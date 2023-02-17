Q4 2022 Amedisys Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Adam Holton; Chief People Officer; Amedisys, Inc.

Nick Muscato; Chief Strategy Officer; Amedisys, Inc.

Paul Berthold Kusserow; Chairman & CEO; Amedisys, Inc.

Scott G. Ginn; Executive VP, CFO & Acting COO; Amedisys, Inc.

Albert J. William Rice; Research Analyst; Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division

Andrew Mok; Analyst; UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Benjamin Hendrix; Assistant VP; RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Benjamin Whitman Mayo; MD of Equity Research & Senior Research Analyst; SVB Securities LLC, Research Division

Brian Gil Tanquilut; Senior Equity/Stock Analyst; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Gary Paul Taylor; MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst; Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division

Joanna Sylvia Gajuk; VP; BofA Securities, Research Division

John Wilson Ransom; MD of Equity Research & Director of Healthcare Research; Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Justin D. Bowers; Research Associate; Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Matthew Richard Larew; Research Analyst & Partner; William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Scott J. Fidel; MD & Analyst; Stephens Inc., Research Division

Tao Qiu; Associate; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

A copy of our press release, supplemental slides and related Form 8-K filing with the SEC are available on the Investor Relations page of our website.

Paul Berthold Kusserow

Thanks, Nick. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Amedisys Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2022 Earnings Call. It's a privilege to be back and talking to you all again. In a few short months I've been back as CEO, I've had the distinct pleasure of spending time in the field with our clinicians who provide the highest-quality care to their patients wherever they call home. What you do on a daily basis is truly inspiring and reaffirms to me more than ever that the future of Amedisys is extraordinary and unique.

Scott G. Ginn

Thanks, Paul. For the fourth quarter of 2022 on a GAAP basis, we delivered net income of $31.7 million or $0.97 per diluted share on $562 million in revenue, a revenue increase of $3 million compared to 2021. For the full year 2022 on a GAAP basis, our net income was $119 million or $3.63 per diluted share or $2.22 billion in revenue. For the quarter, our results were impacted by income or expense items, adjusting our GAAP results that we've been characterized as noncore, temporary or onetime in nature.

Today's first question is coming from Brian Tranquilut of Jefferies.

Brian Gil Tanquilut

I guess, just my question on the guidance, Scott, really appreciate all the color that you've given. But maybe as I think about the bridge, right, I mean, just any detail that you can give us that would highlight your confidence in the achievability of this given kind of like the guidance track record last year? And then maybe for Paul, how are you thinking about guidance-setting this year? And what do you need to do to deliver and execute on these targets that you've set for earnings this year?

Paul Berthold Kusserow

Yes. I can -- let me just start off in terms of what our expectations are. And Scott has been -- we've been working on this for a long time and really thinking it through. It's conservative. We do have to hit marks, for sure, in this environment. But I think what we've done, and Nick has been really good helping us with this, we're pulling on the right levers.

Scott G. Ginn

I appreciate it. Brian, certainly a lot of thought and a lot of learnings over the last couple of years from a guidance perspective. I think if you look back and kind of think about how to view this, I would say that I think there's more predictability in some of the outcomes. I think there's still a lot of moving parts around mix. We talk about labor will still be a challenge. But we are seeing some -- a little bit more consistency in hospice discharge rates.

Paul Berthold Kusserow

Yes, it's been a good start.

The next question is coming from Matt Larew William Blair.

Matthew Richard Larew

Maybe I'll just pile a couple here on the MA side. One would be just in terms of the Aetna deal, if you could just give us an update on how that has been progressing after the positive update you gave last quarter. And then within the MA book, I think you'd referenced that about half of that revenue base was in the process of being moved over. Just either what's contemplating guidance or more of what your expectations are in terms of when and if that piece is over?

Paul Berthold Kusserow

Yes. We've been sitting down with quite extensive maps. And again, we -- as I talked about in the prepared remarks, we believe that the paradigm is changing. And I think with the absorption, as we talked about last night, there's 3 -- traditionally 3 big players, 2 of them are going away. And so we're the big independent one. And I think a lot of people are coming to us and trying to figure out how to get that capacity that potentially could be absorbed into the 2 large MA players that are going to be taking out the 2 competitors.

Scott G. Ginn

I think you covered it. I think that we see that as an opportunity as we manage it. I think one thing, as you look at our -- we've called out some clinical optimization initiatives out there. Centralization of intake is one item we did, and I think that gives us -- will give us a better visibility into the appropriate management of our capacity, which we'll speak a lot into how we deal with the managed care issues going forward. So we think there's a lot of opportunities there. And we expect to be aggressive around the table to get the right rates that we deserve.

Paul Berthold Kusserow

Yes. And in places -- I guess, let me just answer your question directly also, Matt. If we can't get better contracts and we have other places to take our business, we'll start to either cancel those contracts and start to move our business. So we clearly have been looking at the maps and studying. If we have to get to that level, we'll do it.

The next question is coming from Justin Bowers of Deutsche Bank.

Justin D. Bowers

So a 2-parter for me. One, just on hospice. It sounds like discharge rates are stabilizing, and we know that's been sort of an industry-wide issue during the pandemic. But as you look forward to 2023, how do you parse out sort of your ability to execute versus what may or may not be some lingering structural challenges in the issue with the hospice guide? And then Scott, if you could just help us bridge 4Q to 1Q 2023 with all the moving parts, that would be helpful.

Scott G. Ginn

Yes. Sure, Justin. So from a discharge rate, you're absolutely right, we've seen stabilization around those. I think we're seeing it more predictable. The patterns match up to what they have been historically. They're just still at a higher rate. So that -- it hasn't exactly returned, but I feel like we've got a good line of sight there.

The next question is coming from A.J. Rice of Credit Suisse.

Albert J. William Rice

I might just ask a little bit more on the labor. Paul, you're talking about being sure you differentiate yourself. And I know one thing you guys have talked about is making sure there's some fuel subsidies and so forth. I wonder if you'd talk more in a tight market how Amedisys is going to differentiate itself among the labor pool and get that incremental nurse. I don't think it's paying more. And then specifically to understand how tight it is, are you turning away volume at this point? Or are you able to get -- cover the volume that you want to get that's coming your way?

Paul Berthold Kusserow

Yes. In certain cases -- I'll answer that, but we have our fantastic new Head of Human Resources here. I'm going to punt to him because he's got all the details, which thus far, he's done a great job. But yes, are there -- are we turning away business in certain markets where we're having a hard time hiring? Yes, we call them NTUCs, and we do have NTUCs. I think the question that I'm always looking with NTUCs is there's some I don't mind and there's others I do mind.

Adam Holton

Yes. Sure. Thanks, Paul. And A.J., great question. I'll just highlight a few things. Obviously, on the people, labor side, it's 2 parts of the equation: it's bringing talent in the door, and then it is keeping them here. I'll highlight on the talent side. Paul alluded to January was our best month of offers. On the clinical side, I would just say it was 15% better than we've ever done before. And this comes on the heels of a very, very strong Q4 as we looked at sort of offers and starts. So this is a -- we're feeling really good about the trend that, that sort of highlights.

Paul Berthold Kusserow

So you asked, A.J. and Adam delivered, so thanks.

Our next question is coming from Ben Hendrix of RBC Capital Markets.

Benjamin Hendrix

What are your plans for the proceeds from the personal care divestiture? Specifically, are you're marking any of that for reinvestment into the PC network strategy or to other developments? And then related to that, you noted really strong reception among regional PC providers when you announced that network strategy some years ago. Just wondering if you can update us on how that's grown and how impactful that could be as a top line contribution over the long term.

Scott G. Ginn

Let me -- I'll start with just the proceed question and let Paul talk a little bit more about the network. So from a proceed perspective, we have a robust M&A pipeline, and we're excited to have that. We've got some good opportunities ahead of us. Right now, we're sitting on -- at the end of 12/31, nothing drawn on our revolver. So certainly, a lot of dry powder, and this would add to it.

Paul Berthold Kusserow

Yes. And Ben, good question on the personal care. We have a network. So we've put that together. We've just added Houseworks who -- the CEO of Houseworks who used to run our personal care business. So we sold it back to him. So we're very -- and a lot of the needs are based in the Northeast. So we feel good about that.

The next question is coming from John Ransom of Raymond James.

John Wilson Ransom

Paul, when you got back under the hood and looked at Contessa, what do you think the core issue is in terms of it being slower to ramp? Do you think it's just your hospital partners being more bureaucratic than you thought? Or is it payers resisting, doctors resisting? What do you think the real is here is there?

Paul Berthold Kusserow

I think everybody loves the idea, and I think everybody is addicted to the idea. I think once we actually look at the complication of implementing the idea -- again, I went to some big systems and really dug in to see what's going on. It's making sure the hospitalists, the folks running the ERs are all bought in reselling, reselling, reselling. I think that's it.

The next question is coming from Scott Fidel of Stephens Inc.

Scott J. Fidel

Two quick questions. First, just on Contessa. It would be helpful if you can walk us through the full year loss expectation and then how you expect that may sort of trend over the course of the year in terms of the quarters. And then second, just if you've got a view on operating cash flow expectations for 2023.

Paul Berthold Kusserow

You want to take that one?

Scott G. Ginn

Yes. Sure. I'll tell you. Just from a loss perspective, we're pretty much flat to where we are late this year. I think we came in around a $30 million EBITDA drag. I think that will kind of be in that range again next year. And from a -- how to think about the timing, that I would say probably 54% of that losses will be in the first half with around 40 -- the rest of it, the 46%, in the back half.

Paul Berthold Kusserow

Yes. We like it. Do you want to talk a little bit about the pipeline? What you're looking at? What we like?

Scott G. Ginn

Sure. I think the one thing to really kind of update from our dialogues probably in the past is we talked to a lot of heavy, heavy on home health. We want to do small home health deals. I think one I'd say that -- a lot of JV conversations in the pipeline now, which has been new. And I think Contessa is really -- which has driven that. More hospice coming in lately, which has been interesting. And I think we're ready to -- the deal that we can get through diligence and has the best fit geographically will be the one we get done. So a lot of great deals, a lot of things that have come into play recently, and we feel very good to have such a full pipeline.

Paul Berthold Kusserow

Yes. Low leverage, full pipeline and lower prices. So it's time to go out and buy. So we're focusing on that.

The next question is coming from Tao Qiu of Stifel.

Tao Qiu

I'd like to ask about the home health visit per episode. That number dipped further to 12.5 in the fourth quarter. I think last quarter, you guys mentioned that the metrics would stabilize at 13.2 to 13.4. Is there any structural reason that could keep visitation lower than the stabilized level for longer? And what's a good number to use in our assumption for the year?

Scott G. Ginn

Yes. I think the pressure -- some of the pressure around that is you do see some softer visits and higher lupus coming out of the holiday months into the winter months. So that's coming down a bit, stepping down. It's probably not unusual. I think capacity issues certainly play into that, unfortunately. We don't like to see that impact the care about patients, but it's the reality of where we are today.

The next question is coming from Whit Mayo of SVB Securities.

Benjamin Whitman Mayo

I think, Paul, one of the reasons that you and the industry have taken Medicare Advantage in the past is that your referral sources asked for it. They frankly require you to take it. And historically, it just feels like they've been intertwined to a degree. And so how do you ring fence the risk that if you go down the path of going out of network or cutting off MA referrals that you could inadvertently impact your fee-for-service, too? It just feels going down this path, there is risk that the strategy could disrupt overall operations. Just how do you think about that dynamic?

Paul Berthold Kusserow

No. That's a great question. Thanks. Yes, so I've been out -- obviously, I don't want to start to say that I'm going to start to redirect business unless I go out and figure out with the people that are directing the business. So I've been out talking to discharge planners, case managers, talking with our CTCs who are in the hospitals, talking with the folks who are out there in -- our account executives who are talking to doctors.

The next question is coming from Gary Taylor of Cowen.

Gary Paul Taylor

I had 2 questions. The first on Contessa, I know the last couple of quarters, you've given EPS dilution. It sort of seems like that's running maybe $8 million or $9 million EBITDA loss a quarter. And so maybe that's somewhere between $30 million and $40 million EBITDA loss in '22. I just want to make sure I had that right.

Scott G. Ginn

Yes, you're right on top of that. We did for the full year, Contessa lost about $30 million. I would say we're going to continue on with that kind of $30 million type of loss, we think, which is embedded in our guidance right now. Do we get ahead of that and outperform? Potentially. But right now, we're considering it from a loss perspective, flat year-over-year.

Paul Berthold Kusserow

Yes. And I think what we've also done is we've brought over some really good new clients that we are ramping up on -- some prestigious ones. So Memorial Hermann, Baylor Scott & White, University of Arkansas are doing really interesting stuff. So we're going to jump in on those because we think that, one, there's a tremendous depth of business that we can go in and have really good contributions. And we've made that choice, and I think it was a good choice.

The next question is coming from Joanna Gajuk of Bank of America.

Joanna Sylvia Gajuk

So when it comes to your guidance, you talk about a 5% volume growth target for home health. So inside that target, what do you assume the Medicare people service volume growth to be versus the non-Medicare? Because including the Medicare, at least the way you disclosed, the Medicare fee-for-service revenue has been declining high single digits, while the other piece is growing much faster. So that's the first part of the question. And I guess it's tied to my second question around staffing. So do you need to grow your clinical staff, the 5% in home health and 3% in hospice, on a net basis to drive the volumes? And I guess, how did you do in terms of net staffing last year?

Scott G. Ginn

Yes. So first, on the growth, we guide to 5% growth. That total admit growth, really didn't give a color. We haven't really given a lot of color on Medicare. But I would say that in order to keep -- and moving that, I would say we had some slight growth in Medicare business going forward. I think we're being pretty conservative around that number based on what we've seen with enrollment numbers as well as utilization. Utilization of the Medicare benefit for Medicare enrollees actually came down in that back half of the year, which has probably surprised the industry a bit. We've seen it as we look at data from competitors across the board. So we still believe we're taking share even in a market that's depressed. So we'll continue to do that. But that will certainly -- as it develops throughout the year, we'll be thing we'll watch closely.

The next question is coming from Andrew Mok of UBS.

Andrew Mok

Just wanted to follow up on Contessa. Was hoping you could give us a bit more detail on the financial outlook and time line there. You mentioned stable operating results, I think, for '23 from an operating loss perspective. But it sounds like there's a lot of activity with respect to JV partnerships. So just curious when the revenue from those JV partnerships will materialize in results. And what's the new time line to break even from all of this?

Nick Muscato

Andrew, this is Nick. I can take that one. This is one of those questions where we're going to answer with it. It depends, right? And I think a lot of that is dependent upon which line of business within Contessa is growing and where the payer interest has been, right? So we have our core group of joint venture partners today where we're doing Hospital at Home, SNF at Home, and we'll look to grow that number into the future.

Paul Berthold Kusserow

And I think just to add to what Nick is saying, Andrew, is we -- the palliative -- if we do palliative right, we can solve a lot of the loss issues with 2 or 3 more palliative deals. So we're out pushing those very hard and having a lot of conversations. So we're hopeful we can do that.

The last question today is coming from John Ransom of Raymond James.

John Wilson Ransom

Just the connectRN investment, I know the hope was to try to integrate a gig staffing model inside your home health business. Where is that going relative to your initial expectations? And what are the plans for that in 2023?

Nick Muscato

John, thanks for the question. I would say when we talked about the connectRN investment, we talked about kind of a 2-part phasing of how we utilize their services. One, kind of using the platform as is to help us find contracted staff in areas of acute need, which we did kind of in the Northeast last year and had a couple of pilots running for specifically kind of that Phase 1 implementation.

Paul Berthold Kusserow

Yes. And just to follow up on Nick, John, I was out in Wakefield, Massachusetts where we were piloting connectRN and got some direct feedback about how in a very constrained labor environment, it was enabling them to take care of more patients so -- as well as helping them build out a PRN pool, so bringing in outside folks as well as taking and making our existing pool more efficient. So we feel good about it. And that's the future, particularly as the gig economy kicks in to health care workers who want that level of independence. This is going to be a key thing.

At this time, I would like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Kusserow for closing comments.

Paul Berthold Kusserow

Well, thank you very much. I appreciate it. I want to thank everyone who joined us on our call today. I would also like, again, to thank all of our caregivers who delivered yet another great quarter of results. Thank you for all you do. Thanks for taking care of the patients that really need us. So it's much appreciated.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This concludes today's event.