Q1 2023 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings Call

Guy Allen Baber

Thanks, Jamie, and thank you as well to everyone for joining us on the call this morning. Yesterday, after the close, we issued a press release, a slide presentation and investor packet that address our first quarter 2023 results. Those documents can be found on our website at marathonoil.com.

Joining me on today's call are Lee Tillman, our Chairman, President and CEO; Dane Whitehead, Executive VP and CFO; Pat Wagner, Executive VP of Corporate Development and Strategy; and Mike Henderson, our Executive VP of Operations.

As a reminder, today's call will contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. I'll refer everyone to the cautionary language included in the press release and presentation materials as well as the risk factors described in our SEC filings.

We'll also reference certain non-GAAP terms in today's discussion, which have been reconciled and defying in earnings materials.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Lee and the rest of the team who will provide prepared remarks. After the completion of those remarks, we'll move to a question-and-answer session. Lee?

Lee M. Tillman

Thank you, Guy, and good morning to everyone listening to our call today. First, I want to say thank you to our employees and contractors for another quarter of comprehensive execution against our framework for success. I'm especially grateful for your commitment to safety, differentiated execution and environmental excellence, well done on another great quarter while staying true to our core values.

We have a number of notable topics to cover today that continue to build on our pure leading and market-leading financial and operational performance. I'll start by reviewing some key takeaways consistent with the summary on Slide 5 of our earnings presentation.

First, we reported another very strong quarter, both financially and operationally, that is fully consistent with the guidance we provided back in February, and further builds on our track record of delivery. We continue to execute against our differentiated cash flow-driven return of capital framework. Again, exceeding our commitment to return at least 40% of our cash flow from operations to shareholders and industry-leading commitment. Our adjusted earnings per share handily beat consensus and we generated strong free cash flow during the first quarter despite not receiving any EG cash dividends.

The entirety of the variance in our cash flow and free cash flow versus consensus can be explained by the fact that we reported $80 million of EG equity income, but did not receive any EG cash dividends. This difference is strictly related to timing. And importantly, we expect to receive over $200 million of EG cash distributions during second quarter, more than making up for the first quarter delta versus consensus.

And in fact, we expect AG Cash distributions to exceed EG equity income for full year 2023. We continue to strengthen our already investment-grade balance sheet, proving we can both deliver industry-leading shareholder returns and reduce our gross debt. It's not an either or proposition.

And operationally, first quarter oil production came in at 186,000 barrels of oil per day, consistent with our guidance. We expect an improving oil production trend into the second and third quarters given our first half weighted capital program and the associated timing of our wells to sales.

Second key takeaway. Our full year capital spending and production guidance remains unchanged. We remain on track to deliver our 2023 business plan, a plan that benchmarks at the very top of our high-quality E&P peer group on the metrics that matter most.

Those metrics include total shareholder distributions relative to our market capitalization, free cash flow yield and free cash flow efficiency, reinvestment rate and capital efficiency, free cash flow breakeven on both the pre- and post-dividend basis, and growth in our production per share. This is strong evidence of not only the quality of our assets, but the strength of our operational execution and the merits of our disciplined, shareholder-friendly capital allocation and return of capital framework that focuses on per share growth.

And my third and final takeaway this morning. While we're focused on executing a 2023 plan that leads our sector, we're equally focused on continuous portfolio enhancement to further improve our competitive positioning and longer-term sustainability. We've now successfully integrated the highly accretive Ensign acquisition ahead of schedule.

And we're realizing excellent results from our initial wells to sales. We are delivering tremendous results in the Permian Basin since our return to activity last year. Today, the Permian is effectively competing for capital on a heads-up basis with the best of the Eagle Ford and Bakken in our portfolio, a very high bar to clear.

And finally, in Equatorial Guinea, we've made great strategic progress in further strengthening the longer-term outlook of our unique fully integrated global gas business.

With that, I'll turn it over to Dave, who will provide more detail on our 2023 outlook and how it stacks up to peers.

Dane E. Whitehead

Thank you, Lee, and good morning, everybody. Full year 2022 data shows that we performed at the very top of a high-quality E&P peer group last year as well as the broader market, consistent with the charts on Slide 7 of our deck, an analysis of 2023 guidance indicates that our business plan again benchmarks at the very top of our sector on all the metrics that we believe matter most.

I'll start with a recap of our 2023 return of capital outlook summarized on Slide 8 of our slide deck. As I've stated many times on our earnings calls, returning significant capital to shareholders through the cycle remains foundational to our value proposition. We're focused on building a long-term track record of consistent shareholder returns that can be measured in years, not just quarters. and 1Q was another step on that journey. We again exceeded our commitment to return a minimum of 40% of our CFO, returning 42% to shareholders, including $334 million of share repurchases and our $63 million base dividend.

Looking at the full year, we expect to continue adhering to our return on capital framework while also paying down debt, including some of the Ensign-related financing. We believe we can do both, maintain our return of capital leadership and further enhance our already investment-grade balance sheet.

And we're off to a great start to beating our 40% of CFO target in 1Q, while paying down $70 million of high coupon USX debt and remarketing $200 million of tax-exempt bonds at a very favorable rate. We'll take down the remaining $130 million of USX debt in July and maturity.

We continue to believe our cash flow driven return on capital framework is uniquely advantaged versus peers, truly providing investors with the first call on cash flow and insulating shareholder returns from the effects of capital inflation, offsetting inflation is on ops, not the shareholder.

Even at our minimum 40% of CFO commitment, our return to capital framework is sector leading. It provides clear visibility to a double-digit distribution yield across a broad range of commodity prices as shown on the top right graphic on Slide 8, and it benchmarks the very top of our peer group with the total shareholder yield about double the peer average.

In terms of our preferred vehicle for shareholder returns, there's no change to our approach. We'll pay a competitive sustainable base dividend with the lion's shareholder returns coming through share repurchases. We currently have $2 billion of buyback authorization outstanding, which gives us plenty of room to keep executing.

With our free cash flow yield in the high teens, buybacks remain significantly value accretive, a very efficient means to drive per share growth and highly synergistic withdrawing our base dividend, which we raised 8 out of the last 10 quarters without compromising sustainability.

Though peers have now migrated to our model. We were an early proponent of shareholder repurchases and our dollar cost averaging approach since October 2021 has delivered a peer-leading 22% reduction in our shares outstanding. The strength and durability of our shareholder return profile underpinned by strong free cash flow generation and capital efficiency.

While first quarter free cash flow was solid at $330 million. We expect both our underlying free cash flow and cash flow from operations to strengthen as we progress through the year. There are a number of factors driving this trend.

As Lee mentioned, we didn't receive any EG cash dividends during 1Q. We expect to start receiving those distributions in the second quarter beginning with a larger than normal dividend of more than $200 million.

Additionally, our CapEx is front-end loaded with 2Q capital spend expected to be comparable to the first quarter consistent with our outlook for about 60% of our full year capital to be concentrated in the first half of the year. And the timing of this spend will drive oil production growth from 1Q levels improving our cash flow generation capacity as we move through the year. Therefore, operationally and financially, we remain fully on track with the assumptions that underpin our initial full year free cash flow outlook provided earlier this year.

In our 2023 outlook, clearly benchmarks at the top of our peer space, as illustrated on Page 9 of the deck. We continue to trade at one of the most attractive free cash flow yields in the entire S&P 500 and as the top left graphic shows. While this leading free cash flow yields, in part due to attractive valuation is also a function of our peer-leading free cash flow efficiency. The top right graph shows our free cash flow margin well above the peer average. For every barrel we produce, we're delivering 30% more free cash flow than the average high-quality E&P.

Similarly, our reinvestment rate, a direct measure of capital invested versus cash flow generated, a true cash flow efficiency metric as it considers both capital and operating expenditures is the lowest in the peer space a full 10 percentage points below average.

Further, our capital intensity as measured by CapEx per barrel of production is more than 20% better than the peer average. This strong performance is a testament to not only the quality of our asset base, but the strength of our operational execution and the discipline inherent in our capital allocation framework. Our focus remains on maximizing the free cash flow and corporate returns on every dollar we spend.

Turning to Slide 10. We benchmark ourselves on one of the most important metrics for our sector. Our free cash flow breakeven for the WTI oil price necessary to achieve free cash flow neutrality. A metric so important that we've hardwired it into our short-term incentive scorecard.

Through disciplined capital allocation, ongoing cost structure optimization and a relentless focus on our capital and operating efficiency, our objective is to maintain the lowest sustainable free cash flow breakeven level. This is crucial to maintaining business model resilience and ensuring we're positioned to deliver compelling free cash flow across a broad range of commodity prices.

When commodity prices are healthy, we expect to materially outperform the S&P 500 in free cash flow generation. When commodity prices are challenged, we expect to remain competitive with the S&P 500, and we can only do this by maintaining a low free cash flow breakeven.

And slide 10 shows we have the lowest 2023 pre-dividend of free cash flow breakeven among high-quality peers at around $40 per barrel WTI.

Additionally, we expect to realize significant improvement our free cash flow breakeven from 2023 to 2024, largely driven by the expected financial uplift in EG.

So while our 2023 competitive positioning is strong, it's even better in 2024. Finally, our free cash flow breakeven is also the lowest on a post-dividend basis. While we've raised our base dividend in 8 of the last 10 quarters, we stay focused on base dividend sustainability and the synergies that exist between share buybacks and sustainable dividend growth, whereas certain peers now have base dividends that add $100 or even $15 per barrel, to their breakeven.

Our base dividend adds a more modest $3 to $4 a barrel, underscoring a sustainability and our headroom for longer-term growth as long as we continue to reduce our share count.

Turning to Slide 11. We've been a leading proponent of a capital allocation framework that strongly prioritizes corporate returns and free cash flow generation over production growth. The reality is that we're leading the peer group in growth on a per share basis.

2021 to 2023, we expect to grow our production per share by more than 40%. In 2023 alone, we expect to grow production per share by approximately 30% year-over-year. Absolute production growth is not the objective, but we do see value in significantly growing our underlying per share metrics.

Two primary factors are driving our exceptional per share growth profile. First, a consistent and disciplined approach to shareholder returns with a strong emphasis on buybacks. Through our buyback program, we've reduced our share count by 22% in the last 6 quarters. Our peers have moved toward our model, but we're definitely enjoying a first-mover advantage.

And second, the highly accretive Ensign acquisition which increased our maintenance oil production by approximately 12%, with no increase in share count.

So with that summary of our 2023 business plan competitiveness, I'll turn it over to Mike to provide a brief update on Ensign and our recent outstanding performance in the Permian.

Michael A. Henderson

Thanks, Dane. As we've stated, the Ensign acquisition checks every box our M&A framework: immediate financial accretion, return of capital accretion, accretion to inventory life and quality and industrial logic with enhanced scale, all while maintaining our financial strength and investment-grade balance sheet. We've stated before, our early focus with Ensign has been on integration and execution.

Today, I'm happy to report that our integration of the asset is now complete. With a faster than anticipated time line, underscoring the execution confidence that comes with an acquisition and an established basin where we have a track record of success.

And on the execution side, as highlighted on Slide 12 of the deck, early well performance continues to demonstrate that the acquired inventory offers some of the strongest returns in capital efficiency in the entire Eagle Ford. Of our first 3 parts, 14 miles in total, are delivering top decile oil productivity in the basin.

We plan to bring online another 20 or so Ensign wells during the second quarter. These wells are expected to deliver accretive capital efficiency and financial returns with comparable oil productivity to our legacy Eagle Ford program.

With that, let me turn to our Permian operations for the team has been delivering tremendous results since we returned to a higher level of activity last year.

As a reminder, we effectively shut down our Permian program in 2020 during the COVID-related commodity price collapse.

In hindsight, pausing activity was one of the best things we could have done, not dissimilar from the pause in activity we took in the Bakken during 2016, also during a period of low commodity price before we transform the performance of that asset.

More specifically, in the Permian, our team spent the last couple of years better understanding our acreage position from a top-down, bottoms-up perspective and repositioning that asset for success.

We closely analyze peer results across the basin by taking a hard look at our well spacing and our completion designs, and we work diligently on trades to core up areas we like to enable the extended laterals we are drilling today. The culmination of this hard work is shown on Slide 13.

Since returning to activity at scale during the second half of last year, we brought 23 Northern Delaware wells to sales, 18 of which are extended laterals with an average lateral length of about 9,000 feet. These 18 extended laterals are significantly outperforming the Delaware Basin top quartile on a cumulative oil basis by about 30%, truly exceptional results that compete with the absolute best operators in the basin. This well set also includes the strongest well in the entire Delaware Basin during 2022, the Thunderbird 14 in Red Hills, which produced over 380,000 barrels of oil during its first 180 days.

Geographically, these 18 extended laterals are evenly split between our Red Hills and molecule areas. And from this point forward, as we benefit and core up our acreage footprint and high-grading our development program will almost exclusively be drilling extended laterals.

With these results, the asset is now effectively competing for capital against the best in the Eagle Ford and Bakken in our portfolio, which is no easy task and enhancing the long-term outlook for our company.

I'll now hand it back to Lee, who will provide an update on our EG operations and then conclude our prepared remarks.

Lee M. Tillman

Thank you, Mike. As highlighted on Slide 14, we recently completed a significant planned EG turnaround, and the asset is now back to normal operations. While the downtime will reduce our second quarter EG production by about 12,000 oil equivalent barrels per day, it's intended to contribute to stronger uptime for both the winter of 2023 as well as next year and beyond when we'll benefit for more attractive pricing for our Alba equity gas. The turnaround impact is fully contemplated in our full year production volume.

We're reducing our full year EG equity income guidance by about $50 million, strictly due to lower assumed natural gas prices. However, we expect our EG cash flows to prove more resilient. EG cash distribution should actually exceed equity income this year, starting in second quarter, illustrating the strong cash flow nature of the assets plus a bit of catch-up in dividends from prior quarters.

Looking ahead to 2024, we continue to expect to realize significant earnings and cash flow improvement on the back of an increase in our global LNG price exposure. While we're still working through contractual specifics, the bottom line is the beginning January 1, 2024, Alba Source LNG will no longer be sold at a Henry Hub linkage.

It will be sold into the global LNG market, which is expected to drive a significant financial uplift for our company given the material arbitrage between Henry Hub and global LNG pricing. Yet, it's not just about capturing commercial uplift in EG.

We're equally focused on the longer-term outlook and fully leveraging the value of our unique infrastructure and one of the most gas prone areas of West Africa to enhance our multiyear free cash flow capacity. That's exactly what our recently signed HOA summarized on Slide 15 is attended to accomplish. A few elements of the recently announced HOA are worth highlighting.

For clarity, Phase 1 of the EG regional gas Mega Hub is already completed and delivering value via the processing of third-party gas on a toll plus profit share basis from the Alen Field.

Phase 2 of the Gas Mega Hub involves the expected 2024 cash flow uplift I just discussed processing our equity Alba gas molecules under new contractual terms as of January 1, 2024, with linkage to the global LNG market. The HOA aligns all the critical parties on the necessary commercial principles to that end.

Under Phase 2, we're also analyzing the potential for infill drilling on our Alba block given our alignment across the value chain for our equity Alba molecules. Recall that we have a 64% working interest in the upstream Alba unit and a 56% working interest in the downstream EG LNG facility and are the operator of both.

More specifically, we're assessing up to a 2-well program targeting high confidence, low execution rest, shorter-cycle opportunities that could mitigate Alba base decline and maximize flow of Alba equity molecules through the LNG plant under more attractive global LNG-linked terms. These opportunities are expected to compete with the risk-based returns generated from our U.S. resource plays.

Phase 3 highlights the next step in the development of the regional gas mega Hub. The intent to process third-party is same gas at our facilities once capacity at the LNG plant begins to open up. The gas cap blowdown can access the same upsized pipeline that was funded and constructed by the Alen partners.

This is fully consistent with our long-stated objective to extract maximum value from our world-class EG infrastructure by keeping the LNG facility as full as possible or as long as possible. Phase III will effectively extend the life of the EG LNG facility into the next decade, enhancing our long-term free cash flow capacity.

Beyond Phase III, we'll continue to assess additional opportunities with the same objective in mind. There is a lot of discovered undeveloped gas in the area, and the path to monetization runs through our infrastructure. A recent cross-border agreement between EG and Cameroon opened store to additional Fast Track opportunities in addition to other regional discoveries.

Turning now to Slide 16. I'll close our call on the same slide we've used to conclude our remarks in recent quarters. For years now, I've reiterated that for our company and for our sector to attract increased investor sponsorship.

We must deliver financial performance competitive with other investment alternatives in the market, as measured by corporate returns, free cash flow generation and return of capital or S&P, less E&P. We've delivered exactly that type of performance over the last 2 years and not just competitive, but at the very top. Our one-line investment thesis top-tier sustainable free cash flow yield at an attractive valuation with an advantaged return of capital profile centered on per share growth.

And as our detailed 2023 competitive benchmarking slides show today, we're well positioned to again lead both our peer group and the S&P 500 on the metrics that matter most. This peer-leading financial and operational delivery is not a 1-year phenomenon. It's a continuation of a multiyear trend it's sustainable, underpinned by our high-quality and oil-weighted U.S. unconventional portfolio recently strengthened by the Ensign acquisition that is complemented by our unique fully integrated global gas business in EG.

To close, I want to reiterate how proud I am of the way we positioned our company. We are results driven, but it is also about how we deliver those results, staying true to our core values and responsibly delivering the oil and gas the world needs. And the world needs more energy, not less. The energy transition is really an energy expansion and oil and gas is uniquely positioned to drive global economic progress, defend U.S. energy security, lift billions out of energy property and protect the standard of living we have all come to enjoy.

With that, we can open the line for Q&A.

Question and Answer Session

Our first question today comes from Arun Jayaram from JPMorgan.

Arun Jayaram

Lee, I wanted to get maybe a few more insights on the dividend expectations for 2Q out of EG. And I wanted to run some math by you. In the first half of the year, including 1Q actuals, you would expect to generate about $115 million of equity income, and based on that $200 million dividend, that would suggest maybe an $85 million tailwind to cash flow relative to your equity income guide. So I wanted to run that math by [DSU] if that made sense to you?

Lee M. Tillman

Lee M. Tillman

Arun Jayaram

Arun Jayaram

Lee M. Tillman

Lee M. Tillman

And been networks completed. We now have another piece of fantastic infrastructure and a pipeline that connects us with the Alen field.

So that phase is doing exactly what it was designed to do. As we look out ahead, Phase 2 is really dominated by really the shift in the commercial structure, which is less about really production volume and more about gaining more exposure to the global LNG market and the associated cash flow uplift that we'll see from that case.

Even though we've seen a weakened gas environment, the reality is that the arbitrage between Henry Hub and global LNG pricing remains intact. And so that's going to be a value uplift.

And an additional element that we've kind of brought in and global LNG pricing remains intact. And so that's going to be a value uplift. And an additional element that we've kind of brought into play as part of Phase 2 has been the fact that we are evaluating the potential for some Alba infill drilling opportunities, which have the potential to mitigate some of that base decline, but also allow us to move equity -- high-value equity molecules through the EG LNG facility.

Just for clarity, we're still in the early days in that evaluation, but these are going to be. This is relatively shallow water. This is jackup drilling dry trees. So when you think about it from a capital standpoint, there's not -- these are not going to be material movers in our capital budget.

That will also be kind of phased out in time. And the test for those is just making sure that those do compete head-to-head with the opportunities, of course, that we have here in the U.S. So that's a little bit of an addition that we weaved into the story this quarter.

And then finally, when you get to Phase III, this is again looking at third-party molecules coming from that broad kind of a (inaudible) and same area, this is a gas cap associated with the Aseng field that, of course, is operated by Chevron, just like the Alen is, and it's our view that we will be the monetization path for that. And that was part of the HOA that was signed with EG and other relevant parties.

The positive there is all of that work, Phase 1, 2 and 3 really extend us out through into the next decade. So it gives us this runway to now advance additional opportunities. So what could be beyond Phase II. Well, we talked about and I mentioned in my opening remarks, the bilateral agreement between EG and Cameroon, that opens up the aperture to cross-border opportunities.

And quite frankly, as I said in my remarks, this is one of the most gas prone areas in West Africa. And there's a numerous discovered, undeveloped opportunities that EG LNG could provide a very efficient and profitable monetization route.

And our next question comes from Scott Hanold from RBC.

Scott Michael Hanold

Scott Michael Hanold

Michael A. Henderson

Michael A. Henderson

And you're absolutely right. Based on the performance that the team has delivered there, not only from a well productivity perspective, but from an execution perspective as well, I mean, some of the drilling completion results that the team has delivered since they've got back to work in the middle of last year, absolutely competing for capital. And I would remind you that while maybe the completion activity, well as the sales is from (inaudible) and permian, we do have a pretty heavy drilling program this year, which will then set us up well for 2024. So we've kind of preempted this a little bit in terms of the performance with the additional drilling. We've been looking for those wells, we're not probably going to see those wells coming to sales until the early part of next year. But you're absolutely right, based on the performance that we've seen since getting back to work there, that asset is definitely going to be competing for capital as we go forward.

Lee M. Tillman

Lee M. Tillman

And so that's another tranche of inventory that has now moved in to that asset team. And that's unique in the sense that I'll just remind everyone that our Permian and Oklahoma teams, they are integrated teams. And so it makes absolute natural sense for that Woodford-Meramec play to migrate into a team that already has such broad experience in how to develop those 2 zones.

To your other question around acreage addition. What I would say to that is that our M&A framework remains unchanged. And if anything, the addition of Ensign probably rates that are even further. We still look at everything within our core basins. But I would just tell you that today, we don't see anything in the market that really satisfies what is a very demanding M&A criteria.

Scott Michael Hanold

Scott Michael Hanold

Michael A. Henderson

Michael A. Henderson

Scott Michael Hanold

Scott Michael Hanold

Patrick J. Wagner

Patrick J. Wagner

Lee M. Tillman

Lee M. Tillman

Scott Michael Hanold

Scott Michael Hanold

Lee M. Tillman

Lee M. Tillman

Our next question comes from Doug Liggett from Bank of America.

Unidentified Analyst

This is (inaudible) on for Doug. I've got a couple of follow-ups on EG. First one, can you discuss what your decline rate is and what the infill drilling opportunity could do to stem that decline?

And secondly, you guys highlighted that there will be a turnaround or a term loan has been completed, and that's going to improve the uptime. What does that mean for volumes at 24? And that simply means less downtime can you qualify what that downtime is that would avoid it? And I'll leave it there.

Lee M. Tillman

Lee M. Tillman

And really, that's protecting uptime performance that's already world-class at EG LNG. This is recognized as one of the best operating most reliable facilities globally in the LNG market. And we're really investing to continue to protect that exceptional uptime performance that, that team delivers really each and every year.

And so this really is that investment and it becomes even more important as we transition into this commercial phase where we're going to be leveraging much more heavily global LNG prices through the Henry Hub.

So it's very fortuitous. It's beginning that turnaround done during low gas prices and while we're still linked to Henry Hub contracting.

Michael A. Henderson

Michael A. Henderson

Our next question comes from Neal Dingmann from Truist.

Neal David Dingmann

Neal David Dingmann

Michael A. Henderson

Michael A. Henderson

Neal David Dingmann

Neal David Dingmann

Michael A. Henderson

Michael A. Henderson

We did assume a little bit of moderation in steel pricing, which we're actually starting to see. What I'd say we're seeing at the moment is maybe a general flattening or plateauing of service costs. And what we are definitely seeing is the access side has definitely improved. And that could potentially lead to maybe some improved pricing later in the year.

As I look at the specific or the larger areas of spend, start with (inaudible) rigs, I think we've all seen the softer guidance and activity that the publics have come out within the second quarter again, could lead to some modest softening in the rig rates later in the year. Pressure pumping, market access certainly improved, but I still think it's a little bit early to make the call and where rates potentially go in the second half of the year.

As I mentioned, steel pricing is definitely trending lower there. And that's pretty consistent with just the general softness that we're seeing in all the commodities. One point I would make is with the improving market access situation and the contracting flexibility that we've got in the second half of the year, we've actually already been able to hybrid in a few areas of the business. So for example, we get more experienced crews, we're getting better equipment. That was something that couldn't happen 5, 6 months ago.

So I'm pro paint a somewhat positive trend there. I would just caution, it does feel a little bit too early to be counting deflation in the second half of the year. I think, particularly just when you think about the volatility of the back profit that we face at the moment.

Lee M. Tillman

Lee M. Tillman

Our next question comes from Matt Portillo from TPH.

Matthew Merrel Portillo

Matthew Merrel Portillo

Patrick J. Wagner

Patrick J. Wagner

The other key takeaway is that there's been no communication between the Woodford and the Meramec, which gives us a lot of confidence about co development moving forward.

We do now have 13 wells online across our 55,000-acre blocking position, 9 of the Woodford and 4 of the Meramec. And as I said, we're very confident now in productivity, and we've moved it into the Permian asset team and fully integrated it there.

In terms of future development, this was a downspacing test. I think our early learnings is that we're going to probably pursue a 4x4 co-development, which will maximize capital efficiency. But there's such a large volume of oil in place in the Woodford. We're going to continue to look at maybe a little bit tighter spacing in the Woodford. And just as we drill the next pad, we will look at that again.

Lee M. Tillman

Lee M. Tillman

Matthew Merrel Portillo

Matthew Merrel Portillo

Lee M. Tillman

Lee M. Tillman

Having said that, our full year guidance remains intact and on both the oil and OEB basis. And so that profile will, in fact, generate those midpoints that we provided. And we also are very mindful, of course, of making sure that we maintain momentum as we start thinking ahead to 2024 as well.

Our next question comes from Scott Gruber from Citigroup.

Scott Andrew Gruber

I actually want to come back to the theme of future opportunities maybe look out a little bit further. But as we contemplate the growth potential for gas demand along the Gulf Coast, we may need more than just the Haynesville and associated out of the Permian and Eagle Ford you guys have a good sense for the economics in the dry gas window of the Eagle Ford. It's deeper. So the wells are going to cost more, but wondering whether you have a sense of the breakeven.

Lee M. Tillman

Lee M. Tillman

And that's a good example, I think, Oklahoma. We put in place a JV structure in Oklahoma that allows us to protect our acreage, keep our crews operating and, in general, be prepared if we do find that we see a more favorable environment for gas production and these combo plays that do rely a bit more heavily on both gas as well as NGLs.

But the JV program is a good example of how we're really keeping everything warm and ready to go. So I don't think that gas question is necessarily limited to the Eagle Ford. I think it could apply to Oklahoma as well. And we just need to be ready with opportunities when that makes sense. It's all going to be done based on return and capital. i mean, I won't say we're completely agnostic on commodity. But at the end of the day, it's going to be driven by economics.

Scott Andrew Gruber

Scott Andrew Gruber

Lee M. Tillman

Lee M. Tillman

But there are dry gas opportunities within Ensign as well that we could certainly look to exploit in the future. I do think, though, if you just step back Scott, when you think about our portfolio today, we're generally kind of a 50% oil, 50% gas and NGL company. And we like that balance, and we like that commodity price exposure we want to be very mindful of just again, at an enterprise level, keeping that balanced exposure to the kind of the full commodity price. And that even includes our EG assets, which, of course, have a different kind of commodity price exposure and that they're exposed to both Brent on the condensate side. And then right now, clearly linked into global LNG. And in the future, that linkage is even getting stronger.

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from [Long Shadri] from Goldman Sachs.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Lee M. Tillman

Lee M. Tillman

And so U.S. LNG as well as global LNG, we believe will still be in strong demand. And I think that arbitrage will still be in play, certainly between Henry Hub and global LNG linked contracts. So even if we see volatility in the absolute gas pricing, we think that arbitrage will still remain intact. And certainly, when you look at Europe today and you look at the dynamic there, we still believe that's going to be a strong market for LNG in the future.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Lee M. Tillman

Lee M. Tillman

And so rather than spending our operated capital there we're basically leveraging the funding of others for that very reason. So we believe the program is already optimized around the commodity pricing that we're seeing today. And we feel very good that it's going to generate extremely strong returns.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, with that, we'll be concluding today's question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to Lee Tillman for any closing remarks.

Lee M. Tillman

Well, thank you for your interest in Marathon alone. I'd like to close by again thanking all our dedicated employees and contractors for their commitment to safely and responsibly deliver the energy the world needs now more than ever. Cannot be prouder of what they achieve each and every day. Thank you, and that concludes our call.

