Q3 2023 New York Mortgage Trust Inc Earnings Call

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the New York Mortgage Trust Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

Kristi Mussallem

Good morning, and thank you all for joining New York Mortgage Trust's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. With me on today's call are Jason Serrano, Chief Executive Officer; Nick Mah, President; and Kristine Nario, Chief Financial Officer. A press release and supplemental financial presentation with New York Mortgage Trust third quarter 2023 results was released yesterday. Both the press release and supplemental financial presentation are available on the company's website at www.nymtrust.com. Additionally, we are hosting a live webcast of today's call, which you can access in the Events & Presentations section of the company's website.

At this time, management would like me to inform you that certain statements made during the conference call, which are not historical, may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although New York Mortgage Trust believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in yesterday's press release and from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Now at this time, I would like to introduce Jason Serrano, Chief Executive Officer. Jason, please go ahead.

Jason T. Serrano

Thanks, Kristi. Good morning. Welcome to New York Mortgage Trust's Third Quarter Earnings Call. We have been discussing a seismic market shift that has been underway since early 2022. The impact is likely to be far reaching given historic rate moves and curb inversions. In anticipation of heavy treasury issuance calendar and continued to hire for (inaudible) the Fed, the market witnessed record short positions added in the futures and options market by hedge funds, likely causing the curve to flat in recent weeks.

Home affordability is now at the worst point since the 1970s. And yet earlier this week, (inaudible) showed increase of 1.01% month-over-month, which is the fifth straight month increase. Low inventory of properties for sale are keeping home value support in the near term. This trend will continue to keep rental demand strong, particularly in the southern markets where migration is still elevated. Mean reversion to long-term housing affordability would require deflating home prices, lowering mortgage rates and/or increasing incomes. Given that we are likely at the end of a growth cycle, a combination of lower home prices and lower mortgage rates are more likely. Hence, we see that growing a credit portfolio by being a liquidity provider in this market seems to be a highly unattractive proposition at this time.

Now to briefly highlight company's quarterly results, which Kristine will cover in detail, the impact of rate volatilities clearly eroded investor confidence in the quarter, and we are not immune to this reaction. Our adjusted book value declined by 9.71% in third quarter as a result of lower asset value and impairments, particularly within our multifamily joint venture equity portfolio. Despite improvements we are seeing to our top line revenue for our multifamily properties on balance sheet today and generally a large cash word from buyers in the market, there's little urgency being exhibited to transact at this time. Buyers are waiting for interest rate stability to lock in equity returns. And on the flip side, we don't see any evidence of property sales at the wider cap rates either.

Not surprisingly, 2023 property transaction volume is 72% below last year and will likely stay depressed in the near term. With limited recourse leverage we utilize through the year and excess liquidity generated, we were able to safely more than double our Agency portfolio in the quarter and take advantage of technical pressure, which pushed secondary market Agency spreads to one of the widest levels ever.

Looking at Page 8, our defensive posture as a result of signs that the economy is an inflection point, recent consumer data shows mounting stress at a time when the timing seems to be functioning well. GDP rose at annual rate of 4.9% in the third quarter. The increase was driven by strong consumer demand, which accounted for more than half of the GDP increase. Consumer spending, as measured by expenditures, increased 4% in the third quarter from 80 basis points in the second quarter. Consumers seem to enjoy a bit of a spending surge at the end of the summer with heavy retailer discounts. The outlook for continued consumer growth to support economic station looks unlikely. In fact, when digging deeper into the inputs, Q3 GDP had poor quality results.

As you can see on Page 8, consumer spending was fueled by more debt, which is nearly $1.3 trillion or 20% higher than pre-COVID levels. On this point, for the first time ever, more than 50% of all U.S. credit card holders are rolling debt by making minimum payments rather than paying off balances. And according to bank rate, this is happening at a time where credit cards APR recently hit a record-high of 28.3%. Furthermore, while tapping our credit cards, U.S. consumers seem to have burned through excess savings as well. The drawdown of savings as a percentage of disposal income went from 5.3% in May to 3.4% in September.

One would have to look back 10 years ago to see such a change. With this low savings rate at 50% of historical average, the ability to use credit to spend is looking more unlikely. Change in credit availability has recently become much harder than any time over the past 20 years. With headwinds, the U.S. consumer, the trend of discretionary spending is likely to contract in Q4. Due to how consumption was generated, we do not find the GD print to be impressive, which reinforces our portfolio's management strategy. However, third quarter GDP does line up with similar trends related to contraction in past as a 5% GDP print is quite common in the last 2 quarters before the onset of a recession historically.

We recognize that our previous goal to shrink our credit portfolio and maintain asset acquisitions at a minimal pace brings forth a different set of risks, particularly reinvestment risk to the extent we are -- we have misread potential signals for credit contraction. We also recognize we're on -- we're an outlier for the hybrid credit REIT with this downsizing strategy. We do not have a bunch of companies here. However, if we have read this correctly, and we believe we have, we should have begun to see signs of economic contraction in the near term, likely in the first half of 2024. 150 basis points decline in the 10-year is the average move after a tightening cycle as a flight to safety trend emerges by investors.

From our portfolio management decisions, staying up in quality and not taking on new leverage credit is prudent. In this stage, we will continue to proceed cautiously and focus on investments that will outperform in a downturn. Pointing to our focus in the non-credit space at this time. On Page 9, we explain the objectives that have been consistent for over a year. In the near term, the focus on curbing tail risk with respect to our book value by winding down our short-dated portfolio and picking our spots to sell real property opportunistically. Our goal is to keep liquidity high and patiently wait for a period of sustaining market dislocation. We believe strong asset management capability will be required to unlock value. This is our strength, and we're excited to leverage our skill set.

On the right side of Page 9, we show the company's repositioning time line. We have well documented this transition of reducing pipelines, downsizing our portfolio by 20% in 2022 and now $1 billion of credit asset reduction year-over-year. Recently, we were in a unique position to start rebuilding our Agency MBS portfolio, which we find very accretive at these higher coupons as we started the year with 0 exposure. Nick will provide more color on this important point. We are seeking higher returns from lending opportunities as we are beginning to see special situation to recapitalize assets and to acquire portfolios of deeply discounted senior loans.

As discussed last quarter, a consequence of our defensive posture is that we elected not to replace asset coupons that are paying off from our portfolio, thus also reducing company earnings. As clearly shown on the bottom right of Page 10, the company's adjusted interest income precipitously declined in the second half of 2022. However, recent allocations to high coupon Agency MBS represented in the legend within our other investments, increased adjusted interest income by 15% in the quarter to $59.2 million. We still have more work to do here and are finding large opportunities within the Agency market, trading at historical wide levels in the secondary market.

With $500 million in dry power equaling 41% of company market capitalization as of 9/30, we believe we are well positioned for income growth. We're excited about this approach, we can meet our goal to grow income while also staying liquid and protected in the downturn. At this time, I'll pass the call over to Kristine to provide more details about our Q3 financial results. Kristine?

Kristine R. Nario-Eng

Thank you, Jason. Good morning. In my comments today, I will focus my commentary on the main drivers of third quarter financial results. Our financial snapshot on Slide 12 covers key portfolio metrics for the quarter, and Slide 26 summarizes the financial results for the quarter. The company had undepreciated loss per share of $1.02 in the third quarter as compared to undepreciated loss per share of $0.38 in the second quarter. We had net interest income of $16.8 million, a contribution of $0.19 per share, up from $0.17 per share in the second quarter.

Our quarterly adjusted interest income increased to $59.2 million in the third quarter from $51.6 million in the second quarter. The increase is a result of the $946 million investment made in Agency MBS during the quarter, which offsets the decrease in interest income related to continued runoff of our higher-yielding short-duration BPL bridge loans. The increase in adjusted interest income was offset by $3.6 million increase in adjusted interest expense due to the financing of purchases of Agency MBS during the quarter, offset by the net interest benefit of our in-the-money swaps. Overall, the operations of our consolidated multifamily JV properties contributed a net loss of $0.08 per share during the quarter.

Since investing in this asset class, we have disposed off 5 multifamily joint venture properties, 4 of which occurred in the second quarter. This resulted in a decrease in both real estate income and expenses by $2.4 million and $2.3 million, respectively, during the quarter. Also during the quarter, we recognized $44.2 million or $0.49 per share of impairment charges on real estate, due primarily to widening cap rates, resulting in lower property valuations as compared to our carrying costs on 7 out of the 13 consolidated multifamily properties held for sale.

One of our multifamily joint venture properties is currently subject to a purchase sale agreement and we have been active in marketing our interest in the remaining 14 properties. Although we can provide no assurance of the timing or success of our ultimate exit from these investments, we continue to believe that we can rotate this portfolio over time to more attractive investments through a well-navigated disposition process. The fair value changes related to our investment portfolio continued to have a significant impact on our earnings. During the quarter, we recognized $61.3 million or $0.67 per share of unrealized losses due to lower asset prices on our residential loans and the bond portfolio, partially offset by $0.23 per share in gains recognized on our interest rate swaps and caps.

We had total G&A expenses of $11.8 million, which decreased compared to the previous quarter due to a decrease in incentive compensation accrual and an annual Board compensation made in the second quarter. We had portfolio operating expenses of $5.2 million, which decreased primarily due to reduced net servicing fees on our declining BPL bridge portfolio. After significantly curtailing our investment activity for most of 2022 and early in 2023, starting in the second quarter, we began stabilizing our investment portfolio holdings through greater investment activity. And over the course of the past 2 quarters, we have experienced solid momentum in our portfolio acquisition activities. Our investment portfolio increased by approximately $700 million on a net basis and ended at $4.7 billion as of 9/30.

As Jason mentioned earlier, adjusted book value per share ended at $12.93, down 9.71% from June 30 and translated to a negative 7.61% economic return on adjusted book value during the quarter. The main drivers of adjusted book value change for $1.04 basic loss per share, our declared dividend of $0.30 per share and negative $0.11 per share, primarily due to removal of cumulative depreciation and amortization add-backs attributable to consolidated multifamily properties for which impairment was recognized during the quarter. As of quarter end, the company's recourse leverage ratio and portfolio leverage ratio increased to 1.3x and 1.2x respectively, from 0.7x and 0.6x respectively as of June 30.

While our financing leverage remains low relative to historic levels, the increase in the quarter is primarily due to the financing of newly acquired highly liquid Agency MBS. Despite this, our portfolio recourse leverage ratio on our credit book is unchanged from the previous quarter at 0.3x. Currently, only 52% of our debt is subject to mark-to-market margin costs, of which 40% is collateralized by Agency MBS and 12% collateralized by residential credit assets. The remaining 48% of our debt as of September 30 has no exposure to collateral repricing by our counterparties. Although we expect our leverage to move higher as we expand our Agency MBS holdings, we continue -- we intend to continue to focus on procuring longer-term and non-market financing arrangements for certain parts of our credit portfolio.

We paid $0.30 per common share dividend unchanged from the prior quarter. We continue to evaluate our dividend policy each quarter and look at the 12- to 18-month projection of not only interest income but also realized our capital gains that can be generated from our investment portfolio. With that said, we note that we expect undepreciated earnings per share to remain below the current dividend as we continue to retain excess liquidity into asset acquisitions over the next few months.

And with that, I will now turn it over to Nick to go over the market and strategy update. Nick?

Nicholas Mah

Thank you, Kristine, and good morning. Over the past 2 quarters, we have begun to pivot from our defensive posture. As the Fed entered the final chapter of its hiking cycle, we sought to reverse some of the portfolio runoff that we have experienced to date. While we acknowledge that there is still a considerable amount of uncertainty and volatility across markets and the odds of an economic slowdown are further heightened by geopolitical conflict, we believe that we can prudently grow our portfolio in investments that have the potential to outperform for the long term.

We seek to expand our asset base such that we can achieve a higher and more sustainable rate of income generation. We are, however, staying cautious about the potential credit dislocations that may arise in the future. We are being selective about where we invest and remain steadfast on asset management. In the quarter, we substantially increased asset acquisitions, purchasing $1.1 billion of assets with $946 million of those concentrated in Agency MBS. This activity was greater than last year's peak of acquisitions in the second quarter of 2022 before we slow down our investment pipeline. Away from agencies, our BPL bridge volumes have also grown at $179 million in the quarter from $100 million in the prior quarter.

The overall investment portfolio is now $4.7 billion as of the end of the third quarter, up from $4 billion. The conservative positioning that we undertook in 2022 preserve liquidity and allow for capital return through portfolio paydowns. This has afforded us the ability to meaningfully scale up investment activity now with wider yields and spreads available in the market. We continue to favor Agency MBS with its historical wide spreads due to technical headwinds. We are also focused on expanding our investments in BPL bridge given its high yield and shorter duration.

Delving first into Agency MBS. As we mentioned earlier, we have managed to deploy a meaningful amount of capital in the quarter in Agency MBS as spreads, both in (inaudible) terms approach the wides of the year. The Fed's resolve to keep interest rates higher for longer has manifested in a sharp rate move higher at the longer end, with the yield curve steepening and gradually disinverting. As the 10-year treasury rate made a steady march higher towards 5% in the quarter, the market began to contemplate the bond supply impact of rising government interest costs and the sustainability of a worsening budget deficit.

This increase in interest rate volatility has weighed on Agency MBS spreads. The technical backdrop is also challenging as it is hard to discern who the next marginal buyer of Agency MBS will be. Money managers who have been supportive of the market currently overweight the sector amidst a challenging quarter for fixed income returns. We see the widespread in agencies as an opportunity. And although the near-term technicals may be choppy, we believe that this is a favorable entry point to attractive longer-term returns.

Our strategy within Agency MBS remains consistent. We seek to invest up in coupon where we see a better spread and carry profile, and we target low pay-up spec pools for additional prepayment protection. We have managed to increase our spec pool average coupon to 5.7% from 5.5% from the prior quarter because of the purchases of higher coupon assets. Overall, the leverage of the Agency book is 8.5x, up from the prior quarter of 7.2x, primarily due to mark-to-market moves. This is still within a comfortable range where we would run the Agency strategy as the credit book on the other side is underlevered at a 0.3x portfolio recourse leverage ratio. We have the ability to rotate capital from our credit strategies and available cash to deploy into agencies where we see ROEs in the high teens.

In BPL bridge, we have been onboarding additional originators to increase our go-forward volumes. Our credit underwriting remains strict as we try to avoid the fringes of the credit box and seek out experienced sponsors with straightforward rehabilitation projects. We also limit small balance multifamily, large balance single-family and ground-up construction loans, all of which have less liquidity and financeability in the market. Given the short duration nature of these BPL bridge loans, recent origination volume and coupons have not meaningfully been impacted by the move in longer-term rates.

The stability of the BPL bridge profile amidst this recent volatility further highlights the attractive return potential for the asset class. Relating to the asset management of the portfolio, quarter-over-quarter, we are pleased to see the net decline in the dollar balance of outstanding delinquencies from $208 million to $202 million, driven by additional resolutions and sales. Our cumulative loss to date in the strategy is 5 basis points on $3.3 billion of historical BPL bridge fundings as of quarter end. Cash collections of interest, inclusive of ancillary income continues to be stable at a 95% average of scheduled interest.

The portfolio continues to pay down steadily as we expected, leaving only $884 million of UPB as of the end of the third quarter of 2023. We hope to maintain and grow the level of BPO bridge from this point. Pivoting now to our multifamily mezzanine book. The strong credit performance in our multifamily mezzanine portfolio has been consistent over the prior quarters. There is still only on delinquent loan in the portfolio with that loan expecting to pay off without a loss. Not only has the credit performance of these assets been stable, the speed of the return of capital has been exemplary. The payoff rate of the mezzanine portfolio was at 32% in 2022 and is at an annualized 35% in 2023 thus far. These payoff rates are meaningfully higher than the average historical payoff rate through time of approximately 27%. These elevated redemption rates are not surprising despite a more difficult financing environment.

The weighted average origination date of our mezzanine loan portfolio is the second quarter of 2021. These are more seasonal loans that have accumulated property value increases over the passage of time, further buttressed by the completion or pending completion of their value-add programs. These assets are ripe for monetization or recapitalization to date with significant incentive for sponsors to tap into the equity growth embedded in these properties.

Moving on to our multifamily JV equity portfolio. We continue to make progress on the wind-down of the overall portfolio. We have a property amounting to $5 million of invested capital in PSA this quarter. Looking forward, market forces may hinder the pace of future sales of JV equity positions. With the recent rate moves, senior financing rates are now pricing at around 6.25% for 10-year Agency debt, a marked increase from sub-4% rates the market saw prior to 2022. Higher financing costs have exerted pressure on cap rates, with cap rates moving out by approximately 25 basis points in the third quarter. However, there are some positive tailwinds for our portfolio.

On a macro level, the cost of home ownership is 50% more expensive than renting today. And as more consumers are priced out of home ownership, the demand for multifamily rentals will be robust for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, we continue to deliver on CapEx plans that have the potential to improve occupancies at higher rental rates. So the longer time frames of sales should be offset by NOI growth. Overall, we have completed approximately 65% of the budgeted CapEx plans relating to the disposal group properties and will continue to make progress on this alongside our continued sales efforts.

I will now pass it back to Jason for his closing remarks.

Jason T. Serrano

Thanks, Nick. We're using this time to strengthen our resourcing pipelines in target areas where we expect to see opportunity. For example, in primary markets with bridge lending and as recapitalizations and within the secondary loan market, where we anticipate price discounts. We are well positioned for this opportunity to unlock value with our market-leading asset management team.

Now at this time, I'll pass the call over to the operator for investor Q&A.

Thank you. At this time, we will conduct the question-and-answer session.

Our first question comes from the line of Bose George of KBW.

Bose Thomas George

Actually, what's the pace at which you could deploy capital into agencies? And how would you characterize your capital that's available for investment there? Should we look at the $220 million in cash? Or is there some kind of more holistic way to think about what's available?

Nicholas Mah

Nicholas Mah

Now with that said, there has been some recent volatility and we are looking for -- mortgage rates have moved pretty significantly higher. So we're also waiting for some new production coupon to come into spec pool form. So we are going to continue to invest in this space. We're going to continue to scale up. I would say that going into the fourth quarter, the pace may not be as much as what we invested in the third quarter. But nonetheless, we do expect to continue to grow in this space.

Bose Thomas George

Okay. Great. That's helpful. And then the multifamily JV portfolio that you're working on disposing, what's the earnings contribution of that? Should we just look at that real estate income and expense line? Or are there sort of other pieces that we need to think about as well?

Kristine R. Nario-Eng

Kristine R. Nario-Eng

Bose Thomas George

Okay. But I was also thinking more about -- I mean, to the extent that this gets disposed, the equity gets freed up, sort of the incremental earnings contribution, is there a way to think about what the current kind of ROE -- run rate ROE on the equity in the JV is and sort of the benefit as that gets recycled into higher returning investments?

Jason T. Serrano

Jason T. Serrano

Matthew Erdner

In terms of capital deployment, what do you see is giving you the best return on capital right now? Is it MBS, which you guys have obviously built a good position there, share repurchases or possibly some distressed opportunities down the road?

Nicholas Mah

Sure. And this is Nick. We see a lot of value in the Agency MBS strategy. We think this is an opportune time that may not persist forever, but we want to be able to deploy into this space. Relating to the other uses of capital. Within credit, we do believe that there is a potential for more credit distress, more delinquencies and more changes in expectation in terms of overall losses across the credit spectrum. So because of that, delving head first into credit is not something we would do at this juncture. With that said though, we do not mind participating in certain asset classes such as BPL bridge, which offers shorter duration type profiles.

Matthew Erdner

Got you. That's helpful. And then on the MBS, I believe the current leverage right now is 8.5x as of quarter end. Where do you ideally want to run that portfolio in terms of leverage? And then how high are you guys willing to take it?

Nicholas Mah

Sure. So 8.5% and in the 8 multiples is -- in terms of leverage is a very comfortable level for us. And really, we're looking at it from the context of just the overall portfolio in general. We are underlevered, and we are -- we have unencumbered assets, available cash and also cash that's freed up from divestitures of other assets. And because of that, we do not mind running the Agency strategy with a little bit more leverage in the context of just the overall leverage profile of the firm. So the 8x, we feel comfortable there and we do expect that to be probably the level that we're going to be running at somewhere between 8x to 9x for the time being.

Jason T. Serrano

Thank you for joining today's earnings call. We look forward to speaking with you on our fourth quarter earnings early next year. Have a great day.

