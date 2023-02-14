Q3 2023 Jerash Holdings (US) Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Welcome to Jerash Holdings' fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results conference call.

Welcome to Jerash Holdings' fiscal 2023 third quarter conference call. I'm Roger Pondel with PondelWilkinson, Jerash Holdings' investor relations firm. It will be my pleasure momentarily to introduce the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sam Choi, his Chief Financial Officer, Gilbert Lee, and Eric Tang, who leads the company's operations in Jordan.

Thank you Roger, and hello everyone.

Thank you Sam. Hello everyone.

Thank you Eric.

Your first question for today is coming from Mike Baker at DA Davidson.

Michael Allen Baker

Can you talk about the state of your larger customers and the inventory situation in the U.S. versus what it was three months ago? Some of the big customers, maybe not your customers but some of the big apparel sporting goods retailers in the U.S., like VF Corp, Under Armor, Columbia, the inventory is actually getting larger, growing, not decelerating as many would have expected, so is the situation better or worse than it was three months ago for your larger customers?

Lin Hung Choi

Eric, do you want to take this?

Eric Tang

Yes. I talked to some of our major buyers, like VF Corp and New Balance. They are saying that they also have recorded some growth in the past couple of months in sales, but they are still not too optimistic about the coming several months, so they are still trying to absorb and trying to reduce the level of the inventory. That's why despite the fact that there is growth in the sales, they are still not placing too many new orders until the inventory level is down to a level which is, they think, more safe and acceptable to them. This is the latest information I get from my buyers.

Michael Allen Baker

Okay, thanks, so maybe as a follow-up on that, I think Gilbert had mentioned growth in 2024 - you used the word growth. Now understanding you're not giving 2024 guidance right now, but that expresses a level of confidence that you will grow next year. Can you tell us what gives you that confidence?

Gilbert Kwong-Yiu Lee

Well, right now we're--I mean, with our existing customers like TNF and New Balance, they are being very cautious in issuing new orders for us. Normally, in a normal year, they would have already filled up our capacity in the first half of the next fiscal year by now, because we have to start planning for the winter season, for the fall season and so on. However, this year they are still being cautious and the orders are smaller than previous, so we're still waiting on them. That's why we're not comfortable in providing guidance for the next fiscal year or the first half, but we are confident that with our efforts in this past fiscal year, fiscal 2023 when have some breathing room to on-board some new customers, such as the very high quality premium European brand, which we all know who they are but we cannot say, their order is already starting. We have passed everything, they came to our factory and all the quality people have already certified us or approved our factories to start producing, so the shipments will actually begin pretty soon.

Michael Allen Baker

Okay, one more if I could, related to that. The fourth quarter guidance which you've given, two questions on that. One, you just grew your sales 17% and were at $43 million, why the implied--well, the guidance for fourth quarter sales is down 10% to 16%. Why would that reverse so much? Then the gross margin, I understand you just kept the full year number, but could you tighten it up a little bit because, basically, it backs into my math, at least, for the fourth quarter anywhere between 12% on the gross profit line, gross margin line to 22%, so you know, if you could help tighten that maybe a little bit for fourth quarter.

Gilbert Kwong-Yiu Lee

Sure, let me try and explain. First of all, understand that the third quarter, we had record revenues, and that is primarily because we supplemented the lack of orders or the reduction in orders from our major customers. That's why gross margin for third quarter dropped down to 13.5% compared to 18.8% in the previous year third quarter. Sales increased by 17% in third quarter, quarter-to-quarter--I mean, year-to-year for the third quarter, but margin basically dropped a lot, but that was because of the local orders, orders to third parties, so that's why margin was very low.

Michael Allen Baker

In the press release, though, it sales full year guidance 16% to 18% on the gross margin, but you're saying that is also good guidance for the fourth quarter?

Gilbert Kwong-Yiu Lee

That's also for the fourth quarter, exactly.

Your next question is coming from Mark Argento at Lake Street.

Mark Nicholas Argento

Just a follow-up on the Busana relationship. I know last quarter when you talked about it, you were still working out some of the details. It sound like maybe you have a better understanding of the agreement. When you think about the economics of the deal, can you talk a little bit about will it be accretive to gross margins, or how will this flow through your P&L once you start booking revenue?

Gilbert Kwong-Yiu Lee

Well, the joint venture is going to be a separate company. It's just a new company that we set up in Hong Kong. The company is already registered, we just need to wait until the joint venture agreement is signed. This company will be formed by two shareholders or two partners: one is Jerash Holdings and the other is Busana Apparel Group. Jerash will own 51% and Busana will own 49%. We will consolidate Busana's revenue, gross margin, all the profits, and then 49% will go to Busana, so that's how the sales and profit will flow to our consolidated.

Mark Nicholas Argento

Then I think it was Eric, in the prepared remarks mentioned that you guys are expanding capacity or adding capacity for that relationship. Can you talk a little bit about where you stand right now in terms of (inaudible) production capacity and what you're looking to add?

Gilbert Kwong-Yiu Lee

Eric?

Eric Tang

Gilbert, should I answer this question?

Gilbert Kwong-Yiu Lee

Yes, please, about capacity expansion.

Eric Tang

Okay. Regarding our current capacity, we will be--we are running at full capacity until July, and I am also expecting that we will continue to run at full capacity until maybe September to October with the coming in of the Busana orders. For Busana, because all the factories are located in Asia, it is--the reason why there is a joint venture with us is because they are requested by the buyers to move the orders out from Asia and then to the duty-free country, and the selection from the buyer is Jordan. Jordan is because of the duty saving issues, so we will be expecting the inflow of Busana orders starting maybe between July and August, okay, we will continuous.

Mark Nicholas Argento

So you're taking existing facilities and adding onto those, or maybe could you just give us a little more color on how you're adding the capacity?

Lin Hung Choi

Yes, the building--

Eric Tang

For the existing--yes, please?

Lin Hung Choi

The building, actually we--

Eric Tang

I mean, for the--yes?

Lin Hung Choi

For the expansion, we basically added an expansion to the existing building, so I think we added one more floor and then the building was expanded horizontally also, so that will--I believe we estimated it will increase our capacity by about 15% for that particular factory, by adding more--of course adding more machinery and adding more people.

Mark Nicholas Argento

And you expect that to be complete by July, or is that done already?

Lin Hung Choi

Right, yes. We're still working on it. We anticipate it will be done by July.

Mark Nicholas Argento

And just one follow-up in terms of the capital required to do the expansion, is it relatively nominal, or what are you thinking from a capex perspective?

Lin Hung Choi

For the capex, I think this is just slightly above $1 million, $1.1 million or $1.3 million.

Your next question for today is coming from Aaron Grey at Alliance Global Partners.

Aaron Thomas Grey

First question for me, just in terms of the supplemental sales that you guys had with the lower margins, is that more a function for the quarter, just a way to get some revenue in due to some under-utilization given the larger clients were having smaller orders? It sounds like it's not going to continue for the next quarter, and you guys do have full capacity from July to September, so can you just help us understand maybe that you're going to have that full utilization, maybe why it was just maybe a one-time thing to where you went more local to get that revenue, even at the lower margin, is not going to be a potential need going forward? Thank you.

Gilbert Kwong-Yiu Lee

Sure Aaron. Yes, this is just for this third quarter that there is a substantial amount of local orders and orders at the lower margin, because we want to keep running and utilizing all our capacity. First of all, we can more allocate or more absorb our fixed costs of the factories that we have, and then we also don't want to lay off or reduce our workers because we need those workers when the business turns around, when the market turns around.

Aaron Thomas Grey

It does. That was actually really helpful. Then turning to the flipside of that, as you continue to ramp up some of these new ones - Timberland, Skechers, and some of the athleisure as well, as those progress and potentially advance into bigger and larger orders, can you just give us an update maybe on the timing of that and whether or not then if you are at full capacity now, for the next couple months, and then how you potentially kind of ramp up those lines as well along with the current ones for your two largest customers, particularly in a scenario of when the business turns around and then you're back at full with the legacy and you've also ramped up these new brands. Thank you.

Gilbert Kwong-Yiu Lee

The ramp-up of these new brands - I mean, first of all, we have--I think we started quoting Hugo Boss almost a year ago, and now we are--correct me if I'm wrong, Eric, I think we're going to start shipping the first orders for Hugo Boss maybe in March, is that correct?

Eric Tang

Exactly - yes, correct.

Gilbert Kwong-Yiu Lee

And then the ramp-up--yes, there will be a ramp-up period, and I think after the first few test orders, they will just continue to bring us new styles, and also Hugo Boss is a long time customer of Busana. In fact, Busana helped us quite a bit to on-board Hugo Boss, even though we first contacted Hugo Boss about a year ago but Busana came in and they assisted us on a lot of the technical areas and how to do business with Hugo Boss. But eventually, Hugo Boss will be part of the joint venture when we start doing business with Busana.

Your next question for today is coming from Rommel Dionisio with Aegis Capital.

Rommel Tolentino Dionisio

Yes, good morning. I wonder if you could just expand on your initiative to source additional fabric from local partners in the Middle East. I know you touched upon this in prior quarters, but there are moving parts in gross margin, obviously the customer mix had a shift resulting in a shift in gross margins. But do you then have--does the additional sourcing from local partners have a beneficial impact in the quarter, and what is your outlook is for those initiatives going forward? Thank you.

Gilbert Kwong-Yiu Lee

Yes, sure. We started the sourcing in the Middle East and North Africa region probably more than a year ago - I remember it was December when I first went to Egypt and Turkey to start sourcing efforts. But now, we already are purchasing fabrics from both Turkey and Egypt. For Egypt, I think it's primarily for the Timberland products. In Turkey, I think it's also Timberland too, but that--besides giving us much less dependency on the Asia fabric sourcing, especially China, especially during the pandemic there were a lot of shutdowns and interruptions, I think it is more strategic and more long term.

Rommel Tolentino Dionisio

Okay, and just as a follow-up, I think you've mentioned that it's a difficult situation for some of your competitive factories in Jordan. Is that causing any sort of impact on your labor base? Are you able to source more domestic workers within Jordan, or how is that sort of affecting your everyday operations from a labor perspective? Thanks.

Gilbert Kwong-Yiu Lee

Eric, do you want to take this question about sourcing local workers, maybe some opportunities?

Eric Tang

Yes, just now it is mentioned that some small factories already closing down and some of the big factories, because of the order situation, they also reduced the number of workers, so it will become more easy for Jerash to source especially the local workers who it is very easy to shift from one factory to another. For the foreign workers, of course if the factory is shutting down, they need to finish the contract and go back to their country, but they can--I mean, there is more chances, more opportunities for them to come to work in Jordan for Jerash.

Rommel Tolentino Dionisio

Great, thank you very much.

Eric Tang

Yes, that's the reason why we want to hold on as much as possible to our existing workers, because they are familiar with our operations and they are very experienced. It is a big cost if you want to go out and find new workers, whether it's local workers or import workers.

