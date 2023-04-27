Q1 2023 Teledyne Technologies Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Jason VanWees; Vice Chairman; Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Robert Mehrabian; President, CEO & Executive Chairman; Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Susan L. Main; Senior VP & CFO; Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Elizabeth Carolyn Grenfell; Analyst; BofA Securities, Research Division

Gregory Arnold Konrad; Equity Analyst; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Guy Drummond Hardwick; Research Analyst; Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division

James Andrew Ricchiuti; Senior Analyst; Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Joseph Craig Giordano; MD & Senior Analyst; TD Cowen, Research Division

Kristine Tan Liwag; Equity Analyst; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Presentation

Operator

I'd now like to turn the call over to our host, Mr. Jason VanWees. Please go ahead, sir.

Jason VanWees

Thanks, Brad, and good morning, everyone. This is Jason VanWees, Vice Chairman, and I'd like to welcome everyone to Teledyne's First Quarter 2023 earnings release conference call. We released our earnings earlier this morning before the market opened.

Joining me today are Teledyne's Chairman, President and CEO, Robert Mehrabian; SVP and CFO, Sue Main; SVP, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary, Melanie Cibik and also Edwin Roks, Executive VP of Teledyne. After remarks by Robert and Sue, we will ask for your questions.

Story continues

Robert Mehrabian

Thank you, Jason. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our earnings call. We began 2023 with record first quarter sales, operating margin non-GAAP earnings and free cash flow. Overall, sales increased 4.7% with revenue and operating profit growing in every segment. Excluding foreign currency headwinds, which negatively impacted first quarter sales growth by approximately 1.4%. Growth in local currency would have been 6.1%. Excluding acquisitions, core growth in local currency would have been approximately 4.2%.

GAAP operating margin of 17.5% and non-GAAP operating margin of 21.1% were also first quarter record. First quarter GAAP earnings per share were $3.73, and non-GAAP earnings of $4.53 were also first quarter record. Given record first quarter cash flow, our consolidated leverage ratio declined to 2.3% even after completing the ChartWorld acquisition at the beginning of the quarter. We also repaid $300 million of debt, which matured on April 3 on the first day of the second quarter.

Turning to our 2023 full year outlook. We are reaffirming our prior sales and non-GAAP earnings per share outlook. As supply chain challenges improved modestly, we were able to exceed our original first quarter sales and earnings outlook by pulling forward some revenue from the second quarter. Consequently, by maintaining the full year guidance, we've also modestly de-risked the quarterly sequential revenue and earnings loans. While our short-cycle businesses are more economically sensitive, they were resilient in the first quarter, we are now a little more cautious.

On the other hand, we are more positive in our longer-cycle Medical, Aerospace, Defense and Marine businesses. On revenue, specifically, we continue to see total 2023 growth of approximately 5% or sales of approximately $5.73 billion with the second quarter being roughly $1.4 billion. Regarding margins, our earnings outlook implies approximately 40 basis points of margin improvement for the full year 2023. Currently, we think the Instrumentation segment will be above average contributor to this, while margins in the other segments may increase more modestly.

I will now further comment on the performance of our 4 business segments. Our Digital Imaging segment was founded on our first acquisition in 2006 of Teledyne Scientific, our research laboratories and imaging which provides high-end in-product sensors for space and astronomy. Since then, this segment has grown organically and through acquisitions such as DALSA, e2v, scientific cameras, FLIR and most recently, (inaudible) to contribute almost 56% of Teledyne's revenue today.

First quarter sales in this segment increased 4.7% on a constant currency basis with foreign currency translation contributing negative 1.8%. Sales increased year-over-year for industrial and scientific vision systems as well as for our low-dose high-resolution digital x-ray detectors, but were offset by lower sales of unmanned ground systems for defense applications. Our product families increased or decreased more modestly with higher sales of surveillance, unmanned their systems and especially -- specialty semiconductor and devices offset by some lower sales of certain commercial infrared imaging and marine products. GAAP segment -- GAAP segment operating margin increased 40 basis points to 15.8% and adjusted for a reduced intangible asset amortization non-GAAP margin decreased 13 basis points, and it was lower at 21.75%.

Turning to our Instrumentation segment. It is comprised of marine, test and measurement and environmental instruments and contributes about 24% to Teledyne's revenue. Overall, first quarter sales increased 8% versus last year's with sales growing in all fields north and above. Sales of marine instruments increased a healthy 14.6% in the quarter, primarily due to strong marine defense sales, especially autonomous underwater vehicles as well as ongoing recovery in offshore energy markets.

Sales of electronic test and measurement systems, which include oscilloscopes, digitizers and protocol analyzers collectively increased 5.3% year-over-year despite a tough comparison with the first quarter of last year. Some softness in sales of analyzers and electronic storage and high-speed networking applications was more than offset by devices for wireless and video protocols as well as very strong sales of oscilloscopes and related accessories.

Sales of environmental instruments increased 3.4% compared with last year with greater sales of air quality, process gas and safety analyzers partially offset by drug discovery and laboratory instruments. The other 2 segments of Teledyne are Aerospace and Defense Electronics and Engineered Systems that together contribute 20% of Teledyne's revenue. In the Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment, first quarter sales increased 4.2%, driven by growth of both defense and commercial aerospace products. GAAP and non-GAAP segment operating profit increased approximately 9.6% with margins 132 basis points greater than last year.

In the Engineered Systems segment, first quarter revenue increased 9.1% and operating profit increased 6.4%, resulting in a modest 25 basis points decline in margin from last year. Finally, first, because of our unwavering focus on improving all aspects of Teledyne's operations; and second, prudent capital allocation; and third, the broad geographic and end markets that we serve from short cycle to long cycle commercial to defense. I'm optimistic that Teledyne we successfully navigate through today's uncertain economic times as we have consistently done so in the past.

Our record also shows that we have successfully dealt with multiple economic turmoils and during the ensuing recoveries have been able to acquire complementary enterprises for compounded growth.

I will now turn the call over to Sue.

Susan L. Main

Thank you, Robert, and good morning, everyone. I will first discuss some additional financials for the quarter not covered by Robert, and then I will discuss our second quarter and full year 2023 outlook.

In the first quarter, cash flow from operating activities was $203 million and primarily reflected higher accounts receivable collections compared with the first quarter of 2022. Free cash flow, that is cash from operating activities less capital expenditures, was $178.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared with adjusted free cash flow of $58.7 million in 2022. The 2022 adjusted value excluded a $296.4 million payment to the Swedish tax authority related to a FLIR pre-acquisition tax reassessment. Capital expenditures were $24.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared with $21 million in 2022. Depreciation and amortization expense was $82.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared with $86.9 million.

We ended the quarter with approximately $3.16 billion of net debt. That is approximately $3.82 billion of debt less cash of $665.2 million. Stock-based compensation expense was $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared with $9 million in 2022.

Turning to our outlook. Management currently believes that GAAP earnings per share in the second quarter of 2023 will be in the range of $3.76 to $3.88 per share with non-GAAP earnings in the range of $4.56 to $4.66. And for the full year 2023, our GAAP earnings per share outlook is $15.80 to $16.05. And on a non-GAAP basis, we are maintaining our prior outlook of $19 to $19.20.

The 2023 full year estimated tax rate, excluding discrete items, is expected to be 23%. I will now pass the call back to Robert.

Robert Mehrabian

Thank you, Sue. We would now like to take your questions. Brad, if you're ready to proceed with the question and answers, please go ahead.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) We can first go to Jim Ricchiuti with Needham & Company.

James Andrew Ricchiuti

Robert, I'm wondering if you could talk a little bit about the shorter cycle areas of the instrumentation business. I think you gave some color about the digital imaging short-cycle business. But if you look at instrumentation, any changes that you're seeing in that shorter cycle business?

Robert Mehrabian

Not much. There's a little bit of -- in one of our businesses where -- which is our test and measurement, we make protocol -- protocol solutions, provide protocol solutions to the electronics industry. There, we have some new product protocols coming out. So people are a little waiting for the new ones and maybe not buying the old ones.

Other than that, where the book-to-bill is almost one, oscilloscopes are doing well. And in the T&M, we feel all right. On the environmental the only thing that there's a little softness that we're experiencing in the pharmaceutical market, where we supply a whole range of products there, but we're making that up by some of our air quality and other products that are doing well in this environment. So overall, I think [we do know right,] okay.

James Andrew Ricchiuti

Got it. Since you were good enough to give us a book-to-bill, which I think was for the entire instrumentation business. I'm wondering if you could provide some book-to-bill color on Digital Imaging and the Aerospace and Defense and maybe the company as a whole?

Robert Mehrabian

Yes. Jim, on the Instrumentation, if you put Marine in, which we didn't talk about, Marine has got a book-to-bill of 1.12. So it's very healthy. So because of that, it pulls instrumentation as of all above 1 to 1.04. Going to Digital Imaging, book-to-bill is less than 1, not substantially, but less than 1.

Primarily, I think, because of some of the ground-based defense systems that we have which is about a little over 0.9. But having said that, we have some really large orders coming, and we've also, post-quarter, had a large order for our Black Hornet. Smaller UAVs. When we had -- right after the quarter, as an example, we had a $94 million award for those. And by the way, those are also in high demand in the Ukraine conflict.

So overall, I'm encouraged with what's happening in Digital Imaging has been a little lag in the defense part, but that's coming up as the backlog is filling in, and it's -- we have better orders this quarter, first quarter than we did last year. And then on the AD&E side, I think book-to-bill is 1.05. Engineered Systems is close to 1, but that's lumpy. So I think we're going to be fine there.

Overall, for the company, I'd say when you add all those numbers up, it's slightly less than 1%, maybe 0.96, 0.97, but that's not a very great concern at this time. We're just being cautious as we always are because of the uncertain times that everybody is facing. Other than that, I feel pretty good about our portfolio and its resilience.

James Andrew Ricchiuti

Got it. And just final question, if I may, just in light of that some of the uncertainty that's out there. I think you've talked about M&A. Should we still think mainly about M&A this year as more tuck-in related? And then potentially, as we come out of this, there might be some opportunities for larger deals in '24? Is that the better way to think about M&A, again, without being specific, which I know you can't be.

Robert Mehrabian

No, I understand, Jim. I think that's a good analysis. There might -- we're obviously chasing some what we call the string of pearls M&As. We -- it's possible that we might end up with something more midsized near the end of the year. But definitely, with our balance sheet we have -- right now, we have drawn down on our line of credit, which is about $1.15 billion. We've only drawn down $25 million, and it's sitting there. We paid all of our debt that's coming due. And we don't have any debt payments until 2024. And we have a lot of capacity for -- to do larger deals as the opportunity comes. And of course, we're looking at things. But you're right. Larger deals take time. And it would probably be more like early '24 or sometime in '24.

Operator

And next, we can go to Greg Konrad with Jefferies.

Gregory Arnold Konrad

And maybe just to revisit Digital Imaging, is there any way to kind of decompose the organic growth just given your short cycle commentary, when you think about health care, machine vision space and maybe the legacy FLIR business. Just kind of what trends you're seeing and you mentioned being more cautious on short cycle? Like how are you thinking about Digital Imaging for the year?

Robert Mehrabian

Well, first, let's start with Q1. Organic -- and let's also do what you suggested, which is stay with first, what we would call our historical digital imaging, which is also [A2B] and associated companies. There, we had a healthy organic growth in Q1 of 6.2%. Healthcare grew 9.2% and MEMS grew 8.8%.

So overall, very happy with that. And some of those, like smaller cycle vision systems had a healthy growth rate there. On the clear side of the equation, which would be the newer digital imaging, we have both positives and negatives. Overall, we had a contraction of about 4.8%, but that was primarily driven by our unmanned systems and primarily in the unmanned grown vehicle systems. As I said, after the quarter, we've had some very healthy awards in our UAVs, which are unmanned their vehicles.

Surveillance decline, it was plus 5%. Tomography was down a little bit, a little under 4%, but uncooled and cooled cores, which are our infrared cores. They were up 3% and Industrial Vision System was up almost 19 -- over 19%. So it was a mixed bag. The drag down for that business was primarily in the defense and primarily unmanned ground systems.

Now we had a little softness in Tomography and Maritime, which is our Marine businesses. But overall, I think we were okay. We just have to fill out the backlog for our unmanned vehicles, ground vehicles and we'll be fine.

Gregory Arnold Konrad

And this might just be mismodeling on my part, but I mean margin seemed a little light in digital imaging in the quarter. Can you maybe talk about price mix going forward and how you're expecting margins to trend for the year, given your commentary. I think you still expect them to be up just to a lesser degree than the total 40 for the company.

Robert Mehrabian

Well, right now, when I say, I expect the margins to be up about 30 basis points for the year, but start with the year. And this is the overall Digital Imaging margin. So we put that on one side. I think in Q2, will improve sequentially on our margins and we should be fine. And we've had -- we're also going to take some price actions to make sure that we get there.

On the overall for the company, we think the margins now would increase 40 basis points for the year. And if we can have better price increases going forward, we should improve on that. So when I look at it, I said, look, if we not instruments businesses, we're going to have margin improvement for the year of almost 80 basis points. Digital Imaging, about 30 basis points, Aerospace and Defense is so healthy that I'll be happy to just keep our 27.1% operating margin. Engineered Systems will probably increase 50 basis points. And overall, the segment is 40 basis points -- on the company about 40 basis points. That -- I hope that helps you.

Gregory Arnold Konrad

That was perfect. I'll leave it at too.

Operator

And next, we have Elizabeth Grenfell with Bank of America.

Elizabeth Carolyn Grenfell

Could you give us some color on defense on a consolidated basis for the quarter? And then what your expectations are for defense growth on a consolidated basis for the year?

Robert Mehrabian

Yes, sure. I think overall, in Q1 defense was flat year-over-year. We think for the year, it will be probably low to mid-single-digit growth in our defense businesses. The primary reason, again, I'm saying the U.S. government programs were flat, primarily driven, as I said, but the ground vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles. We think for the year, we're probably growing the mid- single digits in all defense.

Operator

And next, we can go to Giordano with TD Cowen.

Joseph Craig Giordano

You talked about pulling forward some revenue from 2Q into 1Q. Can you give some detail there is like where it was and what that means for that business from here?

Robert Mehrabian

I think basically, we pulled in about $10 million and most of that was in instruments. Most of that was in our Marine businesses. We ship more in the water vehicles in Q1 that we had anticipated. We had some really good orders. We actually have good orders for Q2 also. So that was just to ensure that we hit what we expected to.

And also, as I said, that was affected by the fact that we're having improvements in our supply chain, we're seeing improvement, significant improvement and expect that to continue the rest of the year based on what we're seeing and based on what the Chief of our procurement is doing with various companies. So that's why we pulled it forward. We felt we could and did.

Joseph Craig Giordano

No, that makes sense. Now when I think about the full year guide, I mean, so you come in basically at the high end of your guide here. You're guiding the second quarter. High end is basically in line with consensus. You guys tend to be -- you're holding the full year, understanding that the macro is uncertain, like are you trying to give the impression that the second half is weaker than you thought 3 months ago? Or are you kind of like derisking that full year guide? Like how should we think about the -- what's [between] the lines there?

Robert Mehrabian

Between the lines, I don't think it's going to be weaker, except if something terrible happens. It's -- I feel good -- look, as you know, we're always more conservative. I can go out and say we're going to make a lot more in our earnings per share, and we probably could.

On the other hand, with the uncertain environment that we're facing with semiconductors being down, everybody is projecting semiconductors would recover in '24, not this year, both equipment and supply. And we obviously, we serve those markets. I'm being cautious as we always are. And -- but I don't think the second -- right now, I don't think the second half is going to be weaker. I think it's going to be actually stronger. If you look at earnings per share, they have to improve in the second half of the year for us to make the [1910] that we projected or [1920], if you want to take the high end.

Joseph Craig Giordano

Yes. Okay. Two more quick ones for me. You started off the year, free cash flow is pretty high. Like what are your expectations for the year now? Does that go up higher than what you thought before? And then just curious on the supply chain improvement and the lack of having to pay as much gray market? Like how much benefit is that -- of that 40 bps, like how much you're getting from there? And where is it getting offset from in other elements of costs?

Robert Mehrabian

Let me start with the free cash flow. We're going to beat last year's free cash flow by a couple of hundred million dollars, let's just say, 850 is our current estimate. I hope we can do better than that. And we have just continued deleveraging the company gets ready for when all of this is uncertainties behind us and use our capability and ability to buy things that have not perhaps done as well in this environment.

Coming back to the supply chain. We've seen improvement in Q1. Last year in Q1, we are brokerage -- we bought about [$23] million of goods from brokerage and those we pay 70% premium, let's say, this year, first quarter, the same type of thing, cost us about half as much as that. And so that's a savings, obviously. But more importantly, if you look at revenue that's being affected by the shortages that is improving, which is much more comforting to me because it makes our revenue projections a little more predictable because we don't have -- we're not missing a lot of revenue because we don't have parts.

So there's improvements in the supply chain. We're seeing that. There's improvements in the premium that we're paying and also the fact that we're not going to miss as much revenue because we can't ship products because they're sitting on the shelf waiting for 1 or 2 parts.

Operator

And next, we've got Guy Hardwick with Credit Suisse.

Guy Drummond Hardwick

I think -- I think the previous guidance for at group level was a 50 basis points improvement in the adjusted margin. So you're now guiding to 40s. So what are the kind of the main parts of the change? And is it biased towards Digital Imaging?

Robert Mehrabian

Actually, what we have is the mixture. January, you're perfectly correct. We guided 50 basis points, and now we're guiding 40 basis points. We're taking some guidance down in instrumentation from January to today. We have over 100 basis points, we're closer to 80. Digital Imaging, we're taking down about 10 basis points all in. Aerospace and Defense, we're actually guiding -- we're guiding flat and we had it going down. And so that's good.

And then in Engineered Systems, we have a moderate up, with a smaller business, but we still have a moderate 45 basis points or so up. So overall, I think we'd be at 40. Again, we hope to do better than that. And the way to do better than that is if we can stick some more price increases in our portfolio because inflation is moderating. Nevertheless, our wages are going up 4.5% to 5%. Our purchasing of direct and indirect goods is going up with inflation. And so we have to catch up a little more with price increases to make up for those in order to keep our -- be able to increase our margin. That's the kind of uncertain part.

How much can we gain from price increases? First quarter, we were okay. We made up what we paid out and we're a little positive actually. So the rest of the year, can we keep that pace of reasonable price increases to make up for inflation in both goods as well as wages.

Guy Drummond Hardwick

And is the intention to be price cost neutral or do a little bit better than that? And then a second part...

Robert Mehrabian

I'd like to do better than that for sure. Last year, we were negative by 60 basis points. This year, I hope to be positive.

Guy Drummond Hardwick

And just to follow-up on the broker purchase. I believe that you said that it was $70 million incremental last year. What does your guidance imply in terms of lowering that $70 million in 2023?

Robert Mehrabian

It's hard to tell at this point. But if I were to take the first quarter and projected out, I'd say, half.

Guy Drummond Hardwick

So potentially $35 million, -- $30 million to $40 million lower?

Robert Mehrabian

Yes, $35 million.

Guy Drummond Hardwick

$35 million lower broker purchases?

Robert Mehrabian

Yes, yes, approximately. Again, that's a moving target. So far, we've been successful as the semiconductor industry has gone down, as you can expect, the parts that were in shortage, some of them have become available. Some of them are the harder parts to get the FPGAs, et cetera, are still harder to get. So it's a mix shift. But things are improving, which makes me feel positive.

Guy Drummond Hardwick

Okay. Just one final one for me. Is there any sort of mix effect either positive or negative in digital imaging in terms of the margin?

Robert Mehrabian

No, I don't believe so.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) We'll go now to Kristine Liwag with Morgan Stanley.

Kristine Tan Liwag

Robert, on the supply chain, I just want to follow up on the premiums paid to brokers for component sourcing. So you've talked about how that's declined. And is that because traditional sources have reopened and therefore, you're now sourcing less parts from these brokers? Or are you seeing more availability of parts and there's not as much of a scarcity and therefore, their premiums have declined. Can you provide more color on what's driving the dynamic there?

Robert Mehrabian

Yes. What -- the big picture is that we're able to buy more from the OEMs than from brokers. We obviously prefer to buy from OEMs because the prices are stable. But it might be price increases versus last year. But brokers, you end up paying premiums of 70% to them. So that's the big picture. And the availability is improving. It's very interesting, just anecdotally, there have been a few brokers that have called us asking us if we want some of their parts.

Last year, we were out there banging for parts. And obviously, if that were to happen, I look at that as they have some obsolete or some excess supply, and we're buying, but we'll buy them at a discount to what we pay to the OEMs. So the market is improving. I like that.

Kristine Tan Liwag

Great. And then you mentioned that you anticipate that you can pass on whatever inflation costs that you have into pricing, so that should be a net positive for you. But can you talk about the demand environment? What's been the customer sensitivity to pricing. And right now, if you look at the financial markets, we've had 2 regional bank failures last month, and there's more uncertainty today. Is that macro environment affecting your customers' decision for capital purchases or to have some sort of pricing sensitivity?

Robert Mehrabian

Yes. The answer to it is, yes. On the other hand, because within such a diverse market, if you look at some of our longer cycle businesses, as I mentioned, like Marine, energy dependent, some of our defense businesses others, they are not as price sensitive to what's happening in the financial market. Some of our shorter cycle businesses, yes. We have to be careful that we don't increase prices and lose to -- lose to the competition -- lose market share to the competition. But in some areas like health care, where we make x-ray panels that are very high resolution, very low dosage, There, we have pricing power. And so it's a mixture.

Overall, when I say uncertainty about the economic uncertainty, I'm speaking exactly to what you pointed out. Some of the uncertainty in the financial market that's shipping out into other markets as well.

Kristine Tan Liwag

Great. And if I could sneak a last one in. When you look at your overall portfolio, what percent of it would you say you have more pricing power versus what percent would have more pricing sensitivity?

Robert Mehrabian

I think about 40% of our portfolio, we have more pricing power and 60% is more sensitive because the 60% in some ways, it depends on the global macro environment. As you may know, the way our portfolio has evolved, today, we sell about 22% to the government, 28% U.S. commercial and 50% commercial and defense outside the U.S. So the macro -- global macro environment is what we're more sensitive to a 40% not so.

