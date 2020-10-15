Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

Q3 2020 Production Report

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique, is pleased to provide a trading update for the quarter ending 30 September 2020 (“Q3 2020”).

Statement from Michael Carvill, Managing Director:

“Following the safe relocation of Wet Concentrator Plant B to the Pilivili ore zone in late September, project execution continues to progress well. We now expect to begin production at Pilivili in the coming days, ahead of our target of the middle of the quarter. Downtime for the move is estimated at less than eight weeks, which is a significant achievement by our team. Consequently, Q4 2020 is anticipated to be our strongest quarter of the year for production, with WCP B mining high grade ore and taking us an important step closer to our goal of producing 1.2 million tonnes per annum of ilmenite on a sustainable basis.

It is encouraging to see pigment markets improving more quickly than expected from COVID-19-related restrictions and consequently we believe the outlook for the ilmenite market is robust in Q4 and continuing into 2021.”

Q3 2020 overview

Relocation of Wet Concentrator Plant (“WCP”) B completed safely in September 2020 – mining is expected to commence in the Pilivili ore zone in the coming days

As previously announced, sadly there was a fatality at the Moma Mine on 31 August 2020

Lost time injury frequency rate (“LTIFR”) of 0.29 per 200,000 hours worked to 30 September 2020 (30 September 2019: 0.20), excluding the fatality

Heavy Mineral Concentrate (“HMC”) production of 258,000 tonnes in Q3 2020, a 15% decrease compared to Q3 2019 (304,100 tonnes), in line with expectations and due primarily to WCP B temporarily ceasing production from late August onwards, partially offset by WCP C

Ilmenite production of 167,900 tonnes in Q3 2020, a 27% decrease compared to Q3 2019 (230,800 tonnes), primarily as a result of reduced HMC consumption and a short-term reduction in ilmenite content in the HMC

Primary zircon production of 10,900 tonnes, representing a 16% decrease compared to Q3 2019 (12,900 tonnes) due to reduced HMC consumption

Total shipments of finished products of 118,000 tonnes, a 39% decrease compared to Q3 2019 (192,000 tonnes) due to improvement works on a transhipment vessel and continuing poor sea conditions – Q4 is expected to be the strongest quarter of the year for shipments and has begun well

Kenmare has the majority of its ilmenite sales contracted for the remainder of 2020 and the outlook for 2021 is robust, supported by strong Chinese demand and a recovering pigment market

Oversupply in the zircon market continued in Q3 2020, however supply discipline from the major producers is slowing price declines and the medium-term fundamentals for all of Kenmare’s products remain strong

Further strengthening of Kenmare’s COVID-19 response, with the opening of a testing facility on site

Operations update

Operational results for the Moma Mine in Q3 2020 were as follows:

Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2020 tonnes tonnes % variance tonnes % variance Excavated ore1 8,333,000 9,219,500 -10% 10,317,000 -19% Grade1 3.58% 3.63% -1% 3.29% 9% Production HMC production 258,000 304,100 -15% 310,300 -17% HMC consumption 260,400 318,800 -18% 311,900 -17% Ilmenite 167,900 230,800 -27% 209,900 -20% Primary zircon 10,900 12,900 -16% 11,600 -6% Rutile 1,600 2,100 -24% 1,500 7% Concentrates2 9,000 10,700 -16% 9,000 0% Shipments 118,000 192,900 -39% 219,100 -46%

Excavated ore and grade prior to any floor losses. Concentrates include secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrate.

Regrettably, and as previously announced, there was a fatality at the Moma Mine on 31 August 2020. The employee, a front-end loader operator, suffered a fatal crush injury during the night shift at WCP A’s dry mining operations. Kenmare’s rolling 12 month LTIFR for the 12 months to 30 September 2020 was 0.29 per 200,000 man-hours worked (30 September 2019: 0.20), with two lost time injuries recorded during the period. These figures exclude the fatality as the primary cause of the incident has been found to be not work-related.

HMC production was 258,000 tonnes in Q3 2020, a 15% decrease compared to Q3 2019 (304,100 tonnes) due primarily to a reduction in excavated ore volumes to 8.3 million tonnes (Q3 2019: 9.2 million tonnes). This was in line with expectations, as a result of no production from WCP B in September as it relocated to Pilivili, partially offset by production from WCP C. WCP B represents approximately 40% of mining capacity and WCP C represents 8%.

Ore grades in Q3 2020 were 3.58%, broadly in line with Q3 2019 (3.63%). They increased by 9% compared to Q2 2020 as WCP A began mining higher grades whilst WCP B ceased mining lower grades at the end of its mine path. WCP C mined grades averaging 5.99% during the quarter, making a robust contribution to production. With the start of production from WCP B in the high grade Pilivili ore zone in Q4, average ore grades are expected to continue to strengthen.

As expected, production of all finished products decreased in Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019. This was due to an 18% reduction in HMC consumption offset by HMC being produced at a lower heavy mineral grade resulting in higher mine recoveries during a period of lower HMC production. Ilmenite production was 167,900 tonnes, representing a 27% decrease compared to Q3 2019 (230,800 tonnes). Ilmenite production was further impacted by lower Mineral Separation Plant recoveries due to limited HMC availability, and the reduced ilmenite content in HMC, as WCP B completed mining in Namalope. It is expected that ilmenite content in HMC will increase upon WCP B commencing mining in Pilivili.

Primary zircon production was 10,900 tonnes, representing a 16% decrease compared to Q3 2019 (12,900 tonnes), in line with reduced HMC consumption. Rutile production was 1,600 tonnes, a 24% decrease (Q3 2019: 2,100 tonnes), due to similar reasons as for primary zircon. Concentrates production was 9,000 tonnes, a 16% decrease compared to Q3 2019 (10,700 tonnes) and also in line with reduced HMC availability.

Kenmare shipped 118,000 tonnes of finished products during the quarter, which represents a 39% decrease compared to Q3 2019 (192,900 tonnes). This comprised 112,800 tonnes of ilmenite and 5,200 tonnes of concentrates. No primary zircon or rutile was shipped during the quarter. Q3 2020 shipments were impacted by reduced availability of the Peg transhipment vessel, which was undergoing planned five-yearly maintenance procedures and improvement works in dry dock during September, and continuing adverse weather conditions.

