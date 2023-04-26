Q1 2023 Hope Bancorp Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Angie Yang; Senior VP and Director of IR & Corporate Communications; Hope Bancorp, Inc.

David Malone

Julianna Balicka; Executive VP & CFO; Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Kevin Sung Kim; Chairman, President & CEO; Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Peter J. Koh; Senior EVP & COO; Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Unidentified Company Representative

Christopher Edward McGratty; Head of United States Bank Research & MD; Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Gary Peter Tenner; MD & Senior Research Analyst; D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

Matthew Timothy Clark; MD & Senior Research Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Timothy Norton Coffey; MD & Associate Director of Depository Research; Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division

Good afternoon and good morning, and welcome to the Hope Bancorp First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Angie Yang

Thank you, Gary. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the Hope Bancorp 2023 First Quarter Investor Conference Call. As usual, we will be using a slide presentation to accompany our discussion this morning, which is available on the Presentations page of our Investor Relations website.

Beginning on Slide 2, let me begin with a brief statement regarding forward-looking remarks. The call today may contain forward-looking projections regarding the future financial performance of the company and future events. These statements may differ materially from actual results due to certain risks and uncertainties. In addition, some of the information referenced on this call today are non-GAAP financial measures. For more detailed description of the risk factors and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the company's filings with the SEC as well as the safe harbor statements in our press release issued yesterday.

Hope Bancorp assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking projections that may be made on today's call. Now we have allotted 1 hour for this call. Presenting from the management side today will be Kevin Kim, Hope Bancorp's Chairman, President and CEO; and David Malone, who stepped in as our interim Chief Financial Officer earlier this year. Peter Koh, our Chief Operating Officer, is here with us as usual and will be available for the Q&A session. And we also have here with us our new Chief Financial Officer, Julianna Balicka.

With that, let me turn the call over to Kevin Kim. Kevin?

Kevin Sung Kim

Thank you, Angie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Before I begin my presentation, I would just like to say a few words about how pleased we are to have Julianna on Board as our new CFO. We have known Julianna since her days as a research analyst, covering our predecessor banks. And while we have certainly undergone a transformation as Bank of Hope today, she is fitting right in and is up and running already.

Now let's begin on Slide 3 with a brief overview of our quarter. For the first quarter of 2023, our total deposits of $15.8 billion increased 1% quarter-over-quarter and 9% year-over-year. Bank of Hope ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet with high levels of capital and available liquidity.

The company's total risk-based capital ratio increased to 12.25% at March 31, 2023, up 28 basis points quarter-over-quarter. In response to the banking industry disruption in mid-March, we substantially increased our cash and cash equivalents to $2.2 billion at March 31 of '23, up from $507 million in December 31, 2022.

This increase in on-balance sheet liquidity reflects Bank of Hope's conservative approach to risk management and was substantially funded through the use of the bank term funding program at a cost of 4.49%. The use of the bank term funding program is a positive contributor to net interest income. For the first quarter of 2023, our net income was $39.1 million and our diluted earnings per share were $0.33. Our return on average tangible equity was 9.9%.

Now moving on to Slide 4 for a review of our capital position. We continue to maintain robust capital ratios. All of our regulatory capital ratios are meaningfully above requirements for well-capitalized financial institutions. At March 31 of '23, our common equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.75%, up 20 basis points from year-end. At quarter end, our company total risk-based capital ratio was 12.25% and our bank level total risk-based capital ratio was 12.06%.

A lot of attention has been paid this quarter to pro forma capital. For us, after adjusting for allowance to credit losses and including hypothetical adjustments for investment security marks, all of our capital ratios remain very strong. I would also like to announce that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.14 per share.

Moving on to Slide 5. We closed the quarter with a significantly higher than usual level of cash and cash equivalents on our balance sheet and we believe this was prudent in light of the heightened financial sector volatility. At March 31, our cash and cash equivalents were $2.2 billion up from $0.5 billion as of December 31, 2022. At the end of the first quarter, our available borrowing capacity, together with cash and cash equivalents, and unpledged investment securities was $8 billion, equivalent to 50% of our total deposits and well exceeding our uninsured deposit balances.

During the first quarter, we repurchased $11 million of our convertible senior notes. We expect to pay off the remaining balance of $207 million in May with our excess cash. Our liquidity and capital positions will continue to remain strong following the payoff.

Continuing to Slide 6. Bank of Hope has a granular deposit base with an average commercial account size of approximately $300,000 and an average consumer account size of approximately $50,000. Over 1/3 of our balances are consumer deposits. Many of our depositors have had long time relationships with Bank of Hope or its predecessor banks. At March 31, the bank's uninsured deposit ratio improved to 38%, down from 41% at December 31, 2022.

Now moving on to Slide 7. In the first quarter, we funded $569 million in new loans, which is lower than the preceding quarters and reflect changing customer demand in a higher interest rate environment. In the first quarter, we had $350 million of commercial and industrial loan production, which represented 61% of our total loan production. The average rate on our new loan production was 7.53% in the first quarter, up 82 basis points quarter-over-quarter and up 399 basis points year-over-year.

Moving on to Slide 8. As of March 31, our loan portfolio was $15.1 billion, a decrease of 2% quarter-over-quarter. New loan production in the first quarter was offset by early loan payoffs maturing commercial real estate loans as well as a decline in the utilization of warehouse lines of credit. Year-over-year, total loans increased 7%. Our portfolio is well balanced among the major loan types of commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate and consumer loans, which are predominantly residential mortgage loans. Our commercial and industrial loan portfolio is well diversified by industry.

Moving on to Slide 9 and 10 for an overview of our commercial real estate portfolio. Our commercial real estate loans are granular, well diversified by property type, and have low loan-to-values across all segments. The weighted average loan-to-value ratio of our commercial real estate portfolio is 53.3%. The vast majority of our commercial real estate loans are full recourse with personal guarantees. Office commercial real estate is a small segment of $465 million, representing 3% of total loans and with no central business district exposure.

Our average commercial real estate loan size is $1.9 million and as you can see in the chart on Slide 10, we have only 8 loans over $30 million in size. You can also see that the low loan-to-value ratios that consistent across size segments. Only 1% of our commercial real estate loans have a loan-to-value ratio of over 75%. With that, I will ask David to provide additional details on our financial performance for the first quarter. David?

David Malone

Thank you, Kevin, and good morning, everyone.

Beginning with Slide 11, I will start with our net interest income, which totaled $134 million for the first quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 11% from the preceding fourth quarter.

Net interest margin was 3.02% in the first quarter, down 34 basis points quarter-over-quarter. This was primarily attributable to an increase in our average cost of interest-bearing deposits, which reflected customer preferences for more yield and a higher interest rate environment, partially offset by expanding earning asset yields.

Moving on to Slide 12. Our average loans of $15.2 billion decreased 1% linked quarter, and the average yield on our loan portfolio increased to 5.75%, up 39 basis points quarter-over-quarter. On Slide 13, you can see that our average deposits of $15.8 billion grew 2% quarter-over-quarter. The average cost of deposits increased to 2.41%, reflecting the rapid pace of Fed fund rate hikes, consumer preferences and the banking industry disruption in mid-March.

On Slide 14, you can see that our noninterest income was $11 million for the first quarter, a decrease of 9% from the preceding fourth quarter. Quarter-over-quarter deposit service fees and net gains on SBA loan sales increased, offset by decreases in other income and fees.

Moving on to noninterest expense on Slide 15. Our noninterest expense was $90 million in the first quarter, an increase of 7% from the preceding fourth quarter. This was largely driven by compensation expense, which is typically higher in the first quarter due to payroll taxes and other items.

In March 2023, we executed a staffing rationalization which is estimated to result in $12 million of annualized cost savings. Related to this, we incurred $1.7 million of severance charges. Excluding this item, salaries and employee benefits expense would have increased 5% quarter-over-quarter and our total noninterest expense would also have been up by 5%. For the first quarter of 2023, our efficiency ratio was 62%.

Now moving on to Slide 16. I will review our asset quality, which continues to be healthy. We built our allowance for credit losses to $164 million at March 31, representing a coverage ratio of 1.09%. Overall, our loss experience remains minimal. We had only $108,000 in net charge-offs during the first quarter, which annualized to a net charge-off ratio of less than 1 basis point. Total nonperforming assets at March 31 were 39 basis points of total assets compared with 36 basis points at December 31 2022. Nonaccrual loans were $79 million at March 31, 2023, compared with $50 million at December 31. The linked quarter change was primarily due to one $18.5 million fully secured commercial loan. Based on our current workout plans, we anticipate resolving this loan by midyear with minimal risk of loss. Looking at the entire portfolio, we are not seeing any broader systemic issues of concern and our asset quality metrics remain healthy. With that, let me turn the call back to Kevin for a discussion of our outlook.

Kevin Sung Kim

Thank you, David. Moving on to Slide 17. I will wrap up with a few comments about our outlook. We currently expect full year loan growth in the low single-digit range. This reflects lower customer demand for commercial real estate loans in a higher interest rate environment. Given our cost of funds at the end of the first quarter, we expect that our net interest income will decline in the second quarter.

Thereafter, we expect that to stabilize and begin to modestly increase in the second half of the year, supported by loan growth. In terms of noninterest income, we expect to see modest quarterly growth for the rest of the year. Importantly, we are focused on improving the profitability and efficiency of our organization. We expect to see quarterly improvements in our efficiency ratio, driven in part by the cost savings from the first quarter staffing rationalization. Taken together, we expect to see pretax pre-provision revenue growth in the second half of the year.

Finally, as David discussed, our asset quality remains healthy. Given that backdrop, we expect to continue to modestly build our allowance for credit losses for the remainder of the year. Over the past several years, we have significantly strengthened our franchise with our strong balance sheet, capital and liquidity, our financial institution serves as a source of strength and stability for our customers throughout all economic and interest rate cycles.

With that, we would be happy to take your questions and add any additional color as requested. Operator, please open up the call.

Our first question comes from Matthew Clark with Piper Sandler.

Matthew Timothy Clark

First one from me just around the margin, trying to gauge where it might shake out in the upcoming quarters. Can you just give us the spot rate on deposits, either interest-bearing the total and then the average margin in the month of March?

Kevin Sung Kim

Yes. The spot rates at the end of the quarter, for the interest-bearing deposits, it was 69 basis points. Total deposits -- I'm sorry, interest-bearing deposits at 3.81% and total deposits of 2.73% and you also asked for the NIM projection for the remainder of the quarter.

Matthew Timothy Clark

Just in the month of March, yes?

Kevin Sung Kim

For the month of March?

Unidentified Company Representative

2.87%.

Kevin Sung Kim

The NIM for the third quarter -- or third month of the quarter, yes.

Matthew Timothy Clark

Okay. Great. And then what's the plan for the borrowings you put on to fund cash? I mean, $2.1 billion of Fed borrowings. Is the plan to just hold on to that for a while? Or should we expect you to...

Kevin Sung Kim

Yes, for the near term -- yes. Yes. For the near term, we expect to hold an elevated amount of cash compared with historical levels because usage of term bank term funding program is not a drag on our profitability. So we think it is prudent to hold and use as cash for the time being.

Matthew Timothy Clark

Okay. And then just shifting to credit. You mentioned the commercial loan that was added to nonaccrual. What type of commercial loan was that? And what's the -- I guess, what's the situation there? And then separately, the uptick in criticize, what drove the increase in criticize this quarter?

Peter J. Koh

Sure, Matthew. This is Peter. So the nonaccrual loan that you mentioned there that was a C&I credit. It is actually, I would say, sort of a gas industry related to credit. Right now, it's kind of a unique circumstance with the management there. So we are in a workout situation. And as we stated, we do feel like there is very minimal loss there on that one. And on the criticized side of things, we do have a little bit of an uptick. We're still at about 2% or so of criticized loans, which we feel is a very -- still like very low and at manageable level.

And as you look at the relationships that are contributing to the increase in credit size loans, we are looking at somewhat unique circumstances for each of the individual credits. We believe that they are well secured with minimal loss and potential. And in general, I just -- we look through the last many quarters, we have actually reduced our level of criticized assets, I think quarterly basis for the last -- over a year in a sense. So slight uptick here. But again, we feel asset quality is still very healthy.

The next question is from Gary Tenner with D.A. Davidson.

Gary Peter Tenner

A couple of questions on the deposit side. In terms of the nearly $2 billion of growth in time deposits in the quarter, how much, if any of that, was broker deposits? And what was the timing of the adds of those broker deposits, if it is so?

David Malone

Yes. We added approximately $2 billion of broker deposits during the quarter.

Gary Peter Tenner

And was that weighted in terms of when it occurred?

David Malone

Towards the end of the quarter.

Gary Peter Tenner

And then regarding your sort of guidance on NII stabilization in the back half of the year, what is that -- what assumptions do you have embedded there in terms of deposit migration? Does it assume that things stabilize from here? Are you modeling to a certain percentage of time deposit versus noninterest-bearing within that guidance?

Julianna Balicka

Gary, this is Julianna. When we're looking at our forward projections and our modeling and our outlook in terms of where we are with the financials. As you well know, what happened in March caused a lot of banks to have a shift in their deposit mix. Quarter-to-date we are seeing positive trends from our core relationship customers and funds coming back. So in our outlook, we do expect a replacement of some of the broker deposits that we've brought on with relationship-based, branch-based deposits. And when we are looking at our projections kind of going forward, we have a couple of things within the concept of the margin assumptions.

The big increase in the cost of deposits happened in March, i.e., with the spot rate. So at this point in time, the deposit mix between the DDA interest-bearing is stabilizing. So our projections still incorporate that and have some conservative assumptions around continued kind of DDA behaviors, but are also informed by trends to quarter-to-date from our customers and also informed by some of our branch-based strategies that we will have our retail strategies for strengthening the deposit base.

The next question is from Chris McGratty with KBW.

Christopher Edward McGratty

Great. I wanted to ask about the net interest income guide, the decline in Q2. Can you -- I get the back half there, a little bit of growth stability. How should we think about the rate of change Q2 from Q1? Obviously, there's a decent step down this quarter because of the events we talked about. But how much more pressure on dollars of NII before you start to see the inflection?

Julianna Balicka

Well, if you look at the exit cost of funds that was quoted on this call a minute ago by Mr. Malone, that will give you an idea of how to model and where the kind of interest-bearing deposit costs will go in the quarter, and that should give you a framework to work with for your NII outlook.

Christopher Edward McGratty

And then in terms of the assumptions on rates in your guide, do you guys assume rate cuts, I guess, are you using the forward curve to get to the NII?

Julianna Balicka

We are using the forward rate curve, but in terms of getting any lift or benefit from rate cuts as you know, deposit pricing at this point in time, we are not assuming a lift just from rate counts. I think the first couple of constant Fed funds are not going to give banks the pricing power to reduce deposit cost appreciably. So we are not baking that in order to -- we're not giving ourselves a benefit at this point in time.

Christopher Edward McGratty

Okay. And then last one, Kevin, on the convert. I think in prior quarters, you said maybe cash on hand and potentially replacing it. Is it now because of all the cash on the balance sheet, the $200 million just simply goes away in May but out of replacement?

Kevin Sung Kim

Yes. I think we will be okay without raising funds to replace the 2% convertible notes. We have enough liquidity to cover that. And in terms of our capital ratios, senior debt is not capital, it is just borrowing. So our capital ratios at the holding company level will not be affected.

Showing no further questions, this concludes our question-and-answer session. Excuse me, we do have a question from Tim Coffey with Janney.

Timothy Norton Coffey

Kevin, I just had a question about what kind of sense you have for this air pocket that you're seeing among your borrowers, especially commercial real estate borrowers, how long you think that might last?

Peter J. Koh

Can you elaborate on what you mean by air pocket?

Timothy Norton Coffey

Well, the originations as for the last 2 quarters, you've made comments about the higher interest rate environment not being conducive for additional demand for credit from your customers. I'm wondering if you see a light at the end of the tunnel in terms of that regard?

Kevin Sung Kim

Well, Tim, we expect our loan growth to be in the low single-digit range in 2023. So we really do not see much of a drastic change in terms of the loan demand or our projected loan production in the CRE area. Although that 2% growth will be across the board coming from every business unit of our organization, we do not see much of a change, at least in 2023.

Timothy Norton Coffey

Okay. So you're not seeing much of an inflection point then near term? This is going to be steady across the balance of the year then. Is that right?

Kevin Sung Kim

Yes, I think that's generally correct.

Timothy Norton Coffey

Okay. All right. Great. Those are my questions.

Kevin Sung Kim

Thank you, Tim. Operator, do we have any other questions?

Kevin Sung Kim

Okay. Once again, thank you for joining us today, and we look forward to speaking with you again in 3 months. So long, everyone.

