Q1 2023 Viant Technology Inc Earnings Call

Tim Vanderhook

Thanks, Nicole, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today. I'm pleased to report that we started 2023 with solid financial results in Q1. We exceeded our guidance on contribution ex-TAC and adjusted EBITDA and delivered revenue at the high end of our guidance. Our team executed well, capitalizing on our large market opportunity amid a spending environment showing signs of stabilization.Â

Â

Our primary focus remains on making thoughtful investments in our platform to win market share and drive long-term growth and profitability. We continue to balance investing for growth with spending discipline while driving expanded revenue and contribution ex-TAC performance. This was primarily led by product adoption in key areas such as household ID, advanced reporting and measurement, and the Viant data platform.Â

Â

One of the most significant industry trends we're capitalizing on is the growing importance of AI and machine learning, which we have previously described as our vision of autonomous advertising. At Viant, we are focused on delivering products that automate the laborious and complex tasks associated with using programmatic ad platforms. Tasks like creating an ad campaign or ad format, selecting channel device publisher, and ultimately bid prices for inventory, all of this can be streamlined and optimized through AI.Â

Â

Our AI-driven approach is poised to create substantial future revenue growth for Viant. We have already built all the essential infrastructure components to apply AI on behalf of advertisers, and we are ahead of many of our competitors in this area. To succeed in this new era of ad tech, companies need to solve for identity across channels, have deep integrations for ad supply, and possess a real-time data platform that enables companies to utilize their first-party data for closed-loop measurement.Â Viant has all these components in place, including our patented household ID, our Adelphic DSP, and the Viant data platform.Â

Â

The Viant data platform is a critical piece of the ad tech stack. It centralizes vast amounts of data from various sources, enabling us to quickly develop, train and fine-tune AI models for our customers. This comprehensive data foundation is a key differentiator for Viant and one that has taken years to develop. And it sets us apart from competitors and positions us for substantial future growth.Â Throughout 2023, we plan on releasing a suite of new AI-driven tools that will help our customers improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their advertising investments.Â

Â

Our extensive infrastructure and data integration gives us a competitive advantage in training our AI models, while our competitors are still just working on individual components. By leveraging AI, we not only streamline the ad process but also provide a compelling reason for potential customers looking to optimize their ad spend. In addition to AI, we are also capitalizing on the strength of Connected TV as a key industry channel. Connected TV represents a strong segment of growth in the ad market, and we are seeing a reacceleration of growth in Q2.Â Our supply path optimization initiative, Direct Access targets the largest CTV publishers ensuring our advertisers receive the most efficient price for ad inventory.Â

Â

And finally, we are focused on sustainability, which remains a crucial industry challenge where Viant is demonstrating leadership with our recent initiatives. Last quarter, we discussed the launch of Actricity, our customer carbon reduction program, which helps clients meet their corporate sustainability goals. This program has gained early traction, and we are partnering with Scope 3 to measure campaign emissions of our customers to curb the carbon impact of running their digital ad campaigns. At the same time, we are working on reducing our own carbon emissions with the goal of being carbon neutral by the end of 2023 and plan on releasing our sustainability report later this year.Â

Â

In conclusion, our progress with AI and machine learning initiatives, the Viant data platform, and a stabilizing advertising environment gives us strong momentum going into the second half of 2023. Our business is poised for substantial future revenue growth, and our extensive data-driven omnichannel platform makes us a compelling choice for advertisers and their agencies. Now I will hand the call over to Chris to discuss more around the business.

Chris Vanderhook

Thanks, Tim. Q1 was a very strong quarter for Viant as we continue to win with mid-market agencies and clients. Our sole focus is on the buy side, meaning we represent the marketer and their agency and market by delivering on the following value propositions. First, procuring the lowest CPM costs in the market through direct relationships with content owners, providing an efficient supply chain, and leveraging AI-based bid algorithms to defend against supply-side price inflation. Second, improving campaign performance with automated platform capabilities that deliver superior return on ad spend. Third, enabling our customers to quantify the return on ad spend through our advanced reporting and measurement offerings. And finally, providing exceptional customer service that is second to none.

Â

These areas of focus are helping us win new customers and drive incremental revenue as customers see more value in our platform, expertise, and independent buy-side-only representation. Last quarter, I set up 3 key business priorities for 2023, and I'd like to provide some progress updates. As Tim mentioned in his remarks, we are seeing growth and adoption with our new and improved Viant data platform. We have leveraged big data for over a decade, and this has always been a differentiator for us. Our focus and investment in expanding our data platform is already beginning to pay dividends in terms of customer adoption and revenue expansion.Â

Â

Data management is a core capability our clients are asking for, as they want to be able to use their first-party data in conjunction with their advertising campaigns. This need is nearly universal across all clients, but we don't believe that existing solutions solve for marketers' needs, which is why we are so confident in our ability to scale the adoption of this product. Tim also mentioned the importance of investing in AI and machine learning as part of our journey towards autonomous advertising. Now is the time to actively implement AI and ML to drive step function improvements in programmatic advertising. The number of applications is truly uncapped, and we have a number of initiatives in the works, several of which will launch in the second half of 2023.Â

Â

Finally, I want to pick up on our supply path optimization program I announced last quarter called Direct Access. Direct Access is a program that creates the most efficient supply path for our customers by creating partnerships with premium content owners to merchandise their content to our clients directly. This program will drive a more efficient supply chain, provide bids on ad impressions directly to publishers and eliminate duplicative ad requests that result from reselling. Our focus here is to deliver the lowest cost of media while helping drive the highest return on ad spend for our customers.Â

Â

In closing, I'm happy to report that since Q4, we've grown our product and tech teams by 20%, ushering strong talent into the company while maintaining cost discipline across the board. This is core to delivering on our key initiatives as we invest in our platform and drive long-term growth and profitability. Thank you, and I'll now turn it over to Larry to provide more details on our financial performance.

Lawrence J. Madden

Thanks, Chris. Before I begin, I'd like to remind everyone that we have posted a presentation to our Investor Relations website that includes supplemental financial information to accompany today's presentation. As Tim mentioned, we are pleased to report that in Q1, we outperformed our guidance for contribution ex-TAC and adjusted EBITDA and achieved the high end of our guidance for revenue. Revenue for the quarter was $41.7 million, a decrease of 2% versus the prior year period and at the high end of our guidance of $42 million.Â

Â

Contribution ex tax for the quarter was $28 million, an increase of 2% versus the prior year period and 2% above the high end of our guidance. I would like to draw your attention to several noteworthy points relative to our Q1 top-line performance. We are especially encouraged by the improving trends we saw as we moved through the quarter, with February stronger than January and March stronger than February. As a reminder, in the second half of 2022, we saw the exact opposite as customers were pulling back budgets as each quarter progressed due to macroeconomic uncertainty.Â

Â

We also did not see as big of a seasonal step down in spend from Q4 to Q1 as we normally see. While overall growth rates have not yet returned to what we were seeing prior to the current market pullback, the trends we saw in Q1 indicate that the market is stabilizing. I would also point out that advertiser spend in Q1 2022 grew 44%, which was well above industry growth rates, making for a challenging year-over-year comparison this quarter.Â

Â

Despite the modest decline in revenue in Q1, contribution ex-TAC grew 2% in the quarter. As we have stated in the past, as the mix shift towards the percentage of spend becomes less impactful and as fixed price becomes a smaller percentage of total advertiser spend, we expect contribution ex-TAC to grow faster than revenue. As Tim and Chris highlighted earlier, the growing customer adoption of our newer products, such as advanced reporting and the Viant data platform also drove incremental revenue and contribution ex-TAC in the quarter. This is a clear indication of the growing recognition of the unique benefits of our platform and the value that we bring to our customers.Â

Â

We expect further expansion in customer adoption of these offerings as we move forward. Our team has also been hard at work developing cutting-edge AI and ML-based products that we anticipate will unlock even more revenue and contribution ex-TAC in the coming quarters. We are confident that these new products will not only be highly innovative but also highly valuable to our customers as they will be able to leverage the power of AI and ML to enhance their advertising strategies and drive even greater results.Â We look forward to sharing more details on these exciting new developments as they become available.Â

Â

In terms of customer verticals in the quarter, while we did see weakness across some of our customer verticals, such as business and financial services, retail, and CPG, we saw continued strength across our travel, online gambling, health care, and automotive verticals. In terms of channels, CTV and mobile each represented more than 1/3 of the total spend in the quarter. From a format perspective, video, which includes CTV and mobile video, represented over 60% of total spend in the quarter.Â Streaming audio also continued to perform exceptionally well in the quarter, growing 40% and representing 6% of total advertiser spend.Â

Â

Our commitment to delivering innovative and effective advertising solutions across all channels and formats has been a key factor in our success, and we are dedicated to building on this momentum in the future. Advertisers' spend per active customer increased 6% on a year-over-year basis, and our percentage of spend customers spent on average nearly 3x more than fixed price customers on an LTM basis.Â

Â

We ended the quarter with 327 active customers, flat with the prior year period and up on net new customer from Q4. On a year-over-year basis, the number of percentages spent customers continues to increase, offset by a decline in fixed-price customers, which tend to be less resilient during challenging macroeconomic periods. As we mentioned last quarter, in line with our commitment to continuously improving our platform, we took a close look at our customer base and setting our priorities for 2023.Â

Â

As we analyze the growth trajectory of our customer base, we found that the large majority of our existing customers demonstrate a consistent and upward trend in scaling their advertising spend on the platform. We also identified a subset of customers that were too small and do not have the capacity to scale their spending like the others. As a result, we are cycling through some lower-spending customers, and there will be some negative impact on customer count as we move through 2023, although we anticipate a negligible impact on overall revenue and contribution next half.Â

Â

Moving now to operating expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $28.4 million in the quarter, representing a year-over-year decrease of 10% and a quarter-over-quarter decrease of 8%. This is the result of the cost reduction actions we took in Q4 and our continued focus on driving operational efficiency. Our streamlined cost structure enables us to continue investing in our top priorities while positioning us for meaningful operating leverage and EBITDA generation.Â

Â

For the first quarter, we exceeded our adjusted EBITDA guidance by a significant margin with an adjusted EBITDA of negative $389,000. This exceeded the high end of our guidance by $2.1 million and outperformed the prior year period by $3.5 million. Our focus on streamlining operations and improving operational efficiency, coupled with better-than-expected contribution ex-TAC were key factors that contributed to these strong results. Regarding liquidity, we ended the quarter with $202 million in cash, which translates to a noteworthy $3.25 per share outstanding.Â We also had $223 million of positive working capital and no debt.Â

Â

To further strengthen our financial position, in early April, we also upsized our existing credit facility from $40 million to $75 million while also extending the term for 5 years. The solid financial foundation positions us extremely well to fully capitalize on the substantial market opportunity ahead of us. In terms of share count, we ended the quarter with 62.1 million Class A and Class B common shares outstanding. As we look ahead to Q2 and beyond, we recognize the ongoing uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment and its potential impact on customer demand.Â Despite this, we remain optimistic about our future growth prospects.Â

Â

For the second quarter of 2023, we expect revenue in the range of $52 million to $55 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 4% and a quarter-over-quarter increase of 28% at the midpoint. We expect contribution ex-TAC in the range of $32 million to $34 million, a year-over-year increase of 4%, and a quarter-over-quarter increase of 18% at the midpoint. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $30 million to $31 million, representing a year-over-year decline of 12% and a quarter-over-quarter increase of 7% at the midpoint.Â

Â

Finally, we expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $2 million to $3 million, which represents a year-over-year increase of $5.6 million and a quarter-over-quarter increase of $2.9 million at the midpoint. Amidst our anticipation for a dynamic market landscape in the coming months, I'd like to emphasize some essential considerations regarding our Q2 guidance and our overall outlook for the year. In Q2 of last year, we had 32% growth in spend across the platform, making it a challenging comparison for this quarter. As we progress through 2023, we expect to see improving revenue and contribution ex-TAC growth rates.Â

Â

We also expect adjusted EBITDA to increase each quarter in 2023, driven by the cost reduction initiatives we undertook in Q4 of 2022 and sequential growth and contribution ex-TAC as we move through the year. We will continue to closely manage expenses in 2023 while making targeted strategic investments with the objective of scaling ad spend on our platform while generating meaningful positive EBITDA in 2023.Â

Â

In closing, we are pleased with the continued adoption of our platform despite the current challenging market conditions. We are confident that our unique points of differentiation will allow us to fully take advantage of the growing market opportunity. Through our strong balance sheet, strategic technology investments, innovative new product launches, and disciplined cost management, we believe that we are optimally positioned to deliver significant top-line and EBITDA growth. We remain committed to our strategic priorities and focus on delivering long-term value to our customers and shareholders. That concludes our prepared remarks today. And with that, I will now turn it back over to the operator to open the video to questions. Operator?

Maria Ripps

Great. Thanks so much for taking my question. So it seems like the broader trends are sort of stabilizing here. Can you maybe talk about what you're hearing in your conversations with advertisers, kind of their level of commitment to 2023 budgets at this point? And I guess, what's the level of visibility as you look into the second half of this year?

Tim Vanderhook

Yes, I'll take that. Thanks, Maria, for the question. I think that definitely, in January, there was a lot of uncertainty, clients themselves, the marketers, a lot of them still didn't have their budgets really for the first half of the year. And I think by February, that materialized down to the agencies, and then we started to see some spending start to increase. I would say we still don't have great visibility for the full year. But certainly, what we see is increased spending all throughout the first quarter, and we're seeing that trend continue into the second quarter.

Maria Ripps

Got it. That's very helpful. And then can you maybe talk about the structure of your sales team at this point? And what are your thoughts there as sort of the ad environment is kind of starting to stabilize here?

Tim Vanderhook

The structure of our sales team is geographically based. We're in all the major markets. I think we're in about a dozen or so markets across the country. But really, it's a two-pronged approach that we're always making sure that we're talking with our agency partners as well as the clients in partnership with them, one that helps us on visibility and transparency, but it really helps enforce our value propositions to both agencies and customers, the clients directly themselves just so they're aware of our services. And we see that doing really well right now. I expect that we have some new initiatives that we rolled out at the back half of last year, training programs of our sales team. So I expect our operational efficiency to improve this year as well on the sales side.

Laura Anne Martin

I'll start with AI. So I do notice that your tech and dev costs are up double digits even though revenue was up like 2%. Is that the impact of this new AI that you're talking about today? And are you using these large language models, AI because I would have guessed you've been using the old kind of ML and AI for many years like your competitors? But can you talk about what you're doing with AI that's different? And how much is it going to cost us in 2023 to do these new things with AI, please?

Tim Vanderhook

Yes. I'll take the first part, Chris can add anything I forget. I think it starts with the vision of what we're trying to build, what we deem an autonomous advertising platform that takes no humans to operate. That is the overall goal is that programmatic trading can happen without actual human involvement from the campaign being created to optimize to insights-driven post-close of the campaign. So that's the long-term vision. We've added -- you are correct. We've added to our product and engineering teams, certainly around the skill set related to advancing our products. We have been using machine learning for many years. And I think now it's about putting true deep learning, artificial intelligence on top of the data that we actually have.Â

Â

In my remarks, I talked a lot about the infrastructure components necessary. When you get into the world of AI, it's all about training the model on a very stable data set. Our household ID gives us that stable data set, we're able to train these models, not just on bidding and buying, which is an important area, but on closed-loop measurement as well and being able to attribute appropriately, which ad drove the sale for that advertiser. So long-term vision is a fully autonomous ad platform. As we go throughout the year, different areas of the programmatic process, like bidding and buying, using machine learning and artificial intelligence, will be applied.Â

Â

Regarding the new large language models, we're certainly looking at OpenAI, Bard from Google, all of them, and looking at how we apply those. Those are future products that are starting to work their way into our product pipeline. But certainly, our own AI-driven products that we've been working on for years should be coming to roost in the second half. And just to add a little bit to that. If you think of putting them in AI and ML and just a few comments, large language models, you'll see us predominantly use externally to customers. Anything in kind of UI or UX both if you think in terms of buying, you can kind of prompt and it can execute something for you as opposed to you making selections, which can take time and also reporting. So that's a large focus with our customers to work with us, reporting and measurement where they can ask a question and get an answer back versus running reports. This saves time.Â

Â

So that's where predominantly you will see large language models used. And then ML is typically in things around campaign performance, making associations between creative and maybe a particular household or formats, devices, publishers. Anything like auto optimization, a lot of those things we have been doing for years, but we've really stepped up our investment here, and we're seeing just some really great results in camping performance. So we're excited about some of the things that we're working on. And just regards around what's this going to cost us, Larry, can you talk about product and engineering costs for the rest of the year?

Lawrence J. Madden

Yes. I mean, if you look at the P&L on the earnings release, I think it was up something like 18%. We will continue to add resources to the product and engineering side this year. That being said, as you can see from our overhead numbers, certainly relative to last year and even last quarter, we are controlling them pretty overall expenses very tightly. We're being very strategic about where we're putting new money, and we will continue to grow that team throughout the year.

Laura Anne Martin

Okay. That's super helpful. It's all new stuff. The second one I will do is your supply path optimization. So is this like trade desks where you don't disintermediate the SSP with your direct access product? Or is it more like what GroupM is doing with Magnite where they are disintermediating the DSP? Which one is yours for this supply-side optimization?

Lawrence J. Madden

Well, I don't look at it that it's disintermediating somebody. However, very directly, what it's about is making direct connections with content owners. And the whole goal is that, just so we're clear, we represent as a DSP, we represent the buy-side only. We do not represent publishers. I can't represent the buy side if I also I'm representing the publisher is our point of view. Anybody representing a publisher on the supply side, they're looking to get the highest possible price.Â

Â

What we're doing is making connections directly with content owners. They can merchandise their inventory or their ad inventory to our customers. And we're aiming to procure the lowest possible price. That's what a buy-side representative would do in serving the clients. That is the value proposition range so true today, especially in this type of market. So in that instance, if they're using an SSP, then for mediation or anything of the sort, they'll continue to use them.Â

Â

But really, what we're doing is creating transparency for our clients directly to the content owners, and it's really all about price. There is an add of benefit that comes with this, which is better signal. When you're connected directly with the content items you end up getting (inaudible)Â (technical difficulty).



In Q1 continued to grow nicely. That now has been for some time, the large majority of total spend on the platform. Fixed price was down moderately in Q1 but is starting to stabilizeÂ (inaudible).Â So with macro issues, those dollars tend to get pulled back first, certainly as compared to a percentage of spend. So we're starting to see stability on the fixed price side as well, which is good.

Chris Kuntarich

I think last quarter, guys, you had called out that you're starting to see some green shoots in both auto and CPG. And I think you flagged this quarter that CPG was one of the verticals that was declining. So just curious if that was more of a customer-specific dynamic or this was more broader for the CPG trend that you were seeing. And then just curious if you can give us an update more specifically around retail spend, you'd nicely laid out the monthly cadence. If you could just kind of walk through that and how that monthly cadence looked in April and May to date.

Tim Vanderhook

Yes, I can take that. So CPG was off a bit in Q1. We are seeing a churn in Q2. It looks like it will be up in Q2. Auto continues to do well after having been down for quite a few quarters going back to the pandemic. I think this is now perhaps the second quarter in a row where it has grown nicely. It's still relatively small. It's probably 5% or 6% of our total spend, but growing, which is great news. And then on the retail side, we did have some softness in Q1 similar to CPG. That looks to be coming back fairly strongly in Q2.

Chris Kuntarich

Okay. Got it. And maybe if I could just squeeze in one more on the OpEx side of things. I think you're guiding to kind of a mid-to high single-digit sequential step-up in OpEx. Just curious as we're thinking through the back half of the year, if we should be thinking more towards that the higher end or the lower end or even below that for further step-ups as you guys continue to invest in product.

Tim Vanderhook

In terms of the full year, I'll give you this. So 2023 OpEx will be lower than 2022 OpEx, probably a mid-to-high single-digit decline. That being said, we do expect, call it mid-to-high single-digit percentage increases in Q3 and Q4, quarter-over-quarter increases. Again, we're very focused on driving operational efficiency, but we are also making investments that we think will have long-term play for us in terms of returns that we will get from them. So it will increase in the coming quarters, not significantly, but call it, mid-single digits.

Tim Vanderhook

Thank you, everyone, for joining me today, and we'll see you this time next quarter.

