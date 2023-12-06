Q3 2024 G-III Apparel Group Ltd Earnings Call

Participants

Neal Nackman

Good morning and thank you for joining us. Before we begin, I would like to remind participants that certain statements made on today's call and in the Q&A session may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results of operations or the financial condition of the Company to differ are discussed in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

In addition, during the call, we will refer to non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures in our press release, which is also available on our website.

I will now turn the call over to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Morris Goldfarb.

Morris Goldfarb

Thank you, Neil, and thank you, everyone, for joining us. We registered another strong quarter well exceeding our top and bottom line guidance. The second quarter caps off a strong first half for G-III, demonstrating our ability to navigate what remains a dynamic environment. This gives us confidence as we look ahead to the balance of the year. And accordingly, we've raised our full year guidance as a global leader in fashion. We remain focused on strong execution of our business while pursuing our many opportunities for growth.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, net sales were $660 million, an increase of 9% from $605 million last year, well above our guidance by approximately 10% or $65 million. Non-gaap net income per diluted share was $0.40 exceeding our guidance by $0.40, similar to what we experienced in the first quarter. Second quarter gross margins were better than last year's second quarter. Our freight costs have moderated and we're now beginning to anniversary last year's significant one-time logistics costs, which primarily occurred in the third quarter. We were very pleased with the progress we've made to rightsizing our inventory, which was $805 million, down 23% compared to $1.04 billion in last year's second quarter. We remain disciplined in our approach to future inventory buys and have appropriately adjusted our warehousing needs. As our inventory levels are aligned, our new inventory purchases are coming in at a much lower freight costs. We are well positioned for the second half. We ended the quarter in a strong financial position with $825 million in cash and availability, which is after repaying $75 million of debt year to date, we've repurchased 1.6 million shares, returning $26 million to shareholders. Further, our Board replenished our stock buyback capacity to 10 million shares. The strength of our balance sheet continues to remain a top priority and provides us with the flexibility to invest in the future growth of our own and new businesses on owned brands and new businesses.

Let me begin by discussing the development of our three recently announced growth opportunities, all of which remain on track to launch with first deliveries next year. These include the repositioning and expansion of Donna Karen, which will be more widely distributed in better department stores, digital channels and our own Donna Karen website in North America. And internationally, we will launch in over 200 partner doors, and we will build 150 branded shop-in shops. The new collection has been well received our long-term license for Nautica in North America, which will begin with the jeans category and follow with a broad range of additional categories. Jeans will launch in over 200 partner doors, and we will build 60 branded shop-in shops or is there already in from retailers who think the product looks great at 25 year agreement as the master licensee of milestones for a full range of products across our global distribution network. The brand is globally well recognized, but currently has limited North American distribution and almost no international distribution presenting multiple avenues of growth. We also have the ability to act as a license or for additional categories creating another income stream. The agreement also includes an option to purchase the brand. Additionally, this morning we announced our new multiyear license with Hanes brand to produce outerwear for Champion, an iconic American brand that has wide global recognition. We will create quality heritage pieces that expand Champion's lifestyle offering. This license aligns perfectly with our core competencies and will fit seamlessly into our already well developed outerwear divisions. The product will be distributed through our diverse channels in North America as well as champions global network with first delivery deliveries available for fall of 2024. We remain steadfast in our focus on expanding our owned and licensed brands as well as bringing in additional brands that fit our long-term vision. Supporting this growth is our well-developed corporate foundation, which consist of our high performing forward thinking team, an experienced senior leadership, a strong merchant expertise in product development our dominance of credit across a broad range of product categories, our well-developed sourcing and supply chain infrastructure across diverse geographies and have diversified distribution network of retail partners to reach an even broader range of consumers. This foundation has enabled G-III to unlock the value of more than 30 licensed and owned brands in our portfolio, including some of the most sought-after names in global fashion. We've built entirely new product lines for our brands across a diverse range of core categories. How work has enabled them to reach wider audiences, realized tremendous sales growth and is essential to elevating their lifestyle appeal. Our demonstrated track record continues to make G-III a partner of choice for brands and for retailers. Over the years, our entrepreneurial and nimble culture has always enabled us to deliver results, agility as it is at the heart of everything we do at G. three, and we continue to evolve regardless of external factors since announcing changes to our Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger licenses in December, we moved quickly to create the four new strategic initiatives I just discussed with more to come in doing so we are creating additional shareholder value.

Now let me update you on some of our progress this quarter against our strategic priorities. Our first priority is to drive our power brands across categories. Our results continue to be led by strength in outerwear as well as dressier categories, including sportswear, dresses and suit separates across our key brands. Dkny Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Levi's. We also saw strength across denim, footwear and team sports. Looking ahead at our third quarter, the order book looks good and our inventory is aligned appropriately. We're well positioned for the important fall and holiday season.

As we look to the future, we think about several key brands as being important growth drivers for our business, including DKNY, Donna Karan Karl Lagerfeld Bilbray can Nautica and a half in each of which have unique propositions. The varying steady appeal to a wide range of customer segments and lifestyle needs, creating opportunities across an even greater number of retailers. DKNY. is inspired by the energy and attitude of New York. This brand provides a modern wardrobe to carry you from the from day to night that attracts younger consumers looking for a contemporary product. While Donna, Karen is a modern system of dressing created to appeal to women senses on every level it addresses the full lifestyle needs of women in search of sophisticated products. We're in one of the most recognizable American brands, Karl Lagerfeld and iconic name and fashion embodies the aesthetic of its namesake fused with a contemporary forward-looking spirit. The product features per region inspired classics with a rock chic attitude for high fashion build brick and as status swimwear brand cultivates, a spirit of refinement and fat and Fantasy staying true to the casual Charm with perfectly tailored and always in style products for top tier clientele, grounded in classic American, a Nautica is a lifestyle brand with nautical inspired designs that's iconic and modern with a casual fit feel and function, which appeals to shoppers in search of a more relaxed style and harvest in our most recent key license stands for simple and classic elegance that will offer an easy modern approach to dressing and appeals to consumers seeking aspirational style. Our brands offer a range of price points have tailored distribution strategies and dedicated teams that design for their specific positioning. Each of our core brands complement one another and bring a distinct point of view to our portfolio, which broadens that distribution opportunity growing our owned brands, including DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld, Donna Karen well, broken remains a key strategic priority as they represent an important long-term profit driver by generating higher operating margins and providing licensing income for G-III. They will also enable us to further extend our global reach this year with the ownership of the whole Karl Lagerfeld brand our international sales will be up 20% to last year with $1.3 billion in annual revenue last year. We believe we can grow this business over $3 billion in annual revenue over time at DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld businesses region registered solid year-over-year growth in the second quarter. It has now been a year since our acquisition of the full Karl Lagerfeld brand. The integration of this business was seamless and it had a great transitional year coming. We launched Karl Lagerfeld, James in Europe, a new key growth category for the brand we will have two stores dedicated to just the James line, one in Paris and the second in Madrid, BKM wise, fall marketing campaign will be focused around the theme DKNY for you which explores the uniqueness of the news of New York from a number of perspectives. This campaign will be amplified through a robust mix of media, including digital cream, premium outdoor placements as well as social and influencer partnerships across the U.S. and key international markets.

Coming off, the momentum of the Met Gala Karl Lagerfeld fall campaign will be brought to life through high-impact marketing activities around the globe. The campaign will roll out across channels with a focus on digital, including innovative NFTs, augmented reality builders, creative collaborations and more. We continue to capitalize on opportunities to leverage our own brand recognition through highly profitable licensing arrangements. This quarter, we secured renewals from some of our key licenses, which is another good indicator of our brand strength. Additionally, we are in the process of adding licenses in entirely new categories, exposing our brand to a wider audience. Extended. Extending our global reach is another important priority. We have unique partnerships for Karl Lagerfeld that drive notable international exposure. Last month, the brand officially opened its first five star luxury hotel in Macau with 271 Opulan guestrooms and a restaurant featuring imagine a Michelin star chef. This project represents Carlisle's design vision, and he personally worked on it for six years prior to his passing the grand opening was hosted with Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh and attended by other internationally, renowned VIP.s and 2000 other guests. This hotel is it is a sophisticated luxury endeavor, creating another major brand experience and attracting a global audience. In June, we announced the second Karl Lagerfeld hotel tower at the sale development in Malacca Malaysia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is rapidly emerging as an international tourist destination. It will feature the tallest nine tower linked structures in the world and resemble the shift the official summer opening of the brand's new beach club supplies has been a major success offering guests an elevated beach experience this summer. The club quickly became a destination for international vacationers as the brand hosted several high-profile celebrity and corporate events at the beach club during the second film International Film Festival. This contest this concept has enabled us to rapidly replicate the model of franchise and licensing opportunity for Beach Club, and we're actively working on additional opportunities as we continue to create more Bill Buchanan experiences, which will increase global awareness, enhancing the status appeal of the brand. The brand also opened two new international stores during the quarter, one in the Bahamas and a second and Paris is rub up higher, which will offer a highly higher penetration of our luxury line, enabling us to increase our store AURs by double digits.

We continue to build our DKNY international business in Europe. Our Malara office has been working to expand the brand's presence our franchise partners continue to open stores and have already opened three to date with additional openings to follow as we continue to invest in resources and our digital and omnichannel expansion which remains an important priority to drive growth for our brand. Our North American digital business with our pure-play partners and our owned DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris site, was up over 60%. Our work with Amazon, Synetics and many sites operated by them as well as other digital only retailers is paying off. And these investments have created digital capabilities that we are leveraging across our entire portfolio. We're excited about the opportunities ahead with these partners and believe this is just the beginning of the digital growth that we can create our brick-and-mortar business across our department stores and our wholesale accounts is key as customers continue to shop in-store. Our teams have done an incredible job of getting the right product in the right channels at the right time to maximize sales. As evidenced by our strong performance in the quarter, we have created a differentiated business model to support our success at wholesale. Our teams are uniquely comprised of strong planners and merchandisers who partner with our designers to create data-driven designs which deliver desirable products. And on the sales side, they work hand-in-hand with our retailers to plan their buys again informed by our data, ensuring the appropriate product is in their stores and is well positioned on their floors on a timely basis. Our investments in analytics enable us to design and continually revise our lines to capitalize on the needs of the retailers. Additionally, our proven formula for building each category line creates a strong mix of products that meet consumer demand, creating some of the strongest sell-throughs that ensure we drive our retail partners and our business successfully. This makes us a best-in-class partner to retailers.

Lastly, I'm pleased with our Board refreshment efforts, which with three new independent directors having just recently joined us. Overall, we've added six new independent directors over the past four years. Our impressive list of new board members include Bob Johnson, Founder and Chairman of RLJ companies and founder and former Chairman of BGT, Victor Herrero, the CEO. of Australian brand alone, Lovisa and former Chief Executive Officer and Director of guest, Paddy argument, former Chief Merchandising Officer of Macy's, and currently a leading fashion consultant that the joys of brown president of the fashion Institute of Technology. Michael Shafer recently retired Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of PVH Corp, and an external adviser to a number of fashion businesses, and Andrew Viator, Global Head of Jefferies.

Strategic Equity transaction group. Each of them, along with our current Board members and management team provide independent, diverse and valuable perspectives to G-III. Having new points of view during this time in our company's evolution is important to better position us for the future.

In conclusion, we've done a great job successfully executing our strategic priorities, and I feel great about our products strength across our wholesale segment, digital increases and our prudent inventory management, financial discipline and enthusiasm of our team. Based on the strong second quarter performance and our order book, we have confidence to raise our fiscal 2024 outlook. We now expect fiscal 2024 net sales of $3.3 billion. We're raising our non-GAAP net income per diluted share to be in the range of $3.20 to $3.30 compared to $2.85 in fiscal 2023.

I will now pass the call to Neal for a discussion of our second quarter financial results as well as guidance for the third quarter and full year fiscal 2024.

Neal Nackman

Thank you, Morris. With respect to our results of operations, the comments I'm about to make on a non-GAAP basis. A full reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results are included in our press release issued this morning. Net sales for the second quarter ended July 31st, 2023, increased approximately 9% to $660 million from $605 million in the same period last year and were approximately $65 million above our guidance. Included in our sales this quarter was $38 million of additional sales of the acquired Karl Lagerfeld business, which became a wholly-owned subsidiary on June one 2022. Accordingly, the results of the Lagerfeld business were included in our results commencing with the last month of the prior year second quarter net sales of our wholesale segment increased approximately 9% to $639 million from $588 million last year. This segment now includes the acquired Karl Lagerfeld business results. Net sales of our North American retail segment were $34 million for the second quarter compared to net sales of $31 million in last year's second quarter. Our gross margin percentage was 41.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 37.8% in the previous year's second quarter. The wholesale segment gross margin percentage was 40.6% compared to 36.2% in last year's comparable quarter. As we have stated before, the acquired Karl Lagerfeld business operates at a higher gross margin percentage than the rest of our wholesale segment. Their inclusion in the quarter resulted in increased wholesale gross margin percentages of approximately 150 basis points. The remainder of the increase in gross margin percentage is a result of a decrease in inflationary pressures and product and transit costs the gross margin percentage in our retail operations segment was 50.5% compared to 51.6% in the prior year. Non-gaap SG&A expenses were $237 million or 36% of net sales compared to $186 million or 30.7% of net sales in last year's second quarter. Sg&a grew by approximately $29 million, primarily related to the inclusion of the acquired Karl Lagerfeld business in our results for the additional two months in the quarter. In addition, we had increased increases in compensation and warehousing costs as well as overall inflationary pressures. Non-gaap net income for the second quarter was $19 million or $0.4 per diluted share compared to $19 million or $0.39 per diluted share in last year's second quarter, driven by the higher sales we achieved and the associated gross margin flow through this was significantly above the midpoint of our guidance of a breakeven quarter.

Turning to the balance sheet, we made good progress with respect to our inventory levels as compared to last year. Second quarter. Inventory levels were $805 million, decreasing approximately $236 million or 23% from last year's $1.04 billion. We have tempered our buying this year and are well set up for the fall and holiday shipping season. We expect to have lower inventory levels this year as compared to the prior year at both the end of the third and fourth quarters. We ended the quarter in a net debt position of approximately $268 million compared to $424 million in the prior year. This decrease in net debt is primarily a result of cash flows from operations as well as the large decrease in our inventory levels offset by $36 million used for stock repurchases. We had cash and availability under our revolving credit agreement of approximately $825 million at the close of the quarter. This was after we repaid $75 million of debt in the quarter. We expect strong positive cash flow this year. That will continue to reflect our normalization of inventory levels. We believe that our liquidity and financial position provide us the flexibility to invest in our future growth.

As for our guidance, I will provide non-GAAP guidance. Again, a full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is available in the press release we issued this morning based on our performance in the second quarter and our current view of the second half of the year, we are raising our guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. We now expect net sales of approximately $3.3 billion on a non-GAAP basis. We expect net income for the full fiscal year 2024 of between $152 million and $157 million or between $3.20 and $3.30 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $139 million or $2.85 per diluted share for fiscal 2023 full year fiscal 2024 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $284 million and $289 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $266 million in fiscal 2023. For the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, we expect net sales of approximately $1.13 billion compared to $1.08 billion in the same period last year. On a non-GAAP basis, we expect net income between $96 million and $101 million or between $0.23 and $0.23 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $66 million or $1.35 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. As a reminder, last year's third quarter included significant one-time demurrage charges of approximately $27 million, or $0.4 per diluted share. We do not expect to anniversary these costs in this year's third quarter.

Let me add some context around modeling. We expect continued gross margin improvement during the balance of fiscal year 2024 and anticipate ending the year with gross margins up approximately 450 basis points compared to the fiscal 2023 rate. The second half of fiscal 2024 gross margin will benefit from a few factors. As I just mentioned, we do not expect to repeat significant one-time logistics costs. And additionally, freight costs have significantly moderated. While we are anticipating improved operating margins in both the third and fourth quarter, we anticipate SG&A will delever as we continue to expect elevated warehousing costs as well as continued inflationary pressure on costs. We expect non-GAAP interest expense to be approximately $45 million for the full year. We are estimating a tax rate of 28% for the balance of the year, we have not anticipated any potential share repurchases in our guidance.

That concludes my comments. I will now turn the call back to Morris for closing remarks.

Morris Goldfarb

Thank you, Neil, and thank you all for joining us today. And we're seeing the results of outperformance closing out the second quarter well exceeding our top and bottom line guidance and our order book gives us confidence in our raised outlook for the full year. The strength of our balance sheet affords us tremendous financial flexibility to invest in our business and consider additional opportunities. Our diversification is a testament to the stable business model and solid foundation we've created enabling us to navigate any environment. I'm very excited about the new opportunities we've secured, which our team is working hard to bring to market. We have strong plans in place to drive three with our focus on our strategic priorities and these new growth drivers. I'd like to thank our entire organization, our many partners and all of our stakeholders for their continued support.

And operator, we're now ready to take some questions.

Will Greiner

Hey, guys, thanks for. Thanks for taking my questions. And maybe we could talk a little bit about on the guide. So you guys beat by $65 million, but the flow through was only $10 million on the top line. Can you can you just that's just a matter of being conservative or can you just kind of just some more color on that?

Morris Goldfarb

You will that just looking at the order book, we go through a very thorough process throughout the Company.

In terms of the future forecast, we speak to every division. Again, we look at the order book that's in place. So those are just refinements. Most of that really came out at all of our internal quarter expectations.

Will Greiner

And just just one more follow-up on Champion. Is this going to be similar economics to the other licenses you had previously? And maybe just frame out how big you think that is so this licensing deal could be Korea.

Morris Goldfarb

So yes, the framework of the Champion license is very much the same as our other code license and the added feature is for Champion there. There is demand in the from the athletic stores for the brand in the outerwear sector, Dick's and Foot Locker are potential opportunities for us where where our fashion brands, I really don't have that on that audience and in those venues. So it is not it won't be our largest business, but it will be an important business in our portfolio and it will function alongside with approximately the same same sales volume as well as our other brands that that include the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's and DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld.

So it's in it's in this same scope, same scale.

That's that's the plan.

Will Greiner

But just the economics are the same from like a from an EBIT margin perspective? Is it similar economics?

Morris Goldfarb

It is and we reported yet another I'm sorry.

What I left out is Hanes is agreed to give us exposure in most of their global venues. So hopefully, we can build an international business out of that, whereas Calvin and Tommy were limited to just North America.

Will Greiner

Got it. Thank you.

I'll pass it.

Mauricio Serna

Ben.

Great.

Good morning and thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to get a little bit more detail on. I think the implied growth for the second half of the year is around 5% and 6%. Just wanted to understand like how much is that driven by wholesale versus retail? And in general, like during this quarter, like what can you tell us about the performance of the key brands you know, like which ones had like a stronger performance, which was maybe you saw on some underperformance. And I don't know if you mentioned this, but did you provide like any and long-term expectations on how much the Champion business could could reach over over time in the long term.

Thank you.

Morris Goldfarb

Thank you, Mauricio. Thanks for your question.

And I'll start with the last one, we generally don't provide a dollar value or dollar number for our classification brands, but it fits right in the mix of our other, our other brands and with with additional opportunity, but we're planning it similar to all our co-brands.

And your question on the growth, the growth is primarily through the wholesale distribution that we have, which are department stores and the typical distribution that we have, it is not it doesn't have an aggressive retail plan. Retail will be flat to last year and we have a very small retail business. As it relates to your question on brands performance where you go, we don't have any losers. We have a standout might be considered the Karl Lagerfeld call. He's gotten a great exposure. We're growing it very well in the United States as well as in Europe. We have opportunities that still haven't surfaced, though door counts have increased. Product has gotten better and the consumer has gotten more interested in the brand. So we're seeing great appeal digitally around retail and the distribution that we have for for the products, the rest remains pretty much the same that our brands are operated with amazing teams that then bob and weave relative to the market needs. And I do not have a brand today that is under that I would classify as underachieving are

Mauricio Serna

very helpful and congratulations on the results.

Morris Goldfarb

Thank you, Mauricio,

Paul Kearney

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I think just has a little bit differently relative to 90 days ago, what brands or categories drove revenue upside in the quarter compared to your expectations? And then could you comment on what you're seeing on channel inventory levels and whether you're seeing continued conservatism in wholesale ordering or are you starting to see them need to replenish their inventory levels?

Thanks.

Morris Goldfarb

So so we have really in a category call-outs, a coat business as we shifted the responded very well. We ship. Historically, we ship coats in late June, early July. As soon as coats dropped into the stores. We got immediate reorders, which helped our inventory levels we're doing. We're doing well in the athleisure performance side of our business that was the belief early on was that the pendulum was going to swing all the way to the right and a business that would would suffer as creativity and generally got distributed all of the wonderful product that was created that that new and appealing that business grew quite rapidly as suits suit separate business it's kind of a sleeper, but it generates amazing profits for the Company as well as amazing reorder activity. And our dress business came back stronger than ever. Those are rather, yes, I guess I'd make those the callout features on the on the footwear and handbag side of the business, we were always skewed on canvas footwear. We've corrected that we've improved on canvas leisure footwear, and that's working better. And our handbag business is not as good as I would like. But we've we've moved designers and sourcing sourcing locations, and we see it improving drastically. So but the quarter itself was not a standout in handbags and footwear in (unk) channel reorders. We're getting reorders from our typical customers. We know where we're department store driven and that's where our reorders are coming from. And our support is consistent. Our new brands are getting all the support we expected. We're dropping product soon where we're building out shops as they've been allocated to us. The real estate is prime real estate that we've negotiated for, and we're on our way. You haven't seen the impact of Donna Karen yet Nautica often or champion there, they're soon to come.

Paul Kearney

Thank you.

Hi, good morning. This is Ashley on for Noah. I guess just curious on how you see the promotional environment playing out relative to three months ago when you were looking out maybe how your expectations have shifted? And then if you could provide some additional color on what is driving your holiday expectations, that would be great.

Thanks.

Morris Goldfarb

So as far as promotions, there are fewer promotions in retail today than they were pre-COVID. Quite honestly, I'm sure everybody has found that the right, the right product is accepted by our consumer if you design it appropriately, I've put the right quality into it presented appropriately. The consumer is willing to pay. There are less promotions around and whether it be Macy's or Dillards Belk. The belief the common belief is if you're sitting with an aggressive amount of inventory, you're going to have to take Master's mantra, Masters markdowns to move it as we proved out, our inventory is down 23% and our gross margins are up. And that's a testament to know that we're not giving it away or our inventory's got great value from our retailers are appreciating it and the consumers buying it. So as it relates to for, I can't speak for the future, you know, the political environment, the economic environment is something that we're not in control of. But as it sits today, we don't have a concern for an aggressive aggressive on the markdown cadence that that would be unexpected and our order book as it sits is in line with our guidance we set with and our order book similar to what it's been historically as a percentage to a percentage of our budget and the holiday expectation is actually a good one in our categories and in our product mix, we're seeing everything from all of you are seeing as far as guidance coming down. We were comfortable with where we are today. We're adjusting guidance and we've got appropriate inventory. We've got some great partners that support our needs. And we're looking at the what we believe is a really good year and a good future spectrum.

Thank you for your bank in Ally's capping,

Dana Telsey

Good morning, Marcus. Good morning, Mark, Neil and Korea, and congratulations on the nice progress. As you think about the portfolio that is continuing to evolve and grow. Are there categories you want to focus on in adopting new licensing deals that we should be thinking about? And then as you think about the current wholesale environment with the improved order book, what's changed is is AU. are what's happening with the promotional environment and how do you envision holiday? And then one last follow-up.

Morris Goldfarb

Thank you, Dan, and thanks for your question.

We don't have a need for new licenses or new acquisitions. As you listen to our story, we have sufficient tools to build a huge business. We've got no, I'm not not just classification licenses where the Company sat in the 90s and early two thousands. We have brands that afford us the ability of producing from all categories. And there, they're major brands that are recognized globally that we have an audience that is hungry for the launch of these brands as well as the brands that we continue with of the I guess the elephant in the room is PVH. We're not we're not concerned. We might not be happy, but we're not concerned about the future of this company. I think we have the tools to do better than we have done historically with licenses owning is far better than renting and we were in control of our own destiny, which is an amazing luxury. And on top of it, we're getting the expected support from our business partners, our trading partners, with the knowledge that we know how to produce product. And it's not necessarily the brand that drives it.

It's a talent pool underneath.

It is the culture of the company, and we're transitioning to where we need to bring prosperity to ourselves as well as our stakeholders. So we're quite happy with where we are, and it's amazing that our margins are increasing as that and an easy way to get Wall Street. Excited is to make an announcement that we're eliminating 20% of our staff and saving money with this transition of of PVH and all the new brands. It's amazing to me that we have as stable SG&A.

We've not added people.

We've not we've not fired people. We believe that the talent pool that that has built G. three and not just an individual brand remains on them and brings their their talent to whatever brand they work.

And that's great.

It's not a new culture that has to be indoctrinated to new employees. So we're really I hate to get off on a tangent, but I always feel that's the elephant in the room and let me address it. So I know we our AURs are up and pretty much in all all of our brands, which would even include, as I said in our presentation, the Ville broken, which is a high AUR, we're even taking an approach where we have a 404 hundred and EUR50 swim trend that we will concentrate on for a handful of doors to see how well we do with it.

It's a nice percentage of our business.

But as we're opening stores, that will have that as the biggest percentage of their business. So that that's working well. And our retailers' AUR in all classifications have gone up. They've gone up somewhere around 10% and performing well. We don't we don't we don't see any slippage because of the price increase. And so where we go, we're really, really doing nicely. And if you look at and go back to our presentations, probably a last half a dozen presentations, we speak about our desire to grow Europe and because Europe is the golden territory. If you if you listen to our competitors speak about their performance and the US is a non-performing area for or a poor performing area for our competition.

We prosper in the US.

We do a great job of tending to the needs of the US retailer and the numbers show it and they have historically. But the opportunity for us is Europe. And now we will grow our European business somewhere around 23% this year, comp to last year. So where we are on every 10th goal there is to find the best opportunities for this company and for the future, not sure I answered all your questions, but I have probably answered some data by Mr. Moran, Thomas.

Dana Telsey

Okay. And just a last thing. What's your outlook on holiday, how you're thinking about it and given the diversification of wholesale accounts of Champion, how do you see wholesale evolving? Thank you.

Morris Goldfarb

So and the remainder of the year, I guess our guidance tells you how we feel we're not aggressive on inventory ownership. We kind of learned our lesson and we weren't able to manage as well as I would have liked the logistics crisis that occurred and some money money is more expensive today than it was yesterday. So our inventory levels will be adjusted down fairly dramatically. We'll manage a different type of business, which doesn't give us the upside opportunity. If you're on the inventory, you have a good opportunity to sell it. And so our guidance is that it's got some upside opportunities, but not not as huge as they had been historically because their inventories are managed differently as far as what occurs for the future, there's that and that's political, economical. It's the economics of our country and our world. It's not all targeted as to whether we have the right fashion at the right price. We have all that embedded in that in our business. We're doing all the right things, not in control of what we can control so we don't know. And we do consider the the inflationary issues and the politics that that evolve around us when we do give guidance. So there is some level of conservativism that's factored into our guidance that considers what we can't control.

Dana Telsey

Thank you.

Morris Goldfarb

And champion and Champion is wholesale, and that is that retail for us, we and believe it and that license was just signed. Negotiations have been in place for a couple of months, but there was a confidence and confidence level that we would get there. And there's a complete collection ready to go. And there's excitement that surrounded it. We previewed with some of our customers, including Hanes for their own needs for their own global distribution and were applauded for you're just creating this this amazing product with athletically inspired athletic inspired attitude that really doesn't exist in the form that we created. And in the time line, it just amazing that this company achieved it and that goes for everything we've done. There is no way that where do you get notified that you're losing half of your business six, seven months ago and you've replaced collections that are applauded the way our new collections have been. That would be Donna, Karen, that the Nautica and that is not yet Hosston, but we're very close to getting a pulse and ready for market and Champion, let's that's not imaginable, and this company has achieved it. We're armed and ready to go with the with assets that are in our eyes going to replace everything we lose and more efficiently and more profitable.

Dana Telsey

Thank you.

Morris Goldfarb

Thank you.

Thank you all, and have a great day.

