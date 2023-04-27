Q1 2023 Marine Products Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Ben M. Palmer; President, CEO & Director; Marine Products Corporation

James C. Landers; VP of Corporate Finance; Marine Products Corporation

Michael L. Schmit; CFO, VP & Corporate Secretary; Marine Products Corporation

Craig R. Kennison; Director of Research Operations and Senior Research Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Frederick Charles Wightman; Research Analyst; Wolfe Research, LLC

Presentation

James C. Landers

Thank you, Audra, and good morning. Before we get started today, I'd like to remind everyone that some of the statements that we will make on this call may be forward-looking in nature, reflect a number of known and unknown risks. I'd like to refer you to our press release issued today, our 2022 Form 10-K and other SEC filings that outline those risks, all of which are available on our website at marineproductscorp.com. If you've not received our press release, please visit our website.

On today's earnings release and conference call, we refer to EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance. We use this non-GAAP measure because it allows us to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to changes in our capital structure. We're also required to use EBITDA to report compliance with financial covenants under our credit facility. Our press release issued this morning in our website contain a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income, which is the nearest GAAP financial measure. Please review this disclosure if you're interested in seeing how it's calculated. We'll make a few comments about this quarter and then be available for your questions.

I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Ben Palmer.

Ben M. Palmer

Thanks, Jim, and thank you all for joining our call this morning. I'll begin with a few highlights regarding our first quarter 2023 earnings press release that was issued this morning.

Marine Products Corporation once again generated record net sales during the first quarter as we experienced improvement in our supply chain issues and transportation availability relative to the prior year period. We were able to complete and ship a larger number and substantially completed boats in our inventory and deliver them to our dealers. Average selling prices increased primarily due to a favorable model mix at both Chaparral and Robalo. In addition, the increased unit shipments during the quarter allowed our dealers to begin building their inventory to prepare for the upcoming 2023 spring retail selling season. Dealer inventories are trending towards more normalized levels. However, inventory remains below pre-pandemic levels. We also announced this morning that our Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share.

And with that overview, I will now turn the call over to Mike Schmit, our CFO.

Michael L. Schmit

Thanks, Ben. I'll begin with an overview of the company's first quarter 2023 financial results. Net sales for the first quarter of 2023 were a record $118.9 million, a 55% increase compared to the first quarter of last year. Unit sales increased by 40%, and the average selling prices of our boats increased by 12%. As Ben mentioned, the increases were driven by our ability to complete a ship, a favorable mix of boat to satisfy both dealer and retail demand as we continue to see significant improvements in our supply chain.

Gross profit in the first quarter of '23 was $29 million, a 58% increase compared to the first quarter of last year. Gross margin for the first quarter of '23 was 24.4%, a slight improvement over the 24.0% for the first quarter of '22 as we saw some benefits from manufacturing efficiencies.

Selling and general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of '23 were $14.5 million, an increase of 57% compared to $9.2 million in the first quarter of last year. This increase is due to costs that typically increase with higher sales and profitability, such as incentive compensation, sales commissions and warranty expenses. These first quarter 2023 expenses also included a noncash pension settlement charge of $2.1 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses were 12% of net sales in the first quarter of both years, but they were 10% of net sales in the first quarter of this year, excluding a noncash pension settlement charge.

As we complete the final termination of our pension plan, which is expected in the second quarter, we do not expect to make any cash contributions in connection with the transfer of the plan liabilities to a third-party because of the plan's fully funded status. EBITDA in the first quarter of 2023 was $15 million, an increase of $5.4 million or 56% compared to the first quarter of last year. We reported a record quarterly net income of $11.5 million in the first quarter of this year, a 64% increase compared to $7.1 million in the same quarter of last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.34 in the first quarter of this year compared to $0.21 in the first quarter of last year. Our international sales, which account for approximately 7% of our total sales, decreased by 89% compared to last year.

Our cash balance at the end of the first quarter of '23 was $62.6 million, a $19.4 million increase compared to the cash balance at the end of last year. This strong cash balance is the result of improvements in our logistical processes and availability of materials and components, which allow us to ship more boats than we produced during the quarter.

Dealer inventories are increasing towards more normalized levels but continue to be lower than pre-pandemic levels. These moderately higher inventories will benefit our dealers as we enter into the height of the retail selling season. The outcome of the winter boat shows was generally favorable and our dealers continue to request boats they have already sold to retail customers as well as additional inventory for the upcoming selling season. Having said that, we continue to monitor macro indicators such as consumer confidence, slowing economic activity and increasing interest rates, all of which could weaken demand for recreational boats.

I'll now turn it back over to Ben for a few closing remarks.

Ben M. Palmer

Thanks, Mike. Our market share remains strong. Chaparral's sterndrive market share remains #2 in its size category. The combination of Chaparral and Robalo's outboard sell the third highest market share in their size category. Our successive quarters of record sales as a result of the hard work of the Chaparral and Robalo management team and our other decade employees as well as our strong dealer network as well as the appeal of the quality and design of our products.

I'd like to thank you for joining us this morning, and we'll be happy to take any questions that you have.

Craig R. Kennison

Congratulations on the progress on your pension as well. My question was just the availability of credit. I'm wondering if there's been any change in credit availability in the wake of the recent bank collapses.

Ben M. Palmer

Craig, this is Ben. We -- certainly, the credit line providers to the dealers have -- I would describe it as they've not been proactive in increasing the lines, but we've been successful in coordinating with them the service line providers to increase them as appropriate. We have not heard that there's any particular references or delays in increase in credit lines because of the issues in the market. But that's not to say that there may be some of that going on in the background, but we're not hearing that directly.

Craig R. Kennison

Anything on the consumer side in terms of either significantly higher rates in the wake of that collapse or just not approving at the same rate on applications?

Ben M. Palmer

We have not -- with our model mix, it continues to be kind of higher-end boats, and most of those purchasers are cash-only buyers are not assessed to rates. So we've not seen any significant impact on our results for any of the dealers' attitudes or reactions to any particular types of boats that they're looking to receive from us. So nothing we've seen so far.

Craig R. Kennison

Perfect. And then I'm curious just about inflation. I'm not sure what visibility you have on the actual retail selling price of the boats that you sell, but I know during the pandemic, dealers had an opportunity to get full MSRP perhaps or even better. But now it's a more competitive environment. I'm just curious, from a consumer perspective, what are boat prices look like in some of your models? Are you seeing inflation, I guess, fade a little bit from a consumer perspective?

Ben M. Palmer

I would say, this has been that the higher rates we are incurring slightly higher dealer incentives because of the floor plan program that we have in place, where we share or we'll pay for a period of time some of the interest. So that is an impact between us and have an impact of this yet is impacting our margins. That's something that we're helping the dealers with, with respect to rebuilding their inventories. But -- not really. Do you have any other?

Michael L. Schmit

Yes. I'll throw up. This is Mike. Yes, obviously, the rate of inflation was increasing quite rapidly during the pandemic and then shortly thereafter. And some of that was driven by the material cost of making the boats and the supply chain issues. Those have cleared up. Some of those are -- the rate of inflation there for our manufacturing has slowed. And so that's just passed along to the customer. So it's not -- we don't anticipate the boats increasing at the same rate they had.

And then, as Ben mentioned, at the same time, we're seeing incentives for the dealers and things are getting, I guess, a little bit easier for customers to buy the boats than maybe they were and part of that is just supply and demand. And some of that is just passing along costs. So as our costs normalize, I think the cost and rate of increase of -- so for the end customer will normalize also.

Ben M. Palmer

Yes, we're seeing on kind of the material side. We've seen some reduction in some of the costs, some of the manufacturing components are coming down as much or certainly nearly as fast. So ultimately, as Mike said, that hopefully, there won't be a need for large increases going forward. But I guess, we're also going to my earlier comment was that we have not seen any pressure to put any additional incentives in the system.

And as you also referred to, we don't have direct visibility into what dealers are charging the end consumer in all cases. So we expect that there will be some cooperation. There will be some or normalized discounting by dealers as we move forward. I would expect that to happen. That will normalize, I think, in the same way build inventories will normalize.

Frederick Charles Wightman

I wanted to follow up the comment in the release and the prepared remarks was that the winter boat shows were generally favorable which doesn't sound great, honestly. So can you just give a little bit more detail on the retail environment, how it compares to sort of what you would have expected entering the start of the calendar year or anything else maybe more recent than the winter boat shows.

James C. Landers

Yes. Fred, this is Jim. Yes, that comment was intentional. There were -- it was mixed. I mean we had some boat shows where we sold more boats at the show, more Chaparrals and Robalos than in the previous year. So this was very strong, plus a lot of follow-up, as you know. There are a lot of sales that are sort of initiated at boat shows but not consummated. There were a few others that were not as good, and there's no geographic or demographic trend to identify there. In some cases, it might have been weather and things like that. We also have noted that the spring is coming kind of late both where you live and where we live and some other places as well, and so that is delaying the impulse buyer coming in. But yes, the boat show season was generally favorable, will repeat that, that language. And there was no geographic or demographic kind of trend to note there.

Ben M. Palmer

Geographic, I think that's right. I think some of the larger shows were a little bit better than some of the smaller shows. Some of the smaller shows were a little more lackluster, if you will. Not bad but just not as strong as some of the large.

Michael L. Schmit

Yes. We attended a few of them, like Jim and I went to Miami and when the stock that was need, like analogous rightly people were at that show and we saw it through our numbers, too, we also really well there. Same story here in Atlanta, the boat show here is pretty successful. Of course, there's one kind of Chaparral focused here. But we heard some of the smaller boat shows maybe weren't as strong as they weren't maybe pre-pandemic. So -- but I'd say the bigger ones, at least the ones that we attended in this room seems great. So we may exploit in that.

Frederick Charles Wightman

Really helpful. And I guess just sort of outside of shows, right, sort of the normal day-to-day sort of the color you're hearing from dealers? Is that in line with sort of what they were thinking? Maybe a little bit softer, given some of the weather issues. How would you sort of characterize the non-boat show retail demand?

Ben M. Palmer

I think from the dealer's perspective, I'm just looking locally at their current orders in hand and their expectations for the spring. We have little to no pushback on the boats that we plan to shift to the dealer, right. We're talking to the dealers about what's going to be available in the coming weeks. We've had little to no, whatever you want to call it, cancellations or deferrals on those. They're still willing to accept as many boats as we can reasonably ship to them. So I think that bodes well overall across our dealership that the current demand seems to be good enough and they have enough confidence at this point in time. As I said, continue to take the boats.

Our dealer inventory has -- it's up, but it's probably only half to 2/3 as large as it was kind of pre-pandemic. So there's still a lot of room there. We're hopeful that there will be a lot of sell-through and those inventory levels typically come down after you move to the selling season. So obviously, we'll see that, and there'll still be plenty of room for them to take normal amounts of inventory past the normal retail selling season and into the end of the year.

So some still -- we still are very positive on the rest of the year. But as we mentioned in our comments, we're certainly watching very closely all of the things that we're talking about here in terms of dealer behavior, the economic weakness and all those sorts of things. But right now, we see it remaining quite strong.

Frederick Charles Wightman

Great. And then just the last one. You guys mentioned some improvement in supply chain and improved component availability, like where are the specific items that you're seeing some relief? Is it on outboard engines, windshields, sort of wire harness? Like where are you seeing the biggest improvement?

Michael L. Schmit

I mean I'd say all of the above, but it's kind of 2 steps forward, 1 step back. We had a significant improvement and then will have issues getting outboard, for instance, but then it's much, much better than it was the last few quarters, which is why we're able to complete and ship more boats than we manufactured. But it's still -- we're still not 100% through the woods, but it's just sort of all over the place. So it's not just one thing. It's like it came a lack of -- more or less some thing pops up. Yes.

James C. Landers

Also, Fred, it's Jim. Transportation is better.

Michael L. Schmit

Yes, that's a great point.

Ben M. Palmer

Yes. Without exception, transportation is better. That's helpful.

James C. Landers

Okay. Thank you, Audra, and we appreciate everybody who called in and the questions. We hope everybody has a good day. We will talk to you soon.

