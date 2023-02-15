Q1 2023 Embecta Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Devdatt Kurdikar; President, CEO & Director; Embecta Corp.

Jacob P. Elguicze; Senior VP & CFO; Embecta Corp.

Pravesh Khandelwal

Cecilia E. Furlong; Equity Analyst; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Marie Yoko Thibault; MD and Medical Technology and Digital Health Analyst; BTIG, LLC, Research Division

Travis Lee Steed; MD; BofA Securities, Research Division

Please note that this conference call is being recorded and that the recording will be available on the company's website for replay following the completion of this call.

Pravesh Khandelwal

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Embecta's Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. The press release and slides to accompany today's call and webcast replay details are available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.embecta.com. With me today are Dev Kurdikar, Embecta's Chief Executive Officer; and Jake Elguicze, our Chief Financial Officer.

Devdatt Kurdikar

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. A life with diabetes doesn't have to come with limitations. And at Embecta, our mission is to develop and provide solutions that make life better for people living with diabetes. At every stage of the diabetes care journey, we are there by a person side because we believe that no one should have to live with diabetes alone. We are driven by a sense of urgency to advance what's next in diabetes, and for nearly 100 years, we've been accelerating the journey to better diabetes care. Whether you're newly diagnosed or transitioning to a new line of therapy, we are working to make a person's everyday experience as comfortable and convenient as possible, while also advancing a new generation of solutions.

Jacob P. Elguicze

Thank you, Dev, and good morning, everyone. Before I discuss the financial results for the 3-month period ending December 31, I would like to remind the investment community that Embecta was spun off from BD on April 1, 2022, and that the financial results during the pre-spin period were based on carve-out accounting principles and do not reflect what Embecta's financial results would have been had Embecta operated as a stand-alone public company. Therefore, the financial results for the 3-month period ending December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, are not meaningfully comparable.

(Operator Instructions) And our first question comes from Cecilia Furlong with Morgan Stanley.

Cecilia E. Furlong

I wanted to start on the gross margin performance in the quarter just well ahead of our expectations. But if you could walk through just the bridge 4Q to 1Q, you talked about some of the China plant manufacturing closure, that impact -- if you could speak to that geographic sales mix, other drivers that really supported the sequential step up? And then how we should be thinking about gross margin beyond fiscal '23 kind of towards your 62% or so longer-range plan?

Jacob P. Elguicze

Yes. So thanks, Cecilia. Thanks for the question. Let me begin by saying that as we provided our initial financial guidance for fiscal 2023, we always anticipated that our adjusted gross or adjusted operating and our adjusted EBITDA margin profile would be strongest during the first quarter of the year. The 400-basis-point sequential improvement in adjusted gross margin from the fourth quarter -- from our fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 to the first quarter, it's primarily due to 2 things: First, during fiscal year 2022, we saw really an unprecedented increase in the cost of raw materials, labor and overhead. And as we move into fiscal year 2023, we need to revalue the inventory that existed on our balance sheet to our new standard cost for 2023, which include the impact of those higher raw material labor and overhead costs. This is something that occurs once a year, at the beginning of every new fiscal year, and it essentially resulted in Embecta needing to increase the value of the inventory that was on our balance sheet, with the offset being a credit to the income statement.

Cecilia E. Furlong

It is. And just also how you're thinking about the long-term outlook kind of tied in with your LRP that you previously provided?

Jacob P. Elguicze

Yes. So maybe I'll start again by saying I think that we had very strong margins throughout the P&L during the first quarter, again, exceeding our initial expectations. Part of that Q1 overperformance is something that we anticipate remaining for all of 2023, hence, the rise of about 150 basis points compared to our initial expectations. However, part of that margin performance in Q1 is something that we do attribute to timing. And because of that, we expect that timing benefit to reverse itself during the remainder of 2023. So let me just try and address that throughout the different line items of the P&L. So from a gross margin standpoint, I would tell you that we would expect our adjusted gross margins to first trend into the mid-60s during the second quarter of this fiscal year really for 2 reasons.

Devdatt Kurdikar

And, Cecilia, this is Dev. With respect to your question about the long-term outlook, I mean, obviously, we'll give formal 2024 guidance at the right time when '23 is done. But certainly, we are pleased with the strong start to the year and certainly what the outlook for '23 looks like. So no real change from what we've discussed before, but will provide more updated guidance certainly at the end of the year. But at this point, we are pleased with where we stand today.

Cecilia E. Furlong

Great. And if I can follow up to just your OUS constant currency performance in the quarter. If you could speak to what you saw out of China versus other markets, the impact from pricing, positive impact from pricing that you saw and then also just the competitor shortage, if you could walk through the benefit you saw in the quarter and also included in your updated outlook?

Devdatt Kurdikar

Yes, sure, Cecilia. So several parts to this question here, right? So overall, international performance was strong, right? I mean it was, we saw a favorable price and volume in several markets. In China, in particular, our performance by our team in China has been quite resilient because you remember, through the calendar year of 2022 -- fourth quarter calendar year 2022, there was a rise in spikes. So we certainly had a rise in infections as well, but our team has managed through it. What we see in China certainly is that the situation is certainly improving as we went from 0 COVID to now open. And like I said, our team has fought through those infections that occurred. Our outlook on China obviously, remains uncertain. It all depends upon the path that COVID takes and the resulting government policies that are put into place.

Our next question comes from Marie Thibault with BTIG.

Marie Yoko Thibault

Congrats on a great quarter here. I wanted to start here with a question here on the constant currency revenue growth guidance. If I look at what you did this quarter -- this fiscal first quarter, constant currency revenue growth was actually about 0.7%. And when I look at what you're guiding for this year, it looks like the top end of your new range is 0.5%, just a little below what you already accomplished in Q1. So curious how you arrived at that guidance? I know you've given us some details on the various markets, but just curious why not go a little bit higher?

Jacob P. Elguicze

Yes. Thanks for the question, Marie. So I'm really pleased to say that we got off to a really strong start in the first quarter. Quite frankly, we exceeded our internal estimates, I would say, by approximately $14 million on an as-reported basis. Now, about $2 million of that was due to the positive impact from FX as compared to what we had originally expected it to be. But on a constant currency basis, we exceeded, I would say, our internal estimates by almost $12 million. Now, about $6 million of that additional constant currency revenue beat was driven by the strength within our international business that Dev just mentioned. This was very broad-based, covered several countries, and it's something that we expect will remain for the entirety of fiscal year 2023, hence, we increased both the low and high ends of our constant currency revenue range by about 50 basis points.

Marie Yoko Thibault

Okay. That makes a lot of sense. I wonder if I could get a little bit more detail on some of the transition service agreements. I know you still have the ERP transition ahead. But I'm curious if you can tell us which of these agreements have been exited? Is this process ahead of schedule, is it on schedule? Maybe you can give us a sense of that as well.

Devdatt Kurdikar

Yes. Broadly speaking, Marie, it's on schedule. Many of our transition services agreements that have yet to be exited are obviously tied to the implementation of the ERP, and that's obviously a longer scheduled project, just given the number of countries we are operating and the complexities of installing -- or implementing a new ERP. The ones that we've exited so far, I would put them in the sort of the more minor category as compared to certainly the ones that are associated with ERP or our distribution network and so on and so forth.

Marie Yoko Thibault

Okay. Fair enough.

Jacob P. Elguicze

Yes. I mean, I would say, again, to your point, I think we've continued to make progress there. And just maybe from a cost standpoint, we currently estimate that we would incur around $60 million worth of TSA expense for the full year. And for that to certainly be more heavily weighted in the first half of the year as compared to the second half of the year.

Marie Yoko Thibault

Okay. I guess last question here. I did want to -- it sounded to me like you were confirming that your pre-spin fiscal '24 outlook hasn't changed. I believe that was low 60s gross margin, about 30% adjusted EBITDA margin. But I did want to just confirm that there is no change to that outlook.

Devdatt Kurdikar

Yes, Marie, with respect to '24, nothing that we've seen so far would say we should change our outlook on 2024. But obviously, we'll give more formal guidance when '23 is done. And just given the number of activities we still have to complete as we exit the TSAs and the implementations we've talked about, I am going to refrain from talking about 2025. We are focused on getting and executing all these separation-related activities and getting FY '23 done before we start talking about FY '25.

(Operator Instructions) And our next question comes from Travis Steed with Bank of America.

Travis Lee Steed

I did want to follow up a little bit. I think we talked a lot about margins and EBITDA margins and stuff already, but the guidance does imply a pretty big step down sequentially from Q1. And I'm not sure you did some explanations for that, but anything else to call out on the EBITDA margin, operating margin side, what's built in from a macro standpoint, currency inflation?

Jacob P. Elguicze

Yes, Travis. So I'll try and take that and Dev feel free to jump in. So I think largely, our thoughts on margin, obviously, we got off to a really good start. Quite frankly, we expected the first quarter of the year margins to be strongest. That said, we did do a little bit better in terms of our adjusted gross margins, largely because of the additional revenue and the mix of that revenue. And then from an adjusted operating margin and then flow through to EBITDA margins, even more significant overperformance largely because of the timing benefit as it relates to certain OpEx spending related to separation and standup cost.

Travis Lee Steed

Got it. Helpful color. And then you also mentioned some continued progress with the patch pump program. Curious what kind of progress you're making there? Anything additional to share. One of your -- the patch pump competitors scooping up patents and do you have any thoughts on that if you thought the patent landscape was about to get a bit more competitive?

Devdatt Kurdikar

Yes, Travis. This is Dev. I'll take that. Obviously, we follow all the public announcements in the pump space. And I really don't want to comment on competitor moves on acquisition of patent products. Let me just say that our [patch pump] product program is progressing as we would expect in line with our internal expectations, nothing new to share. I would say that certainly, from our own perspective of what that product can do for us in the market, I mean nothing has changed vis-a-vis our outlook on our product in light of all the announcements that have taken place in the marketplace. Nothing new to share with respect to milestones, as I've said in the past, when we have a meaningful milestone, Travis, we'll share it for now. We're just focused on keeping our heads down and getting the work done.

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, that joined us on the call today. This concludes Embecta's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Pravesh Khandelwal

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, that joined us on the call today. This concludes Embecta's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Have a nice day.

