Q4 2022 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp Earnings Call

Chad M. Robins; Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman; Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Karina Calzadilla; VP of IR; Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Nitin Sood; Chief Commercial Officer of MRD; Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Sharon Benzeno; Chief Commercial Officer of Immune Medicine; Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Tycho W. Peterson; CFO; Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Andrew Frederick Brackmann; Research Analyst; William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Daniel Gregory Brennan; Senior Tools & Diagnostics Analyst; Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division

Daniel Louis Leonard; Research Analyst; Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division

David Michael Westenberg; MD & Senior Research Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Derik De Bruin; MD of Equity Research; BofA Securities, Research Division

Elizabeth Daniels Webster; Associate; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Mark Anthony Massaro; MD & Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Analyst; BTIG, LLC, Research Division

Ruizhi Qin; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Sung Ji Nam; Analyst; Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division

Karina Calzadilla

Thank you, Justin, and good afternoon, everyone. I would like to welcome you to Adaptive Biotechnologies fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. Earlier today, we issued a press release reporting Adaptive financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of '22. The press release is available at www.Adaptivebiotech.com. We are conducting a live webcast of this call and we'll be referencing to a slide presentation that has been posted to the investor section in our corporate website.

Chad M. Robins

Thanks, Karina. Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us on our 2022 fourth quarter and full year earnings call. As always, I want to thank all of our Adaptive employees for their dedication and strong execution throughout the year.

Tycho W. Peterson

Thanks, Chad. Starting on Slide 11 with revenue for the fourth quarter and full year. Total revenue in the fourth quarter was $55.2 million with 51% from MRD and 49% from Immune Medicine, representing a 46% increase from the same period last year. MRD revenue of $28.1 million grew 70% from a year ago with clinical testing and MRD pharma partnerships each driving approximately 41% of the growth along with a $2 million increase in MRD regulatory milestones. clonoSEQ test volume, including international, increased by 54% to 10,526 tests delivered from 6,850 tests in the same period last year.

Chad M. Robins

Thanks, Tycho. As highlighted during the call and shown on Slide 14, we have several key milestones for 2023. We're off to a running start, and I'm confident in our ability to accelerate clonoSEQ penetration in our MRD business and to demonstrate our drug discovery capabilities in Immune Medicine.

Question and Answer Session

And our first question comes from Derik De Bruin from Bank of America.

Derik De Bruin

So can you talk a little bit about revenue pacing? Obviously, you've got DCBCL (sic) [DLBCL] coming in the back half. How should we think about -- I realize Q1 is going to be your lowest due to seasonality and other things, but just some quarter-to-quarter progression if you've got on revenues and volumes, it would be helpful.

Tycho W. Peterson

Yes. As you noted, first quarter will be the low. The DLBCL launch and the EPIC integration are back half drivers for sure. And then if you look at the range we laid out, there are some variables in there, which maybe I'll spend a minute on. On the MRD side, we guided conservatively on milestones, so that could be a swing factor as we go through the year. It could drive things to the high or low end of the range, depending on the magnitude of the milestones. We've got roughly $370 million in future milestones, as we've talked about in the past, line of sight to about half of those. And we risk adjust those in our guidance with about a 30% to 50% probability of success. So that's one swing factor.

Derik De Bruin

Great. That's helpful. And on the greater than 50% volume growth in clonoSEQ, it's a little bit below what we were looking for. Just some commentary on trends and basically any residuals like headwinds in the market, patient access -- not patient access, the doc access. Just any sort of commentary on trends -- volume trends.

Chad M. Robins

No. Actually, Derik, as I had mentioned, we're seeing record volumes to start the year. And so we wanted people to be conservative in putting that out. Greater than 50% leaves a lot of room on the upside too. So we're putting that out there. It's a watermark to hit. We feel very confident that we're going to be able to achieve that number and believe that another swing factor that there could be some upside there.

And our next question comes from David Westenberg from Piper Sandler.

David Michael Westenberg

I'm actually at the other side of Derik here because one of the battlegrounds we get is in that 50% volume here. Can you maybe talk about -- same kind of concept. Can you talk about, you're now on a mid-50s comp here in terms of growth rate. So you do have a tough comp on the volume growth coming in, in 2023. I think EPIC and DLBCL are happening in the back half. So give us maybe a little bit more conceptualization of beating that tough comp. And really what does EPIC and DLBCL contribute from an incremental standpoint because I do think it means that they do help you overcome that comp.

Chad M. Robins

Sure. David, I'm going to turn this over to Nitin Sood, who runs our MRD business and calling in from San Francisco.

Nitin Sood

Yes. I think, first of all, I just want to remind everyone that our current penetration is about 5%. So there's a lot of room for us to grow. As Chad mentioned, 2023 is off to a very strong start. And I'm very confident that we grow volumes at greater than 50% off a larger base business this year. And that combined with ASP increase, which we are seeing steadily, we'll see revenue increase by 60%. A few things I want to point out, as you know our focus and growth strategy has been in the U.S. twofold, to drive deeper penetration and to increase business in the community. Over the last few quarters, we've seen our orders per account and institutional accounts increase by 30%. Our community business has grown from 8% of our total business to 15%, and I expect that to be 20% of our 2023 business. And all leading indicators are looking favorable. New HCPs accounts grew by 50%, unique patients tested grew by 60%. Multiple myeloma, which is a key growth driver for us, continues to deliver.

David Michael Westenberg

Got it. I noticed you have 10 analysts here, so I'm just going to ask one more since you probably have a lot more questions here. You did keep burn rate or expenses I think you said were flat. I respect that you're probably going to [grow] revenue, which basically means you are going to have to have sales -- compensation for sales people that are hitting their numbers, bonuses, just the natural cost of goods sold that are associated with higher revenue here. So can you give us a little sense on where you have cuts remaining in 2023 given the fact that I think that you will grow in the year and you're holding OpEx steady?

Tycho W. Peterson

Sure. So, a couple things. Yes, the cash burn guidance is $40 million on average for the year. Q1 will be higher due to the bonus payouts. We had a pretty low quarter in the fourth quarter. There was favorable working capital, low CapEx spending, and high investment income. So we're coming off a low burn on the fourth quarter, but 1Q will be a pretty significant step up.

David Michael Westenberg

Congrats on the good print.

And our next question comes from Daniel Brennan from Cowen.

Daniel Gregory Brennan

Maybe just the first one would just be, as we think about the '23 guide, the immunoSEQ academic and pharma, and then as well on what's implied for MRD pharma. Just give us a sense of -- obviously, these are fast-growing businesses, but hard for us to see underneath the hood. Obviously, there's a lot happening. So just what's implied in '23? And what's the visibility on that outlook?

Chad M. Robins

Yes, Tycho, you want to take it?

Tycho W. Peterson

Yes. We're not going to give specific guidance around immunoSEQ or academic or some of the subsegments. Sharon, is there anything specifically you want to say on immune for your part of the business, then maybe we'll put it over to Nitin as well. But we're not going to guide specifically on subsegments.

Sharon Benzeno

Yes, happy to expand. Again, it's about execution. As we said, our strategy is to increase penetration with our portfolio of pharma companies and biotechs in later and larger stage clinical trials in really 4 major indications. And so we're head down, focused on doing that to generate revenue, meet our guidance.

Tycho W. Peterson

And just so -- again, at the midpoint of the range here, Immune Medicine is about 45%, so that implies $95 million. The Genentech amortization is a big headwind for that business, right? It's $30 million, $35 million this year versus north of $60 million last year. So that's something that has to be factored in. And at pharma services, we've publicly talked about that business growing at a 20%-plus CAGR in the long run. So that gives you some sense of how we're thinking about it. And then there's a milestone we talked about earlier with Genentech towards the end of the year.

Nitin Sood

No, I think I'll just only point out that this is for the first time our clinical diagnostics business is a key growth driver, and it's going to be larger than our pharma business in MRD. So it's a pretty exciting year for us in 2023.

Daniel Gregory Brennan

And maybe one quick follow-up. Just in terms of the clinical trials and the adoption in blood, what's the -- are there any important milestones -- not milestones in terms of dollar milestones, but in terms of events in these trials such that it would lead to maybe a more meaningful proven impact such that you could see a greater ability to market it to doctors. I know that we spoke to a few doctors and they're looking for continued data to mature over time. So will any of that be happening in '23 or it's just an ongoing basis?

Chad M. Robins

Go ahead, Nitin.

Nitin Sood

Yes. So I think first, I just want to remind everyone that we are selling in blood today. 30% of all MRD tests are in blood. DLBCL and CLL are blood tests primarily. 26% of all ALL tests are in blood. Multiple myeloma used to be primarily a bone marrow test; however, now 12% of all tests in multiple myeloma are in blood, and this is increasing. And the use case for blood is simple in the case of multiple myeloma. When the test is positive in blood, your cancer is there. Treat the patient, make it negative in blood, and then verify annually in bone marrow.

And our next question comes from Julia Qin from Cowen.

Ruizhi Qin

It's Julia from JPMorgan. So looks like in this 4Q, your clonoSEQ ASP of $1,100 ramped up faster than what we were modeling. So could you maybe give us an update on your private payer conversation so far? And why is it not possible for us to see ASP accretion above that mid-single-digit growth that you're guiding to?

Chad M. Robins

Go ahead, Nitin.

Nitin Sood

Yes. I think we've seen a steady ASP growth for clonoSEQ over the past couple of years, and we anticipate that growth to continue in the mid-single-digit range over the next 2 to 3 years and trend towards $1,700 per test, which we have as the contracted rate with private payers. We continue to invest in getting additional pricing agreements with noncontracted payers, including large Medicaid plans where we've seen a lot of usage of clonoSEQ recently. We're improving our collection performance. So we're going to invest in that area this year. And then we are also going after some of the expanded coverage for new indications like DLBCL. DLBCL we have Medicare coverage only, but this year we expect to expand that into private payer coverage. And then we have minor indications like MCR and CTCL that we need coverage on. So a lot of things are happening, and we expect ASP to grow steadily towards $1,700 in the next few years.

Ruizhi Qin

Great. And then on the Immune Medicine side for Genentech, you mentioned that your focus for this year on the first candidate is speed to clinic. Can you elaborate on what can Adaptive do to speed up that process and what kind of timeline we should be thinking about? And then for those 2 additional TCR data packages, what's the timeline for Genentech making a decision on those?

Sharon Benzeno

So for Genentech, they control the timing of the filing and, obviously, interactions directly with FDA when they do file. And so that's ongoing. We're very optimistic and are working closely to support it along the way. As it relates to the 2 additional TCR data packages that we completed and delivered at the end of last year, those are being reviewed together jointly by the working teams. And obviously, we will update in terms of any progress to advance those as potential therapeutic product candidates.

And our next question comes from Mark Massaro from BTIG.

Mark Anthony Massaro

So I wanted to maybe ask a follow-up question. I know it's sort of been asked, but as we think about anniversarying a relatively challenging comp and a 50% growth is really pretty elite in diagnostics. So it seems to me that the key variable in the back half of the year is the DLBCL launch, just to give people confidence that you can exceed 50% again this year. But the one thing that I don't think I've heard is like how should we think about the incremental contribution from DLBCL, and any way for us to think about it in terms of market penetration or early access interest or anything of that variety?

Chad M. Robins

Yes. Mark, I'm going to take this because while DLBCL is 1 component, it's really not only the multipronged strategy that we laid out, but there are just major levers across the board, including increasing penetration in the community setting. Our team has done a lot of work in defining pathways. And we've done -- really had success as of late in penetrating some of the larger community practice accounts that have taken a long time to crack. We also mentioned EPIC integration in the back half of the year. I think that -- really being able to go right into your EHR and order directly from there should -- especially on accounts that are already ordering clonoSEQ, we think that should accelerate usage.

Nitin Sood

And Mark, just to add to that a little bit. In multiple myeloma, which is our biggest growth driver, we're less than 10% penetrated. So there's a lot of room for us to grow. In CLL, we're less than 5% penetrated. So even in the existing diseases, we have a lot of room to grow. And then lastly, I think, we expect -- sales seem to be twice as more productive this year than last year. Last year we increased the size of the sales team, we deployed them in various territories, and in community, our penetration is extremely [low]. So there's a lot of growth drivers other than DLBCL. And yes, the 50% comp is above what other diagnostic companies do, but I think we have the best product in heme MRD, and we have a great team in place.

Mark Anthony Massaro

Okay. Excellent. So I also wanted to ask about -- just to confirm the T-Detect initiative, should we assume that that's effectively paused because I guess I'm also trying to arrive at how the OpEx can be lower while the top line is growing. So maybe, Tycho, if you could walk us through any of the buckets. Presumably, G&A may be up a little bit, sales and marketing may be up a little bit. Should we assume R&D is likely down?

Tycho W. Peterson

Yes. Look, as I said earlier, we're working on getting leverage across the company. And yes, G&A, for sure, we've got some leverage. Sales and marketing, a little bit, but to Nitin's point a minute ago, we did double the sales force last year, so you've got to keep that in mind. And then, yes, there is R&D leverage. I mentioned earlier, we went through a very thorough process over the summer of mapping out every R&D project. And with that in mind, there was some stuff that dropped out that wasn't necessarily mapping to revenue or margin opportunities, so we do have R&D leverage as well.

Chad M. Robins

And then just in terms of your question directly on T-Detect, Mark, as you know, we made the decision in 2022 to delay commercialization efforts of T-Detect as a diagnostic test until we have strong enough signal data that can change physician behavior with a clear path to reimbursement. But that said, we have this really nice opportunity to leverage the data and continue to develop that antigen mapping data for both pharma services and in our internal efforts in drug discovery. One of the -- if you look at probability of success of therapies that are tied to an effective biomarker that can stratify patient populations, this is exactly the strategy that we're hoping to deploy with our antigen mapping efforts in developing those signals.

And our next question comes from Salveen Richter from Goldman Sachs.

Elizabeth Daniels Webster

This is Elizabeth on for Salveen. When should we consider proof-of-concept being achieved for the drug discovery efforts? Do you think that would be this year upon IND acceptance for the first shared product? Just curious how you're thinking of proof-of-concept generation there? And then could you remind us of the timelines around the personalized T cell therapy and when that could -- I guess, what the next milestones are for that.

Chad M. Robins

Yes. Sure. Elizabeth, I'll start and then I'll pass it over to Sharon. I think really, there's 2 different sets of proof points in the drug discovery business. The first is with our partnership with Genentech in oncology and cell therapy, what you'll see first is an IND filing on a shared product and then we're making really strong efforts. We haven't yet disclosed the timeline, but I can tell you that we're moving rapidly towards proof-of-concept on the private product.

Sharon Benzeno

Yes. So for our internal programs, the goal and the focus, first and foremost, in autoimmunity is to get to at least 1 target that's disease specific. We've highlighted our efforts and our focus on investments in multiple sclerosis and IBD. And once we have a target that's validated and that we're confident warrants a therapeutic program, that's where we'll deploy our TCR or antibody capabilities to develop an actual therapeutic asset and advance those with a goal to advance those ourselves into the clinic.

And our next question comes from Andrew Brackmann from William Blair.

Andrew Frederick Brackmann

Maybe I just want to follow up on some of the clonoSEQ commentary for the community setting. Chad, I think you just referenced a win on a large account basis. Maybe just qualitatively, can you talk about the tipping point that was there for that win? And maybe some of the other accounts that you're talking to, how is a funnel progressing there?

Chad M. Robins

Sure. Nitin, I'll have you -- do you want to highlight, without necessarily being specific on the accounts, do you want to highlight what the tipping point was for -- you can pick one of them, one of our large community practice accounts that has recently signed on?

Nitin Sood

Yes. I think, first, I'll just broadly speak. What we did this year was higher additional individuals with focus on community accounts. And we took a multipronged approach here. We not only have individuals who do physician education, but we have a strategic account management team that works with large community practices at the C-level. So multiple things came into place.

Andrew Frederick Brackmann

Okay. And then just a quick one on the macro front here. I think about a month ago, you referenced the Inflation Reduction Act as a potential headwind there. Can you just give us current thoughts on how you're thinking about that and maybe some of the conversations you're having with pharma related to that?

Chad M. Robins

Sure. You could go first, and maybe Sharon can comment from the pharma services business as well.

Nitin Sood

Yes. I think we've had many conversations with pharma companies, and we're hearing from many of them that due to IRA, there's increased scrutiny over their budgets. And I think the second thing we're seeing play out is, particularly in multiple myeloma, there's a lot of competition, lots of drug programs are going on out there. The efficacy of the drugs that have recently come out are very high, and pharma companies are looking at which programs to continue with and which programs to sunset. That's the MRD pharma side. I'll pass it to Sharon for Immune Medicine.

Sharon Benzeno

Yes. I think it's mostly a watch and wait, but obviously, that's top of mind. And we, too, will monitor, but no immediate impact as of yet for us.

And our next question comes from Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank.

Sung Ji Nam

Just a couple of housekeeping questions for Tycho. Sorry if I missed it, but did you -- are you guys including the potential milestone payment from Genentech IND filing in your guidance?

Tycho W. Peterson

We are. So that's at the end of the year. As I mentioned earlier, we recognize -- so the milestone is on acceptance. That can lag filing by a minimum of 30 days, but it can take longer. And we recognized $7 million of that upfront and then amortize the remaining $3 million. And there's no other Genentech milestone. So we're only recognizing the one in guidance.

Sung Ji Nam

Okay. And then would you be able to break out what your assumption is for the interest expense for the year?

Tycho W. Peterson

Yes. So the good thing is interest income actually offsets interest expense. So we have about -- I think it's over $30 million now in interest income in the model. So that actually pays for the OrbiMed deal itself.

And our next question comes from Dan Leonard from Credit Suisse.

Daniel Louis Leonard

Just a couple of questions on the '23 guide. Tycho, I'm trying to map to that $95 million revenue figure for Immune Medicine in '23. I think you said Genentech amortization is $35 million. So that would mean the balance $60 million is pharma services. Is that -- it looks like that's nearly a double year-on-year from the '22 number? And is that math even correct? And what's driving that? Is there any bookings or book-to-bill or anything you could offer?

Tycho W. Peterson

Yes. So, Dan, I talked earlier about the long-term CAGR for pharma services being in the 20% range. There's other drug discovery, right? So we have various ongoing discussions with potential drug discovery partners that would be the remainder of that. So it's not all at pharma services.

Chad M. Robins

And the milestones.

Tycho W. Peterson

And the milestone, yes.

Daniel Louis Leonard

And then a question on revenue phasing. I think this was asked a couple different ways, but you highlighted a very strong start to the year in MRD. You're flagging, though, Q1 is a low point. Is there anything to reconcile the timing related besides just the milestones in the second half of the year when thinking about phasing?

Tycho W. Peterson

Yes. So I talked about the Genentech headwind. That's the biggest headwind on the year. In the first quarter alone, it's about a $4.2 million headwind. We did recognize a $3 million MRD pharma milestone last year. So there's a comp from that as well. There's no T-Detect revenue. So those are some of the factors that would impact the first quarter relative to the remainder of the year.

And thank you. And I am showing no further questions. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating, and you may now disconnect.