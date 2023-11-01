Q3 2023 Equity Commonwealth Earnings Call

Participants

David S. Weinberg

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. I'll review the company's results for the quarter as well as provide an update on our investment activities. For the quarter, same-property NOI decreased 68% and same-property cash NOI was 6.6% lower compared to last year, both primarily due to a decrease in average commenced occupancy and increase in pre-leasing demolition costs.

At our properties in the quarter, we signed 54,000 square feet of new leases and renewals. Rents on those leases were down 1.8% on a cash basis and up 6% on a GAAP basis. As of September 30, leased occupancy was 80.8% and commenced occupancy was 79.9%. In terms of leasing, we continue to see a range of deals, with some tenants giving back space, some looking for short-term extensions and others more comfortable committing to term.

Turning to the balance sheet. We have approximately $2.1 billion of cash or roughly $19.61 per share and no debt. The interest rate we earn on our cash has increased as the Fed has moved rates, and we are currently earning roughly 5.5% compared to 3.2% a year ago. With the Fed's continued rate increases over the past year, our interest income has grown from $15 million in the third quarter 2022 to $29 million in the third quarter 2023.

Regarding share buybacks, through the end of last week, we have purchased 3 million shares year-to-date for $56.7 million at an average price of $18.78. Since we began buying back stock in 2015, we have repurchased a total of 25.4 million shares for an aggregate of $652 million at an average dividend adjusted price of $17.63. We currently have $93.3 million of remaining capacity. Touching on our REIT status, we expect to qualify as a REIT in 2024.

Turning to the capital markets. Transaction volumes remain down across all asset classes. Owners do not want to transact at today's pricing and lenders are often willing to work with their borrowers. Nonetheless, we believe it is different today. With the 10-year rate around 5% and the credit markets continuing to be challenged, owners are under more pressure and have fewer options. Given these conditions, we are more optimistic that our patience and discipline will be rewarded.

While we evaluate a range of asset classes, we still prefer the industrial and residential sectors, and continue to work hard to find a compelling investment opportunity.

With that, David, Bill and I are happy to take your questions.

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from the line of Craig Mailman with Citi.

Seth Bergey

This is Seth Bergey on for Craig. I just wanted to ask you about your appetite for additional share buybacks at this juncture.

William H. Griffiths

Seth, it's Bill. Our approach to share buybacks is that we just -- we take a prudent approach to it. We look at cash. We say it's $19.60 a share roughly. Net of the preferreds, it's $18.48. And really, we engage in the buybacks when we feel like there's a compelling discount on the stock.

Seth Bergey

Great. And then, I guess, just you mentioned in your prepared remarks, looking at transactions in the industrial and residential space, how are you thinking about return hurdles for those asset classes just given the movement in rates?

David S. Weinberg

Well, we're mindful of where rates are and we think it's reflected real time as we look at the public company pricing, which is always informative. As we've said in the past, we look at returns relative to the risk we're taking, and that is informed by rates as you referenced. So it's difficult to specify a specific rate without knowing the risk. But I'd say, we're cognizant of where the treasury yield is, the impact it's having on pricing and the impact it's having as we value and underwrite opportunities.

