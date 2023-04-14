Q2 2023 Northern Technologies International Corp Earnings Call

Participants

G. Patrick Lynch; President, CEO & Director; Northern Technologies International Corporation

Matthew C. Wolsfeld; CFO & Corporate Secretary; Northern Technologies International Corporation

Auguste Philip Richard; MD & Senior Research Analyst; Northland Capital Markets, Research Division

Timothy Clarkson; Partner, Top Producer, President of Investments & Stockbroker; Van Clemens & Co. Incorporated

Presentation

G. Patrick Lynch

Good morning. I'm Patrick Lynch, NTIC's CEO, and I'm here with Matt Wolsfeld, NTIC's CFO. Please note that a press release regarding our second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results was issued earlier this morning and is available at ntic.com. During today's call, we will review various key aspects of our fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results, provide a brief business update and then conclude with a question-and-answer session.

For almost 20 years now, NTIC has been singularly focused on building a solid foundation comprised of an experienced and committed leadership team as well as a constantly growing portfolio of solutions to answer the diverse and evolving needs of our global customer base. We have continually invested in our business by adding capabilities, enhancing our operations and opportunistically buying out select joint venture partners. This, in turn, has enabled us to pursue long-term growth strategies aimed at diversifying our end markets, product categories and geographic footprint.

Our second quarter financial performance reflects the success of these initiatives and the resilience of our platform as stable demand for our ZERUST industrial products and services in North America, coupled with growing interest in our Natur-Tec and ZERUST Oil & Gas products, both in the U.S. and abroad, provided yet another new sales record in the second quarter, even as we continue to navigate an extremely complex operating environment, comprised of, but not limited to, persistent inflation, raw material cost increases, geopolitical conflicts in Europe and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Asia.

I'm also pleased to report that we are making considerable progress rebuilding our gross margins and controlling operating expenses. In fact, our second quarter gross margin of 35% marks a significant improvement on both a sequential and year-over-year basis, reflecting the growing contributions made by a profitable ZERUST Oil & Gas business as well as the benefits of other measures we've implemented successfully so far this fiscal year.

Overall, momentum remains positive, and we expect NTIC China sales will improve in the third quarter and beyond as the Chinese economy finally has the opportunity to start rebounding from its exceptionally long, self-imposed pandemic freeze. In addition, Natur-Tec sales are expected to benefit in the third quarter from new customer relationships and incremental orders. Consequently, we believe we are well positioned for a strong finish to fiscal 2023.

So with this overview, let's examine the drivers for the second quarter in more detail. For the second quarter ended February 28, 2023, our total consolidated net sales increased 9.1% to a second quarter record of $18.3 million, as compared to the second quarter ended February 28, 2022. Broken down by business unit, this included a 212.4% increase in ZERUST Oil & Gas net sales, a 5% increase in Natur-Tec net sales and a 3.7% increase in ZERUST Industrial net sales.

Total net sales for the fiscal 2023 second quarter by our joint ventures, which we do not consolidate in our financial statements, increased 3.6% to $25.5 million. This increase was due primarily to a rebound in demand across the territories, serviced by our global joint ventures after several quarters of lower demand due to certain geopolitical conflicts and their impact on raising the cost of energy, while simultaneously reducing its availability.

Fiscal 2023 second quarter net sales by our wholly owned NTIC China subsidiary decreased by 31% to $2.9 million due to the negative impact of severe COVID-19-related lockdowns across much of that country during the quarter and the resulting weaker economic conditions as well as the impact of Chinese New Year. We continue to closely watch market conditions in China. Now that the Chinese government has terminated the PRC's zero-COVID policy, we expect demand to improve throughout the remainder of this fiscal year. We remain committed to the Chinese market and the long-term opportunities it represents for NTIC. We continue to take steps to enhance and protect our Chinese operations, and we continue to China will likely become our largest geographic market in the future.

Now moving on to ZERUST Oil & Gas. The fiscal 2023 second quarter was one of the strongest quarters we have ever had for ZERUST Oil & Gas as sales increased 212.4% to $1.8 million. The second quarter of fiscal 2023 is also the fourth consecutive quarter of ZERUST Oil & Gas sales over $1.5 million, and on a trailing 12-month basis, we have reported nearly $6.5 million of oil & gas sales. We believe these positive trends reflect accelerating momentum within our oil and gas business.

Interest is growing for our ZERUST Oil & Gas solutions, which include applications to protect above-ground oil storage tanks and pipeline casings from corrosion. We believe the third quarter of fiscal 2023 will be another good quarter of oil and gas sales and growth. The expanding adoption of our ZERUST Oil & Gas solutions within the oil and gas industry is supporting bigger opportunities for our ZERUST Oil & Gas products and technologies. As a result, we believe fiscal 2023 will be a transformative year for ZERUST Oil & Gas as this business scales and continues to contribute to profitability.

Turning to our Natur-Tec bioplastics business. Fiscal 2023 second quarter Natur-Tec sales were $3.8 million, a 5% increase over the prior fiscal year period. While sales trends within the Natur-Tec remain positive, second quarter sales growth slowed due to seasonality and the timing of both shipments and orders. We expect Natur-Tec sales growth to reaccelerate in the third quarter, supported by favorable demand in North America and India, and significant new customer wins and orders in these geographies.

Globally, we continue to see growing market demand for new applications of certified compostable plastic products and resin compounds as well as increased interest in commercial and municipal programs that use certified compostable plastics as alternatives to conventional plastics. As a result, we believe we are well positioned for long-term sustainable growth within our Natur-Tec bioplastics business.

While the global economic environment remains extremely complex, our results have continued to demonstrate a powerful platform we have created. Every day, our team members and joint venture partners are working closely with our customers to provide leading solutions to help protect global supply chains and oil and gas industry infrastructure from corrosion, while also improving the environment by providing best-in-class compostable bioplastics.

I am proud of our team's strong performance during a very fluid business landscape, and I'm extremely excited by the opportunities we have in the future to create lasting value for our shareholders. With this overview, let me now turn the call over to Matt Wolsfeld to summarize our financial results for fiscal 2023 second quarter.

Matthew C. Wolsfeld

Thanks, Patrick. Compared to the prior fiscal year period, NTIC's consolidated net sales increased 9.1% in the fiscal 2023 second quarter to a second quarter record. This growth was driven by the positive trends Patrick reviewed in his prepared remarks. A 3.6% increase in second quarter sales across joint ventures, combined with the actions to improve gross margins, drove a 9.8% increase in second quarter joint venture operating income compared to the prior fiscal year period.

Total operating expenses for the fiscal 2023 second quarter were $7.5 million, an 11.8% increase over the prior fiscal year period, which was primarily due to increased personnel expenses and expenses incurred in the current fiscal year period in connection with the startup of a new indirect majority-owned subsidiary formed to assume the operations of a former joint venture in Taiwan.

Operating expenses as a percentage of net sales were 41% compared to 40.1% for the prior fiscal year period. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 35% during the 3 months ended February 28, 2023, compared to 29.8% during the same period last fiscal year. The 520 basis point improvement was primarily a result of successful actions taken by the company to address inflationary pressures and the increased sales of higher-margin ZERUST Oil & Gas solutions.

NTIC reported net income of $885,000 or $0.09 per diluted share for the fiscal 2023 second quarter compared to $183,000 or $0.02 per diluted share for the fiscal 2022 second quarter.

NTIC's non-GAAP net income, adjusted for amortization expenses and expenses related to the NTIC India transaction, was $991,000 or $0.11 per diluted share compared to $392,000 or $0.04 per diluted share for the fiscal 2022 second quarter. The reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are available in our second quarter earnings press release that was issued this morning.

As of February 28, 2023, working capital was $24 million including $5.5 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $23.2 million, including $5.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of August 31, 2022. As of February 28, 2023, we had $7.1 million outstanding on our revolving line of credit.

During the second quarter, we purchased a 26,000 square foot facility immediately adjacent to our headquarters in Circle Pines, Minnesota for $1.2 million. The building will be used for additional warehousing and production space to support our continued growth. We generated $2.2 million in operating cash flow for the 6 months ended February 28, 2023, including $202,000 in the second quarter. During the second half of the fiscal year, we expect to use positive operating cash flow to reduce the outstanding balance of our revolving line of credit.

On February 28, 2023, the company had $21.5 million in investments in joint venture, of which approximately 52.9% or $11.4 million was in cash, with the remaining balance primarily invested in other working capital. During the fiscal 2023 second quarter, NTIC's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share that was payable on February 15, 2023, to the stockholders of record on February 1, 2023.

To conclude, our second quarter and year-to-date financial results demonstrate the progress we've made to increase sales across our diverse end markets and geographies and the success of our near-term initiatives to improve profitability. I'm encouraged by the direction we're headed, and while the economic environment remains extremely fluid, we continue to believe fiscal 2023 will be another good year of sales and profitability in NTIC. With this overview, Patrick and I are happy to take your questions.

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from the line of Gus Richard with Northland Capital Markets.

Auguste Philip Richard

Just wondering if you could talk a little bit about what you're seeing in China now. Clearly, the last quarter was challenging. I'm just wondering how quickly you see that geography coming back?

G. Patrick Lynch

That's still -- we're still in a wait-and-see mode really. We are expecting now that China who has lost out for long period of time, it is taking some time for them to recover and get things going again. We'll have a better picture of how quickly China will recover basically at the end of the third quarter.

Auguste Philip Richard

Got it. And then you mentioned a couple of new customers' applications in Natur-Tec, and I'm just -- again, any color around that in terms of geography, end market, et cetera?

G. Patrick Lynch

Well, one of those is domestic. We have one large customer who we feel is about to come online. We've already started production for their initial orders, and we expect to start delivering this quarter.

Auguste Philip Richard

Okay. And then the last one for me. Oil & Natural Gas, no pun intended, but what's the pipeline look like there?

G. Patrick Lynch

Right now, it looks really good.

Auguste Philip Richard

Any color if you've, more multinationals? Is it pipeline work above ground storage? Just...

G. Patrick Lynch

It's a combination of both. And it's a very -- it's a very healthy pipeline at this point.

Matthew C. Wolsfeld

And Gus, I'll just add one comment that the revenues in the second quarter for Oil & Gas did not include any sales to British Petroleum from the contracts that we received in the first half of the year. It's something that we're starting to deliver on in the second half of the year.

Auguste Philip Richard

Got it. Got it. And just one follow-on. Sort of how many customers do you have in a quarter? Is it a handful or just any sense there?

Matthew C. Wolsfeld

From an oil and gas standpoint?

Auguste Philip Richard

Yes.

Matthew C. Wolsfeld

I mean the number of customers would be in the 10 to 20 per quarter. And if I look at kind of an opportunity listing, it's certainly not like the ZERUST Industrial listing when you look at the backlog as far as the hundreds of customers that we're continually delivering to. It's obviously a product that we sell from a price per opportunity, it's much higher than either the ZERUST, the Natur-Tec traditional business. So it is simply a handful of customers per month and that's what adds to the volatility of the revenue that we receive.

It is positive and a good note that what we're finally starting to see is somewhat of a baseline of revenue coming out. As Patrick said in his prepared remarks that the last 4 quarters, it has been over $1.5 million in revenue per quarter. As we're looking forward, we're better able to kind of plan where we are, not just in third and fourth quarter coming up, but also throughout our fiscal 2024, we can see the size of the opportunity. We can see the growth that we're looking at. And that's one of the reasons why we're excited about the direction the Oil & Gas is headed.

Auguste Philip Richard

I'm sorry, I keep on thinking of more questions. How many customers roughly are in the pipeline?

Matthew C. Wolsfeld

I would say you're probably -- it's not necessarily all new customers, but if you look at -- I'm looking at just opportunities that we are going to deliver on in third quarter, you're likely looking at probably 30 or 40 different customers.

Timothy Clarkson

Great quarter. Anyhow, you got this new URL number to get onto the call. You thought you could shake me off knowing how bad I am with details, but I had Angie to the rescue, so there. Anyhow, on the Oil & Gas stuff, I mean what are the typical gross margins on Oil & Gas versus your traditional business?

Matthew C. Wolsfeld

They're certainly more positive. We are not putting out specific gross margins because it obviously does vary based on opportunity, but it certainly is a higher gross margin than we see compared to ZERUST Industrial. And obviously, ZERUST Industrial has historically been slightly better than the Natur-Tec gross margins.

Timothy Clarkson

Right. What approximately is the breakeven in that division?

Matthew C. Wolsfeld

The breakeven in the Oil & Gas division?

Timothy Clarkson

Yes.

Matthew C. Wolsfeld

We have -- if I'm looking at Oil & Gas, I think we had -- it's trading between about $4.2 million to $4.8 million in revenue. So given the trailing 4 months, trailing however far you want to go back from when we kind of saw the step-up in revenue, the Oil & Gas group has been positive for the last few quarters, which was kind of a big milestone -- which was a big milestone for that group.

And now it's -- now we're looking at what are the additional opportunities, what are the additional geographies that we can start going into. There's additional hiring that's taking place in Oil & Gas to kind of service these opportunities. And so part of what gives us a lot of optimism with what's going on currently in Oil & Gas.

Timothy Clarkson

Right. And so just on a big picture intuitive basis, I guess what's finally happening, which Patrick predicted is after 8 to 10 years, people are actually seeing this technology work dramatically better than the traditional technologies, and they see the other people using it. So between seeing other people using it and wanting to catch up and actually seeing the technology continuously prove out, there are finally believers and along with less government variances that you have to jump through?

G. Patrick Lynch

That's exactly right. Thanks.

Timothy Clarkson

Okay. Well, good. And then on the compostable stuff, I guess I've been hearing again in Hennepin County here locally, putting a push on the compostable. I guess that's the other big picture that there's starting to be some government movement requiring the organics to get pushed out of the garbage stream and you need to have the packaging as part of that solution?

Matthew C. Wolsfeld

That's exactly right. I mean one of the key drivers for that market in general are the municipal and state mandates that we're seeing and even countrywide mandates that we're seeing in various markets. So -- and also with Natur-Tec, we're also seeing positive movements with some of the key raw materials that are going into the product as far as those price points coming down as well. So the expectation is that, we're going to see continued recovery in the ZERUST Industrial gross margin and also improvements in the Natur-Tec gross margins compared to where we were in first and second quarters.

Timothy Clarkson

Right. What are the considerations in terms of potentially spinning this division out and having a trade separately?

Matthew C. Wolsfeld

Well, I mean, we're certainly looking at that opportunity just because it's prudent to do so. But I mean, at this point in time, NTIC is such a small -- as I always say, we aspire to be a microcap company. At this point in time, Natur-Tec, we don't feel has the size, the revenues and the profitability at this point to be standalone. Certainly, in the future, that's something that we're going to be evaluating and looking at because it is something that could be valued differently as if it wasn't seen in conjunction with the rest of the Industrial and Oil & Gas business.

Timothy Clarkson

Right. Is there a potential to get a strategic partner that would help with that? I mean like a Cargill, someone like that, that would bring technology and maybe sales and marketing into the deal?

Matthew C. Wolsfeld

It's possible. I don't -- there's no external conversations that we've had with anybody from that level of partnership. But as we -- as Natur-Tec continues to grow and the market continues to grow, certainly, there'll be a lot of different options out there for the business.

Timothy Clarkson

Now in your past, the issue of there being a shortage of the key element that you're using to make this stuff?

G. Patrick Lynch

No restrictions at this time, we've got plenty of raw material available to us.

Timothy Clarkson

Right, right. Okay. Well, great. Good quarter, and it sounds like quarters coming up are going to be even better. I'm done.

G. Patrick Lynch

I'd just like to thank everybody for listening in today. I hope you have a good week.

