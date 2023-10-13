Q2 2024 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc (Delaware) Earnings Call

Participants

Rob Sarlls; CEO and Director; Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.

Allen Arroyo; CFO; Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.

Roger Lipton; President; Lipton Financial Services, Inc.

Peter Sidoti; Founder, Chairman, and CEO; Sidoti & Company, LLC

Presentation

Rob Sarlls

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. During the quarter, we continued to remove impediments to the growth of the business through the execution of the three pillars of our strategic transformation plan: do more with less, simplify and focus our operations, and amplify and elevate the Rocky Mountain Chocolate brand. These initiatives are expected to generate material revenue growth in the quarters ahead as we enter the holiday season. Specifically, the improvements we have made to our e-commerce business and the strong demand for products during the holidays are expected to lead to outsized results in the back half of our fiscal year. In fact, we expect the combination of e-commerce and specialty retail sales in our fiscal second half to exceed the sales from these channels for all of fiscal 2023.

To begin with, I'd like to highlight the progress we've made towards the implementation of our long-term strategy. First, to do more with less. During the quarter, we reduced our driver fleet by 33%, while maintaining consistent and ever increasing pound volume shipped from our Durango facility. This is a direct result of our logistics optimization efforts, which include increasing the use of third-party logistics partners to deliver products. We believe there is additional leverage to be realized in our existing operations. And we recently announced that supply chain industry veteran, Scott Ouellet, has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and Supply Chain to help further this objective. Since joining as an adviser last October, Scott's strong background in the confectionary industry has made him an invaluable asset to our leadership team, and I look forward to continuing to work with him as we execute our plan.

During the quarter, we increased our employee compensation structure at the Durango production facility to reduce turnover and help establish a long-term foundation for more efficient and ultimately higher throughput. This has helped us to manage attrition and enabled us to attract former Rocky Mountain Chocolate employees to return to the company, which provides a quicker ramp for productivity compared to new hires. Despite the increase in base pay for our processing team, we experienced a 16% reduction in labor salaries per pound produced compared to our fiscal first quarter.

Second, to simplify and focus the operations, we completed the implementation of our streamlined franchisee royalty structure and volume discount program, which we recently showcased with some of our highest performing franchisees during our 2023 Annual National Franchisee Convention in September. In addition to providing a royalty rate of as low as 4%, our franchisees, especially those with multiple units, are now eligible to receive a volume-based discount of up to 5% of all purchases of products and supplies from Durango. We believe this empowers our top franchisees to deliver even more sales of Rocky Mountain Chocolate products while also incentivizing franchisees to become multiunit operators.

We're making continued progress towards our 25% SKU reduction target as we work to sunset underperforming SKUs and increase production of our most popular items. In time, we anticipate the alignment of product offerings with consumer preference will result in higher sales cost savings through reduced waste and lower storage expenses, as well as an improved experience for our customers and better store economics for our franchisees.

Third, to amplify and elevate, we unveiled a transformational brand refresh during our 2023 Annual National Franchisee Convention, which was our highest attended convention in the history of the company, a real reflection of our reenergized franchisee network. Our brand refresh provides a streamlined trade name and logo building upon our rich history of bringing the Rocky Mountain Chocolate experience to customers for over 40 years.

As I mentioned earlier, we made significant improvements to our e-commerce experience, including the removal of shipping fees at checkout. This has resulted in a more transparent online shopping experience leading to higher volumes. Since activating this benefit, we have experienced a tripling of transaction volume and a more than doubling of sales compared to the same couple of months last year.

And addition to the shipping fee removal, we have increased our coverage for two-day delivery service with shipments commencing from third party facilities in California to serve our customers throughout the western region. By adding California, we can now reach over 90% of the US population within two days, something we could not do cheaply or easily from Durango.

These enhancements were made possible by the recently completed rollout of our partnership with a nationally renowned cold chain logistics company. We expect these initiatives will support our return to growth as we enter the all-important holiday season.

To further amplify and elevate, we participated in our first investor conference in nearly a decade this past quarter, inaugurating our reengagement with the investment community under the new leadership team. Our active participation in these events not only served to reaffirm our commitment to proactive engagement with shareholders and prospective investors, but also amplifies the reach of our message about the plans for the future of Rocky Mountain Chocolate.

The improvements we're making today are foundational to our three to five year transformation plan. Our strategy implementation is yielding strong operational improvements, and we can continue to expect these initiatives to result in short and long-term financial benefits.

In other news, I'd like to highlight a few additional developments from company-owned stores, our Durango production facility, and network and logistics. We increased sales by 7% year over year at our Durango retail store for the quarter, driven by higher average revenues per customer transaction.

We celebrated the grand reopening of our Corpus Christi location in July, which is now a company-owned store. This store exemplifies how Rocky Mountain Chocolate store should be run, clean and well-lit, fully stocked with fresh products, ample sampling, and a passionate caring staff attending to our local customers. I was privileged to work with the team at that grand reopening. With the new management, sales for August were up 48% versus the prior year and has since remained well above 20%.

Corpus Christi is a classic example of the impact store transformations can have on our underperforming locations and have the potential of generating substantial incremental sales from within our existing franchise network. We expect to see this trend continue as we roll out updates of our storefronts nationwide as part of our brand refresh.

Excluding the planned exit of two wholesale customers during our prior fiscal year, second quarter sales from our Durango facility increased modestly despite headwinds from record high temperatures over the summer, which impacted consumer demand for chocolate and confectionery products. Likewise, same-store pounds shipped across our domestic franchise and licensed locations were also approximately unchanged compared to the prior year.

And lastly, this fall, we partnered with a respected third party co-packers to fulfill all our final consumer packaging needs, where final assembly of our box items will now take place. Labor has been a continuing challenge in Durango, and we accelerated this planned move to handle not only this year's base holiday volumes, but also to remove any labor constraints as our future Durango production volumes increase. This is crucial for the fulfillment of our strategic plan and necessary to handle higher volumes in the second half of this fiscal year and beyond.

To summarize, we are working hard to implement our strategic transformation plan and our efforts are bearing fruit. We continue to position Rocky Mountain Chocolate for long-term growth and profitability, and we're building a strong foundation to execute our plan as we progress through the remainder of this fiscal year.

I will now hand it over to our CFO, Allen Arroyo, to discuss our fiscal second quarter financial highlights before returning for closing remarks. Allen?

Allen Arroyo

Thank you, Rob. Please note that all financial results discussed today are for continuing operations, while all variance commentary is on a year-over-year basis, unless otherwise stated.

Now moving on to our results. Total revenue of $6.6 million was unchanged from the $6.6 million in the prior year. We benefited from the reopening of the Corpus Christi store in July, which mostly offset lower shipments of product related to the planned exit of two out of network customers earlier this year.

Looking further at our sales, total product sales were $4.7 million compared to $4.8 million. Royalty and marketing revenue increased to $1.5 million compared to $1.4 million. Retail sales at our company-operated stores increased 17% to $309,000 compared to $263,000. This increase was partially due to a store closure in the prior year and the reopening of the Corpus Christi store. Same-store sales for our company-owned store in Durango were up [7%] year over year. Same-store sales at all domestic Rocky Mountain Chocolate locations increased 2.3% during the quarter compared to the prior year. And franchise fee revenue was $41,000 compared to $45,000.

Moving on. Total product and retail gross profit was $0.4 million compared to $1.2 million, with a gross profit margin of 7.6% compared to 23.3%. The decrease was primarily due to lower production volume and higher costs related to wages and inflation as we resolved a labor shortage. This was partially offset by higher retail gross margins, primarily attributable to costs, better cost management following the creation of the flagship operations manager role in our Durango store.

Total operating expenses were $7.6 million compared to $9 million. The improvement was primarily due to lower professional fees associated with the contested solicitation of proxies in the prior year, as well as lower costs related to employee severance and relocation. This was partially offset by increased franchise and personnel costs.

Net loss from continuing operations improved 68% to $1 million or $0.16 per share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $3.2 million or $0.51 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $600,000 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $700,000. The year ago period benefited from a $2.8 million add-back related to professional fees associated with the contested solicitation of proxies, as well as costs associated with employee severance and relocation.

Turning to our balance sheet, we ended the second quarter with a cash balance of $4 million compared to $4.7 million at the end of fiscal 2023. The decrease in our cash position was primarily attributable to purchases of property and equipment, partially offset by inventory reductions. We ended the second quarter with total inventories of $3.2 million compared to $3.6 million at year-end fiscal 2023. And as of August 31, 2023, the company remained debt-free.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Rob for closing remarks.

Rob Sarlls

Thanks, Allen. We remain laser focused on executing our strategic transformation plan in an orderly and methodical sequence, design and create sustainable value for all of our stakeholders over the long run. While some short-term pain was necessary to solidify the foundation for the future of our business, we are confident in our plan and believe we have laid solid groundwork to build a great company into the future. We look forward to providing updates as we continue on our journey and fortify Rocky Mountain Chocolate's position as America's premier chocolatier.

This concludes our prepared remarks. We will be glad to answer any questions now. Operator, back to you.

(Operator Instructions) Roger Lipton, Lipton Financial Services.

Roger Lipton

Just a couple of quick questions. The refresh that helped Corpus Christi so much, what did you spend and what are you asking your franchisees to spend in terms of -- you're encouraging them to refresh their stores?

Rob Sarlls

Yeah. Thanks, Roger, for the question. That's really -- it's a two-part question. Corpus Christi still has the, quote unquote, old look, although it's of relatively newer-looking store than most of our network. What we refresh there is how that run a good store and simply running it correctly with everything that I just went through. And you know from your experience, a well-run store with a great store experience, which is what we deliver and offer and seek to do consistently across the network. That's where we're going.

So we didn't have to spend a whole lot in Corpus. I mean, it was maybe less than $20,000. As to the store refresh you're talking about, that is a bigger deal. That will happen with our network over the next 12 to 24 months. We're in the process of engaging the firm that's going to help us with that right now and we're going to start with our Durango and Corpus Christi stores. And then spread it out sooner thereafter. And that's going to be a meaningful lift for our franchisees. It will be high five figures to low six figures.

Roger Lipton

And what, there are a lot of moving parts here, obviously, in terms of -- across your operations. The factors that so substantially affected your shipments in the most recent quarter, to what extent do you think over the next six months, which is the large part of the year, those factors can be alleviated?

Rob Sarlls

Well, a lot of that groundwork was laid in in the last two quarters, primarily with things that are logistical barriers to greater success. So I want to remind all of our shareholders, we used to send a truck from Durango to every single store. We just send a truck from Durango, every single co-branded store. All of those things have now been changed where the super majority of our full chocolate shops and nearly all of our non-full chocolate shops are having the final miles of delivery of product done to them by somebody not us. And that's part of the simplify and focus effort of our pillars, which is -- we ran a full trucking company out of Durango, and that's not our core expertise.

And so there's benefits to having that in terms of management focus and also ultimately benefits to the franchisees in getting product fresher and done more quickly overall. And in terms of e-com, there were fundamental limits to how many packages could leave Durango in a single day. And as I noted in my remarks, you get two days with prohibitive or impossible from Durango. All those barriers are now gone. So our e-com can benefit from this. Our delivery to stores now and there's other enhancements coming down the line to make it easier for stores to buy more pounds. So we're looking to realign even the structure of how they order. All of those things are enabling them to ramp up and sell more.

Roger Lipton

Okay. But e-commerce, we talked about the combination of e-commerce and specialty retail sales, obviously a lot higher in the second half. How much is that of your total revenue base?

Rob Sarlls

Well, if you looked at the fiscal year '23, what we called omnichannel in the 10-K was about 12%, 13% of total sales. And so, we're looking for that number, the nominal number, to be significantly higher in fiscal '24 and the super majority of that, of course, all hits in the back, the back six months.

Roger Lipton

Got it. Okay. Alright, thanks very much. We'll talk again at greater length offline. Thank you.

Rob Sarlls

Thank you for your questions. Roger.

Roger Lipton

My pleasure.

Operator

Peter Sidoti, Sidoti & Company.

Peter Sidoti

Good morning, gentlemen. Two quick questions. One, Allen, can you speak to your cash on hand, your cash burn, and any need for future financing at this point?

Allen Arroyo

Yes. So we started the year in good, great cash position. We have made significant investments in equipment, as we've mentioned. And obviously, the first six months has not been cash accumulative. However, we believe with the cash on hand and with the cash coming in the last six months of the year, we still feel strongly about our cash position. We did recently renew our line of credit with Wells Fargo. And so, we do have a revolver that we could tap into temporarily if we had to. So again, there's no forecasted need for long-term financing. However, if there is some necessity, we could go into the line of credit. But we feel very confident about our cash balance. Again, with the strong position we came in the year and with the back half of the year, the cash we're going to generate, we should end the year in great shape.

Rob Sarlls

Also, our equipment is unencumbered and there's a possibility we'll look to put on some equipment financing. We're exploring that right now.

Allen Arroyo

That is correct.

Peter Sidoti

And Rob, you came on board. You had a [yeoman's] task to get done. Can you give me a sense how far along you feel you are in the process? Are you in the first inning, the third inning, the fifth inning? How do you feel about it in terms of where you are at this point?

Rob Sarlls

Well, it's funny, Peter. The inning scorecard changes once you're in. And that's true with all situations like this. I don't know. I'm feeling sort of late second to mid thirds, in terms of the total transformation. I think we've done a lot of the grunt work, still more to go. I mean, really, the brand refresh is a huge thing for our network and a huge thing to present ourselves to consumers that have not encountered Rocky Mountain Chocolate before. We're insanely excited about the store refresh. And with the new brand and new packaging come on, that gives us a lot of opportunity in specialty retail that we're bringing something to a buyer that's going to be really exciting. So we get to really hit the afterburners really come next year.

Peter Sidoti

Okay. Well, thank you. You must be doing something right to have Roger Lipton on the call. So, thank you very much.

Rob Sarlls

(multiple speakers) Thank you.

Rob Sarlls

Thank you, operator.

Allen Arroyo

Thank you.