Q1 2023 Nordson Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Joseph P. Kelley; Executive VP & CFO; Nordson Corporation

Lara L. Mahoney; VP of IR & Corporate Communications; Nordson Corporation

Sundaram Nagarajan; President, CEO & Director; Nordson Corporation

Allison Ann Marie Poliniak-Cusic; Director & Senior Equity Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Jeffrey David Hammond; MD & Equity Research Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Matt J. Summerville; MD & Senior Research Analyst; D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

Michael Patrick Halloran; Associate Director of Research & Senior Research Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Saree Emily Boroditsky; Equity Analyst; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Walter Scott Liptak; MD & Senior Industrials Analyst; Seaport Research Partners

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Nordson Corporation First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded, and (Operator Instructions) And I will now turn the conference over to Lara Mahoney. You may begin.

Lara L. Mahoney

Thank you. Good morning. This is Lara Mahoney, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. I'm here with Sundaram Nagarajan, our President and CEO; and Joseph Kelley, Executive Vice President and CFO. We welcome you to our conference call today, Tuesday, February 21, to report Nordson's fiscal 2023 first quarter results. You can find both our press release as well as our webcast slide presentation that we will refer to during today's call on our website at www.nordson.com/investors. This conference call is being broadcast live on our investor website and will be available there for 14 days. There will be a telephone replay of the conference call available until Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Sundaram Nagarajan

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Nordson's fiscal 2023 First Quarter Conference Call. I want to thank our team for delivering another strong first quarter performance. There were a lot of bright spots in this quarter. To begin, it was the first quarter of contribution from our CyberOptics acquisition. The integration of the business is going well. and we are pleased with the energy and engagement of our CyberOptics team. Test and inspection is a long-term growth focus for Nordson and we are very excited about the differentiated optical precision technology that CyberOptics adds to our portfolio.

Story continues

Joseph P. Kelley

Thank you, Naga, and good morning to everyone. On Slide #5, you'll see first quarter fiscal 2023 sales were $610 million comparable to the prior year's first quarter sales of $609 million. The increase was primarily related to 1% organic growth plus the CyberOptics acquisition, offset by unfavorable currency impact of 4%. The organic growth, as Naga referenced, was driven by strong demand in Europe and the Americas, offset by weakness in Asia Pacific, primarily China.

Sundaram Nagarajan

Thanks, Joe. I want to thank our teams or continuing to respond to the needs of our customers and deliver the strong first quarter performance. I'm very thankful that our operations in China are returning to normal as employees have returned to work following the spread of COVID-19 in the region. We will always prioritize the health and safety of our employees and we are so glad that they are well. Throughout the first quarter, I had many opportunities to engage with our employees and travel to sites in North America and Europe. I'm very pleased with the ongoing deployment of NBS Next, which continues to help us prioritize our greatest opportunities for profitable growth.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) And we will take our first question from Mike Halloran with Baird.

Michael Patrick Halloran

So Naga, obviously, a lot of moving pieces here. Maybe help understand the change in 2Q in, call it, a little bit more stability in how you're thinking about the back half of the year here. It seems like the outsized 2Q that we were -- you were talking about in the last quarter has been pushed in the back half. So maybe talk a little bit about the backlog, why you think it's sustainable risk in cancellations, what kind of seasonality you're assuming front half versus back half versus a normal year? And just any of the puts and takes to help understand those moving pieces a little bit better?

Sundaram Nagarajan

Yes. Mike, what I'll do is I'll take you through segment by segment, the end market trends. And then, Joe, if you could sort of bridge some of the questions that Mike has, will be great. So first and foremost, in the last 45 what we have really seen, orders have fallen off approximately 9% versus the prior run rates. And in a portions of this could be attributed to Chinese New Year, some of it could be are softening in the electronic process solutions business, which essentially does fluid dispensing for semiconductor and back-end electronics. What you also are seeing is that in these end markets, in addition to softer orders, we have had customer requested pushouts of order delivery, right? So that's -- those are the 2 things that are happening.

Joseph P. Kelley

(inaudible).

Michael Patrick Halloran

Sorry, go ahead, Joe. .

Joseph P. Kelley

Yes. Maybe if I could reconcile those comments to your questions around the guidance and the change in the guidance. So if you think about our revenue guidance at the midpoint, we brought it down by about $65 million from the prior guidance. The majority of that decrease is what Naga referenced and what we're seeing in a change in orders around the semiconductor and back-end electronics market. The remainder is the delay in the timing of the biopharma recovery and I would tell you also a little bit of the softness that we saw here in Q1 in China.

Michael Patrick Halloran

That's a lot of great color. I really appreciate it. So follow-up then on the fluid component side. What do you guys think the destocking is going to be behind you and maybe more normal order patterns start coming through, at least relative to underlying demand. And should we think about this as the right run rate for the margins of that segment until that mix is more balanced out versus normal?

Sundaram Nagarajan

Let me just comment on the order rates and, Joe, you can pick up on the margin for the segment. Order rates, what we are seeing is the customer order patterns have stabilized and might there be some green shoots in terms of a recovery of order rates from these customers.

Joseph P. Kelley

Mike, on the margins, the segment, as you know, in '21 , was running at about 31%, '22 at about 32%. So this 26% that we did in Q1 is not the new normal, we would anticipate to recover back to the historical run rate as we move forward in '23. And the logic there is this initial drop off and then the comment I made on inefficiencies of -- within the individual factories as they adjust for this volume drop and adjust their variable cost and that efficiency will improve as we move forward.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Allison Poliniak with Wells Fargo.

Allison Ann Marie Poliniak-Cusic

Just turning to IPS, it seems pretty stable. Asia Pacific was a headwind this quarter. Do we assume that headwind starts to mitigate here for Asia Pacific where that growth may be a slight improvement from quarter-to-quarter. Just trying to think through that between 2Q, 3Q?

Sundaram Nagarajan

Yes. Allison, I would tell you, as you know, our IPS business has a large China presence and Chinese New Year fell into Q2 last year versus in Q1 this year, so you will see sequential improvement in that segment, just given that. And then also within that business, I referenced the Industrial Coatings division as well as the Plastics division where there are large systems businesses. Those businesses are seeing some of those Q2 push-outs in the back half. And again, prepayments for all of those systems locked in. It's predominantly our customers, their projects are being delayed. The projects are still taking place, but they're being delayed for other reasons, and they're asking those businesses to delay shipment in the back half. So sequential improvement -- and then sequential improvement first half into second half.

Allison Ann Marie Poliniak-Cusic

Got it. And then Naga, you had talked about NBS Next in the innovation side. How are you thinking about that investment this year? Are you starting to tighten the lens a bit more? Are we looking for an increase there as you look to position the company coming out of this? Just any thoughts there?

Sundaram Nagarajan

Yes. I think -- the way to think about it is our NBS Next deployment is accelerating, gaining momentum within the company. And it is becoming more holistic than it was maybe 2 years ago. So what does that all mean? That means that our businesses are really sharper on what are the best opportunities, division by division, not the entire company in total, but division by division. And staying invested in innovation in our core strong businesses. That is a top priority for us. And we are also accelerating capital investments in businesses where we have pretty strong growth. For example, our interventional business, very recently, we have signed off on a significant capital to expand product line, right? So I feel really good about where we are.

Operator

Will take our next question from Matt Summerville with D.A. Davidson.

Matt J. Summerville

Is there any way that you guys can sort of parse out and try and quantify what the China-related impact was? Does it pertain to COVID and the associated labor shortages? How much may be pushed at the end of the quarter due to the new year, and do you think all of that gets recaptured in Q2? Or has that also now become part of this just push out into the latter half of the year? And then I have a quick follow-up.

Joseph P. Kelley

Yes. So let me take a stab at quantifying that. I would tell you, when we study the timing of the Chinese New Year is probably just $15 million to $20 million, depending on what quarter that falls into. And so that's consistent on our full year basis and has no impact. The COVID issues that they experienced right before the new year and the lockdown at some of the customer and supply chain challenges. I would characterize that as closer to about a $10 million disruption in the quarter. And I don't know that, that recovers in the full year. And so that was what I would tell you, part of our reduction in our full year guidance was that about $10 million miss in Q1 in China, anticipating that, that doesn't recover itself within the year or make itself up in the year.

Matt J. Summerville

Got it. Maybe can you just comment on CyberOptics and what you're sort of expecting, if I recollect annualized revenues around the time you announced the acquisition were a little more than $100 million. You look at the contribution in Q1, clearly, nowhere near that run rate. So can you talk about maybe what you're seeing in that business and what a reasonable kind of year 1 revenue and accretion outlook might be for that business?

Sundaram Nagarajan

Let me -- Matt, thank you for the question and follow-up. And on CyberOptics, we're incredibly pleased with the team, incredibly pleased with the technology that we are adding to the company, incredibly pleased with the long-term prospects of this optical inspection capability positions the company for the long term in a really good way. In the short term, however, as you've noticed that what we see really is the memory market, which is sort of one of those areas where they're really strong in is not near-term capital investments have been delayed. And because of that, they have not at the same run rate as what we had expected, right?

Joseph P. Kelley

Yes. So I mean, as we highlighted in the first quarter, $17 million of sales. I can tell you as a favorable -- contributed favorably to our operating profit. And from an EBITDA standpoint, it's running in the mid-teens. And so when you think about our forecast going forward, we have that contributing on the full year, approximately 3% to our year-over-year sales growth and to be contributing to operating profit growth on an adjusted basis.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) And we will take our next question from Saree Boroditsky with Jefferies.

Saree Emily Boroditsky

Just kind of sticking on the electronics for a second. There's been some concern, I think, from investors on this space for a while. So was the softening in semi orders a surprise to you? And how have conversations with customers changed?

Sundaram Nagarajan

In terms of -- is this a surprise? Certainly, the last 45 days, the order drop off or a change. It's not surprising, but more in line with what you're hearing our customers sort of report on the outside. So if you think about semiconductor customers or memory customers, all of them very bullish about their investments in the long term but certainly reevaluating what they spend in the short term as they manage through their P&L.

Saree Emily Boroditsky

Yes. And then you talked about, obviously, the push out of systems in the second half in Industrial Coatings. Could you provide more color on why these systems are being pushed out? And then generally, does your guidance assume any additional push outs across the segments and into 2024?

Sundaram Nagarajan

Let me take sort of what we are seeing with our customers and why the push outs. And then, Joe, if you have any additional color you can add to that. One of the things that I would tell you is think about our systems as a large subsystems that go in a part of a larger manufacturing line. So typically, that's what we do. We play a -- so when you have a large construction project of it, we don't hear any of our customers saying, these capital expansions are going away. That's not what we're getting. What we are hearing is that in the construction phase of it, they do have other vendors that they are expecting delivery of systems -- subsystems from are delayed and hence don't need this delivery in this quarter, right? And so it has been pushed to the second half. And the reason we are confident about this is just the prepayments. So all of these large system orders come with prepayments and our prepayment increases are in line with our backlog increases. And so we feel pretty good about it. And that's -- hopefully, that gives you what you're looking for.

Joseph P. Kelley

Yes. And Saree, if I could add to your question around timing in 2023, 2024, it's -- when you look at these large systems businesses in the Industrial Coating space and the Test and Inspection space in the plastic space, those businesses, combined with our Medical Interventional Solutions, those are the businesses that comprise over 70% of our backlog. And so there are orders already on the books going out into 2024 for those divisions. And so -- when you think about our backlog and our confidence, it's not so much just '23, but it actually goes into '24 for that subset of the Nordson businesses. And so that means that, that supports, I'd say, less than half of our revenue. And so greater than half of our revenue is supported by only 30% of our backlog. And so it's that portion of the business where our backlog only price is less than one quarter of sales. And so there is where we're more subject to changing order patterns and we need book and ship business in the quarter for that portion of the business.

Sundaram Nagarajan

One thing I would also add to that is in these businesses where we have book and ship, our recurring revenues are more than 50% of our revenue. So -- and in those businesses, it's in some cases, a little higher. So our confidence level in these businesses more comes down to the fact that our customer confidence level on the supply chain has improved, and I think that's the good news. The good news is in 50% of our businesses, the customer has begins to believe that the supply chain problems have gone away. And hence, their order entry are sort of in line with what you would expect for their real demand is. So thats -- for me, that gives me pretty good confidence as well.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) We will take our next question from Walt Liptak with Seaport.

Walter Scott Liptak

I wanted to ask about the Industrial Precision segment. And just see if I can get a little bit more color on orders in the Americas and in the Europe. And specifically about what's going well. I think you called out automotive, industrial and packaging. And I wonder if you could just talk about the last 45 days there and just the tone of the business, how you're feeling about it.

Joseph P. Kelley

Yes, Walt, thanks for the question. Yes. In that business, that segment I think about it as we see the steady growth in line, as Naga mentioned with our long-term growth rates. And so there, what's driving it is, as we referenced, Americas and Europe, particularly in the quarter. But it's our consumer non-durable has been pretty steady in line growth for us. There, you'll recall is where we have several of our new product launches that were contributed to last year's performance and continue to gain traction. It's also within that, the largest factory within that segment was a pilot site for our NBS next. And so when you think about the traction and the improvement that they're having there with their on-time delivery, it's contributing to that growth as well.

Walter Scott Liptak

Okay. Good. Yes. So just to be clear, there was the steadiness that you were speaking of that was signed throughout the quarter and not just on average, but including in that 45-day period where other parts of the business soften.

Joseph P. Kelley

Yes. As we said, it's -- the term, as I would say, a multi-speed economy. You have some that are going down, some that are steady and some of that are growing nicely. And I would lump that business into the steady growth in line with our long-term expectations.

Walter Scott Liptak

Okay. Great. Great. And then just as a follow-up in IPS, how are you feeling about price cost? It sounds like you were a little bit positive this quarter, how are you feeling about the rest of the year?

Joseph P. Kelley

Yes. So price cost, again, as we communicated in Q4 and here in Q1, it is net favorable from a gross margin dollar standpoint, but it is dilutive from a gross margin percent standpoint. But we have been successful in passing through the inflation but not passing through the inflation plus the 55% gross margin. So in diluted -- it's diluted our consolidated Nordson margins by about 100 basis points. And I would tell you this division has been successful and they incurred a significant inflation. And so passing that through this division clearly has, I would say, led the way and been successful in that pricing initiative.

Operator

We will take our next question from Jeff Hammond with KeyBanc.

Jeffrey David Hammond

So you guys gave a lot of great color on kind of where the softness is. But I'm just wondering if you can kind of maybe parse out the split between -- it seems like IPS, no change. And then maybe the split between medical and ATS in terms of like the cut? Is it 50-50? Is it -- lean heavier one way or the other? .

Joseph P. Kelley

Yes. I would tell you, as I -- if you think about the change in our guidance, and so we dropped the midpoint on revenue, $65 million. The majority of that is simply in response to the semiconductor, what we're seeing in that market. And so -- from a segment perspective, the reduction is greater in ATS than it is in the MFS segment.

Jeffrey David Hammond

Okay. That's really helpful then. And then just -- what are you hearing in terms of how long this medical destocking will take? And kind of what have you built in there?

Sundaram Nagarajan

I think the way to think about this -- and I'd love to be able to give you a more precise answer on when this is going to come back. What I can tell you is the declines have stabilized, and we are beginning to see some recovery in order entry from big biopharma customers. And that is -- that's based on what we see today. I would hate to give you any more detail because it will be more speculation from my perspective. I feel really good about our long (inaudible) because we feel this is going to be a strong high single-digit growth company. This is -- we have no -- our long-term prospects on secular growth drives of single-use components in this space still holds good. We expect a further more increasing use and less increasing use, but not answering your question on when exactly we will see this fully normalized. I sure hope it will be sooner than later, but -- what I -- what we are beginning to see and we feel confident about is that stabilized beginning to see recovery.

Jeffrey David Hammond

Okay. That's great. Just last one on CyberOptics. I don't know if there was seasonality, I don't recall it from their filings is, is the 1Q kind of revenue contribution run rate the right way to think about the go forward? Or is there some seasonal step up? Or -- and maybe just -- I don't know, it seems like that business is softer. Is that business going to be down year-on-year?

Joseph P. Kelley

Yes, I would -- I guess I would comment, I wouldn't take the Q1 run rate and say annualize that. I think Q1 for that business like many businesses, is light Again, our Q1 includes Thanksgiving. Our Q1 includes Christmas and our Q1 included the Chinese New Year. So I would think that their Q1 is not indicative of their quarterly run rate but probably $15 million to $20 million -- or 15% to 20% light.

Sundaram Nagarajan

Yes. Yes. On a year-on-year basis, yes, they would be lighter, but it's not I wouldn't take our first quarter and run with that.

Operator

And there are no further questions at this time. So I will now turn the call back to Naga for additional and closing remarks.

Sundaram Nagarajan

Our first quarter performance was solid, and it reflects the strength of our differentiated position technology, customer-centric business model and diversified geographic and product end markets. While we are seeing some change in order patterns, 2023 remains a strong year with our guidance reflecting our ability to sustain our record 2022 performance. We will remain financially prudent in this environment. We'll adopt a balanced approach that remains invested in innovation and differentiated service experience for our customers in strong core businesses. Thank you for your time and attention on today's call. Have a great day.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.