Q4 2022 Airbnb Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Brian Chesky; Co-Founder, CEO, Head of Community & Chairman of the Board; Airbnb, Inc.

David E. Stephenson; CFO & Head of Employee Experience; Airbnb, Inc.

Ellie Mertz; VP of Finance & IR; Airbnb, Inc.

Bernard Jerome McTernan; Senior Research Analyst; Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Brian Thomas Nowak; Research Analyst; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Deepak Mathivanan; Research Analyst; Wolfe Research, LLC

Douglas Till Anmuth; MD; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Jed Kelly; Director & Senior Analyst; Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

John Robert Colantuoni; Equity Analyst; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Justin Post; MD; BofA Securities, Research Division

Kevin Campbell Kopelman; MD & Senior Research Analyst; Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division

Lee Horowitz; Research Analyst; Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Mark Stephen F. Mahaney; Senior MD & Head of Internet Research; Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Nicholas Freeman Jones; Director & Equity Research Analyst; JMP Securities LLC, Research Division

Richard J. Clarke; Research Analyst; Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Ronald Victor Josey; MD; Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Stephen D. Ju; Director; Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division

Thomas Cauthorn White; MD & Senior Research Analyst; D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

Unidentified Analyst

X. Lu; Research Analyst; Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Airbnb's earnings conference call. for the fourth quarter of 2022. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section of Airbnb's website following this call.

Ellie Mertz

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Airbnb's Fourth Quarter of 2022 Earnings Call. Thank you for joining us today. On the call today, we have Arrium's Co-Founder and CEO, Brian Chesky, and our Chief Financial Officer, Dave Stephenson.

Story continues

Brian Chesky

All right. Well, thank you very much, Elie, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining. Before I share our results, I want to tell a quick personal story. As you may have seen, I've started hosting again. Last November, I listed my guest room on Airbnb. My listing is called Beyond the Airbed. And the run guests is a histologically themed around the early years of Airbnb. There's memorabilia in the walls. From the receipt for the original airbed to old photos and me hacking boxes of Obama Os and Cat McCain breakfast cereal. When guests arrive, I have welcome basket waiting for them. And the first night we make dinner together, followed by desert. We bake (inaudible) Chip, chocolate chip cookies from my cherished family recipe that I got off Google. The next day, we tour the airbnb office with my golden retriever, Seltenova, and I tell the story of building Airbnb.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Your first question today comes from the line of Jed Kelly with Oppenheimer.

Jed Kelly

Great. Great quarter and great execution. Just 2, if I may. Just one, can you talk about how your urban supply is trending and sort of some of the initiatives you're doing around apartments?

Brian Chesky

Yes, absolutely. Yes. So let's start with the first one, urban supply growth. Let me kind of first start, Jed, by just talking a little bit more about how we think about supply. The great thing about our supply is that the vast majority of hosts that come to Airbnb come organically, and that's because of our global network. In fact, the #1 source of host are prior guests. And in Q4, 36% of our hosts were prior guests.

David E. Stephenson

You covered really well because this has been a historic strength of ours has been kind of the urban part of the business, it's taken longer for that to kind of recover. It's now well above 2019 rates, and it's actually part of the areas that accelerated our growth in Q4. So we're very happy with where we're at with Urban. And as Brian said, the early days of Airbnb friendly apartments has been very well adopted, and we're excited about the potential in that part of the business.

Brian Chesky

And just on your question, Jed, on headcount, something was really interesting happened. So obviously, in 2020, we had to make some really difficult decisions -- and we became a much smaller and more focused company. And the obvious result of that is that we got more efficient and more profitable. But there was a less obvious result. What ended up happening is we have fewer people in meetings and people can move a lot faster. And we concentrate all of our very best people and put them on only a few problems. And I think that's been an explanation for why the company has grown really quickly.

David E. Stephenson

Add to a couple of things. One is our headcount is actually still 5% below where it was in 2019. We have a revenue is 75% higher. So we're nearly twice as big as we were previously with fewer people. And I'd say the other is our Live and Work Anywhere approach, our approach to being very intentional about how we gather in person. We believe that actually working together in person is very important, just need to do it in a very coordinated way. So actually having people being back in the office on random days of the week is not very effective, but being -- doing it in a very controlled and planful way is respectful of employees' time and is more efficient for the company, and our employees love it. And I think that's also enabling us to attract great talent.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Richard Clarke with Sanford C. Bernstein.

Richard J. Clarke

Two, if I may. The first one, just around, I guess, some of the changes that might come over the coming years with regard to the distribution landscape. One of your rivals is going to wrap their vacation rental business into a loyalty program, lots of talk around conversational AI and what that can do to the distribution landscape. So just any comments to whether Airbnb needs to do anything further on the distribution platform? And then second one, a little bit more preset, but obviously, it looks like Q4 was a very good quarter for take rate. Have you done anything in particular there on take rate to achieve that result?

Brian Chesky

Dave, do you want to start with take rate and I'll end with distribution after.

David E. Stephenson

Yes. With take rate, there's nothing in particular that we've done with take rate there. Absolutely, on a time-adjusted basis, the amount that we take from each night's day has been very stable. And so any variation in take rate of revenue over gross booking value is just variation quarter-to-quarter. So nothing on take rate.

Brian Chesky

And maybe, Richard, just if -- can you just clarify what you mean by distribution landscape? Do you mean like the competitive environment or how?

Richard J. Clarke

The competitive landscape, competitive environment with regard to distribution, whether you see any threat or increased threats from loyalty program wrapping around your competitors and maybe the conversational AI that's coming into various other search platforms at the moment.

Brian Chesky

No. I mean, like, I think there's just 2 things. On the competitive front, I mean, we have a lot of competitors and a lot of different categories. But I think Airbnb kind of stands in a class of its own. I mean we're now in over used all over the world. We're not just the U.S. business. We're not just the European business. We're a global business. We're not just vacation rentals. We're also urban and (inaudible) and off the grid. We're known as an affordable way to travel, but we also have a lots of offering and everything in between.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ron Josey with Citi.

Ronald Victor Josey

Brian, you mentioned investments for 2023 and extending beyond the core, that's been a key question that we consistently get in terms of what's next. Any insights you can provide there would be helpful, maybe just is it building out the tech infrastructure? Or is it more sort of newer products that are coming down the pike?

Brian Chesky

Yes. Awesome. Well, let me start with investments for 2023. So the good news is that -- though we're investing this year and some new products and services to expand beyond the core, I don't think you're going to see any material changes in the P&L. We kind of think like I started my in my 2 friends. We didn't have very many resources back then. And the great thing about Airbus business is we're essentially a global network. So I think that we can incubate new opportunities, products and services for a relatively low amount of investment.

David E. Stephenson

Yes. I mean the majority of our bookings come from past guests, and it's actually been the strong guest retention that we've had over years since the beginning of Airbnb, that's been a powerful driver of our growth. But I think what's also interesting is that we've introduced Airbnb to millions of new users since COVID. And the performance of those new users, the booking frequency of those new users from '21 that we saw into '22 has been very strong. And so really pleased with the new users that we've been able to track that look very, very similar to the historic type of users that we've had on Airbnb.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Mahaney with Evercore.

Mark Stephen F. Mahaney

Okay. Two questions, please. I know you mentioned that guess to host ratio, I think you said something like 36% or something. I imagine you've got cohort data that shows that the percentage of guests that have converted into being host or and additionally, our host is actually higher, maybe much higher. Could you just qualify that or quantify that at all? I'm sure that's a pipeline, but just how robust is that pipeline when you look at the cohort data?

Brian Chesky

Yes. I mean I'll start, Mark. Yes. We've seen that third in Q4 2022, 36% of new available hosts who started out as guest in Airbnb. This is more than prior year. So this has been going up actually like year-over-year. So that number is going up. And it makes sense as Airbnb becomes more ubiquitous, but also it makes sense because a lot of people, they'll connect with a host, and they realize, wow, I can do this too. And the vast majority of our new listings are by individuals, not property managers. So there's this kind of interesting network effect where guest becomes host and then host becomes guest.

David E. Stephenson

And China kind of pre-COVID was in the kind of low single-digit percentage of our gross booking value. So it gives you some perspective of our opportunity. I think we think very -- could be large over an extended period of time, but it will take a while for it to be larger.

Brian Chesky

And Mark, And just 1 other thing, yes, you are right that the cohorts are trending up. So for example, I think in Q4 2021, 33% of guests became host. In 2020, 28%. In 2019, 23%. So it is picking up.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Nowak with Morgan Stanley.

Brian Thomas Nowak

I have two. Just the first one, and I'll talk about guests and hosts. Could you just sort of help us understand a little bit how fast did your new guests grow in 2022? And how are you thinking about sort of new guest growth in '23 sort of talk about EBITDA margins? Or what's your first cut and how fast guests could grow this year?

Brian Chesky

Great. Yes, Dave, if you want to.

David E. Stephenson

Yes. No, sure. On the new guests, we don't disclose the exact number of the new guest growth. Like I said, I think the thing that I'm really pleased is that we've introduced Airbnb to millions of new guests since COVID and that they're performing similarly, not even stronger than kind of historic guests in terms of their rebooking rates. So I feel really good about the position we have for new guests.

Brian Chesky

Yes. And one of the things I'd just say, Brian, is that we've seen a permanent like shift in some of the travel booking behaviors on Airbnb since before the pandemic. And a lot of those changes have endured. And probably one of the most pronounced ones is just is incremental flexibility for people. We noticed more people are searching with more locations and using more flexibility features. And even before we built these features, we were seeing people entering a lot of different gate variations when they were searching. And so we were just really responding to where things are going.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Lee Horowitz with Deutsche Bank.

Lee Horowitz

So maybe on ADRs, you guys continue to surpass expectations with FX-neutral growth that probably came in the quarter at mid-single digits up year-on-year. Would appreciate that looking at the '23 pricing initiatives and mix will impact your ability to grow. but we've seen underlying pricing continue to offset these mix impacts.

David E. Stephenson

Yes. Thanks on the ADRs. Yes, we were pleasantly -- there's 2 edges of the ADR. ADRs were up 5% year-over-year in Q4, excluding the impact of foreign exchange. Obviously, foreign exchange brings you down to kind of minus 1% when you bring back nights that come, say, from euro or our GBP-denominated nights. And what we forecasted for going forward is modest decline year-over-year in ADRs largely driven by changes in mix, right? People going back to cities, cities are accelerating more cross-border travel mix towards lower ADR regions. It's a double-edged sword, clearly for the financials. It's helpful to have the higher ADR rates because they drive greater revenue, greater flow-through and greater profitability. But obviously, also ADRs are 36% higher than they were in 2019. So it's more expensive for guests to stay on Airbnb and frankly, other places.

Lee Horowitz

Great. Helpful. And then one follow-up on supply, if I could. Clearly, the product initiatives are driving impressive supply growth as everyone by seller rates and you guys are showing at this point. When I think about how that plays through into 2023, is there anything that we should be thinking about that can keep you from maintaining at these elevated rates, particularly given the fact that you will continue to iterate on the supply funnel to make it easier for hosts to come to the platform?

David E. Stephenson

Yes. Very proud of the continued growth in our supply. And we highlighted in the letter because it's super important that we do our best to get a -- have a balanced marketplace, right? If we get too much supply too quickly, then hosts aren't happy because they're not getting enough bookings. We don't get enough supply early enough, then guests are not happy because they don't get the kind of selection they want. And actually, what we highlighted in the letter is that we have grown our supply by 26% since 2019, and yet our nights and experiences booked have grown by 24%. So we've actually had a nice balance in that, and then I'm very proud of the fact that we've had 6.6 million active listings here in the last year and $900,000 more from the beginning of the year, which just shows the strength of Airbnb and why host want to come to where there is demand. And then we'll just make it easier for hosts to become host on Airbnb.

Brian Thomas Nowak

Yes. I think we just say, look, I think we're I think we're building a bit more of a muscle to around this. And I think it's been a really big focus of ours. So whether it's the product innovations, the awareness, focusing on even building, supply in key markets. I think it's been a really great muscle the team has built.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of John Colantuoni with Jefferies.

John Robert Colantuoni

I wanted to start with the new pricing and discounting tools that you're rolling out. It sounds like the expectation is that they're going to be sort of a net headwind to ADR. So can you just walk through the strategic rationale for the new products. I assume it's about sort of improved customer experience, but it would be great to get your perspective on that.

Brian Chesky

John, I'll start. On pricing and discounts, let's just take a step back. Airbnb, we started 15 years ago. And when we started, we started as an affordable alternative to hotels. And I think that affordability and great value is 1 of the key reasons that people use Airbnb, and we have to continue to make sure that we have that value. And as long as people feel like they have the best product at the best value for Airbnb, I think we're going to deliver a huge amount of growth in years to come.

David E. Stephenson

No, I think you hit on all the key points on ADR. We're not anticipating a significant decrease in ADR as a result of the pricing tools. We just want to make sure that we're being transparent and helping host make sure that they're setting prices that are appropriate for their listings. So I think that on the nights and experiences trends, we're finally beginning to reach a point where the year-over-year comparisons are much more consistent. And so I think 2023 won't look exactly like 2022, but it's a much better guide than kind of historic years. So we are getting back to -- you'd be able to use year-over-year as a trend line for your forecasting.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Mario Lu with Barclays.

X. Lu

First one is on the listings growth number, the $900,000 year-over-year. I was wondering if you could help break down that number further. For example, were most of these listings completely new listings or were a good portion of it reactivated say in urban areas? Just trying to see how this growth organic versus travel normalizing?

David E. Stephenson

Yes. I mean the real thing about listings is think about how all listings work. In any given year, we have brand new listings, we have reactivated listings and then we have deactivated listings and some combination of each of those 3.

X. Lu

And the second one is on the lead time for bookings. In your outlook, you mentioned Europeans were booking summer travel earlier this year. So any commentary you could provide on just globally how lead times look thus far versus pre-pandemic? And any puts and takes to consider when thinking about the 20% room night growth is sustainable for the rest of the year?

David E. Stephenson

Yes. We're really pleased with the European lead times coming up. Europeans will tend to book their summer travel here in the beginning of the year. and to see them booking even earlier on Airbnb relative to our historic rates has been really great to see. Just, I think, shows the optimism that they have to kind of travel this summer.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Your next question comes from the line of Justin Post with Bank of America.

Justin Post

Great. I think you give it in the K, but can you give us the mix of Asia in '22? I don't know if you can now -- And then secondly, how do you think about the Asia recovery in China cross-border impacting results over the next 12 months?

David E. Stephenson

Yes. The -- in the next 12 months, Asia is still recovering, right? Asia has still been down versus 2022 -- I mean 2019 and -- but they were the fastest kind of growing region in the fourth quarter. So we think it's pretty optimistic about the opportunity. And as Brian even mentioned about China, like the long-term outlook for, for example, Chinese outbound travelers is something that we feel very bullish on for over the long term. And in terms of the fourth quarter, APAC was 12% of the business in the fourth quarter.

Brian Chesky

And maybe I'll just say that I think the Asia Pacific is a huge growth area for us going forward. And it's been a little bit of a slower recovery. And I think the reason why is Asia is historically more of a cross-border market. a lot of people in Asia is basically travel across countries. They don't have as big of a domestic market in any of these countries for the most part. And that's just been a slower recovery. But I think the one thing we've seen is that just means probably more pent-up demand, and Asia index is even higher on Gen Z travelers, which is a strong suit of Airbnb. So we're really bullish over the next few years on Asia.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Lloyd Walmsley with UBS.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Chris on for Lloyd. Just can you start by helping us think about the range of outcomes for ADRs in the 1Q '23 guide? I guess as we kind of lay out your guidance saying that take rates would be very similar to 1Q '22 levels and gets you to, say, $20.7 billion potentially of gross bookings in 1Q, '23, and you assume maybe a slight detail on room nights.

David E. Stephenson

Well, to be flat to better would be if there's stronger overall just pricing? And if the mix came in differently, for example, maybe urban didn't come in quite as strong as or cross-border Latin America, Asia didn't come in quite as strong. So a lot of our ADR forecast for Q1 comes from the anticipated continued growth of urban, cross-border and regional mix. And that's why we're forecasting it down for just down slightly year-over-year. the implied take rate, it should be directionally the same as last year and maybe not precisely the same, I think you look back in 2022 and it will be a good guide for your take rate.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Got it. And just maybe 1 quick follow-up question on the product side as you guys were talking about really kind of expansion opportunities. How should we be thinking about hotel within that? Or should we be thinking about more of the expansion opportunities being related to the core business and experiences in '23.

Brian Chesky

Chris, I would just say, I mean all of the above, I think hotels are important ways to fill a network gaps. I think people come to be here because we have something unique they can't get anywhere else. But we also have a huge amount of traffic, and so we want to make sure people come here to me they don't leave without finding something.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Kevin Kopelman with Cowen.

Kevin Campbell Kopelman

So a quick one. Given you have $10 billion in cash on the balance sheet and generated $3 billion in cash flow last year, not including the funds held on behalf of guests. Can you just give us an update on how you're thinking about capital allocation and share repurchases? And do you see a potential for repurchases to go beyond offsetting stock comp?

David E. Stephenson

Yes. really pleased with our cash position, right? We ended with $9.6 billion of cash on the balance sheet at the end of the year. That is after buying back $1.5 billion of stock.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Stephen Ju with Credit Suisse.

Stephen D. Ju

So can you talk about the typical behavior from the new host when they're onboarded? Do they start making only a small number of days available. And as time goes on and they get more comfortable with hosting they maybe make more time slots available throughout the course of the year because it seems like we're really preoccupied with the total host number because honestly, as disclosed, but I'm wondering if the aggregate availability growth has historically been a number that's been much higher than the property host growth?

Brian Chesky

Yes, Stephen, I can start. The general trend we see is that most people come to Airbnb with kind of more casual intent to host occasionally. Sometimes people come dara host on a one-off basis, for example, on this past weekend in Phoenix, we saw a really big surge of new listings for Super Bowl.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Doug Anmuth with JPMorgan.

Douglas Till Anmuth

I just wanted to circle back on your comments on EBITDA margins for '23. You talked about maintaining margins with the variable cost efficiencies kind of being the offset to lower ADRs? Can you just walk us through a little bit more on those cost efficiencies that you're thinking about?

David E. Stephenson

Yes. The way we anticipate our EBITDA margins for this year is that one of the headwinds is this anticipated ADR decline that we talked about earlier on the call, and that the ways in which we are going to be able to offset the margin impact of those declines will be through fixed cost discipline. We're going to continue to grow, but we're going to grow modestly. So think of our headcount growth being in the 2%, 3%, 4% range. So we'll keep having very good fixed cost discipline.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Nick Jones with JMP Securities.

Nicholas Freeman Jones

Can I go back to kind of the Airbnb friendly apartments. What does it look like to get property managers on board with this? And I guess, how much of the apartments that they're managing start to get unlocked? And I guess, what kind of runway do you see in these key markets to add on kind of meaningfully more property managers?

Brian Chesky

Yes, I can start, Nick. So yes, I mean this new program is something that we developed because actually, we started getting a lot of inbound from real estate developers. And they started -- we started saying if we made our buildings Airbnb friendly, would it make the building more appealing, especially to young people that are moving to markets in certain cities. And so we did a partnership. We started with working with Greystar, Equity Residential, over 10 other companies, and we've launched. We have 175 buildings in like Houston, Phoenix, Jacksonville -- and the vast majority of these units are kind of -- we expect if they were put on Airbnb, that would be a typical kind of ADR. They're usually 1 bedroom studios.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Bernie McTernan with Needham.

Bernard Jerome McTernan

On margins. So 2 impacts on ADRs, the mix shift in the pricing. It sounds like mix shift is contemplated in that flat EBITDA margin guide for '23, but can you still achieve flat EBITDA margins if that pricing benefit does come out modestly of ADRs. And as a follow-up, just if there's an estimate for how much FX weighed on EBITDA margins in '22, that would be helpful.

David E. Stephenson

Yes. On the 2 impacts, I mean, as you said, large forecast that we have for ADR moderation is due to the mix shift. Clearly, we want to make sure that we are giving tools to host to price effectively so that we have great value. We're not -- it will be -- time will tell how much change we're seeing ADR from those overall changes. I do have a fair amount of levers, as I said, over time, that I can pull in order to continue to improve the cost efficiency.

Bernard Jerome McTernan

Just if there is an estimate for how much FX weighed on EBITDA margins this year given the differential between where revenues are generated and where the costs are in the U.S.

David E. Stephenson

Maybe we can follow up off-line on that. I mean it was a material probably several hundred million dollars, but we would have to give you the -- maybe we work off-line on a specific calculation.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Tom White with D.A. Davidson.

Thomas Cauthorn White

Any color or metrics you guys can provide on how cohorts of guests that you acquired during the height of the pandemic have been performing over the last several months kind of relative to customers acquired pre-pandemic. I'm just curious whether it looks like there might be any meaningful differences when it comes to, I don't know, frequency, spend levels, repeat rates, anything like that?

David E. Stephenson

No, the actual frequencies take rate spend rates have obviously been very consistent with kind of pre-COVID acquired guests. So we feel really good about the new guests coming on and having them look very similar to historic guests, and so very consistent.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Deepak Mathivanan with Wolfe Research.

Deepak Mathivanan

Just a couple of ones. First, it's nice to see the supply growth, but can you talk about trends on the utilization side? I know you don't look at occupancy in a traditional sense. But any color on how the product initiatives like changing the search experience or I'm flexible from 2022 is kind of helping with utilization or occupancy on the platform?

David E. Stephenson

Yes. Deepak, on the supply growth, I think the best measure to look at is you just look at the growth in supply that we had versus 2019 that we grew at 26% and our nights and Experiences book grew 24%, kind of largely in line -- we're not seeing any major shifts in overall kind of utilization rate that give us any concern. We feel like we continue to keep, in aggregate this nice balance of growing supply and growing demand, and we want to keep that relative balance, as I mentioned earlier in the call. If one gets out of whack too much than either the host aren't happy or the guests aren't happy. But I'm very pleased with the way in which we've been able to keep that balanced.

Operator

This concludes our Q&A session for today. I turn the call back over to Brian for closing remarks.

Brian Chesky

All right, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. To recap, we had another record year in 2022. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA were both record high and free cash flow was $3.4 billion. I'm really proud of these results. And before I go, I just want to say how proud I am of our team. If you think about what we -- what this team has been through the last 3 years, initially losing 80% of our business, kind of rebuilding the company from the ground up and now just becoming a much more focused, disciplined company. This is a lot of momentum inside the company. And looking forward, we're already seeing some really strong demand in Q1. Consumer confidence to travel remains really high.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.