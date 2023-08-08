Q2 2023 Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Mark Davidson; CEO & Director; Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.

David Neil Williams; Senior Equity Analyst; The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division

Jeff Christensen

Presentation

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Odyssey Semiconductor Second Quarter 2023 Results Call. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeff Christensen, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Thank you, operator. Joining me today are Mark Davidson, CEO; and John Edmunds, Chairman of the Board. Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our results for the second quarter of 2023. We'll start today's call with prepared remarks from Mark. Following those prepared remarks, Mark and John will respond to your questions.

Some statements made today are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by those statements. Additional information regarding these factors can be found in our annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the SEC. During our prepared remarks, we will refer to slides available for viewing in the webcast portal or you can click on the PDF version inside the webcast portal, and they're also posted to our website at odysseysemi.com. I will now turn the call over to Mark Davidson, Chief Executive Officer. Mark?

Mark Davidson

Thank you, Jeff, and thank you to all of you who have been following us for a little while now. And of course, thank you for those of you who are new to following us. I have a number of updates to share with you, starting with some opening comments, and then I'll move to presenting a few slides. I'm proud to say we were able to accomplish quite a bit in Q2 despite some challenges. And I'll start with sometimes, it takes challenging environments to learn the true character of your team. Our team at Odyssey Semiconductor have stood strong and achieved a number of outstanding accomplishments during the quarter. The commitment to intelligent thoughtful effort were very impressive to observe. So I'm proud of my team. We are -- we got a bunch of very smart hard-working people.

We started the quarter working through customer feedback from Q1 product sampling. And as you recall, we did generate -- or we did deliver some samples to a couple of customers in Q1 of this year. Through that process, customers validated what we had observed and they helped us prioritize what needed to be addressed in making our product samples better. When we delivered those samples in March, we have provided a fairly detailed list of technical expectations to each customer, telling them what was working well, what we saw were anomalies that needed to be addressed.

The good news is the customers didn't find anything we didn't tell them. The challenge is that we've had some delays in getting the products to meet those customer requirements. Instead of just trying the band-aid fixes, we're fixing the products the right way. So our path to qualification and revenue will be more streamlined. It's a painful path now, but one that we know will pay off in the future.

In order to make products better, we needed to get some new material substrates and what we call epi or epitax. We had originally thought we could get there with our original material but decided we needed to do it the right way and get the better material. We did have some delays in acquiring and characterizing that material. But now, we have it in-house in a much more reliable source for future engineering needs. Our production will not have these same challenges. It's when you want to buy production quantities, no problem. But when you want to do small engineering quantities, that's where -- in a very full supply chain, that's where some of the challenges come in.

Solving the product issues that we talked about from feedback from customers and our own observations, as I mentioned, has taken a little longer than expected. The final two issues, one has been fully validated. And the last, we feel confident, is corrected. That material is running through fab right now. We'll have it out by the end of the month. So we're confident that the feedback and some of the things we had to make better are behind us. We're very excited for customer sampling again with known better parts happening in later this third quarter.

The good news is customers have been fully informed of our schedule and remain in constant communication with us. Actually, every one of them remained interested in getting evaluation samples of the second-generation product. We're delayed in getting the product development agreement signed. However, we do have two letters of agreement signed for early access sampling. A third one is in process and is expected to be signed by September.

Primarily automotive electric vehicle OEMs and Tier 1s are where we're focused. They're the most aggressive about getting samples. Like they recognize the value of what these products are going to do for their applications such as traction inverters, et cetera, in the electric vehicle. And as we've talked about quite a bit, there are other markets that we will be serving as well, industrial motor, renewable energy, et cetera. But we are focused on auto right now. We found some faster time to revenue opportunities inside automotive. But the main reason is these guys are willing to pay for access to the technology. And as I'll talk about in a little bit, we have kind of a path to monetization when working with them.

As we've been following -- finding ways to solve some of the product challenges, we've been very focused on IP generation and protection. So we filed additional patents and have more disclosures in process. So feel very good about the technology we're creating and the technology we're protecting.

If I switch gears a little bit and as you recall, we use our fab to generate some foundry services revenue. In Q2, we onboarded two new customers, a little bit of deposits from them. Not recognized revenue yet, of course, until we deliver. So invoice for the quarter was low, $8,000, but both of these customers will be invoicing 6 figures from them starting this Q3.

But more importantly, they represent recurring business. They're not just one-offs, and we billed material for them this quarter. There'll be follow-on builds. They're starting to schedule us out into next year. So really excited that we got -- overcome some of those initial onboarding work, and we'll start to see some recurring revenue from these two new customers, plus we have some of our existing customers that are still in process.

With respect to cash and funding, again, we averaged about $345,000 per month. We've been pretty consistent there. We've been talking quite a bit to investors. And our goal right now is to do a $2 million raise as a bridge that's going to get us through Q1 to give us plenty of time to secure customer commitments prior to a larger capital raise.

And lastly, we -- through Q2, as I said, we averaged $345,000. We're doing some things now to further extend our runway to make sure that we give ourselves the time needed to generate those customer commitments that we know are right around the corner for us. We've also been pretty active on the government grant front. We submitted one grant, which we're very confident in. We'll know more about that in Q4 and then final answer in Q1. And we're working on another one right now. We're working on our CHIPS and Sciences Act applications. So looking for ways while the company is -- or a lot of the country is so focused on semiconductors. We want to make sure that Odyssey Semiconductor is in the forefront of their minds as they look to keep valuable technology and manufacturing capacity here in the U.S. So those are my opening statements.

There's just a couple of points I wanted to get out of the way upfront. Let's go to the PowerPoint slides. And Jeff, if you can -- for those that are following with what you're presenting, we'll start on Slide 3.

And Slide 3 is a refresher for those who have been following us and a good introduction for those who are new to following Odyssey Semiconductor. So we are in this area called high-voltage vertical GaN power transistors, specifically 1,200-volt vertical gallium nitride power transistors. Focused on electric vehicle, renewable energy, industrial motors, et cetera, places where high voltage and high efficiency are paramount. And we do it in a way that is extremely easy to supply high volume, and that's cost competitive.

Our solutions will offer an order of magnitude improvement over current state-of-the-art. And I think that's why we see so many customers staying with us, staying patient with us, as we develop this technology. Significant advantage over what else is out there. And the market that we're going after, multibillion dollar -- over $5 billion, growing 40% CAGR. So we have a compelling position. We have an order of magnitude in improvement in a market that's growing fast and with customers who are very interested and highly engaged with us. So that's the overview of why we are -- why we're here.

Slide 4 summarizes our recent advancements since our last earnings call, specifically on the product development side. And as I've mentioned earlier, we sampled customers in Q1 of this year. Since then, we've had great feedback, ongoing conversations with many customers. We're in the final steps of developing a second version of products, which will go to more customers later this year. In solving the issues of maturing the technology, we filed additional patents further strengthening our position as the technology leader in vertical GaN for power applications. And actually, one of the patents that we filed will be valuable even for silicon and silicon carbide, which is pretty interesting.

On the business front, as I said, we were able to secure two letters of intent with customers for early access to sampling, and we expect at least one more by the end of Q3. Foundry business, two new customers who have hired us to build their technology. And as I mentioned, both represent long-term business opportunities. Not much invoiced in Q2, but we'll see larger revenue in Q3, Q4 and well into next year.

And lastly, as we always do, we remain tight on spend through the quarter. Almost all the money that we spend goes into product development, talking to customers and keeping our factory running. So we're very tight, very lean there. With the intent of doing a bridge financing here shortly imminently, it's going to get us well into Q1 of next year, giving us time to get those customer commitments.

Moving to the next slide. And as I proudly mentioned a few times, our pipeline of customers for our products is strong with highly desirable companies. We remain focused on the automotive right now for a few reasons. Each one -- each opportunity represents a significant amount of money versus opportunities in other markets, which while they might bring faster time to revenue, are smaller individual opportunities. And if I may use a baseball analogy, it's home runs versus singles and it's much easier to score runs when you hit home runs.

And second, as I mentioned before, the automotive industry has the most pressing need for and willingness to pay for access to our products, which is a great segue to the next slide, which is Slide 6. As we secure agreements with the automotive companies, we'll be doing so with payments along the way. Our intent is to make sure we don't have to wait until the customer products are launched to get paid. We will set a number of milestones which will trigger payments. We're also finding e-mobility opportunities and other adjacent opportunities in automotive which will bring revenue faster, for example, off-road recreational vehicles, high-performance racing teams. Actually, I was very interested -- very interesting how the high-performance racing teams, they want the latest and greatest technology, and they want it yesterday because it's all about winning on race day. The point is we're looking at creative business models and opportunities to get the revenue as fast as possible, so we understand how important it is to show revenue and to generate cash flow.

Moving to Slide 7 shows our status with our most active customers and also where we are in the product development. As you can see, thanks to the value of our products and for how many are needed in each electric traction inverter in an electric vehicle, the opportunity size could grow very quickly. We're actually not pushing too hard for too many additional customers because just what I'm showing here represents significant opportunity, and we want to make sure that we remain focused.

On the product side, as you can see, we're optimizing the manufacturing process. We feel as though everything else is complete and ready to go. And also, as you can see, creating and protecting new IP is and will remain a focus.

Slide 8. I wanted to show an example of exactly what we're talking about here with regard to product development. So on the left side, you see 9 test chips. And while the wafer that we fabricate those chips on has a lot more than 9, I zoomed in just to show you 9 to give you an idea. And each one of them is 0.3 millimeters by 0.3 millimeters tiny. These devices at this size work very well. They're great for us to do some testing in the lab, but they're not useful to testing in a customer application. But we can generate great data, and we use that data to continue to share with customers and validate the performance they're looking for will be delivered.

The image on the right is one of our devices, 1.5 millimeters by 1.5 millimeters. This represents a device that can be tested by a customer in a customer application. And of course, our device -- our focus is on making that larger device perform like the small devices, albeit handling significantly more power, significantly more current. As of -- so as I mentioned, we -- the device design is there, the structure is there. It's a matter of just getting that manufacturing process that works well on a tiny device to then also work well on the larger devices.

As I mentioned, we do need to raise additional funding to get us -- to be able to close customer commitments based on testing of our products. Slide 9 provides some insight into the use of proceeds which is essentially keeping the focus to fabricate and deliver samples to customers by Q4, with Q1 of next year being when we'll be signing agreements with these customers. So we're within one to two quarters of really generating that traction that we're looking for. And then as I said earlier, we put a lot of effort into government grants. So we feel confident that we're going to -- at least one of them, we feel very confident we'll be successful. But we'll keep looking for other ways to take advantage of that focus.

Lastly, as Slide 10 shows, another frequent -- as I show frequently as a company, we're at an inflection point. We have proven technology based on a few years of process materials research. We have customers. We need to couple these two things together to make sure we convert our potential into real opportunities and success. The time remains now for Odyssey Semiconductor to take this opportunity, this important step forward. So I want to thank you for your time and your interest in Odyssey Semiconductor. And now I'll turn it back over to Jeff for Q&A.

Question and Answer Session

The first question comes from David Williams with Benchmark.

David Neil Williams

Good afternoon, Mark, and congrats on all the progress in the quarter. It's great to hear the progress. I had a couple of quick questions just from some of the things you talked about in your script. And one is, can you kind of talk about the end markets that you're sampling to and where you're finding the most -- I guess, the biggest amount of demand from customers? Is it broad-based? Is it largely around automotive? Or just talk about that, the market you're seeing interest with.

Mark Davidson

Yes, 100%. It's when I look at all the customers that we are engaged with, first thing I'll tell you is, and I've said this a number of times, I'm proud to say we're yet to do any outreach. These are customers that have come to us. And while companies in industrial motor, even some military DoE-type applications, we have spoken to them. The most proactive on the follow-up are the guys going after electric vehicles, so OEMs and Tier 1s. And I'd say of the customer conversations I've had, I've had more conversations with the electric vehicle and e-mobility companies than any other company there. So broader-based attention, but really the kind of the focus and the lead opportunities are automotive.

David Neil Williams

Okay. That's fantastic. And as you kind of think about the automotive market, you talked about it being faster time to revenue. But it's also kind of more challenging in terms of that design cycle and little more rigorous reliability standards of qualifications. Can you talk a little bit about what you've done in order to prepare for some of that -- just for that automotive market? And you -- clearly, you've done a lot of work here if it looks like it's the first revenue. Just what have you done maybe that gives you the confidence that you can get the revenue fastest in the auto market?

Mark Davidson

Yes. Great question because I'd like to put some emphasis. First thing, I'll tell you what I've done is I started my career designing powertrain electronics in automotive. And I know it well, and I've sold into it for 2 decades. If the only opportunity we have is, so let's say, go into a -- pick an OEM's high-running vehicle, yes, it takes a very, very long time until they -- we have enough data where the trust is there. So what we do is we find, I'll call it, adjacent opportunities. Maybe it's a -- and I mentioned kind of some recreational vehicles. ATVs are going electric, right? And you still need a traction inverter, and power efficiency and all those things still really matter. So we look for some of those adjacent where the long-term reliability testing, et cetera, isn't as required. And we see that as a faster time to getting to production revenue.

That, coupled with those kind of milestones I talked about for getting some payments along the way to make sure that the customer is paying along the way and not just waiting until they launch, are a couple of things we do. On the product side, we haven't started doing any look-ahead rail testing yet. We'll do that -- probably kick that off in Q1 of next year. And that's actually one of the reasons why we've been spending so much time trying to get some of these things right instead of just trying to band-aid them good enough to move on because we know you don't really -- when you're a young company, you don't have multiple chances to make first impressions.

So we will start to do look-ahead qual. But I can say that a lot of the work that we do, when we do test our partners to failure, recognizing the failure modes, understanding where parts break down, what are the conditions. We put a lot of that back into future revs, et cetera. So we're trying to be as proactive as possible using, obviously, a lot of my experience to guide the product development teams.

David Neil Williams

Great color there. Fantastic answer. And then just one more, if I might. Are you providing, I guess, the drivers as well? And can you talk about the challenges maybe your customers have designing around it? I know with the horizontal GaN, the circuit design is obviously a challenge just kind of given GaN differentiation. But do you have that same issue? And are there specialty drivers required or you can kind of use standard off-the-shelf silicon?

Mark Davidson

Yes. Yes. Great -- absolutely great question. So for initial evaluation, we do something called a double-pulse test when you can just use a function generator and drive the gate no problem. The gate drive requirements are really going to come down to what's the topology that the customer is using. There's a lot of different topologies. At this point, we feel pretty confident that there's going to be standard off-the-shelf gate drivers available, but that is an area that we will be working closely with the customers on. Because how many transistors, how many in parallel, what's the key drive requirements, are they high side, low side, all those things go into it, but we feel confident as do the customers that we should -- there should be plenty of off-the-shelf gate drivers to work with.

I will now return this call to Jeff Christensen to read questions submitted through the webcast. Thank you.

Jeff Christensen

Thanks, operator. And we do have some questions that were submitted. Mark, this one's for you. What -- you mentioned you're onboarding more foundry services clients. What is the company doing further to expand that business?

Mark Davidson

Yes. It's a lot of who you know in the space with this semiconductor innovation. We do run some digital, but for the most part, it's word of mouth. And I don't know that we can expand too much depending on if some of the volumes that these current customers are talking about, we might be at capacity because, of course, we can't use all of our capacity because we had to build our products, too. But yes, it's a combination between just kind of the community, a little bit of digital, and then making sure we don't overcommit.

Jeff Christensen

Okay. Thank you. Another question was submitted was on the -- you talked about the customers received samples in the first quarter. Any other comments about the next steps with them? And what should investors be thinking about?

Mark Davidson

Yes. I think it's important that -- so obviously, we delivered some samples and we knew what worked well and we knew what the [armada] was. So #1, the fact customers didn't find a problem that we didn't identify was big because that means we really understand the application. #2, after evaluating, they say, okay, here's our feedback, when do we get the next gen? So I think the fact that we were careful about who we picked and the fact that they remain interested and engaged in wanting to get the next-gen products, I think, is really telling on how important this technology is for the market as a whole. So we'll generate -- we'll deliver kind of the next-gen sample to some of the existing and then some new companies. And then from there, it's looking for who's got the most pressing need, who's willing to make the largest investment in order to get access to the product. And then from there, we focus, we execute, we qualify, and we ramp high volume to production.

Jeff Christensen

(Operator Instructions) Another question was submitted was your -- you mentioned you need to raise capital by the end of the third quarter. Can you give a little more color on that?

Mark Davidson

Yes, for sure. We -- we're so darn close and the market has not been kind to early-stage OTC companies, but here we are. And so what we're looking to do is a $2 million bridge, as I said. By then, I know we've got these products in the customers' hands. We've got some customer commitments. So we're looking to have two quarters of generate traction with the customers. And then the path to revenue is clear, and we know -- we'll know what to do. We'll need additional money to get there, but it will be much more predictable. So $2 million is really the number we're looking for right now in order to bridge us into Q1 of next year.

Jeff Christensen

Okay. Thank you. It looks like there are no other questions. Mark, do you have any other closing -- do you have any closing remarks?

Mark Davidson

Now, as usual, I just want to thank everybody for their interest and their participation. We -- here, obviously, we appreciate it. We actively share our story with the investment community as we move forward and look for opportunities to meet with each and every one of you in person at an investor conference or as a one-on-one. So I just wanted to thank everybody once again. I guess, that will end the call.

