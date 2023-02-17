Q4 2022 ALLETE Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Bethany M. Owen; Chairman & CEO; ALLETE, Inc.

Frank Frederickson; VP of Customer Experience- Minnesota Power; ALLETE, Inc.

Jeffrey Scissons; Director of Corporate Development; ALLETE, Inc.

Steven Wayne Morris; Senior VP & CFO; ALLETE, Inc.

Alex Mortimer

Brian J. Russo; Research Analyst; Sidoti & Company, LLC

Richard Wallace Sunderland; Associate; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Bethany M. Owen

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. With me are ALLETE's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Morris; Frank Frederickson, Minnesota Power's Vice President of Customer Experience and Engineering Services; and Jeff Scissons, ALLETE Clean Energy's Chief Financial and Strategy Officer. Corresponding slides can be found on our website at allete.com in the Investors section, and we'll call out each slide number as we go through today's presentation.

Steven Wayne Morris

Thanks, Bethany, and good morning, everyone. I would like to remind you that we filed our 10-K this morning along with an 8-K that provides details of our 2023 earnings guidance. Please refer to slides 8 through 11 for the quarter and year ended 2022 income statement details as well as 2023 earnings guidance details.

Bethany M. Owen

Thanks, Steve. We're obviously very pleased with all that our team has accomplished in 2022, and we're already making significant strides here in the beginning of 2023. Demands for cleaner energy are increasing, providing new and diverse investment opportunities for ALLETE's businesses. We believe our reputation as a leader in this clean energy environment will continue to attract capital and we're committed to delivering value to our investors. The very foundation of our growth strategy at ALLETE is sustainability in all of its forms -- people, planet and prosperity. As always, we are committed to doing all of this in the absolutely right way. Slide 12 contains links to information on this work, including our recently updated corporate sustainability report. Our CSR illustrates how we're building on our strong track record, not only to mitigate climate change risks, but to create a clean energy future through just, equitable and meaningful change, making a difference in doing our part to make our world a better place for everyone. ALLETE's family of businesses is well positioned today for an even brighter future. This is truly an exciting time for ALLETE, and we look forward to sharing more with you in the coming quarters.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question will come from Richard Sunderland of JPMorgan.

Richard Wallace Sunderland

Starting with the CapEx revisions, I guess, on one hand, could you walk from the resources identified in your IRP settlement to the assumptions banked into this capital plan? I'm curious what's driving your line of sight here versus leaving the projects outside of CapEx's upside into the RFP process.

Steven Wayne Morris

A great question, as you know, you have our CapEx from November EEI where we reflected the initial IRP. With this outcome from the final IRP, we've added 100 megawatts of solar-- again, subject to RFPs, we added 100 megawatts of solar, 150 megawatts of wind, and we added storage about 200 megawatt hours. Those are all incremental that we did not have in the initial CapEx plan when we met in November. So, subject to RFPs, we've talked about the solar and storage, we feel very good about our RFP prospects about that. The wind we've said we had-- previously, we had a 200-megawatt partnership in there. The IRP was up to 400, so there was another 200 out there. We feel confident on the other 150, so we left off 50, put in 150 megawatts.

Richard Wallace Sunderland

Just in terms of the confidence there, is that based on interconnection positions or what you're seeing on the cost side relative relative to PPA options? Just curious for any color there as to how you kind of banked that risk-adjusted point here, I guess.

Steven Wayne Morris

Yes, very good question. So, as we talked about at EEI, the solar and storage are regional in our areas, right? So, there was a little bit of a recognition for solar storage in and around the Boswell site, we're confident in that there. So, the wind one will-- we're also confident in our ability to get that -- along with the wind project, the partnership project as well. But, again, as we talked about at EEI, solar storage were more regional in nature. So, we think we are in a very good position to win those RFPs.

Richard Wallace Sunderland

That's very helpful. Then, just in light of this revision on the CapEx side, what are your equity needs associated with financing this plan? Can you speak a little bit to the timing and potential methods to address the equity?

Steven Wayne Morris

So, as we've mentioned already on the call, no equity needs in 2023. So, as the CapEx starts up a little bit more in earnest here in '24, '25 -- we're probably looking mid-2024. But, we have increasing cash flow, so obviously, that's the primary source of our funding for this. Second, as we talked about at EEI in the past, we do have to maintain a regulated capital structure, so that's 50-50 equity and debt. So, that will help round it out. We also talked about forming a HoldCo, which gives us greater financial flexibility. Finally, as we just look at our capital allocation and financing options, as we always do, we'll maximize the value of all our assets with opportunistic redeployment of capital into our regulated CapEx plan.

Richard Wallace Sunderland

So, just to be clear, it sounds like there are multiple levers in focus, but on a timing front, you'd be looking at more like mid-2024 and beyond? Then, for classifying, is that subject to examining the HoldCo asset recycling and these other levers?

Steven Wayne Morris

Yes. Yes, that's fair.

Richard Wallace Sunderland

Got it. Just, sorry, one final one for me. There's been a lot of changes in light of the CapEx side on the rate case order. When you talk about the 5% to 7% growth, is that now based on the 2023 guidance, 2022-- actually, what's the right base to think about for that number?

Steven Wayne Morris

Yes, I'd use '22, actual [$338 million].

Operator

Our next question will come from Brian Russo of Sidoti.

Brian J. Russo

Just when I look at slide 4 of the presentation regarding the CapEx, it looks like the majority of the CapEx can qualify for your rider mechanisms. Can you just remind me how those mechanisms work? Is it full recovery of and on the investments, almost real time or on an annual basis? Just trying to get a sense of the trajectory of the margins from riders in between rate cases, which sometimes historically has created a stair step type profile to your earnings?

Steven Wayne Morris

Great question, Brian. Yes, so riders are real time, really helps with the regulatory lag. We do have filings to do. But, the ones that we have in here listed on this page 4 CapEx will qualify for rider recovery. So, there will be very little lag here by the time we have initial spending to revenue recognition. There is then cash that comes later. We have to do what's called the factor filing to get the cash on that. So, when you get the earnings, right away, the cash will come a little bit later.

Brian J. Russo

Just to tie that into the 11% rate base CAGR versus the 5% to 7% EPS CAGR. Is the lag there or the difference primarily the financing? Or is there some other variables there that create that delta?

Steven Wayne Morris

Yes, we don't look at the 11% CAGR as synonymous with 5% to 7% growth. We believe that the CAGR here-- rate base growth certainly leads to growth, but it will enable our 5% to 7% growth.

Brian J. Russo

Got it. Then, also the 33 million tons of taconite production forecasted in '23 versus the 32 million in 2022. How does that triangle, maybe with the December nominations you guys received for the first 4 months of 2023?

Frank Frederickson

So, good question on where we're budgeting in our outlook for 2023 in taconite production. I'd say overall tonnage generally in line within a small margin with what we saw in 2022. We are pleased with December nominations. We've started off with several of our customers nominating at full production through the first 4 months of the year. As you're probably aware, Cliffs North Shore facility has been off since second quarter of 2022, and that facility remains down.

Brian J. Russo

Got it. Then, just on the New Energy 2023 guidance. Obviously, you're optimistic and bullish. Any more assumptions you can give related to that, that we could kind of maybe extrapolate post 2023, maybe if it's some details on the 2,000 megawatts in the pipeline or the profile of that, that can extend what looks like to be a nice growth trajectory.

Jeffrey Scissons

We did try to provide the net income to try to fill in some of those gaps. What we talked about earlier was the EBITDA, the $20 million of EBITDA in 2021 and roughly 10% growth off of that. As we sit here today, that net income guidance represents the 10% growth in EBITDA, so we're looking at $24 million to $25 million of EBITDA. As mentioned on the call, the strength of the pipeline gives us the confidence that we think that the company can grow in line with the market, which we continue to see as 10% or greater.

Brian J. Russo

Then, lastly, just on the...

Jeffrey Scissons

...sorry, Brian, I was just going to add, from a megawatts-- that's the other metric we've been referencing, and New Energy was just under 100 megawatts that they closed in 2022. Again, not every megawatt is the same, but we do expect them to be 100 megawatts or just over 100 megawatts this year. That's another metric you can track.

Brian J. Russo

Great, and can you quantify the Red Barn sale gain that's embedded in the (inaudible) $1.05 to $1.15 in the EPS in '23?

Jeffrey Scissons

This is-- The Red Barn project, we expect to close here at the end of the first quarter, early second quarter. It's still in the construction season, and we do expect a small gain, like a couple of million dollars from net income in the guidance.

Operator

Our next question will come from Alex Mortimer of Mizuho.

Alex Mortimer

So, just kind of back of the napkin, there'd have to be about $0.47 of growth to get to the high point of your range at 3.85% for 2023. Just hoping you could provide some clarification on sort of what factors would influence you being able to hit the high, middle and low of that range? And if there's currently any bias within that range as things stand at the moment?

Steven Wayne Morris

Great question, Brian. So, we do flex around all of our businesses to come up at the high end of the range. Of course, there's always opportunity at Minnesota Power with increasing taconite load. Again, we're at 33 million tons. They were operated that way, last year, as you know, that was in our test year. So, there is some opportunities there along with O&M expense management efforts. From ALLETE Clean Energy, we certainly could do better just on wind, wind resources. We budget what we've seen similar to this year, but it could be better in certain spots. That can have a material impact on us, not just the revenue, but on the PTC side of things, along with New Energy. So, New Energy has upside as well, and we look at that closely, plus or minus 10% to 15%.

Alex Mortimer

Wonderful. Then, just on the side of regulation, you've seen regulators, I mean, both in Minnesota and, kind of, across the country really start to push back on higher customer bills as customers face inflation across their spending. Do you have any concerns about them potentially pushing back on, obviously, this pretty significant increase in CapEx over the last couple of quarters? Do you have any concern on them pushing back as they look to prioritize affordability as opposed to renewables?

Bethany M. Owen

We have confidence in our regulators that they understand kind of the care that we have for our customers and ensuring affordability of our rates as we continue this really significant transition. We've had and we've shared in the past some really creative work that our team has done to try to minimize rate impact for the future. So, certainly, that's the regulator's role also is to ensure that our rates continue to be affordable as we continue to work. But, I believe, and they've stated that they're excited about the IRP that was just approved, and they know that this is going to take investment on our part in order to continue this transition. So, as I mentioned earlier, I'm confident in our regulators support for our work to do that, recognizing that we are doing a lot of work to try to keep our rates affordable as we continue this transition and we've been successful to date. So, certainly, more frequent rate cases going forward, but we're confident in our regulator support for the work that we're doing.

Frank Frederickson

A couple of things I'd add to that is Minnesota values being a leader in clean energy, and that floats through even to regulators, and it actually flows through into how we're serving our customers. We're a leader in the state that's over 50% renewable and on our way to be over 70%. So, really, as we work with commercial industrial customers delivering a premium product that helped them meet their ESG goals sooner with the energy they procure from us. As it pertains to how we work with residential customers and commercial customers, we're also the leader in the state for energy conservation programs. We're the only utility that can claim that we've exceeded the state conservation goals over the past 12 years. That helps us have the lowest residential bills in the state because we're helping both parts in terms of reducing usage for efficiently and effective use of that renewable energy.

Alex Mortimer

Understood. Then, just one last one on 2023 guidance. It seems that regulated ops are slightly down or the guidance is slightly down at the midpoint. I was hoping if you could just mention-- is that decrease just based on the dilution you mentioned, if there are other headwinds? And if there are other headwinds, when you see those easing? And if they're just based on the recent rate case or if there are other issues, whether it's O&M or inflation or interest rates, just a little bit more clarity on when you see that potentially easing.

Steven Wayne Morris

So, the rate case outcome certainly was reflected in 2022. Same amount of revenue essentially in 2023. The major driver is, as you mentioned, we do have some increase in O&M expenses. We do have some significant increases as we-- as I mentioned in the call, a 7% increase in depreciation and property taxes. That's really the major driver in it being flat. One of the reasons why we're going to need to file a rate case again this year with a 2024 test year.

Bethany M. Owen

So, thank you again for being with us this morning and for your investment and interest in ALLETE. We look forward to speaking with many of you at investor venues throughout the year, and we hope you enjoy the rest of your day.

