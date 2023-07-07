Q1 2024 Park Aerospace Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Brian E. Shore; Chairman & CEO; Park Aerospace Corp.

Presentation

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sherry, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everybody to the Park Aerospace Corp. First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call and Investor Presentation. (Operator Instructions).

At this time, I will turn the call over to Mr. Brian Shore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Shore, you may begin your conference.

Brian E. Shore

Thank you, operator. This is Brian. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Park's Fiscal '24 Q1 Investor Conference Call. With me as usual, Matt Farabaugh, our CFO. This morning, we announced our earnings. And in the earnings release, there are instructions to how you can access and should access the presentation that we're about to go through. So you probably want to do that if you haven't done it so far. It's also on our website.

So just a comment about presentation generally. We've put a lot of time and effort into these presentations. We take them quite seriously. We look at them as an opportunity to provide you with information that we think will be useful and helpful to you in better understanding Park, better understanding our company, that includes challenges, that includes things where we come up short, that includes things where we've done fine. We're just trying to help you understand our company better.

We don't need to look at this these calls or these presentations and an opportunity to hype the company to promote it. We're not trying to -- warrior for that's kind of consulting. We're not trying to tell you what a great job we're doing. That's not the objective of these calls and presentations. I think you know these things, as we've mentioned them before in the past, I thought it would be useful just to remind you a little bit about these things.

The presentation probably will take about an hour to go through. These tend to be long. One reason is that every quarter, there are new people dial in, so we want the presentation to stand on this all to some extent. We don't want a new person have to go back and come to Park to look at the last 5 presentations is to figure out what we're talking about. We think that's a little bit asking too much.

So I had a couple of comments. Most comments are quite positive about our presentations. And many of our a very good shareholder tell me they really appreciate the information that we provide to them. I've had a couple of comments that it goes on too long. And I understand that. We're all busy. I guess suggesting to you if you're in that camp, is maybe you want to listen to the replay and then you could fast forward through the parts of the presentation that are of less interest to you.

Obviously, we'll be delighted to take questions at the end of the presentation. We always like the questions actually because kind of brings out what maybe other people are thinking, one person to ask a question and probably 10 of others or I think that's exactly what I was thinking, too.

At the bottom of the first page of -- the cover page, I guess, of the presentation, it says that's Park's in business. I just thought you might be interested in that. If anybody has a question about the secret to longevity for Park, probably not a lot of billion stuff, maybe not even brand imagine of a stuff. We don't take shortcuts, we don't cut corners. And you may not like curing this, but we do most things the hard way.

So okay. Having said that, we don't we proceed. Let's move on to Slide 2, which is our forward-looking disclaimer language. And if you have any questions about Slide 2, please let us know.

Slide 3 is a table of contents. And the folder here who's taking the 777X, was taken by Donna at the Paris Air Show.

Let's go into Slide 4, quarterly results. So if you look to the right, and so the right-hand column in Q1, you can see the numbers there. I guess, I won't go through each one. Well, let's kind of read the Q1 numbers in conjunction with the language at the bottom of slide. What did we say about Q1 during our Q4 investor call. Sales estimate was $14.75 million to $15.25 million. So we came in, it looks like a little bit above that range. But EBITDA estimate was $3 million to $3.5 million. We came in kind of in the middle of that range. Also we note back to the numbers right in the column.

Our gross margin, 31.1%. As I think you know by now, we don't -- we get pretty upset when the gross margin is under 30%, but we're still feeling that the margin is lower than it should be. And we feel our margins are somewhat under pressure. And you could say that just look at the numbers be you say, "Well, we exceeded top line by a little bit. Why didn't we exceed the bottom line a little bit, it kind of would fit?" So we'll talk about that in the next few slides. I think that covers it more or less for Slide 4.

Let's go on to Slide 5, a little discussion about the quarterly results. The next few slides. First of all, I have to tell you, I have to say outstanding job on Park's people to exceed at least by little, our Q1 sales estimate and to make our Q4 EBITDA estimate. Under difficult circumstances, especially considering significant challenges, and I'll stop here somebody said, "Well, you go over the same stuff every quarter." Yes, we go over the same stuff for 10 minutes every quarter. We live with the 24/7 every quarter. And seriously, we think you should know these things. Even if they haven't changed that much, we think you should know what's going on in the Park and what we're kind of living with.

So yes, it is somewhat repetitive. But as soon as these things stopping an issue for us, we'll stop telling you about them. Supply chain disruptions on reliability, but that's not the first time we talked about that, the situation seems to be beginning to improve, but we still have our surprises, and we just got a big one a couple of weeks ago with suppliers.

I just want to stop here and explain. We're talking about Park supply chain. Very important, we'll get into this later in the presentation. We're not talking about the supply chain generally related to the old Aerospace industry. That's a different story, a very different story. We're just talking about our supply chain on Slide 5 here. We're managing. I want to say, I believe we have excellent relationships with our suppliers, that's been to our benefit.

Tables change turn, what if you call at some point. If things are going your way or the dynamics are your favor and to treat people not so nicely when those dynamics reverse, watch out what will happen. Well, we always try to treat people, including our suppliers with dignity and respect. And I think that helps us when things are challenging and difficult as they are now.

We're managing the challenges by building inventory where possible. And appropriate providing suppliers with longer lead times where appropriate, but supply chain disruptions continue to be challenging and difficult.

Now there was a comment that maybe we're kind of late to dealing with supply chain issues or remediation actions have been weak or is it something like that. And I just want to say I've been doing this a long, long, long time, a long time. And I think our people are doing an outstanding job and managing the supply chain challenges.

Now outstanding job between Mark and Corey and Chris and then also, we got all the production plans that feeds into it as well because it's something -- one raw material component doesn't arrive on time. We got to go -- we've got to change our production schedule around. A lot of juggling and I think an outstanding job by our people outstanding. Freight, particularly, international freight disruptions and unreliability, that's still a challenge.

And last quarter, Q4, remember we told you we missed $1.2 million of international shipments to what was it to Japan and Italy. Japan and Italy, yes, you blame shipments because of the international freight forwarders. This is a big, big challenge. But again, I would tell you, our people are doing an outstanding job in my opinion, Corey, John and others, the team, outstanding job under very difficult circumstances.

And there is some comment that maybe our people weren't doing a great job, I totally disagree with that. I totally disagree with it in terms of the international freight forwarders. And I guess I just want to make that point because I disagree with a comment that maybe weren't on top of our game. I think we're really doing a great job in a very difficult environment with international freight forwarding, especially international.

Staffing shortages. Yes, they're ongoing. They continue to be challenging for us, doing more with less. That's kind of what we do at Park. That's not new. We've always done more with less at Park even when things are better, we do more with less.

So let's go into missed shipments. About $400,000 in Q1. And guess what? Most of that was -- guess what, international freight forwarding. So that challenge is not gone away.

Let's go on to Slide 6. Continuing here factors which affected our margins in Q1 inflation, I won't read off all the different items that inflation is affected, but it's still a factor for us. It's leveled off to some extent, but we're still dealing with leveling off at that higher level and sometimes people miss that point. All inflation is only up x amount this quarter, yes, but it's up all or a higher base, that hasn't gone away. If we have deflation and prices start going down, maybe get back to where we started from, although that's not something that most economists would wish for is deflation.

Let's go on to Slide 7. Some of the increased costs were passed on to our customers in Q1 in the form of selling price increases. This is something we've discussed in the last few quarters, it hasn't changed, we'll discuss it. Why not all? The lag effect, and then we discussed the lag fact many times is still something we live with an LTA pricing. This is a big deal, LTA pricing. Because that doesn't change. And that's the point about inflation may not be up so much this quarter, but it's up off an elevated level and our LTA pricing hasn't changed with -- I think you know this, but MRAS, for instance, which is one of our big LTAs, of course.

We have a fixed price increase in 2025, but we're sitting here with the current price until 2025. So let's go on supply chain disruptions, quoting inefficiencies in our manufacturing operations, absolutely. We talked about that in the prior slide, where those changes, those challenges with supply chain, not only caused us to have to deal with supply chain issues. It's also causes as to deal with production issues, production planning and management.

Our staffing shortages. So yes, it's an efficient deployment of our workforce, increased expenses, costs related to commission a new plant. So we have the new plant. We're very delighted about that. It's a wonderful new plant. But obviously, the day we commission it, is absorbing the course, the plant will be fully utilized. And that's not a surprise. That was part of the planning, but it's still a factor which impacts our P&L.

Let's go on to Slide 8. We don't really have to talk much about Slide 8. This is the historical annual data that we share with you pretty much every quarter just for perspective.

Let's go on Slide 9. The top 5 customers, this is something we do every quarter. So do we have Avio S.p.A, and that relates to the Vega launcher, ablative materials, Kratos, actually Dynetics, the X-61A Gremlin. That's an aircraft that -- unmanned aircraft that Kratos produces under contract.

So next one is Middle River. They are I think that's the Airbus XLR, that's also a phone that was taken by Donna at the Paris Air Show. Meggitt PLC, that tied to the Growler, that's course for rate homes and a origin feature this time with The Nordam Group, one of our real good customers. Bombardier Global 8000. This is the -- we'll talk about later the Passport 20 engine component that we work with the way they want. And the Passport 20 is the engine on the Bombardier Global 8000, I should explain that.

Let's go on to Slide 10. So we have a pie chart here. I guess the interesting thing to me is I just look at each number, look at the graphical depictions that fiscal '21, that was the big pandemic year where commercial way down, military kind of held its own. But if you look at '22, '23 in Q1 of '24, so pie charts look pretty similar in terms of commercial, military and business aircraft.

Let's go on to Slide 11. This is was an interesting slide. This is actually something late does whereas every quarter, of customer service, "Park Loves “Niche” Military Aerospace Programs." These aren't necessarily the biggest ones. These are ones that we think are interesting and might be kind of nice to share. The Predator, you've probably heard about the Predator, we do materials for structures on the Predator. Going to the right side of the page, the Lockheed Martin Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, materials for that program. Bottom left is Israeli Arrow 3 Missile Defense System plate. This is a really big opportunity for Park, a very big opportunity, just starting on it. But if you read about it, there's a lot of talk about this Missile Defense System, not just for Israel, but also for Europe as well.

The JSTARS, so they're right on bottom, the JSTARS. And the top center MK-21A, that's the future of the ICBM technology being tested. I think by the Air Force, that carries the W87-1, reentry warhead. So I'm not going to say what that's for, but I'm sure you know what it's for. And we supply into that program are ablative.

So let's go on to Slide 12. Here we go, Two Updates for the Price of One. So what we're doing is combining the update about the plant expansion and the New Film Adhesive product that we recently introduced. And what we're doing here is running the New Film Adhesive product on our new film line, there's a new plant. So there's your Two Updates for the Price of One.

Let's go on to Slide 13. So let's talk a little bit about trends and considerations for Aerospace -- the Aerospace Industry. Starting with the military markets. Military markets continue to be very strong, fueled by the ongoing war in Europe and major global tensions. There's talk about winning the war. And I'm not sure what that even means but there's talk about it. There's certainly a lot of people in the government are very (inaudible) for military right now.

Optimism abounds about Foreign Military Sales, that's a big deal. We think in terms of our U.S. defense budget, but that's kind of only part of the picture. So much demand for Foreign Military Sales that has a big impact on specialty U.S. military contractors.

So what will happen when the War ends. So that's an interesting question. See, I told you sometimes you just want to share with you some things to think about. All wars end at some point one way or another. It's not something that seems to be discussed very much, especially in terms of the Defense industry and what kind of impact it will have on the Defense industry. Other countries in Western Europe return their spending focus to domestic welfare programs. Whatever if in Eastern Europe? What about the U.S.? Maybe it depends on who's run the place. What about Defense competing in Asia? That's kind of a different dynamic there. I don't have any answer. I'm just saying it's something to think about that could be important and it could be an important factor.

Let's go on to the Slide 14, Commercial, talking about Commercial Aerospace markets, optimism abound. Paris Air Show, we just showed you a couple folders from the Paris Air Show vibes were borderline euphoric. Almost giddy claims coming from the Show about the commercial aircraft industry being back and with quotes. I just don't my fingers, you couldn't see that in quotes and putting horrors of the pandemic in the rear view mirror.

Indigo Airlines, India's leading domestic carrier, kicked off the show, kind of took the oxygen out of the show in a way with the announcement of a record-breaking 500 A320neo family aircraft. That's not just repeating for the neo, that's record-breaking for any order. I understand anyway. It was a big, big, big deal, 500 airplanes, a lot of airplanes.

Now what's interesting here about is, we delivered between 2030 and '35, well that's a long time. Would you order something? Would you want to buy with a car when you're not going to get it for, what, 8 years? Probably not. So what's going on here? Is this a sort of market capitulation maybe. I think the backlog for A320neo in particular, is very, very huge, but it's been kind of stalled out. It wasn't really growing. And the reason was the backlog was so, my opinion, so large, the lead time is so large that the airlines were reluctant to order more.

But I think what's happened here, in my opinion, again, if airlines realize that it's not going to get better. And they better get the orders in now for after 2030 or they're going to miss out even on those orders. So it seems like maybe that's -- there might be a little bit of a market capitulation that airlines you're realizing, we undergo into other airplanes. This pipe are by getting an airplane delivered in 3 years, that's a pipe. That's not going to happen.

Well, single-aisle orders, which have been somewhat stalled out through the huge backlogs and streaming long lead times now accelerate. We'll have to watch for that. But it's possible to this big 500 aircraft order, which is delivered not until the 2030s, may be a sign of things to come. Let's watch for that. But the optimism in borderline euphoria are good things for the industry, right? And question marks. Well, I'll just think about that. I don't know. I think something to think about. I'm not saying I have to answer.

We think about times in any industry where there was kind of very comprehensive euphoria and what that led to in any industry. So just think about it a little bit. It's just something to think about in terms of where we are in aerospace. I don't know what it means. I'm just saying it's something to think about.

We have something down the bottom of the page here, very, very little tight, but there may be one little issue, minor detail to be concerned about. Let's go on to Slide 15. Supply chain. So this is what I was talking about before. And we talk about supply chain is getting better, parts supply chain, we're not talking at all about the industry supply chain. That's a totally different story. And it's a huge, huge, huge story as far as I'm concerned.

Main impediment to recovery and ramp back up for both military and commercial aerospace industries. Demand is certainly there. There's no question, both on the military side and the commercial side, but when will the industry be able to produce the commercial aircraft and military hardware needed to meet the demand, maybe that's like the $64,000 question. If I get Airbus, you seem to be saying supply chain issues will -- again, there is that quote normalized, whatever that means, toward the end of 2024.

Is that realistic or is it in part wishful thinking? I know the answer to that question was asking the question, not suggesting the answer, but I will remind you that according to some, the supply chain crisis was supposed to have been resolved by the end of last year. I mean the track record of predicting the end of supply chain crisis isn't perfect.

Let's go on to Slide 16. According to Airbus, the 3 key supply chain issues are electronic components. I mean semiconductor chips, engines and raw materials. I'm not sure what raw materials means. I'm just quoting from what an Airbus representative said. One thing I can't tell you is there are no issues for Airbus with raw materials from Park.

But here's the kind of key thing here for me, is a key question. What is the supply chain crisis really about? Anyway, when we talk about supply chain, supply chain, supply chain? What you're really talking about? Is it really systemic workforce shortages and staffing issues? I think it might be with so many people having left the workforce, we now have what is called full plumes country. So much money being pumped in the system, some of the people are encouraged to leave the workforce, may be permanently.

Let's go on to Slide 17. According to Airbus, this is really a big thing as far as I'm concerned. The aerospace industry you used to be able to hire back 8 out of 10 employees, which is like go, Aerospace for cyclical up and down, up and down. So patterning people go hiring back, let them go we know we will do that, but that's the pattern in the Aerospace industry. We don't like it very much, but that's how it's done.

But now the industry has only been able to hire back listeners 2 out of 10 employees were like going during a pandemic. "Wow." Of course, as you know, Park led none of our people going during pandemic, So no issue for Park about going about people. But this is not about Park. This is about the industry. A real human tragedy in our opinion, what do you mean, but what I mean by that is broken people. People left the workforce and don't have the ability to come back to work.

They've been -- they've lost their edge. They've not worked for so long. The lives of really maybe been destroyed because they really said hey, we see these people, I'm not speaking theoretically, I'm not watching financial news in telling you this, these are people we see to try to come back to work and just don't have the ability to do it. They've lost their edge. It's a real sad thing to me, it is anyway to tragedy.

How does this end? How does this get resolved? Any ideas? I mean that's a real question. I don't really understand how it gets resolved because if the supply chain issue really is a workforce issue, and where is the workforce issue come from if we have this full employment because so many people have left to work for us. So I'm just saying that there's a real question mark in our minds.

I just want to mention one anecdote here. In terms of supply chain. We have a customer that supplies into a very important military program, which is real hot. I mean everybody wants this hardware. Every one is equipment. Everyone's a system, in the news all time. They call us and say, well, the orders to take place for our Q2 means through the end of August, we push out Q3, what do you mean?

Why would you want to do that? And the program is so hot. These are good people. They don't play games with us. These are really good people. When they say to us, you won't believe this, they said, "Yes, but we can't hire the people to make the components. We can't hire the people to make in components." So as far as their customer is concerned or they say it's a supply chain issue, but what's the real issue. The real issue they can't hire the people who make components. It's a massive you asked me.

Let's go on to Slide 18. Changed in years totally. GE Aviation Jet Engine Programs. So this is a slide that we use we include in every presentation, although we expand it a little bit. So we went on to 2 pages, sorry about that. We had that firm pricing LTA is a requirement contract through '29 with MRAS, Middle River, which is the top of ST Engineering Aerospace at Singaporean company. We built out redundant factory.

That was part of our understanding the factories completed in production. So what we basically told Middle River was once we signed the LTA for 2029. We'll build that factory for you. We'll build every factory for you. So we saw we entered into the LTA, we built a factory we do what we say we're going to do.

We're sole-sourced for composite materials for engine Nacelles TR thrust reversers and TRs for multiple programs. I won't go through all in the first 5 or let's call it the A320neo family with those LEAP engines and the 747 programs and cancels still making some spares to not too many, but some. And then we got the 2 Chinese aircraft, the 919, the ARJ21 and then the Bombardier Global 7500 and 8000.

Got a nice picture here. We kept a picture of the 747-8 engine Nacelles, you know the programs been canceled.

Let's go on to Slide 19. So we can skip with the first one. We cover that every quarter.

And the second item on Slide 19. There's a little bit of an update here. Fan Case Containment Wrap for the GE9X engine for 777X Aircraft has produced with our AFP composite materials. It's not included in the MRAS LTA, not now, but we've been told (inaudible) included in the LTA, we're kind of waiting to see what happens with the program.

Remember, we talk every -- we discussed every time we mentioned this program, the redesign risk. The issue here is that the Fan Case was not able to pass what's called the FPO test, which is a critical test. It's a nonnegotiable test. And the only thing that's a certified so far. It's been a fan case with the case wrap with our materials which has passed the FPO test.

So the supplier of Fan Case are trying to redesign the Fan Case to pass the test without the case wrap. So far, that has not succeeded. And if it doesn't succeed, then the fan case wrap that we're on will continue throughout the program, I suspect.

Next item. These are 2 new items at the bottom of the page. MRAS Qualification of Two Park Proprietary Film Adhesive Formulations, one of which is the arrow here that we announced recently, but there's another formulation that we developed that MRAS is just taking off the qualification as well.

Here's a big one, Life of Program Agreement requested by MRAS and STE. Not by us, requested by executives, MRAS and STE. This is saying, yes, we -- after 2029, that's not good enough. We want to change it into Life of Program Agreement. Life of Program means until program ends. You tell me one of these programs are going to end, 2045, 2050, I mean each program is a little different, but it's a long, long, long time in the future. So how much that work to Park? I don't know. You look at the outlook later on in the presentation, it says once these programs ramp up, $50 million. But that's in the 2025 to 2029 period. After that, the numbers will be higher.

So you do the math, you figure out how much this is worth to Park. Now what we've done, they've asked us to do this. We provided them with a draft of a Life of Program MoU and we're going to start to negotiate, I guess, to work on the details in the next couple of weeks. So I think it's a win-win. It's good for Park, but it's also good for the customers.

Let's go on to Slide 20. Update on GE Aviation Jet Engine Programs. So let's talk about some of the programs. We'll talk about some programs, A320neo, we'll start with that program because it's the big one in Aviation program portfolio. We were talking about this India's Indigo Air placed a record 500 A320neo family aircraft ordered the Paris Air Show. Now assuming a 60% LEAP market share. We'll discuss it a little bit for example in the presentation, that's worth over $20 million of revenue in the Park.

Airbus already had a huge over 6,000 A320neo aircraft family backlog at the end of 2023. And then we had the 500 aircraft order. At the Paris Air Show, Airbus reaffirmed their plan to achieve that. Remember, that 75 rate -- 75 A320neo aircraft family deliveries per month, they're saying now by the end of 2026. Airbus achieve the rate by the end of 2026. Hard to say, but based upon your backlog, which is so huge, there's a high degree of confidence they'll get there at some point, maybe not -- I mean, just my opinion, the Airbus CEO, it's going to be then 2026. If it's not, my guess is it will be too longer after because there's so much energy behind -- a part of Airbus to get there.

How are they doing so far with the planned ramp-up? And then this is where it gets a little complicated. Let's go on to Slide 21. Challenging relative to them so far according reports in 2023 year-to-date through May, Airbus delivered an average of about 40 A320 family aircraft per month. That's not what they want with that kind of backlog. That's not what they want. Remember, middle last year, I think they expressed or stated their target or objective to get to over 50 deliveries per month by the end of last year, and they did I think in November, December, they exceeded 50.

But here we are the first 5 months of this year back to 40. So really struggling now in May, I think they got back over 50. I don't know if that's a trend or that was just the month of May, really struggling. And we think it would be at 75, to be at 75 right now. So there's what. There's a supply chain issue, and it's very significant. Holding back their ability to ramp up as quickly as they want to.

A320neo aircraft family offers 2 approved engines you know this. The LEAP engine, which is the one we're on, and then the Pratt 1100G engine as well. As of the end of April 2023, CFM LEAP at 60.0%, that's a precise number, by the way, market share of firm engine orders for the A320neo family of aircraft.

Now recently why this is kind of -- maybe it's important, recently widely reported serious durability issues with the Pratt 1100G engine. All nuances have growing pains, no doubt about it. especially with new technology, but the reported Pratt engine durability issues seem to be far worse than durability issues reported on the LEAP engine option for A320neo aircraft family.

So let's go on to Slide 22. According to GE Aviation, they've already made improvements to the LEAP engine regarding durability and test results of yielded very good results. Let's -- with the -- sorry, next item. Now here's an important question. Will the Pratt 1100G durability issues lead to an increase in CFM's A320neo family aircraft program market share to even greater than 60%. It's something interesting to think about, but these are serious issues are widely reported.

So let me just ask a question, let's say, you're a big airline and you're ordering A320neo aircraft then you're going to need a select an engine pretty soon. What engine you going to select? Maybe even like Pratt, but are you going to take a chance that by the time your aircraft is delivered, these durability issues will be resolved? I mean you're not going to be emotional, I think you're running an airline. You want to make the best decision.

So it's a question as to whether these durability issues, which again are widely reported will move the market share more in CFM, the LEAP engines favor. These are, like I said serious issues. There's, I think, one airline that -- here's the thing about airlines. They don't make that much money. Their margins are thin. So it's really a problem when the airplanes are on the ground, they're not flying, that's what happens with durability issues. The airplanes are underground a lot more. There's one airline of claims that had to clear bankruptcy, because there's so many airplanes are around it. It's not a minor issue. So we'll see what happens, but I just think it's something you might want to be aware of.

Going to next item, assuming that 60% market share, assuming 75 aircraft deliveries per month, that basically translates to that number. 1,080 LEAP-1A engines per year.

Next item. Interesting. Remember, we talked about the A321XLR in prior presentations. So that's a pretty exciting year plan that Airbus is working on. And they -- okay. So what happened is that the aircraft made us debut with the Paris Air Show, but with the LEAP engine and Airbus plans to achieve certification of the aircraft with a LEAP engine. So they're going to first the aircraft with the LEAP engine. And as you know, Boeing does not have a response for that aircraft.

Slide 23. So just a couple of the programs we'll touch on. The 919, with CFM LEAP 1 engine. Comac plans to achieve a reduction rate of 150 C919 aircraft a year within 5 years. That's what Comac says. Okay. Comac back currently has over 1,200 orders. The China Eastern Airlines has conducted recently conducted its first passenger flight that was 919. Here is the as ever is a dynamic. Basically, Comac will be able to sell all their believes they could produce because they control the market in China. If they can produce it those airplanes will be sold in the Chinese market.

Whether they'll be sold outside of the Chinese market? That's another question. I might even sure that's the objective of Comac and the Chinese government at this time. The Global 8000 variant, let's see, prototype first flew in May of '23 and expect to enter service in '25.

Let's go on to 24. So just a little bit of an here. We're not only the stale got hold in a new, we got the Boeing 747 going by, but the new airplane, the 777X. That's service in 2025. We talked about the case wrap, we talked about the residential redesign, but it's still a program that we feel really excited and happy to be on. And hopefully, it will work on our way. I think it will, in my opinion, I could be wrong, but we'll see what happens. I think we'll know in the next year, how this is going to break or maybe even sooner.

Let's go on to Slide 25. GE Aviation jet engine program sales history. So Q1, we had $6.2 million, which is kind of in the range of more or less of the last couple of years, some up and downs. Not the '21 year, that was the pandemic here. But what you probably noticed is we're not providing a forecast for Q2 for either GA Aviation programs or for Park. So why are we not doing that? So just a little bit of background here. Airbus has been a pretty aggressive company in the last 3, 4, 5 years. During the pandemic, Airbus was known to be pretty aggressive with our customers. Customers who wanted to push out or cancel orders, Airbus wasn't not allowing to do that.

Airbus also has been quite publicly aggressive with the supply chain for a couple of years now. Almost uncomfortable with these kind of public battles of the supply chain where Airbus has been very aggressive, very vocal about pushing the supply chain, pushing the supply chain, pushing the supply chain, ramp up, ramp up, ramp up. So that they can get to the rates that Airbus can get to the rates they want.

And an interesting battle now some companies have done a pretty good job with meaning Airbus' expectations, some companies in the supply chain, maybe companies like Safran, maybe companies like Airbus, sorry, companies like MRAS, Safran. But I mean how many components does it take to make an A320neo? I don't know the answer to that question, but you know it's a lot, lot, lot. How many suppliers supply into that program? I don't really answer it, but it's a lot, lot, lot. And a lot of the key suppliers can be meeting Airbus' expectations, but there's even a few there's a lot more a few that are not, what happens. Airbus is not able to produce the aircraft.

So what are they going to do? They're going to say, "Well, we have to slow down our rates." So the suppliers, the good suppliers that really try to keep up with the expectations. What are they caught with? They're caught with a lot of inventory. And that's what's happening here. We don't know the details yet.

We're going to be meeting with MRAS in the next couple of weeks to figure out what the plan is, but we have what's called a burn down because it's not really Park inventory, we don't think it's finished goods inventory, finished structures inventory, where they just got ahead. They try to meet Airbus's expectations, but Airbus is not able to produce the airplanes they want to produce, not because of or Safran, but because of the dozens and dozens and dozens of other suppliers, it's just not been in expectations.

I just gave you the information, only 40 airplanes per month for the first 5 months of this year. That's a very low number. That's not what they want, not many expectations. So what happens to all the good suppliers that really try to support Airbus as they get stuck with inventory. And that's what's happened here. But inventory needs to be burned down.

I don't think it's our inventory. We'll get -- we need to get the details on facts. We did sit down with MRAS and figure out, okay, how much inventory are we talking about? And here's the key thing. What's the burn down plan? Over what period of time is this inventory, how much is it is going to be burned down?

And until we had that information, we don't really know what we're going to be looking at in terms of our GE program sales for the short term. It could be a fairly weak, fairly light for the next couple of quarters, but we don't know. And I think I don't want to guess. I mean, there really is no point in doing that. So the better thing would be to explain to you the situation rate get it something that would not be meaningful because it would just be a guess.

I would expect that the GE Aviation program number to be down. I just don't know how much it will be down. We don't. And we don't know how long it will be down. The good thing is that inventory is a finite -- there's a finite amount of inventory that can be quantified. So if we're effective at this, we, meaning us, MRAS and maybe their customer, we should be able to come up with a fairly credible burn-down plan.

When we get to our next quarter, we'll have that information and we'll be able to tell you, okay, this is what happened in Q2, but also what's the expectation, let's say, for Q3 and when to burn down will be done. So just for reference, if you look at the current rates for day A320, the Global 7500 Comac airplanes. I'd tell you the inventory gets normalized, it should be kind of more or less at the rate of last year, $23 million, $22 million. So that's when things are normalized.

Once the inventory is normalized, once the inventory is burned down, then our rates will align with the end market rates. In other words the production rates of these airplanes, okay? So I just wanted to have that perspective that what we have here is an event that's going to distort our numbers temporarily. We don't have the detailed information yet to be able to share with you. But the key thing is, once the inventory, which is finite, is normalized, our sales will be aligned with the end market production rates.

At this point, based upon today's end market production rates, that is kind of like that $23 million number for last -- $22 million, $23 million for last fiscal year. So let's see.

I think that kind of covers this issue. And I think we should just go on to the next group of slides. So what are we doing here? We're going over what we went over in our Q4 presentation, this outlook, we call it. And I'll explain why we're doing that after we get through the outlook again. But the reason is that we -- I'll give you a little bit of a teaser, I guess, we'll quote that. The reason is that we didn't really know if people or adeno investors got it, and quote again.

So we won't go through all this preliminary information in great detail. The first item line 26 we're saying we're really not in a position, not even talking about the burden now spoke about to kind of give you a year-over-year forecast because it's so uncertain as to when things will ramp up because of what supply chain issues.

Like I said, Airbus says they're going to be at 75 within '26. Are they, we don't know. And that will drive a lot of the year-over-year predictions for us and forecast for us. So we'd rather talk about, okay, we know or we believe anyway that some point, these issues normalize supply chain issues, staffing issues, inflation issues, fleet issues, all the things we're talking about.

At that point, then we'll be and dealing with more, let's call it, a normalized market. So for that reason, we're providing an outlook on the theory that these things will resolve over the next few years, and then we'll have better visibility into where we're going.

So let's go on to Slide 27. Slide 27 just says, these are the assumptions we're making. I'm just going to cover them ratio. We will go through those again, Slide 28. Let's slow it out here and take a couple of minutes because this is something important. So how do we do this?

We just looked at the programs, we assume certain rates for the A320neo, that's the 1,080 number. That's the 75 airplanes per month at a 60% LEAP market share. And the revenue per engine, that comes from our customer. So this is just math. You're going to just multiply it across. And the same thing we passed for '20.

So I think that Bombardier is reducing about 40 airplanes a year for the last few years. So when you thought maybe move up to 45 engines, 2 inches per airplane, 919. Remember, I told you they're predicting 150 airplanes for a year in 5 years. Well, we're assuming 100, because there's again 2 engines. Now why do we assume 100? Well, the A320neo, which is another single aisle, they're talking about being 900 a year. The triple -- sorry, the 737 MAX, you're talking about being at 600 a year. So 100 a year, we thought wasn't too aggressive.

And really, like we said, it's a function of how they're able to ramp up, not really the market. The limitation or the issue for -- is not the market is how quickly Comac is able to ramp up.

ARJ21, last year, they produced -- they shipped 26 of these airplanes. So that would be tons too. So we think it is really conservative. The GE9X, we're not giving you the details, we kind of protect the confidentiality of the program. But we think the assumptions we're making are quite conservative in terms of units. We do have the revenue prevention number. It's just the units that we don't want to disclose at this point.

Now we were wondering about why this didn't have more impact as well as the next slide, which is the outlook for Park. So we thought about this. We received a lot of folks from investment bankers with these offering memoranda with forecasts that are basically hockey stick forecast.

Somebody's doing $30 million of sales, but 2 years from now, they're going to be $60 million or EBITDA in kind of a steep ramp up hockey stick. And a lot of that's really kind of fantasy stuff. It's not real. What is a little different here, what are the chances were to lose A320neo program? I mean, I guess you never say 0, but I would say less than 1%.

So this is not prediction, and dreams. These are programs we're on. The only question is how many airplanes, Airbus producers with the LEAP engine. That's the only question that's meaningful. This is not a hockey stick prediction, and this is not Hilton Dreams. These are reality things that we're talking about. Programs are on qualified on sole source. So I just wanted to explain the basis of this, and that's how we get to this $50,625,000 per year number.

Let's go on to Slide 29. Let's stop here for a second as well. So something we shared with you last quarter. We just take the baseline. This is a Park outlook. This is outlook, not a forecast.

We take the baseline year last year. $54.1 million sales, $11.5 million of EBITDA. When we look at the GE programs and incremental sales that just taken that $50,625,000 number from the prior slide and subtracting the '23 revenues as the incremental revenue, $28 million. $20 million from these other 3 programs, which we think is a pretty conservative number. There was a comment that maybe this number is aggressive. And I would say we completely disagree with that. We believe this number is actually pretty conservative.

Non-GE program, incremental sales, $8 million, we just took the baseline from '23, which is about $32 million, assuming about 5% a year growth or 25% over the period through the outlook year to the outlook year $20 million. We think that's sort $8 million, I think that's pretty conservative. $110 million in total. And then EBITDA -- estimated EBITDA contribution from the incremental revenues, we assumed 37% contribution percentage. And when Matt and I did the math pretty carefully, probably a good number, not an aggressive number. That's sure our money a little conservative.

Adjustment to base your EBITDA, $2.5 million. This is assuming that the things we talked about at the beginning of the presentation, which affected our margins in Q1 and prior quarters that those things normalize. $2.5 million we think is a good number, but also a conservative number. That's how we get to $35 million of EBITDA.

Going to Slide 30. We're not going to go over these footnotes. We kind of just went through them. These are just explanations as to how we did the math.

Let's go on to Slide 31. We'll stop here for a second because this is important to us. Park financial present -- okay, we just principally based upon growth estimates of programs on which park is sole source qualified, okay? What does that mean?

The above outlook is not a forecast. It's just an outlook and does not consider growth on these programs. And we have a whole list of these program opportunities here. These are examples. This analysis does not consider any other revenue opportunities, including, for example, revenue opportunities related to.

We're not going to cover each one of them. Second 1 film adhesive except for the A320neo. We're not considering any Film Adhesive. Going down to the middle of the page, the structures assemblies integration project, which Park is in serious discussions with existing customer. Significant, potentially very large, significant, I mean, revenue-wise. Next one, technology license agreement discussion with a large OEM related to hypersonic missile systems, potentially very large. I'm talking about lots and lots of dollars here.

Last one, our 3 Missiles Defense system. Again, potentially very large. We actually covered that in the slide relating to some of the niche aerospace military programs that were working on them.

Let's go on to Slide 32. So why are we doing this? Why are we reviewing our financial outlook? Let's go through some history. February 9 of this year, we announced that the Board Directors had approved increase in our regular dividend. And the stock price reacted we thought appropriately. Market response announcement made sense to us.

I think the stock went up to about [60 90], that would be equivalent to [50 90] because there is a $1 special dividend that between the announcement and the current market price. So 50 90 . In March 2023, S&P announced that we're leading our common stock from the S&P Small Cap Index, and that pretty much wiped out the entire gain. And we didn't feel so good about that. We also mentioned to you last time, well, those other companies in the S&P Small Cap Index, how many pay dividends and how many paid over $28 a share since 2005, probably maybe none. And obviously, that has an impact upon our stock price and our market cap.

But continuing on May 11, 2023, that's when we announced our Q4 and that's when we provided you with this outlook that we just reviewed went through it again because we thought maybe it wasn't -- we didn't make it clear. We explained at the time. This is key that the financial outlook for on the basis of the Board's decision to increase the regular dividend. That's why I'm trying to forecast.

We did this outlook and when we were viewed with the Board when we decided to increase our regular dividend because we weren't looking at saying, look, this is an outlook. This is kind of like what we consider to be pretty good thing. Maybe you wouldn't say sure, so you won't ever say sure thing, but a pretty reliable thing to count on. So yes, we're very comfortable increasing the regular dividend that basis.

Let's go on to Slide 33. What was the lack of response to the provision of our financial outlook? Not much which surprised us a lot. We didn't understand that. Why was there such an immune reaction? We're not sure. Is the market efficient? The theory that market is efficient. It's kind of like a big computer that takes into account all the data, all the information that comes out with the right company value. Is the market broken? Maybe. What I consider being a very smart institutional investor, Matt recently mentioned to me that he thought the market was broken.

And maybe the investing public just doesn't believe us. Maybe don't believe that our outlook is real, even though we've explained it again that it's not a forecast, we're talking about for most of our programs are already sole-source qualified on. And we're not talking about yields all programs. We listed a couple of slides ago that are significant programs, some of which, my guess, will have a big impact on Park's future. But we believe us, maybe the market doesn't.

So shortly after we announced Q4, we implemented a Rule 10b5-1 Company Stock Purchase Plan with [Needham]. Under that plan through the end of our Q1, we purchased about 129,654 shares of Common Stock at a price of -- an average price of $12.87, total cost of $1,668,000. The key thing here is that through the end of the first quarter, that it was only 2 weeks from when we implemented the plan when the first quarter ended. We're really talking about what happened in the first quarter. And that amount was the maximum we were allowed to purchase under the plan under the SEC rules and regulations.

Let's go on to Slide 34. So purchases that occur, if any, in our Q2 will be slowed as we report that quarter. We're not talking about that. Now we told you in the past, I know some meeting like this, we prefer that the investing public, we prefer the investing public to buy our company stock. But since that did not seem to happen in any meaningful way in response to the provision of our financial outlook to the investment public during our Q4 investor call, we did, we wouldn't do that. We prefer the in investment community, the investor responded, but they didn't, so we did.

Let's go on to Slide 35. So this is a change in gears here. We just kind of give you an update. We now have as at the end of the quarter, Q1, we had $81 million of cash. We still hold that $12.5 million transition tax installment payment, payment safety made and the there to be made within 2 years. The less payments made in June of '25. So that money won't be around for long. The Solution Treater for the ADL project, $6 million, Joint Development Project Capital Investment of $5 million. This is kind of a derivative of what we call the project. The difference here is that this would be working directly with a customer, a joint development project.

Additional buybacks, well, we'll see what happens with that. But looks like cash remaining after all the stuff is about $57.5 million. We just want you to see that number for perspective.

Let's go on to 36. The balance sheet, cash and capital allocation as your long-term debt. You know the story about our cash dividends. I won't go through it, except to mention again, it's been $583 million that we paid in cash dividends since fiscal 2005.

Our thoughts about our cash and capital allocation. So I'd like to change gears for a second here. I know it's late, we've been -- we were 55 minutes since the call. But something came up, I guess, after we announced -- I think, after we announced Q4, 2 different institutional investors called me and they're good people. So I'm not -- I'm glad they mentioned this to me, both said to me. Brian, you're underpaid. And we should pay yourself more, then I think that their point was then maybe we -- Park would be inclined to do more buybacks, less dividends. I think that's what they're getting at.

So nobody has ever said that to me before, and I'm glad they did because when 2 people say something like that within 3 days of each other, and I don't think they talk with each other. Maybe other people are thinking the same thing. I don't remember ever talking about my situation. But let's just backtrack for a second. I want to tell you something else. I've been on the Board since '83. And I can tell you with 100% confidence that whenever the Board is talking about dividends, buybacks, what do with our cash. Never once, have I come up, my personal situation come up or my family situation. It's never been considered, never been discussed, it's just not on the table. I want you to know that.

Let's go back to me, all right? So I think my pay is [$220,000]. I think that's what it is. You can look at check the property statement. I'm not 100% sure about that. So in many years, I reduced the pay order for the company to be able to afford to pay for maybe Holly gifts or additional bonuses for the workforce to some extent anyway. Every year, without exception, the Board offers me more money and bonuses every year, turn the Board down, I never accept it.

What's going on here? The Board wants to pay me more. Are these still shareholders said maybe it should be paid more. Well, this may sound like a strange thing to say, but I'll say it since it's been brought up, you couldn't pain you enough to this job. It's just not something that could happen. But the sacrifices I've made, the things that I want to do that I won't get to do. The people I would have liked to spend time with that I will not get to spend time with, just kind of a fact of life for me.

I'm not complaining. I'm just telling you a reality. But I don't do this job for the money, so that's the key thing. I do that piece I care about Park. I want Park to have a future. That's a key thing for me. And I care about our people. I care about people -- I love our people. And I also care about the long-term investors.

So I just want you to understand the motivation here. I appreciated the comment. I appreciate that somebody had iconic dots, whatever to people actually tell me this. So let to my thinking, well, maybe I should kind of air this out a little bit and not keep it kind of, let's say, quiet.

Let's go on to 37. So we're almost done here. The Park family is equal to our success to following its next year from recent message to the Park family. I'm not going to read it, read it, if you like at your convenience. But the key thing here is that the Park family culture is really everything for us without our Park family culture, we would be really nothing, would be lost.

Let's go on to Slide 38. In the Park family, we go for greatness and a path to greatness, it's arduous and difficult and hard. Others may settle for mediocrity by a Park or not like the others. At Park, we play for keeps and we are now in our 70th year of planning for keeps.

So our tradition every quarter, we share a photo, one of our teams, this is the special we call or special R&D group. I'm not going to provide you the names and make it easier for the people to our south to steal our people. But outstanding job by our R&D, group, developing 2 Adhesive Formulations, Polymer Chemistry Formulation R&D is very challenging. We've been doing this for a long, long, long time, even electronics. And the large majority of project which are started never get to the finish line. So the fact that we developed 2 formulations, one of which we commercialized, arrowed here and the other is being the process. So starting the qualification with (inaudible) said, very, very, very good. And we're working on other projects as well, not just these two, but these two are outstanding.

And then something else, what about doing the film less trial, the qualification runs, the internal qualification runs. We have had to work for us to do that. So who did it? The R&D group. They staffed the qualification runs and the files of qualification and trial rooms.

And what about the new plan? We have a new qualified plan. Well had to do trials and qualification runs for a new plan. We do have staffing to do it. The R&D people stepped up and they did it. So remember at the beginning of the presentation, I said we do more with less. Well, in our R&D group, you can see that there's one person that wasn't able to make the follow up. I think he was out for the day. So this is our whole R&D group. We do more or less outstanding and great accomplishments by a pretty small group of people, I would say. And I'm saying that basis of experience actually.

So okay. Well, thank you very much for listening. Operator. If there are any questions at this time, we'll be happy to answer them.

Story continues

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) There are no questions at this time. Do you have any closing comments?

Brian E. Shore

Okay. Thank you everybody for listening. Have a great summer. And if you have any follow-up questions that you want to ask Matt or me, feel free to give us a call. Have a good day.

Operator

Thank you. This will conclude today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and thank you for your participation.