes. Excellent. And then sorry, quick clarification from earlier. Boomtown, just- is there anything different about this? Say, relative to Huck Finn or something like that, that might stand out in terms of that approval process? Obviously, the timing here being a little different in terms of the duration for the CCN.

Martin J. Lyons

Yes. I think one of the differences, Julien, is the Huck Finn project was proposed to be compliance with the renewable energy standard that we have in Missouri, and it was approved as such.

Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith

Andrew, I echo the sentiment.

Andrew Kirk

Thanks, Julien. Appreciate it.

Operator

We have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back to Marty Lyons for closing comments.

Martin J. Lyons

Well, thank you all for joining us today. As you heard, we had a very strong 2022, and we really remain focused on delivering again in 2023 and beyond, for our customers, for our communities and for our shareholders.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and we thank you for your participation.

Latest Stories

  • Record oil profits 'enough to make you ball up your fists,' says N.L. minister

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — After handing oil companies more than $280 million in cash during the COVID-19 pandemic, Newfoundland and Labrador's energy minister says it's tough to watch those same companies rake in record-shattering profits. Andrew Parsons took on the energy portfolio in August 2020, about a month before crashing global oil prices prompted Husky Energy — which has since merged with Cenovus — to announce it was considering abandoning its oilfield off the province's east coast. On Thursday

  • Warren Buffett's right-hand man says Elon Musk is gifted but weird - and ranks Tesla-rival BYD among the best bets of his career

    Charlie Munger said he doesn't bet on Musk or against him, and touted BYD as one of his greatest contributions to Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

  • The US is about to sell another 26M barrels of oil reserves — depleting the 'oil piggy bank' even further. But here's President Biden's 3-part plan to replenish it

    The SPR is already at its lowest level in 40 years.

  • Ontario Cannabis Store reducing price margins to help pot businesses compete

    TORONTO — The Ontario Cannabis Store says it will be reducing its price margins in a bid to help pot retailers compete with the illicit market. The provincial pot distributor announced the margin change Thursday, saying it will be implemented in September. The OCS estimates the move will put $35 million back in the hands of licensed pot companies this fiscal year and $60 million in the 2024 fiscal year. The OCS expects these amounts to compound annually in the years thereafter as the legal canna

  • McDonald's puts up prices on five menu items

    The fast food chain says rising food and energy costs mean its prices are going up.

  • Europe to face intense competition for gas with China this year, Shell warns

    Europe will face intense competition from China for gas supplies as the world’s second largest economy re-opens, Shell has warned.

  • Russian oil revenue has been hurt by effective price cap even as exports by Moscow have been resilient, says IEA

    Russia's export revenue fell 36% in January from a year ago to $13 billion, the IEA said in its February market report.

  • Amazon says it is in talks with regulators on Roomba vacuum maker deal

    (Reuters) -Amazon said on Wednesday it is in talks with regulators on its $1.7 billion bid for iRobot Corp, maker of the robotic vacuum cleaner Roomba, with the takeover likely to draw tough scrutiny due to regulatory concerns about deals by Big Tech. The Financial Times reported earlier that the European Union is set to investigate the purchase that Amazon announced last August, adding that regulators have sent the e-commerce giant a series of detailed questions over the proposed transaction. "We're working cooperatively with the relevant regulators in their review of the merger," an Amazon spokesperson said.

  • U.S. Influence On Global Oil Prices Is Growing

    The price-setting power of the United States on the oil market has increased significantly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • China to scrutinize Ford's EV battery deal with CATL - Bloomberg News

    Beijing is concerned that the competitive aspects of CATL's technology could be given to or accessed by the Detroit carmaker, but the scrutiny is unlikely to result in the agreement being blocked, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Ford did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment, while CATL could not be reached outside market hours.

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas falls 3% to 25-month low on small storage withdrawal, mild weather

    The price decline came despite recent increases in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants with Freeport LNG's facility in Texas preparing to exit an eight-month outage and an overall drop in U.S. gas output so far this month. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled just 100 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 10.

  • Natural gas prices dip 3% as stockpiles 17% higher on the year

    By Barani Krishnan

  • South Asia Returns To The Spot LNG Market As Prices Dip

    South Asian countries are back to buying LNG on the spot market encouraged by the more than 70% slump in prices since the record highs seen in August 2022

  • Exclusive-First Quantum warns employees that Panama mine may close if dispute is not settled

    First Quantum Minerals Ltd has warned employees it may have to shutter operations in Panama if the government does not allow its copper exports to resume by next week, according to a memo sent to staff and seen by Reuters. In the latest twist, Panama's maritime authority last month ordered First Quantum to suspend copper concentrate loading operations at a major port, essentially blocking the company from shipping and selling its copper. The Vancouver-based company said the maritime authority had told it that the suspension was due to the scale it was using not being properly calibrated.

  • Tesla beats BMW as top luxury brand in the U.S. for first time

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian details how Tesla has beat out BMW as the top luxury car brand in the U.S. market and consumers for the first time ever.

  • Snowstorms this ski season aid Sierra-at-Tahoe's recovery after Caldor Fire

    Sierra-at-Tahoe is getting a much-needed boost from visitors this ski season after taking a direct hit by the Caldor Fire back in 2021. KCRA 3's Tamara Berg reports.

  • Will Walmart open wallets? Prices in focus as retailer reports earnings

    Walmart Inc's results on Tuesday will provide Wall Street with new details on what items American shoppers are buying as rising grocery prices squeeze their wallets. That's slightly less than the 5.5% expected fourth-quarter sales gain at supermarket chain Kroger Co. Target Corp's holiday-quarter sales, by contrast, are expected to fall nearly 1%, hurt by heavy discounts to clear inventory of discretionary items such as clothing, home furnishings and electronics. Wall Street is now more focused on how Walmart, which operates more than 5,000 U.S. stores, plans to fight back against supplier price hikes to maintain its dominant position as America's largest grocery retailer.

  • Ford pauses production on F-150 Lightning EV pickup truck

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss news that Ford has paused production on its F-150 Lightning EV pickup truck amid battery issues and the latest on Tesla’s $7.5 billion EV charger buildout plan.

  • Kraft Heinz to abandon further price hikes as shoppers stretched thin

    Kraft Heinz said on Wednesday it would hit pause on further price hikes for its quick-fix meals and condiments, as consumers turn increasingly sensitive to persistently high inflation. The packaged food giant also forecast 2023 profit below Wall Street estimates, weighed down by more promotions and higher costs of commodities including dairy, soybean, oils and packaging materials. Kraft's move mirrors PepsiCo Inc that last week said it would not raise prices any further, expecting some consumer pushback in the second half of the year.

  • Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s treatment: What to know

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brad Smith discuss Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s treatment drug Leqembi.