Q1 Report 2021
Q1 2021
A profitable start to the year
“Despite an overall decline in revenue of 8% in the first quarter of 2021, Columbus delivered a significant EBITDA growth of 40%. With a profitable result, improved customer loyalty, the initial execution of Focus23 in Q1 and the forthcoming onboarding of our new CEO Søren Krogh Knudsen, we are confident that 2021 will be a successful year for Columbus”, says Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe.
Financial highlights for the period 1 January to 31 March 2021
DKKm
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Development
Revenue reported
421
457
-7.9%
Foreign exchange
2
0
0.0%
Organic revenue
423
457
-7.5%
EBITDA reported
55
39
40.2%
Adjustment of provision for loss making contract
0
4
-100.0%
Normalized EBITDA
55
44
26.1%
Normalized EBITDA-margin
13.0%
9.6%
36.3%
All numbers and comments in the Q1 report are on the continued business, thus excluding the divested entities To-Increase and Baltics.
Financial figures
Revenue specification
DKKm
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
2020
Sale of services
Cloud ERP
194
212
697
Columbus Care
63
65
235
Digital Commerce
40
38
128
Data & Analytics
5
5
18
Customer Experience & Engagement
8
6
24
Other Local Business
39
44
159
Total sale of services
349
370
1,261
Sale of products
Cloud ERP
42
53
188
Columbus Care
4
5
20
Digital Commerce
4
3
10
Data & Analytics
0
0
1
Customer Experience & Engagement
1
1
3
Other Local Business
21
25
95
Total sale of products
72
87
317
Total net revenue
421
457
1,578
Performance highlights for Q1 2021:
Revenue declined by 8% in Q1 2021 to DKK 421m (Q1 2020: 457m)
EBITDA increased by 40% in Q1 2021 to DKK 55m (Q1 2020: 39m)
Record-high EBITDA margin of 13% due to high utilization in our consultancy business
Extraordinary dividend payout of DKK 6 per share, corresponding to DKK 776m
Our new CEO, Søren Krogh Knudsen will be joining Columbus 7 June 2021.
Columbus realised a strong start to the year with high utilization in our consultancy business resulting in a record-high EBITDA margin of 13%.
Completion of the divestment of our software company, To-Increase and our Baltic companies in Estonia and Lithuania were important milestones in executing our Focus23 strategy.
Outlook for 2021
Columbus maintains outlook for 2021:
Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,650m and DKK 1,800m.
EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 125m and DKK 150m.
Live webcast and conference call
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 18 May 2021 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by Interim CEO & Corporate CFO Hans Henrik Thrane.
Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events
Conference call dial-in details:
Denmark: +45 32 72 04 17
UK/International: +44 (0) 2071928338
USA: +1 6467413167
Conference-ID: 9759546
Please dial in a few minutes before to allow time for registration of name and company. Questions can be raised during the webcast.
For further information, please contact:
Hans Henrik Thrane, Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, HHT@columbusglobal.com, +45 7020 5000
Tine Rasmussen, Communication Director, TRA@columbusglobal.com, +45 2969 0677
About Columbus
Columbus is a global digital consultancy headquartered in Denmark. For +30 years, we have helped more than 5.000 ambitious companies transform, maximize, and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus employs more than 1,800 digital advisors and consultants focused on the manufacturing-, retail & distribution-, and food & process industries. We offer end-to-end digital services and solutions within Strategy & Change, Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, and Customer Experience. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM
For more information visit www.coloumbusglobal.com.
