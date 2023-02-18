Q1 2023 Deere & Co Earnings Call

Participants

Brent Norwood; Director of IR; Deere & Company

Joshua A. Jepsen; Senior VP & CFO; Deere & Company

Rachel Bach

David Michael Raso; Senior MD & Head of Industrial Research Team; Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Dillon Gerard Cumming; Research Associate; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Jamie Lyn Cook; MD, Sector Head of United States Capital Goods Research and Analyst; Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division

Jerry David Revich; VP; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

John Phillip Joyner; Machinery Analyst; BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Kristen E. Owen; Associate; Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Michael J. Feniger; Director; BofA Securities, Research Division

Michael Shlisky; MD & Senior Research Analyst; D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

Mircea Dobre; Senior Research Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Seth Robert Weber; Senior Equity Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Stephen Edward Volkmann; Equity Analyst; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Tami Zakaria; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Timothy W. Thein; Director & U.S. Machinery Analyst; Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Rachel Bach

Thanks, Brent, and good morning. John Deere completed the first quarter with solid execution. Financial results for the quarter included 20% margin for the equipment operations. While still far from normal levels, fewer supply chain disruptions enabled our factories to operate at high levels of production. Strong ag fundamentals remain, our order [book is] still in allocation are full well into the fourth quarter and, in some cases, full through the balance of the year. Likewise, the construction and forestry division continues to benefit from healthy demand with order books fall into the fourth quarter and orders still on an allocation basis.

Rachel Bach

Brent Norwood

That's right. And I would add that global stocks to use remain very tight, keeping grain prices elevated, even if they are down a bit from the highs of last summer. So the story here is one of slightly lower net income, but still quite profitable, which is true in most ag markets globally. As noted earlier, profitability in Europe remains solid. While grain prices have come off peak levels, input costs have also declined, keeping margin at supportive levels there. The relative profitability varies a bit by region with Central Europe, faring a bit better than Western Europe, but overall, still solid across the region. And in Brazil, higher production and favorable FX has kept profitability solid, making the region one of the strongest from a fundamentals perspective. The political transition and rising interest rate environment could result in some softening for smaller ag equipment, but large ag equipment demand is holding steady.

Joshua A. Jepsen

This is Josh. One thing I'd like to add here is that when we meet with dealers, we hear a consistent message from them, too. They're positive on the outlook and customer demand. We even get feedback, they could quote more customers if they weren't on allocation. So we feel good that the demand is out there. Our dealers are also optimistic about the level of tech adoption and demand for precision ag solutions as customers look to reduce expensive inputs, which improve profitability and sustainability. And this is not just a North American theme, but across the globe. I was with our dealers from Latin America earlier in the quarter, and the appetite for increased technology from our customers is very strong, and our dealers are investing heavily to deliver on the value proposition.

Rachel Bach

That's a good perspective on the industry outlook and the dealer feedback. With that in mind, our order books were generally fall into the fourth quarter as we look across the global large ag business. Most orders are retail, so they have a specific customer name associated with them, and we anticipate it will be yet another year where large ag equipment demand outstrip supply. But if we look more closely at our small ag and turf division, the story is more (inaudible) . Can you step through that, Brent?

Brent Norwood

Sure. if we dissect the segment, around 2/3 of our sales are linked to products tied to ag production systems like dairy and livestock, hay and forage and high-value crops. The remainder is tied more to consumer-oriented products. So hay and forage and lifestyle margins remain above recent historical averages. Additionally, dealer inventory to sales ratio for midsized tractors are below normal levels. So this part of small ag and turf has remained steady. A good proof point here is that the order book for our midsized tractors built in Monheim, Germany is filled well into the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Rachel Bach

Let's stay on that topic of inventory building. And going back to your comment, Brent, on turf and utility equipment industry and inventories. Is that increase in channel inventory purely related to the softening in demand or any of that seasonal for turf and utility equipment?

Brent Norwood

A mix of both. We are heading into the prime spring selling season for turf and utility equipment. So we normally have some inventory build at this time of the year that will sell off as we go through the spring. But we're monitoring channel inventory closely, so we can react quickly if there is further softening in demand.

Rachel Bach

What about channel inventory for our other segments?

Brent Norwood

Yes. For large ag, our dealers remain on allocation as we've mentioned. The vast majority of orders are marked for retail and have a customer name associated with them. So we don't expect to see a restocking of dealer inventory this year. You'll see some channel inventory build seasonally a bit as we ramp up production ahead of the use season, but we don't predict much change in dealer inventory year-over-year by our fiscal year-end. We expect any restocking to be more of a 2024 story. And as I noted, it's the same for our North America construction and forestry business. Dealer inventory is at historic [lows]. Based on retail demand and our production levels, we don't anticipate much increase in dealer inventory. Again, we would expect any build there to occur in 2024.

Joshua A. Jepsen

Maybe a couple of things to add here. As mentioned, our dealer inventories remain below historic levels as demand outpaces supply. We've noted a few times that our order books are still on allocation basis. And this continues because while supply challenges have eased, the supply chain is still fragile. It's getting better, but we continue to experience higher-than-normal supply disruptions. We're working with our supply chain and doing our best to try to ensure delivery to our customers. Second, since new equipment inventories remain tight, our dealers are seeing the benefit in used equipment. Deals are turning their used equipment very quickly at a historically fast pace, demonstrating resilient demand for used. As a result, used equipment inventories are at low levels and used equipment prices continue to be strong. This is a positive for customers as it reduces their trade differentials. This is especially true for both large ag and construction and forestry.

Rachel Bach

Thanks, Josh. Let's shift to pricing. Production and precision ag in particular, benefited some high price realization here in the first quarter. This isn't a normal comparison though, Josh, can you break that down for us?

Joshua A. Jepsen

You're right. It's not a normal year-over-year compare. It's really comparing 2 years' worth of price increases. Last year, during the first quarter, we were still shipping a fair number of model year '21 machine. We were behind on deliveries due to the work stoppage at some of our largest U.S. factories. So for example, a lot of tractors we shipped during the first quarter of 2022 were actually model year '21 machines and model year pricing.

Rachel Bach

That's helpful. Thanks, Josh. And also a good segue to talk about the rest of the year compared to the first quarter. It was a strong first quarter. However, in the first quarter, we had fewer production days with the holidays and some plant maintenance, model year switch overs and so on. So as we look to the second quarter, we'll have more production days. C&F, as I mentioned earlier, had some miscellaneous positive items in the first quarter that won't repeat as we progress through the year.

Brent Norwood

Absolutely. For PPA and C&F, we're confident in the rest of the year demand. And it's likely that our seasonality for the remainder of the year will look more like our historical cadence with the second and third quarters expected to be the highest in revenue for PPA, for example. The supply chain needs to continue to improve, enabling higher production rates. Part delinquencies and delays have abated, but have not returned to pre-pandemic levels or anything we had consider indicative of a healthy supply chain. Our guidance contemplates that we can procure the material we need to continue production at current daily rates.

Joshua A. Jepsen

This is Josh. One, I want to point out that when it comes to costs, we're not just waiting for things to get better. We're working with our suppliers to improve on-time deliveries and manage through inflationary pressures. We continue to look for opportunities to source differently when it makes sense, and we're looking at our own processes as well to continue to improve efficiency and cost we can control. So cost is top of mind and a key focus area.

Rachel Bach

One last special topic. We recently published our 2022 sustainability report. It can be found on deere.com/sustainability, and I would encourage people to take a look at it.

Joshua A. Jepsen

Yes. A few things here to highlight. We made progress on our Leap Ambitions, including engaged, highly engaged, sustainably engaged acres. Engaged acres give us a foundational understanding of customer utilization of Deere technology, and we continue to enable our customers to use data to do more with less Unlocking economic value, while also improving environmental outcomes. We formed partnerships to accelerate this value unlock for customers.

Rachel Bach

That's good stuff. And before we open the line for other questions, Josh, any final comments?

Joshua A. Jepsen

Sure. It was a good first quarter. Strong results in start of the year. Fundamentals in demand across -- are solid across most parts of our business. The supply chain is showing early signs of improvement, but remains fragile, so the teams are managing through it. We're proud of the team, of employees, suppliers and dealers as we continue to work together to deliver our products and solutions to our customers. It was also very exciting at CES to reveal new solutions that will unlock value for our customers, not just economic value, but sustainable as well. You can read about it and the progress in the 2022 sustainability report, but to see it at CES and our strategy in action reinforces our belief that we have tremendous purpose and the ability to deliver real value for all those associated with Deere.

Rachel Bach

Thank you. Now let's open the line for questions from our investors.

Brent Norwood

Now we are ready to begin the Q&A portion of the call. The operator will instruct you on the polling procedure. (Operator Instructions)

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question today comes from Seth Weber with Wells Fargo Securities.

Seth Robert Weber

I wanted to just ask a question on the cost side. Just to clarify what your message is on the input costs and freight costs and things like that. Are you suggesting that costs are going to continue to be up year-over-year through 2023? Or is there some point during this year when we start to see a cost benefit to Deere on a year-over-year basis? Like when does that flip, I guess, from whether it's input costs or freight or what have you?

Brent Norwood

With respect to production costs, Seth, there's quite a bit to unpack there. I mean I think first and foremost, our factories were running a lot better in the first quarter, really better in the first quarter than at any other point in -- over the course of 2022. So we were able to hit line rates that we were expecting to hit as well as completing the machines and the sequence that we intended to complete them on. With respect to production costs, they are still going to run higher on a year-over-year basis for the full year, but at a diminishing rate when compared to production cost increases that we saw in 2022.

Joshua A. Jepsen

Seth, it's Josh. Maybe 1 to add there is, last year, as we saw this, we had -- because of the way our price programs work and early order programs, we had set price and then we saw inflation come through. So while we were price production cost positive in '22, it was just slightly positive. '23, we would expect that to be much more positive as we catch up a bit on the pricing side and start to see some of the increases come in. So that will be more positive in '23 than it was in '22.

Operator

Our next question comes from Dillon Cumming with Morgan Stanley.

Dillon Gerard Cumming

If I can just ask a longer-term one. I think some of the concern out there in the market is just that we haven't seen an ag cycle this long, right, over the last decade. But if you look at Deere's own revenue growth profile, right, in the '90s and early 2000, there have been prior instances of your company seeing 7, 8 years of consecutive revenue growth. So I guess if you had to describe the current backdrop, right, demand outstripping supply, et cetera, would you say that we're operating in a market environment maybe similar to those years versus the more commodity driven cycles that we've seen over the last decade or so?

Brent Norwood

Yes. Dillon, thanks for the question. With respect to this particular cycle, I think there's a lot of variables at play. First off, we've had a really strong start to the year. And our guidance would indicate we're going to have a very strong rest of year as well. We note the backdrop right now is very supportive. Farmer fundamentals are really strong. And we had a record year in 2022. But as we look at 2023, it's going to be a slight decline, but still at a very, very positive level. Crop cash receipts are down 3%, farmer net income is down 16%, but both of those figures would be higher than the peak of any prior cycle. So right now, I think our farmers are in really good shape.

Joshua A. Jepsen

Yes. Dillon, maybe 1 thing I would add here, and this gets back to our strategy and I think how we are fundamentally different company in terms of what we're delivering to customers, how we're integrating technology to drive value for customers, really irrespective of where end markets are, the ability to take cost out and to increase productivity and profitability for customers. So we're very, very focused on our ability to dampen cyclicality over time, be less reliant on sheer unit volume as we drive better economics for our customers and better per unit economics for Deere. So we feel really good about the opportunity to drive growth and our ability to create value for customers. Thanks, Dillon. We'll go to our next question.

Operator

Our next question will come from John Joyner with BMO Capital Markets.

John Phillip Joyner

Great. Josh, you've discussed this a bit, and I know my question here comes up a lot, so I do apologize in advance. But how do you think about pricing power, I guess, when the currently robust up cycle eventually moderates? Or are prices now possibly set at a -- what could be a structurally higher level?

Brent Norwood

John, with respect to price, I think there's a lot to contemplate there. The pricing actions that we've taken have been commensurate with the level of production cost that we and the industry have experienced. And Josh noted this earlier, if you look at our 2022 margins for production precision ag, they were actually down year-over-year when compared to '21, even on 33% higher revenue. So we've absorbed a lot of production costs and have had to take price measures to account for that. I think what we've seen so far is no sign of demand destruction yet. Our customers have been really profitable over the last few years. And the good news is we are seeing signs of moderation in our production cost increases. So in our -- from our perspective, that does point to, I would say, a reversion to the mean in terms of normal price increases year-over-year as we start to stabilize with respect to higher production costs.

Joshua A. Jepsen

Yes. Maybe, John, 1 add I would throw in there is when we look at the impact of equipment on the P&L for customers is still a relatively small percentage. And I think important in that is it's a relatively small percentage, and we're actively focused on other parts of the P&L, how do we take cost out and how do we improve yield. I think that's really important kind of to my previous comment on being able to do that is beneficial regardless of where end markets are or where commodity markets are. So that focus the ability to do that over time that we think is differentiated. But as Brent mentioned, we do think as inflationary pressures abate, we'll see prices come back into culture what we've seen in the past.

Operator

Our next question comes from Thein with Citigroup.

Timothy W. Thein

Yes. So just thinking about gross margins for the rest of the year relative to the 30% in the first quarter, the full year guidance only outlines just a marginal improvement. Obviously, you'll have -- you should have volumes at quite a bit higher kind of quarterly run rate from the first quarter. So what are the -- I mean you talked about there's a lot of interplay between price and cost. But normally, just from kind of a seasonal perspective, we do see more of an improvement. So are there -- but there's perhaps some mix benefits that may play through in PPA that helped the first quarter that won't for the rest of the year? Or are there any other high-level thoughts you have on that, just as we think about, again, gross margins for the balance of the year.

Brent Norwood

Tim, thanks for the question. With respect to gross margins, we would expect to see rest of year somewhat in line with what you saw in the first quarter. As Josh noted, we'll have and put up the strongest price realization number in Q1. That will moderate a little bit as we go through the year. What offsets that, though, is our cost compares get more favorable. And so I think the dynamic between moderating price combined with better cost compares will sort of work to offset each other and keep our gross margins roughly in line with what you saw in the first quarter.

Joshua A. Jepsen

Yes, Tim, I think that's fair from a gross margin perspective. And if you think about just profitability overall, our operating margins, we do have higher R&D year-over-year. We're investing at a record level of R&D. And I think that really speaks to our confidence and optimism and the value that we can create. That's clearly not in the gross margins. But as you think about operating margins, we do see that higher year-over-year and probably higher rest of the year than compared to 1Q.

Operator

Our next question comes from Stephen Volkmann with Jefferies.

Stephen Edward Volkmann

Great. I wanted to think about margins kind of big picture here, and maybe this is [Josh'] question, I don't know. But at the end of the day, it feels like you guys have sort of achieved your targets earlier than you expected. I wonder if there's an opportunity to sort of bump those higher over time or whether you think those are still the right range to think about? And more specifically, how much volatility maybe on the decremental side if and when we actually sort of end this cycle?

Brent Norwood

Steve. With respect to our stated goal of 20% margins -- through cycle margins by 2030, maybe a couple of things to unpack there. First goal is to get to a structural through-cycle margin achievement at that point. And we would say we're not quite there yet. I understand that our guidance would imply 20% for this year. And we certainly have progressed beyond our original goal of 15%, but there's still a little bit further to go on the journey. Part of this year's performance is based on the robust demand environment that we're in. I think the other thing I would point out there is keep in mind that there is an entirely other element to that goal around the reduction of the standard deviation around margins. And we're just now beginning to make progress on our recurring revenue goal by getting the right tech stack out in the market. So I think that part of the journey, we still have a much further way to go. We're getting started. I think we're off to a good start. But it's really -- you need to consider both our goal to get to sort of through cycle margins of 20%, but then also minimize the volatility around that 20% as part of the goal suite as well.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Raso with Evercore ISI.

David Michael Raso

I'm trying to think about '24. The order books are not open yet, right? So still some time to think about that and how we're going to price as well for '24. So it looks like the rest of the year, you're implying pricing is up about 9.9% in the rest of the year, so maybe a cadence of 13%, 14% and 10%, and then by the fourth quarter, we're still up 6%, 7%. So I'm just trying to think about initially -- I know it's early, but how are you thinking about pricing for '24 as it sits today? And is that roughly the right way to think about the exit on pricing for the year and that kind of up 6% to 7% in the fourth quarter.

Brent Norwood

David, with respect to price, I think your math is probably fair in terms of seeing that price realization number moderate a little bit as we go through the year. Compared to last year, in 2023, we won't see as much midyear price increase. So a lot of the impact that we're seeing early in the part of 2023 is based on sort of midyear price actions that we took last year. So I think as we migrate from fiscal year '23 into '24, it will be a little bit more then of a kind of clean break in terms of pricing and will be mostly dependent on what we do for new list prices in '24.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Feniger with Bank of America.

Michael J. Feniger

Is there any way to frame these pricing gains being able to look at how much is coming from the inflationary side and how much the higher rates are from tools and features. And are you seeing pricing just across the industry and players remain disciplined as they kind of roll through this year as inflation eases and we revert more to that normal environment.

Brent Norwood

Mike, thanks for the question. With respect to pricing, I think the historical trend would point to a normal environment of 2% to 3% pricing based on inflation and roughly maybe 3% to 4% based on additional features. Now when we quote price realization in our press release, we're only quoting inflationary prices, right? We don't quote the addition to average selling prices that come from those new features in precision ag that would typically fall in the mixed bar on our waterfall charts. And I think on a go-forward basis, the 3% to 4% is largely in line with what we would expect to continue going forward. With respect to industry discipline, we'll play a wait-and-see approach how that plays out over the course of this year.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jamie Cook with Credit Suisse.

Jamie Lyn Cook

I guess just 2 questions. Back to C&F, I know you outlined 1.5 points due to sort of miscellaneous positive items. If you could just explain a little more what exactly that was? And obviously, the margins were strong in the quarter. Is there anything structural going on there that we should get more optimistic about how we think about construction margins over the longer term?

Brent Norwood

So with respect to the drivers of the C&F beat, I think there's a couple of things to unpack there. First, operationally, that division executed very well in the quarter and the order book remains really strong. Demand has really held up in that division for us. I would say that Wirtgen was exceptional in their performance in the first quarter. And of course, we've got a little extra price there.

Joshua A. Jepsen

Yes. One thing to add, Jamie. Those 2 things Brent mentioned are critical. And then on top of that, it's been really, really thoughtful on how we leverage technology into both earthmoving and road building as well as forestry because as with most industries, there's -- there are significant labor challenges. So the ability to automate jobs and bring technology to make jobs safer and easier to do is really, really important. So you'll see us leverage technology there. You'd be thoughtful in surgical and how we pull things over from PPA, production and precision ag, for example, and we think that will -- there's another structural component as we go forward.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mig Dobre with Baird.

Mircea Dobre

I wanted to ask a backlog question, if I may. So you came into the year with a little better than $14 billion worth of backlog in your ag segment. And I'm sort of curious in your planning assumptions for 2023, do you expect to start working down some of this backlog? And I guess there's 2 things here. Are you structurally running now with higher levels of backlog or is this something that can -- we can actually start to see come down this year? And what are sort of the implications here for production in 2024, given how strong the backlog was to begin with.

Brent Norwood

Mig, with respect to our backlog, I think there are a couple of things to discuss there. The level of the backlog that has grown relative to history, some of that is just coming from increased valuation of our -- of the price point of our machines, right? So if you compare on an absolute basis, that's certainly going to look higher.

Joshua A. Jepsen

Mig, it's Josh. Maybe a couple of things to add. Some of this too is impacted by the supply chain and what is the status of the supply chain and the ability to get material to produce, which impacts how far out we're ordered. I think the -- that's really, really critical. I think the other component is thinking about where we at from a field inventory perspective, where our dealers at. This year, we have, by and large, been serving retail customers. So we have not been building stock for dealer inventory. So I think that's an important opportunity, that dealers would like to have a little more inventory that's not just going to retail as we look forward in '24.

Operator

Our next question will come from Tami Zakaria with JP Morgan.

Tami Zakaria

Fantastic quarter. So going back to the dealer inventory levels, and you said you don't expect much restocking this year. Can you comment where dealer inventory currently stands in a number of months for tractors and combines in, let's say, North America, Europe and South America versus (inaudible). I'm trying to gauge what the volume benefit to you could be in 2024 if restocking finally happens?

Brent Norwood

Tami, I would say overall inventory remains below historic averages. And there's probably -- there's a few pockets where it's built, and I'll call those out. But North America, large ag again, we don't see any big builds this year. If we compare where we are today versus historical averages, if I look at 220-plus horsepower tractors, we're sitting at about 14% inventory to sales ratios.

Tami Zakaria

Got it. That's very helpful. Can I ask a quick follow-on? So -- and I'm sorry if I missed it. Can you quantify by how much your second quarter production rates would be up sequentially and year-over-year?

Brent Norwood

Certainly. So for North America large ag, our large factories like Waterloo and Harvester Works, we talked about the first quarter having about 25% less production days than what we would have had in the fourth quarter. So sequentially, it was significantly less production days. Now as we look forward to the second quarter, second quarter we'll have, I would say, an average number of production days. So more similar to what we had in the fourth quarter of 2022. It's roughly between 60 and 65 production days for that quarter.

Joshua A. Jepsen

Tami, maybe 1 thing to add as we think about broadly across all of our businesses, seasonality, as Brent mentioned, returning to look much more similar to what it has in the past, but I would note 2Q, 3Q are probably much more similar from a top line and margin point of view than they historically have been. So I think we would see a little bit flatter sales and margin between 2Q compared to 3Q versus historical.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jerry Revich with Goldman Sachs.

Jerry David Revich

I'm wondering if you could just give us an update on precision ag on the rollout on an aftermarket basis, where do we stand in terms of product offerings and aftermarket take rates and any variations in take rates versus what we discussed last quarter on the early order programs as the book has built on the new equipment side.

Brent Norwood

Jerry, regarding precision take rates, I would say there's not a lot new to report this quarter from last quarter. If you recall, at the end of the fourth quarter, we had already completed all of our early order programs for both crop care and combined. So we are running a little bit ahead of schedule then what our normal order book cadence would typically show. So as a result, we haven't taken a lot of new orders over the last quarter for those products as they're pretty much sold out for the entire year. We did fill out an extra month or extra quarter of tractor orders. But maybe just to reiterate some of the things that we talked about last quarter. Take rates for our [Marquee] precision ag technologies all moved up notably things like ExactEmerge and ExactApply saw higher take rates. And then some of our more recent precision ag product offerings like ExactRate or the sugarcane harvester CH950 also improved remarkably.

Joshua A. Jepsen

Jerry, as one thing you'll hear from us, too, I think is a shift to think about utilization including further engagement with our dealers. And then our teams recently met with our dealers, we have an annual precision ag meeting, and there's a lot of excitement and investment happening in this space to enable our customers to get more out of the solutions that we deliver and better outcomes. And as noted, you may recall in the past, we've talked about, we're including in our dealer incentive plans, precision ag engagement. So that's a component of their plan. So that's new for '23, but underlines the importance of what we're doing there and the dealer's commitment.

Operator

Our next question will come from Kristen Owen with Oppenheimer.

Kristen E. Owen

Brent, you started to talk about this a little bit in a question about the inventory levels. But I'm wondering if you can give a little bit more commentary on what you're seeing across South America just some on the ground for near-term activity levels. But really, I'd love to focus on the longer term what your view is on your relative positioning in the region?

Brent Norwood

Yes, thanks, Kristen, for the question. Maybe a couple of -- I'll make a couple of near-term comments and then would love to talk about the longer term there.

Joshua A. Jepsen

Kristen, as Brent mentioned, the appetite and the adoption of technology there, in particular in Brazil, is happening faster than anywhere else in the world. I think importantly, we've already gone on a significant journey with our dealers over -- really over the past 2 decades in terms of building dealers of scale with the ability to support service, very sophisticated farmers, high levels of technology, and they're very excited about it. The other important piece, too, is we've talked about in the past, we have a target of having margins in South America, be North American like, and we've really done that. Over the last year, we've seen the margin performance significantly improved to now where it's North American like, if not a bit better. So we feel really good about the progress in the future there in an area of continued focus.

Brent Norwood

I think we have time for 1 last caller.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Shlisky with D.A. Davidson.

Michael Shlisky

You touched on this in passing earlier, Brent, I think, but you had mentioned advanced fleet age and the driver production in precision ag. If you meet your overall financial goals for 2023, do you think farmers will have called up on 3 days by the end of the year? Will they still be older than they probably should be going into 2024. And maybe to answer that question and a similar one on construction and forestry, will that also be still age going into 2024.

Brent Norwood

Mike, thanks for the question. It all depend a little bit on what product line we're talking about for large ag. If we meet our production goals, this year tractors will sort of maintain their rate. We won't -- they won't age out further, but they really won't get younger. We pointed this out before in the past. Our production levels in 2023 are still 20%, 25% below prior replacement cycles. So as a result, we'll likely just maintain large tractor age in 2023.

Operator

That will conclude today's conference, and we thank you for participating. You may disconnect at this time.