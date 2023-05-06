Q1 2023 Goldman Sachs BDC Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Alex Chi; Co-President & Co-CEO; Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc.

Austin Neri

David Pessah; CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting & Financial Officer; Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc.

David Nathan Miller; Co-President & Co-CEO; Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc.

Arren Saul Cyganovich; VP & Senior Analyst; Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Mark Douglas Hughes; MD; Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Presentation

Austin Neri

Good morning. This is Austin Neri, a member of the Investor Relations team for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc., and I would like to welcome everyone to the Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)

Before we begin in today's call, let me remind our listeners that today's remarks may include forward-looking statements. These statements represent the company's belief regarding future events that, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the company's control.

The company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially from that, what is indicated in those forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the company's SEC filings. This audio cast is copyrighted material of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. and may not be duplicated, reproduced or rebroadcast without our consent.

Yesterday, after the market closed, the company issued an earnings press release and posted a supplemental earnings presentation, both of which can be found on the home page of our website at www.goldmansachsbdc.com, under the Investor Relations section and which includes reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

These documents should be reviewed in conjunction with the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed yesterday with the SEC. This conference call is being recorded today, Friday, May 5, 2023, for replay purposes.

I'll now turn the call over to Alex Chi, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs BDC.

Story continues

Alex Chi

Thank you, Austin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I'm here today with my Co-Chief Executive Officer, David Miller; Gabriela Skirnick, our Chief Operating Officer; and David Tessa, our Chief Financial Officer.

I'll begin the call by providing a brief overview of our first quarter results before discussing the current market environment in more detail. I'll then turn the call over to David Miller to describe our portfolio activity before we hand it off to David Pessah to take us through our financial results. And finally, we'll open the lines to Q&A.

So with that, let's get to our first quarter results. Our net investment income per share for the quarter was $0.46. Excluding the impact of asset acquisition accounting in connection with the merger with MMLC, adjusted net investment income for the quarter was $0.45 per share, equating to an annualized net investment income yield on book value of 12.5%. The increase in returns is largely a reflection of the increase in base rate during the quarter.

As we announced after the market closed yesterday, our Board declared a $0.45 per share dividend payable to the shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023. This marks the company's 33rd consecutive quarter of $0.45 per share dividend, totaling $14.85 per share since our IPO, excluding the special dividends we paid in 2021 post the merger with MMLC.

Net asset value per share decreased to $14.44 per share at March 31, a decrease of approximately 1.2% from the end of the fourth quarter. This decrease was primarily attributable to unrealized losses in more junior non-first lien positions. On a fair value basis, first lien loans are 92.6% of assets as of March 31, which leaves us well positioned to withstand potential headwinds in the current market environment.

As we stated in the last quarter, we have an emphasis within our pipeline on sourcing first lien senior secured investments. We also continue to remain dedicated to directly originated private credit opportunities and have not participated in a secondary market for broadly syndicated loans.

During the quarter, we completed a follow-on public offering of common stock at increasive offering price above NAV per share, net cash proceeds of $97.6 million. David will expand on this in more detail below.

Despite the continued media deal environment as a result of macroeconomic uncertainty, coupled with the recent headwinds from the regional banking crisis during the quarter, we believe that the coming quarters may likely witness increased deal volumes through more strategic corporate actions such as take-private transactions or divestitures as well as secondary LBOs. This view is further informed by increasing pipeline activity as well as the close dialogue we have with our Goldman Sachs investment banking colleagues.

With that, let me turn over to my co-CEO, David Miller.

David Nathan Miller

Thanks, Alex. During the quarter, we originated $2.1 million in new investment commitments. Half of the amount in new investments to 1 new portfolio company and half as part of a follow-on investment to 1 existing portfolio company, primarily to finance M&A activity. Our new investment commitments were 100% in first lien senior secured loans.

Sales and repayment activity totaled $12.6 million, primarily driven by the full repayment of investments by 1 portfolio company. We are pleased to note that this full repayment was by Tronair, which was previously a watch list name for us and a position that was a 3 on our risk matrix. Of note, Tronair was marked at 94% as of quarter ended December 31 and was repaid at par.

Turning to portfolio composition. As of March 31, 2023, total investments in our portfolio were $3.5 billion at fair value comprised of 97.4% in senior secured loans, including 89.3% in first lien, 3.3% in first lien last-out unitranche and 4.8% in second lien debt as well as a negligible amount in unsecured debt and 2.4% in a combination of preferred and common stock and warrants.

We also had $325.2 million of unfunded commitments as of March 31, bringing total investments at fair value and commitments to $3.8 billion. As of quarter end, the company held investments in 133 portfolio companies operating across 37 different industries.

The weighted average yield of our investment portfolio at cost at the end of Q1 was 11.6% as compared to 11.0% from the prior quarter. The weighted average yield of our total debt and income-producing investments at amortized cost increased to 12.2% at the end of Q1 from 11.7% at the end of Q4.

Turning to credit quality. The weighted average net debt to EBITDA of the companies in our investment portfolio had a slight decrease to 6.0x at quarter end from 6.1x at the end of the fourth quarter. Given the level of existing base freights, we would anticipate that future originations and transactions should reflect lower leverage metrics.

This is importantly, and in response to your questions, some of you have had with regard to macro headwinds over the past few quarters, our portfolio companies had both top line and EBITDA growth on a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis.

As Alex discussed earlier, deal activity was muted throughout the quarter. Nonetheless, we would expect sponsored dry powder, coupled with management and active shareholder activity, to seize current opportunities in the marketplace to drive future pipeline activity. We remain selective from a credit and risk-adjusted return perspective and maintain a long-term strategic view on capital deployment that is insulated by our orientation to first lien credit risk.

The weighted average interest coverage of the companies in our investment portfolio at quarter end was 1.6x, which was flat relative to our prior quarter. It's important to note that we calculate our coverage ratios based on current quarter metrics rather than a trailing or LTM basis. Were we to use an LTM calculation and our coverage ratio of the companies in our investment portfolio would be 2.3x.

And finally, turning to asset quality. As of March 31, 2023, investments on nonaccrual status amounted to 0.6% and 1.6% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized costs, respectively, versus 0.3% and 2.1% at fair value and amortized costs, respectively, as of the quarter ended December 31, 2022. We had 1 junior non-first line position placed on nonaccrual and 1 portfolio company removed from nonaccrual status as we exited the position.

I will now turn the call over to David Pessah to walk through our financial results.

David Pessah

Thank you, David. We ended the first quarter of 2023 with total portfolio investments at fair value of $3.5 billion, outstanding debt of $1.9 billion and net assets of $1.6 billion. Our ending net debt-to-equity ratio decreased to 1.2x from 1.32x last quarter.

As Alex mentioned, on March 6, we opportunistically completed a follow-on public offering of common stock at an accretive offering price above NAV per share. The offer resulted in net cash proceeds of $97.6 million, which we used to reduce our leverage. The lower leverage levels allow us to deploy capital into attractive risk-adjusted opportunities in the current market.

At quarter end, 44.3% of the company's total principal amount of debt outstanding was an unsecured debt and $612 million of capacity was available under our secured revolving credit facility.

Before continuing to the income statement, as a reminder, in addition to GAAP financial measures, we will also reference certain non-GAAP or adjusted measures. This is intended to make the company's financial results easier to compare it to results prior to our October 2020 merger with MMLC. These non-GAAP measures remove the purchase discount amortization impact from our financial results.

For Q1, GAAP and adjusted after-tax net investment income were $48 million and $47.1 million, respectively, as compared to $67.6 million and $66.6 million, respectively, in the prior quarter. The increase in quarter-over-quarter top line investment income was primarily due to the increase in benchmark rates. The decrease in net investment income was due to the increase in our incentive fee.

As a reminder, our incentive fee calculation is based on a 12-quarter look back inclusive of a total return limiter, where any unrealized losses resulting from markdowns offset pre-incentive fee net investment income. For the current quarter, results from Q1 2020 were removed from the calculation, which included results from the initial impact of COVID-19 and meaningfully limited the amount of incentive fees that could be earned during the trailing 12-quarter period. Further, we voluntarily waived a portion of our fees during that same period including the quarter ended March 31, 2023, exemplifying our commitment and orientation to being shareholder friendly.

On a per share basis, GAAP net investment income was $0.46 and adjusted net investment income was $0.45 as compared to $0.66 and $0.65, respectively, last quarter. Our spillover taxable income is approximately $85 million or $0.78 on a per share basis, which we believe provides continued stability on our consistent dividend since inception. Distributions during the quarter totaled $0.45. Net asset value per share on March 31, 2023, was $14.44 as compared to $14.61 last quarter.

With that, I'll turn it back to Alex for closing remarks.

Alex Chi

Thanks, David. In conclusion, thank you all for joining us on our call. While the deal environment was muted again this quarter, we are encouraged by some green shoots developing as our pipeline begins to improve. Moreover, our improved leverage profile allows us to capitalize on new opportunities as transaction volumes evolve.

We appreciate your time and attention today. With that let's open the line for Q&A.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) And we will take our first question from Mark Hughes with Truist.

Mark Douglas Hughes

I wonder if you could -- could you refresh me on kind of your maturity schedule on your debt, your credit facility, any motivation to make any changes there on your balance sheet?

David Pessah

Yes. Mark, this is Dave Pessah. Looking at our debt stack, we have a senior secured revolving credit facility early date of 2027. On the unsecured side, we have 2 notes on 2025 notes and a 2026 notes. They come due in February of '25 and January of '26. Right now, I think our liquidity profile is right in the mix of where we ant to be between secures and unsecured. Where the market is, we'll continue to assess our liquidity levels and needs. At this time, I don't think we're going to really do anything. But again, opportunistically, we'll assess where the market is. And in the event we want to reenter the unsecured market. At a given point, we will.

Mark Douglas Hughes

Makes sense. And then any sense of spread now? Obviously, deal activity was low in Q1. I think you described the pipeline building. How would you characterize those spreads? I think you mentioned leverage you would look to be lower, but just a little more on what we might anticipate when things start to happen here?

Alex Chi

Mark, it's Alex. Look, as you described, the environment continues to be very attractive and also leverage levels have come down on average, while enterprise value multiples on deals and continue to hold up at a very attractive elevated levels. And the leverage levels have come down as we all know, just given the fact that base rates have gone up. And so these companies can in terms of the debt load that they have to service, certainly those amounts have come down.

Look, in terms of spreads, it's still very attractive. There's still well into 600s. I would say that, and to your point, just given the you the pipeline to the extent that there are some very attractive low levered low LTV deals out there, you can see some pressure on spreads. But for the most part, spreads continue to hold up quite well.

I would not be surprised over time. Again, I know we're all in a very, very attractive moment at some point, spreads would start to go back to more normalized levels. But for the moment, we're still seeing quite healthy spreads.

David Nathan Miller

Yes, it's David. I might just add from that perspective. Look, for really attractive assets out there. You are seeing slight spread compression plus OID. Going from a very attractive 97 down to -- even the 98% to 97% range. So we do anticipate when M&A picks up and you talk to our investment bankers, they've got a decent pipeline of M&A opportunities as we go into the year that hopefully spreads, stay where they are in OID and we can take advantage of very attractive markets for private credit.

Mark Douglas Hughes

And then one final one. Within your portfolio, any end market that have -- you've maybe seen a little more deceleration in growth or interest coverage that may not be so obvious. Where are you seeing perhaps some signs of a little different performance, if anywhere? Just sort of curious if anything, nonobvious is showing up within the portfolio?

David Nathan Miller

I wouldn't say there's any broad themes there. Look, it's going to be very company-specific and end market specific. But when we take a look at our very diversified portfolio, we don't notice any noticeable trends from a slowdown activity. Our portfolios continued to perform well with both top line and EBITDA growing year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. So we feel good about that.

Alex Chi

And one other potential trend we're seeing is the fact that although revenues and EBITDA are still growing quarter-over-quarter year-over-year. I think EBITDA is not growing as quickly as top line as companies continue to face some margin pressure. And so we're seeing just a slight bit of margin compression across the portfolio, but other than that, no notable trends.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) We will go next to Arren Cyganovich with Citi.

Arren Saul Cyganovich

Your interest income increased slightly quarter-over-quarter, but I would have expected a little bit more given the move in the base rates. Was there anything kind of onetime in nature there, reversal of nonaccrual interest or something in the prior quarter that was somewhat elevated?

David Pessah

Nothing from this quarter in terms of reversal of nonaccrual that was sizable. Last quarter did have some nonrecurring income from prepayment activity from a couple of names. That's really the change quarter-over-quarter. That was about $3 million last quarter in repayment activity. Repayment activity this current quarter was pretty muted.

If you look at our recurring levels, that did increase quarter-over-quarter by about $4.5 million. So it's really the change in the nonrecurring side that's making it look flat period-over-period.

Arren Saul Cyganovich

Got it. All right. And then in terms of the green shoots you're seeing in your investment pipeline, how are these arising? Are these just more normal, natural kind of M&A? Or are they follow-ons? Or are you seeing any kind of pullback from traditional banking that where clients might be looking for alternatives relative to how they normally would finance?

Alex Chi

That's a good question. I think that a couple of things. First, with respect to our activity, as you know, it's driven in large part by sponsor M&A. Although overall levels are still cited certainly versus prior year, say that the green shoots you're seeing are the fact that we're seeing more deal flow in the spots community.

As you know, the amount of dry powder that launches have and continue to sit at record levels. I think now that there's been more stability in the market, I think that's going to unleash more M&A activity as there's more confidence that's out there. And so -- but for those factors, and we're starting to see some more activity, I think as we skew more towards the larger side, I think you're going to see some more private activity. You're going to see some more divestitures that are coming out of public companies that also are looking for liquidity, more value creation.

So for all those reasons, I think we're going to see some additional deal flow. In addition, the existing portfolio of companies continue to see very attractive add-on opportunities. So we're starting to see more deal flow from that perspective.

So for all those reasons, I think we're starting to see some green shoots. And as you know, just given our platform, given that we're part of the broader institution, given our dialogue that we have with our investment bankers, they continue to tell us that seeing even more activity or backlog continues to increase. And so I think that sets up well for a better deal flow environment in the second half.

David Nathan Miller

Yes. As far as the regional banks and some of the issues going on there, we've seen a few opportunities from that. I think we're early days. We are optimistic about the opportunity set in around credit taking credit standards at some of the regional banks, which should bode well for some opportunities in the middle market.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) And it appears we have no further questions at this time. I will now turn the conference back over to today's speakers for any additional or closing remarks.

Alex Chi

Thank you very much for attending our call, and have a great weekend.

Operator

And this concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation, and you may now disconnect.