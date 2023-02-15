Q2 2023 Park City Group Inc Earnings Call

Participants

John R. Merrill; CFO; Park City Group, Inc.

Randall K. Fields; Co-Founder, Chairman, President, CEO, COO & Head of Sales; Park City Group, Inc.

Thomas Ferris Forte; MD & Senior Research Analyst; D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

Jeff Stanlis; VP; FNK IR LLC

Presentation

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Park City Group Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Jeff Stanlis

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Park City Group's Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Hosting the call today are Randy Fields, Park City Group's Chairman and CEO; and John Merrill, Park City Group's CFO.

John R. Merrill

Thanks, Jeff, and good afternoon, everyone. Our evolution to a SaaS company continues to be evident in the numbers. Our business is now easier than ever before to model, and the results reflect both our ongoing operational and capital allocation strategies.

Randall K. Fields

As John mentioned, the benefits of our transition to a SaaS company are now evident in the form of significant operating leverage and cash generation. We delivered top line growth, solid in our view, with recurring revenue growth exceeding 10% and consolidated revenue growth of 9%, even as we deemphasize non-core and our transactional revenue.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question is from the line of Tom Forte with D.A. Davidson.

Thomas Ferris Forte

Great. So first off, Randy and John, great quarter. I have 3 questions. I'll go one at a time. I know you discussed it at like great length, but I suspect the contribution margin of even the, call it, non-food customers is really good, given your just margin structure in general. So can you help me understand why it's an or instead of an and from a customer standpoint?

Randall K. Fields

Okay. I'm sorry. I thought you usually do all 3 questions, which challenges my memory. So thank you for doing one at the time. There is a business reality for us, which is that at the end of the day, the more intense our customer focus, the more we are in touch with what our customers can do by way of extension from where they are, the better off the company is.

Story continues

Thomas Ferris Forte

No, if I haven't, because I'm turning the second one on its head. All right. So based on your comments, John and Randy, it sounds like you're confident you have the headcount and cost structure to support greater than 20% revenue growth. So given everything you just said, Randy, help me understand why you're confident that you can support greater than 20% revenue growth?

Randall K. Fields

Okay. Well, here's -- the answer is, in the long run, I don't even know what the hell long run means, but it certainly means more than a few years. In the long run, we're still convinced our growth will fall somewhere in the 10% to 20% range.

Thomas Ferris Forte

All right. So now I've got 2 more now. All right. So with your fortress of -- sorry, fortress of a balance sheet and your free cash flow generation, can you give your current thoughts on M&A?

Randall K. Fields

John, do you want to comment on M&A since you and I talk about it a lot...

John R. Merrill

I mean, look, we are -- first off, we're laser-focused on traceability. So the bolt-ons to compliance and supply chain, we get approached from time to time. But I think right now, our focus on traceability I think that we have a good source of banking relationship. We have lines of credit. We have cash available.

Thomas Ferris Forte

Yes. Yes, a lot shorter. All right. So last question is -- usually, this question is clear to me, so I'm asking because it's not. So it isn't clear to me how the current environment is negatively impacting your sales. For example, you've talked in the time in the past, how you have a distracted customer, things of that nature. I understand the macroeconomic environment is still challenging, to some degree, you have a fair amount of inflation. But can you explain, in simple terms, like how are you currently being negatively impacted sales and profits by the current environment, maybe the answer is not at all.

Randall K. Fields

Well, it's somewhere between not at all and not very much. And really, all it seems to be doing when we talk to our prospects and this will change. I'll come to that in a second since I'm long-winded. Bring your futon over lay down and I'll keep talking.

John R. Merrill

So Randy, [maybe] any other questions?

Jeff Stanlis

I was going to say I can give you the operator to say closing remarks.

Operator

Okay. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the floor back over to Randy for closing comments.

Randall K. Fields

Great. Thank you, operator. Thank you, John. Everybody, we appreciate you. Hopefully, you got your questions answered. We're obviously very comfortable where we are, but there is an enormous amount of opportunity in front of us. So we're climbing it, and we are geared, ready, and this will be a pretty exciting adventure. So fasten your seatbelts. Thanks a lot. Talk to you all soon.

John R. Merrill

Thank you. Bye-bye.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.