Q3 2023 Gaotu Techedu Inc Earnings Call

Larry Chen

Good evening and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Gaotu's third quarter 2023 earnings con call. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all of you for your interest and support of Gaotu and a broader education industry. Before I start, I would like to remind everyone that all financial figures discussed today are quoted in RMB, unless stated otherwise.

Benefiting from the rising needs of students, our business continue to focus on the speeches, and student's life cycle where they are learning capability is at its strongest. And we aim to meet their learning needs and enhance learning efficiency by continuously enriching product offerings and a delivery format. After the first nine months of operation of 2023, the company focused on defining clear developmental directions and the tracking of well-defined path forward. Dedicated to building up our core organizational competitiveness and to continuously delving into neo business initiatives.

We will invest in areas that are strategically important for the company's upside, continue to refine products and services for non-academic tutoring services, traditional learning services, and educational services for college students and either and to build a resilient organization and a robust poll of talent. In the third quarter of 2023, our net revenue grew 30.2% year-over-year to RMB789.4 million, and our gross billing reached RMB639.3 million, up 5.3% a year-over-year.

Despite a decline in profit due to seasonality and the historical operational constraints into lower than that of '22, we remain confident in our growth prospects and the profitability in the coming year. Driven by our constantly improving talent pool, clearly define the growth strategies for each segment and ample cash reserves. In the meantime, we also continued our share repurchase program during the quarter, demonstrating our unwavering confidence in our growth prospects.

I will now discuss our business highlights from the third quarter across five aspects. First, putting students and the user differs so we can continue to invest in our educational products, teaching quality, and the learning services. For our non-academic tutorial services and the traditional learning services, we further expanded our knowledge graph, optimized our product matrix, and ensure the precise alignment between students' needs and the courses we offer. Following an idea of continuous refinement to the curriculum and the services of our non-academic tutorial services have gained the trust of both of our users and the market as a whole.

We noticed a significant improvement in indicators that reflects our teaching quality and learning results which were higher retention rate. In terms of traditional learning services, the revenue achieved year-over-year growth of over 40% in the third quarter. We broadened our variety of class offerings and the teaching products to better address the diverse needs of our existing students, adjacent to the deal, teacher online large class. We have introduced new operations, including personalized learning services, which have enhanced the scalability and the sustainability of our portfolio as well as met the demand of students at all levels.

Second, anchoring on our effective growth strategy, we further optimize our organizational structure to create a more dynamic enterprise. Since the second quarter, we have strategically scaled back certain business lines within our educational services for college students and adults to focus on areas with high demand and rapid growth. This segment show the promising signs of a turnaround beyond the third quarter [insinuate] the losses by nearly 100% by focusing on highly quality content and a word-of-mouth referral to drive customer acquisitions as well as the enhancing our competitive advantage in terms of service quality.

Third, we can quantify it our efforts to onboard and cultivate outstanding professional talents to expand the brand and depth of our talent pool. These save our -- and the motivated team is a driving force behind our sustainable growth. Building a team of exceptional and skilled employees and accumulating and -- entering on best practices will enable us to consistently replicate our success and the drive further business expansion. Since our business re-structuring, we have prior -- all the ties of the expansion of our talent pool and brought in a number of seasoned industry veterans.

Their sophisticated prospectiveness and a successful trial of records have proven a highly beneficial to the development of our business. Meanwhile, we initiated a strategic program called the Gaotu Talent Fostering Program for the 2024 for recruitment season in collaboration with leading target heavy universities. The program allowed us to pre-screen top-notch candidates and provided them with the opportunity to gain insight into the industry, so it's a deepened mutual understanding and increased talent acquisition efficiency.

Fourth, we concentrate on enhancing customer acquisition by diversifying our acquisition channels and fortifying our competitive edge in content agreements strategies. So improving the overall health of our business model. Through a combination of initiatives, including leveraging short form video, live streaming, and book sales expanding our offline presence and engaging in private traffic, we aim to improve our acquisition efficiency. In particular, we have set up multiple offline centers for post graduate entrance exam preparation business and overseas study related services. These centers enable us to acquire customers and it delivers services at online or offline format, which not only improve the content acquisition efficiency and service delivery quality, but also enhance our brand visibility.

Lastly, we have strong confidence in our company's future growth and development. As of November 20, 2023, we had repurchased a cumulative total of approximately 4.2 million ADS and our share repurchasement plan adopted in November 2022. In addition, our Board of Directors today authorizes the upsizing of our existing share repurchase program pursuant to which we may repurchase up to $80 million worth of ADS through November 22, 2025. We will continue to promote our long-term repurchase program to enhance our long-term shareholder values. We see tremendous growth potential for Gaotu and are confident in our ability to deliver high quality services and efficient operations through our ongoing effort to improve customer acquisition efficiency. Refine our educational products and services offerings and a bolstering rapid growth of our tenants and organizations. We believe these initiatives will put a [go to under] fast track to growth.

Thank you very much. This is the end of my prepared remarks. Now I will pass the call over to our CFO. Shannon to walk you through the financial and operational details of the quarter.

Shannon Shen

Thank you, Larry, and thank you, everyone, for joining our call today. I will now walk us through our operating and financial performance for the third quarter of 2023. Please note that all financial figures discussed today are quoted in RMB terms, unless otherwise stated. The company maintained gross momentum during the third quarter of 2023. Net revenues increased by 7.2% year-over-year to RMB789.4 million. 12 gross billings increased by 5.3% year-over-year to RMB639.3 million. We maintained a strong cash position, which was RMG180.6 million higher than that at the same time of last year. This highlights, the ample resources we have to continue driving development of our business.

Educational services targeted the group of students from primary to high school demonstrate sale and seasonality. And the sub quarter coincides with some allocation, making it the big season of the year for online customer acquisition. Operations need to be aligned with school schedules to capitalize on a limited window of opportunity for acquiring new customers. Coordinating our efforts also allowed us to benefit from economies of scale and maximize operational efficiency and ROI. During the period, we could allocate marketing expenses and tutors in line with market demand. As such, our selling expenses, technical at peak for the year during the third quarter, notably impacting our overall profitability.

To align with school schedules, the second and fourth quarters, how being designated as our main customer retention cedents, to which gross billings are notably higher when compared to the first and third quarters. Throughout this quarter, summer enrollment period, we observed a robust learning demand from students. This also pose a higher demand on our ability to adapt and [find some] operations in response. We plan to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of our marketing efforts in the following surveys.

First, in terms of tutor recruitment, we are taking a more proactive approach to acquire talent for tenants. For the 2024 fall recruitment season, we initiated a strategic a program called Gaotu Talent Fostering Program in collaboration with leading targeted universities and normal universities. As the project deepens, candidates can engage with us, and experience our culture from day one, completing the two-way fostering and selection process. It also allowed us fully grasped the recruitment progress yet, it results in a timely and accurate manner in order to align with customer acquisition schedules.

Second, on market front, we will continue to expand our presence across a diverse range of innovative content driven customer acquisition channels. From short video platforms and live streaming platforms to proprietary channels such as on-time for seminars. At the same time, we aim to improve ROI by expanding and refining our customer profile, which could help boost our effectiveness at acquiring high quality leads. Lastly, on the technology field, we will enhance our operational efficiency and allegedly by leveraging advanced AI technologies to empower internal teams across touring research, sales and customer services.

Next, I will walk you through the progress we have made during the quarter. Learning services contributed over 95% of net revenues. Breaking it down approximately 70% of total revenues came from non-academic tutorial services. In other traditional learning services, representing an increase of over 40% year-over-year, and increase and solidifying this segment's role as a key driver of our business. Our non-academic tutorial services help students develop independent thinking and problem-solving skills and spark their passion for learning through engagement -- engaging content.

After nearly two years of refinement and multiple intuitions, we have made considerable progress in fund owning our product offerings and making it a more sustainable and scalable. The settlement recorded middle double digit growth year-over-year in the quarter and is expected to achieve high double-digit annual growth for the full year, underscoring its position as a key revenue driver. The other crucial component [of our level of] services is educational services for college students and adults, which accounted for around 25% of total revenues during the quarter.

We made strategic adjustments to this business segment by discontinuing certain services and investing in areas with huge market potentials and rapid growth rate. During the quarter, as withdrawal organic growth through innovative customer acquisition strategies and word of mouth referrals, the remaining services significantly reduce the losses by nearly 100% year-over-year. Within this segment the posted graduate entrance exam private business saw a year-over-year increase of more than 25% in both net revenues and gross billings. Some of our overseas test prep and overseas study consulting businesses achieved triple year-over-year growth in both net revenues and gross billings.

I will now present our financials in detailed numbers. Our cost of revenues this quarter was RMB218.1 million. Gross profit increased 30.6% year-over-year to RMB571.3 million, and gross profit margin was 72.4%. Total operating expenses during the quarter increased 32.3% year-over-year to RMB670.8 million. Breaking it down, selling expenses increased 29% year-over-year to RMB434.4 million, accounting for 55% of net revenues. This was primarily attributable to our increased marketing investments to address the robust demand during the summer season.

Moving on, research and development expenses increased 22.6% year-over-year to RMB130.6 million, accounting for 16.5% of net revenues. This was primarily attributable to increased investment in AI related fees. General and administrative expenses increased 66.4% year-over-year to RMB105.8 million, accounting for [13.4%] of net revenues. Loss from operations increased [43%] year-over-year to RMB99.5 million, and operating margin was negative 12.6%. Non-GAAP loss from operations was RMB83.6 million and non-GAAP operating margin was negative 10.6%. Net loss narrowed 6% year-over-year to RMB57.7 million, and net income margin was negative [7.3%]. Non-GAAP net loss was RMB41.7 million cents, and non-GAAP net income margin was negative [5.3%]. Our net operating cash outflow was RMB209.9 million.

Turning to our balance sheet. As of September 30, 2023, we held RMB885.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash along with RMB1.6 billion in short-term investments and RMB1.1 billion in long-term investments. This comes out to a total approximately RMB3.5 billion, [RMB118.6 million] higher than the same time of last year. As of September 30, 2023, our deferred revenue balance was RMB761.3 million which primarily consists of [tuition which was received in along] It's worth mentioning that on November 22, 2022, our Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $30 million over a 36-month period.

As of November 20, 2023, we have repurchased an aggregate of approximately 4.2 million ADS for approximately $10.8 million from the market. Moreover, we are pleased to announce that our Board today authorized upsizing of existing share repurchase program to RMB80 million, which demonstrates our unwavering long-term confidence in our growth prospects. Larry also pushes approximately 0.88 million ADS in the 2023 using his personal bonds to demonstrate management's unwavering commitment to the original aspiration to education. Going forward, the company will keep to its original goal of addressing user needs and enhancing learning outcomes in order to create sustainable long-term value for its customers and shareholders.

Before I provide our business outlook for the next quarter, please allow me to remind everyone that this contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties which are beyond our control and could cause the actual results to differ materially from our predictions. Based on our current estimates, total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 are expected to be between RMB668 million and RMB688 million, representing an increase of 6.1% to 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

This concludes my prepared remarks. Operator, we're now ready for the Q&A section. Thank you, everyone, for listening.

Question and Answer Session

Yiwen Zhang

Hey, [management] Thanks for taking my question. So as we know someone has a queue time for student enrollment. So can discuss more details of what was our strategy and give us an update on how the way -- how does our enrollment from during the summer continue?

Shannon Shen

Thanks, Yiwen. Thanks for your question. So the financials of Q3 are partially reflected the operations during the summer break. In terms of the revenue growth, we have maintained an overall growth rate of over 7%. Our revenues are primarily consist of educational services, which is further divided into non-academic tutorial services and traditional learning services and learning services for college student and adults. So as for the learning services for college students and adult, like I mentioned the last quarter and as mentioned in my prepared remarks, there is a strategic shift. The strategy has evolved from scale expansion to extra crucial of advertisers on profitability. So analyst strategic direction, we have gradually adjusted and fizzled out some unprofitable operational units.

So the revenue from this segment grows slower in Q3 as compared to the same period of last year. And in last year -- and in the 2022 third quarter, learning services for college student and adults actually contributed to over 30% of our total revenue, which has somewhat influenced our revenue growth rate for the third quarter of 2023, and also, this is the same dynamic in the fourth quarter of 2023. And that's why we see like our revenue guidance was around or less than 10%. And however, if we exclusively examine the income growth of our K-12 related business, which includes non-academic tutorial services and traditional learning services, it still maintain a over 40% year-over-year increase. We have observed strong demand from customers during the summer break. And the availability of high qualified service providers, which is capable of delivering high-quality courses, has been limited.

As a result, our revenue has maintained relatively high growth rate, again, at Q3.

In the third quarter. Our gross billings are, however, at the gross rate was approximately 5%. The primary drivers were in the K-12 business and the growth rate like behind the revenue growth rate mainly due to two reasons. Firstly, our traditional business as a major contributor to the gross billings' growth. And actually, the new customer acquisition efficiency during the summer break was overall impressive and show a meaningful year-over-year increase, but there was a significant decrease in the supply of [net graded] students as compared to last year. Therefore, the scale of gross billings grow more slowly than the revenue.

And secondly, first series of strong demand during the summer break, we did not reserve a sufficient supply of tutors, resulting in situations where, at some point, customer demand could not be fuIly met, leading to a less level of gross billing collection. So after self-reflecting and to achieve a higher growth rate and next summer, I mean, in 2024, we have implemented a few measures. On one hand online within the boundaries constraints of policy compliance, we proactively acquired and operated private traffic to attract and engage the students from the middle school, especially for [net graded] students by providing services related to like learners, planning, and psychological consulting, and so on.

We aim to build up a pool of highly engaged students in the middle school, and we expect the pool in the next spring to reach or even exceed last year's level. And so that can kind of like provide a sufficient students pool for our next summer's gross billing growth. And on the other hand, during these years fall recruitment process, like I just mentioned, and Larry also mentioned, we collaborated with top schools and some normal institutions engaging in earlier, and they do two-way communication with -- those new graduations next year to improve recruitment efficiency and better meet the demands of tutors' supply for the next summer break.

And this actually works. So as of the current progress in the fourth quarter, the gross billings growth rate of our K-12 business has rebounded to nearly 30% our year-over-year basis. So, last, the details, we really want to share for the summer vacation and hope that address your question Yiwen.

Yiwen Zhang

Yes, that's very clear. Thank you.

Shannon Shen

Thanks.

