Q4 2022 Albemarle Corp Earnings Call

Eric W. Norris; President of Albemarle Energy Storage; Albemarle Corporation

Jerry Kent Masters; Chairman, President & CEO; Albemarle Corporation

Meredith H. Bandy; VP of IR & Sustainability; Albemarle Corporation

Scott A. Tozier; Executive VP & CFO; Albemarle Corporation

Christopher S. Parkinson; MD and Senior Industrials Equity Research Analyst; Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

David L. Begleiter; MD and Senior Research Analyst; Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Jeffrey John Zekauskas; Senior Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

John Ezekiel E. Roberts; Research Analyst; Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division

Prashant N. Juvekar; Global Head of Chemicals & Agriculture Research and MD; Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Stephen I. Richardson; Senior MD and Head of Oil and Gas & Exploration and Production Research; Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Albemarle Corporation Q4 2022 Earnings Call.

Meredith H. Bandy

All right. Thank you, Glen, and welcome, everyone, to Albemarle's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Our earnings were released after the close of market yesterday, and you will find the press release and earnings presentation posted to our website under the Investors section at albemarle.com. Joining me on the call today are Kent Masters, Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Tozier, Chief Financial Officer; Raphael Crawford, President of Ketjen; Netha Johnson, President of Specialties; and Eric Norris, President of Energy Storage, are also available for Q&A.

Jerry Kent Masters

Thanks, Meredith. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. I'll start by highlighting that our fourth quarter results were exceptional with close to triple the net sales from the same period in 2021 and adjusted EBITDA up more than 400% year-over-year. And while rising lithium pricing contributed to these results, we also saw significant increased volume growth. Scott will go into the financial details for the quarter and the year.

Scott A. Tozier

Great. Thanks, Kent, and good morning, everyone. Let's start on Slide 5 to quickly review the fourth quarter 2022 performance.

Jerry Kent Masters

Thanks, Scott. As China reopens, we expect moderation in EV demand to be short-lived with medium and long-term demand remaining robust. We continue to expect EV sales in China to grow 40% year-over-year, an increase of nearly 3 million vehicles. As you can see in the chart on the right, sales in China are seasonally weak around the Lunar New Year. We believe the latest phasing out of subsidies will have limited impact on demand.

Operator

Our first question comes from P.J. Juvekar from Citi.

Prashant N. Juvekar

Yes. Just a long-term question. As you get ready for Kings Mountain site to potentially restart in, let's say, 4 or 5 years, I know you're doing a lot of community outreach and engagement today. But can you lay out for us the milestones in terms of permitting process. And after the IRA, do you think the process has gotten any easier?

Jerry Kent Masters

Okay. So all right, interesting. So I mean we are doing a lot of community outreach. It's not so much about the permitting process. It's just kind of how we're doing business when we go about a project like this. So -- and we expect to continue to do that throughout the life of the mine as we do that and other mines and other sites as well. So we're just -- we're changing a little bit how we do that, learning from some of the success that we've had in Lithium business, and we apply that to our other sites as well, whether we're mining there or not.

Eric W. Norris

I guess, P.J., I think that the first step would be permitting towards the latter half -- beginning to apply for permitting towards the latter half of this year. We've been in feasibility work on environmental side and sustainability side to prepare for that permit. And we have a permitting strategy that can't get all the details on here, but I'd say leverage is the fact that it's a brownfield site. So we're optimistic that even though there's -- as Kent said, there's tension and attention on the permitting process that this particular mine, given its brownfield history, we'll have hopefully a rapid review. So we'll continue to monitor that closely and update you accordingly.

Jerry Kent Masters

Yes. But even though we're not -- we're filing for permits this year, we've been doing work on gathering data for that process for almost 2 years, I think, I'm not exactly sure how long, but for quite some time, the data that's necessary for those permits, the history around everything that you have to report on to get the permits.

Operator

Your next question comes from David Begleiter from Deutsche Bank.

David L. Begleiter

Eric, just on lithium spot price in China, it's not a major focus of ours. We have seen continued softening over the last few weeks. What do you make of that?

Eric W. Norris

David, I would say it has a lot to do with what Kent described in his remarks. We've come off out of a period of time in 2022 of remarkable growth, that exceeded expectations in terms of EV production and was going at a pretty heady pace when the decision was taken to reopen the economy and then -- and of course, you know what happened thereafter.

David L. Begleiter

Very helpful. And Scott, just on the full year guidance, thank you for the first half, second half split. Any further thoughts on the Q1 versus Q2 split in EBITDA.

Scott A. Tozier

Yes, I would expect that Q1 would be stronger than the second quarter. Again, it's really driven by that inventory lag that we're seeing ultimately as well as the strong prices in the fourth quarter that carry into the first quarter, ultimately. So ultimately, I think the first quarter is a bit stronger than the second quarter.

Operator

We have our next question come from Jeff Zekauskas from JPMorgan.

Jeffrey John Zekauskas

If lithium prices remain flat in 2023, is it the case that your equity income from Talison would remain at that 332 level all the way through 2023? And is Talison making as much spodumene as it can make or -- is there room for it to move up in 2023 and '24?

Scott A. Tozier

I'll take the equity income question and maybe, Eric, you can take the production question. So we'd expect -- if lithium prices stay flat, we'd actually expect the equity income out of Talison to increase.

Eric W. Norris

Yes. And Jeff, with regard to production, you may know that CGP 1, the first line has been running for years now, is at max rates. CGP 2 came on in the recent past and is ramping a ramp last year. There is possible -- possibility for that to run it slightly -- I mean, the upside would be it can run at a slightly better rates, it's not. There's some productivity in the bottlenecking activities to make that -- that could result in that, although it is running close to capacity. And then there's additional from the tailings reprocess lithium that's being added. So it's higher year-on-year, and there's potential for be slightly higher if those productivity initiatives are successful.

Jeffrey John Zekauskas

Okay. Great. And -- you spoke -- you spoke of your first half and second half lithium EBITDA as being comparable. Given that there's so much more production coming out of Chile, why would that be the case? Shouldn't your volumes be stronger in the second half of 2023?

Scott A. Tozier

Yes. They'll definitely be stronger. It will be on the basis of the production out of Chile, but also the ramping up of lodging and the conversion there. And then the additional volume that Eric just talked about with Talison. Of course, prices are up, but we're assuming prices flat throughout the year based off of how we exited 2022. And then you have got to layer on the cost impacts that I talked about on the call.

Operator

With our next question comes from Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI.

Stephen I. Richardson

I was wondering if you could dig in a little bit on the European strategy. It seems clearly, in China, you've acquired and built conversion capacity. And in the U.S., it looks like things are really centered at Kings Mountain. Could you talk a little bit about Europe in terms of how you're thinking about how this evolves? I know it's early, but -- is this an area where we would see you bring material from either Chile or Western Australia? And then do you envision yourself partnering or doing more of a greenfield as it comes to supplying on the continent?

Jerry Kent Masters

So I'll start with that. Eric can fill in a little bit. So I think you're -- I mean, you answered part of the question. So -- we're moving from China, North America. We've got -- we have resource strategy and a program for North America, we're investing there and we'll be a similar program in Europe. We don't have the resource base in Europe that we have in North America. So we'd like it to be a combination of some local resource, which we don't have at the moment, and then bringing some -- bringing resource in, in some form.

Eric W. Norris

Yes. So Stephen, it would be a greenfield site as there really are no brownfield sites for such capacity in Europe today. And we've gone through a site selection process and looked at numerous countries and haven't drawn that down close enough yet to make an announcement or to say anything publicly further about it.

Stephen I. Richardson

Appreciate the color. If I could just get one follow-up. I appreciate the comments off the top in terms of the CapEx outlook. One of the questions that we fielded on this is it's clear that your -- this CapEx outlook is a function of looking at the current environment or I think you used year-end '22 environment for pricing going forward. So important to realize that you're not obligated to spend this $4.4 billion in '27.

Jerry Kent Masters

Yes. So yes, I would say -- I mean, you're right. We're not committed to it. So we will look, as things evolve and go, that's our best view. We put a 5-year plan out there. That's our best view -- the best view of what we'd be doing over 5 years. So -- but any capital that we'll be investing in '27 will be for '31, '32 market. And it's a pretty long way to be able to predict that from here. So it's -- we don't want to go past that 5-year forecast that we put out there.

Operator

We have our next question comes from Christopher Parkinson from Mizuho.

Christopher S. Parkinson

Can you just give a little bit more incremental information on how we should be thinking about the ramps at both Kemerton and Qinzhou, and whether or not there's any just very brief updated thought process on your additional capacity optionality, especially in the United States through the balance of the decade.

Jerry Kent Masters

Okay. So -- and I guess, I mean, Qinzhou is operating, and it will ramp up. So there are make rights we have to do -- we have to do there. So even we're operating today, we'll have to take it down to do those make rights to get additional volume, and there's a potential to expand at Qinzhou as well, but that's not a project that we're executing at the moment.

Christopher S. Parkinson

Yes. Just any updated thought process on your additional projects that you can assess specifically in the U.S. over the next few years? Just any updated thoughts? That's all.

Jerry Kent Masters

Yes. So probably nothing new since the call a few weeks ago. So we're still looking at the site selection for a conversion facility to convert the Kings Mountain or Silver Peak, we've expanded and it's operating at that expansion rate, maybe a little bit more ramp-up to do at Silver Peak, but it's operating at that higher rate. And then the other would be Magnolia or -- and that is a little bit further out, but we're making progress there and planning that project, but we've not kicked it off from an FID standpoint yet.

Operator

Our last question comes from John Roberts from Credit Suisse.

John Ezekiel E. Roberts

I think your guidance is based on the December 31 realized price, but I just want to clarify, the equity income within that guidance is based on price rising through the first quarter because of the lag and then for the remaining quarters of 2023, the equity income has a flat price after that lags recovered.

Scott A. Tozier

It's actually -- on the equity income, it actually goes up in the first half through the first half. So -- and then we'll see volumetric increases out of that as well. So it actually increases through the year sequentially.

John Ezekiel E. Roberts

Okay. And then any update on the negotiations with Mineral Resources on the MARBL JV?

Jerry Kent Masters

So not a real update. Scott had said in his comments that we continue to talk with our partners and that we expect to be able to announce something soon, but nothing for today.

Operator

I will now pass the floor back to Kent Masters for closing remarks.

Jerry Kent Masters

Okay. Thank you. As you heard today and during our January webcast, we feel we have the right strategy, the operating model and the people to meet this opportunity and manage our business successfully to grow today and well into the future. So thank you for joining our call and your interest in Albemarle. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call.