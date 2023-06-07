Q1 2023 Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Christopher D. Morris

Okay. Thank you, Cory. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our call today. We are pleased to report record results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. In Q1, we generated record revenue of $597 million and record adjusted EBITDA of $182 million, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.5%. In a few moments, Mike will walk you through the details of our financial performance.

In the first quarter, our team did a phenomenal job running the business. Our extremely talented team of operators and support center employees continued to execute on the breadth of strategic opportunities we've identified to unlock significant revenue growth and cost efficiency opportunities in our business. Our operational achievements in the quarter are indicative of the progress on our strategy, and we are also seeing improved guest satisfaction scores as we perfect the service model and optimize the role of our team members play as our most important brand ambassadors.

In addition with key enhancements we've made to our culinary team, we are working feverishly to improve our overall food and beverage offering, including improving the quality of the food, simplifying the menu, improving operating efficiencies and upgrading guest-facing technology to simplify the ordering process, amongst other initiatives.

We remain particularly encouraged by the opportunity for our special event business, which saw significant comp store growth on a sequential basis, returning back to 2019 levels. We are taking full advantage of the recovery. And with the heightened focus we are applying to this important business, we have a clear path ahead to grow meaningfully into the future.

The improved growth has been driven by structural alignment changes to the team, both at the local store and support center level, and these changes are already bearing fruit. As Mike will discuss more in a few minutes, we continue to be laser-focused on implementing efficiencies and reducing costs across all areas of the business.

While we previously exceeded our synergy target and have locked in at least $25 million in cost reductions as a result of the combination with Main Event, we have parlayed these efforts into running the business with sharpened cost controls as we believe significant opportunities still exist to reduce our cost base across cost of goods sold, store labor, store operating expenses and corporate overhead.

As you can see, our results this quarter are already benefiting from improved input costs as well as improved labor optimization. In combination with our other initiatives, we expect these cost efforts to drive a lower cost base, expand our margins and improve cash flow generation.

Turning to market initiatives in the quarter. As a follow-on to our fall football campaign, we continue to dedicate a portion of our marketing spend to our watch experience. The out-of-home social sports watch audience is large, and we feel confident in our ability to drive both brand relevancy and visit frequency by building even greater awareness that Dave & Buster's is America's new favorite place to watch sports. Over the spring, we leveraged marquee NBA and college sports watching events to get the word out and were featured in 30 NCAA basketball games during conference championships, appealing to both families and young adults. We also ran over 60 spots in key NBA playoff games to create awareness nationally as well as in those local communities.

The first quarter is also a spring break season. So in parallel, we ran several digital promotions targeting families in social, paid digital and CRM to keep D&B top of mind and in the consideration for families looking for out-of-home fun during spring break. Running these programs and digital channels allows us to stay nimble by adjusting deals and spend based on performance as well as timing given spring break weeks vary so greatly across the nation. We are very excited about the enhanced digital capabilities with the team that we've assembled to elevate our ability to meet our guests where they are and maximize media effectiveness.

Looking ahead, summer is an important time for our brands as both families and young adults look for fun things to do to fill long days with experiences that allow them to connect. As we announced yesterday, at Dave & Buster's, our summer campaign features a high-value, limited time, 5 free games promotion to drive traffic in conjunction with our new highly appealing, You Know You Want To campaign.

In the quarter, we opened 1 new Dave & Buster's store in Puerto Rico and 3 new Main Event stores in Little Rock, Arkansas; Tucson, Arizona; and Lexington, Kentucky. We also signed 2 international franchise agreements for up to 15 stores in India and up to 5 stores in Australia. We continue to be extremely excited about the future of this organization.

We have 2 industry-leading brands in Dave & Buster's and Main Event. These brands have exceptional business models, strong assets and are led by a talented and passionate group of operators. We have a clear line of sight on the strategic opportunities ahead for the business and a management team with a proven track record of superior execution.

As evidence of the conviction we have in the long-term success of our business and the value we see in our shares, we have repurchased $200 million of common stock thus far in fiscal 2023, reducing our shares outstanding by nearly 12%. We have an additional $100 million remaining on our share repurchase authorization. We highly encourage you to tune in to our Virtual Investor Day next Tuesday, June 13, at 7 a.m. Central, where we look forward to unveiling more details about our vision and strategy with you.

With conclusions drawn from extensive research and field work by a management team with a track record of successful execution, we will specifically outline the numerous levers we have to drive top and bottom line growth as well as cash flow over the next 3 years. You're not going to want to miss this exciting and informative event.

With that, let me turn the call over to Mike to review our first quarter results. Mike?

Michael A. Quartieri

Thanks, Chris. We're pleased to report strong financial results for the first quarter. We generated record revenue of $597.3 million, record net income of $70.1 million and record adjusted EBITDA of $182.1 million in the first quarter. On a pro forma basis, our first quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA reflect growth of 3.8% and 4.6%, respectively, relative to our first quarter of fiscal '22.

We continue to make significant strides optimizing our business model to drive revenue, realizing meaningful cost savings across the company and deploy capital at high ROI opportunities. We produced a 30.5% adjusted EBITDA margin in the first quarter, an improvement of 20 basis points versus the prior year period on a pro forma basis. Our margin profile remains one of our strongest attributes of our business, and we are confident in the levers we have on the cost side to defend it. Also, our strategic investments to lower our overall cost base will be a meaningful catalyst to expand margins as we continue to grow and consumer confidence improves.

Pro forma comparable store sales decreased 4.1% versus 2022 as we lapped a very robust prior year period. Recall that in March and April of 2022, we saw outsized comp performance of 15% and 26%, respectively, as the country emerged from the Omicron variant. When we look back at a more normalized level of business, we are up 10.3% versus 2019 on a consolidated basis.

Our Special Events business continued to grow in Q1 2023 with our combined comps now flat to pro forma 2019 levels. We generated $92.4 million in operating cash flow during the first quarter, contributing to an ending cash balance of $91.5 million for total liquidity of over $581 million when combined with the $490 million available on our $500 million revolving credit facility, net of outstanding letters of credit.

We ended the quarter with total leverage ratio of 2x. Our strong cash flow generation and conversion gives us the ability to simultaneously invest in our system, grow new stores and repurchase shares. As previously mentioned, we repurchased 3.6 million shares in the first quarter at a total cost of $125.5 million. And subsequent to the end of the quarter, we repurchased an additional 2.1 million shares at a total cost of $74.5 million, bringing the total purchases to the 5.7 million shares totaling $200 million, representing nearly 12% of our outstanding shares as of the end of fiscal '22. And we still have $100 million available on our remaining existing share repurchase authorization.

Turning to capital spending. We invested a total of $50.8 million in capital additions during the quarter, opening 1 new Dave & Buster's store in Puerto Rico, and 3 new Main Event stores in Little Rock, Arkansas; Tucson, Arizona; and Lexington, Kentucky. We have already opened 2 new Dave & Buster stores during the second quarter, 1 in Lubbock, Texas and the other in Queen Creek, Arizona.

Consistent with our prior statements, we are on track to open a total of 16 new stores during the fiscal 2023 period, comprised of 11 Dave & Buster's and 5 Main Event locations, plus the relocation of our Dave & Buster's Vernon Hills, Illinois store.

To summarize, we're extremely excited about the strong execution in our business, our progress capturing synergies, the numerous growth opportunities for us to pursue and the talent and experience of our team to drive growth despite the challenging macroeconomic environment.

We remain focused on closely managing costs and capital spending to ensure we strategically unlock the maximum value of these 2 great brands and deliver the highest returns possible for our shareholders. We look forward to speaking to you again in next week at our Virtual Investor Day where we'll be discussing our midterm growth strategy in detail.

Now operator, you can open up the line for questions.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions). Our first question will come from Andy Barish with Jefferies.

Andrew Marc Barish

Just a couple from me. Mike, if you can point us towards anything specific in the other operating expense, other store operating expense line. That was certainly, along with other expense areas, one where there was some nice improvement versus our modeling. Anything specific that's starting to show up in that line or different from past periods?

Michael A. Quartieri

Yes. I'll touch on a couple of things. One, from an inflationary perspective, we're starting to see a little bit of deflation quarter sequential on our hourly wage rates. We're down approximately about 0.5% there. And we're down about 3% quarter sequential on our commodities. So that's benefiting our cost of goods sold at the top line.

Besides that, we are continuing to realize the synergies, which are benefiting our G&A costs. And we have continued to look at the other store operating expenses, whether that's store operating supplies, utilities, things to that effect that we've been able to put some programs in place to help reduce those types of costs.

Andrew Marc Barish

Got you. And then just to follow up, I'm sure we'll hear more on this next week. But where are you kind of in the remodel test and some of the new entertainment, the social gaming aspects and things like that? Are some of those out in stores at this point? Or how do we kind of think about that for the rest of '23 and then into '24?

Christopher D. Morris

Yes, Andy, I'll take that. This is Chris. And you're absolutely right. Next week at our Investor Day, we're really excited to be able to walk everybody through the details of our plan. We've got a lot to share with you. Remodels are certainly one of those items. We strongly see remodels as one of the catalysts to -- one of the key catalysts to get our top line moving on a sustainable basis.

Right now, the first remodel to open will be late July, early August. So we don't have a remodel yet in the market. We are -- we have 12 units that are -- we're going through the permitting process, and we expect to have 6 of those 12 done this year. And so really looking forward to getting those in the market, and we'll walk you through a lot more details next week.

Operator

Our next question will come from Jake Bartlett with Truist.

Jake Rowland Bartlett

Great. My first is on the quarter-to-date. In the recent quarters, you've talked about giving us some quarter-to-date trends on sales. So I'm hoping you can do that this quarter as well. And that's one part of the question. The other is on the -- versus '19, the same-store sales versus '19, has decelerated the last 3 quarters. Kind of it looks like there's building pressure, maybe momentum is declining. I guess your answer on the quarter date is going to help with that question. But what would you attribute that slowdown to? And do you have a view into reaccelerating that?

Christopher D. Morris

This is Chris. Let me -- I'll take the first part of that question, then I'll let Mike take the second part. So with respect to providing intra-quarter sales figures, in our last call, we let everybody know that going forward, that's a practice that we're just moving away from. We want to keep our focus just on more a longer-term approach.

But -- so we're not going to be able to provide commentary on how we're doing just for the first few weeks of this quarter that we're currently in. But what I will tell you is our year-to-date comps through May versus our year-to-date comps through April, there's really no material difference between those 2.

But I wouldn't read too much into that because the month of May is just really such a small month for us. June and July is when the business really picks up just from a seasonality standpoint. The month of May typically represents about 25% of our sales during the quarter. So we're really looking forward to get it into the summer months here in June and July. Both of our brands typically do very well during those months. And so we're -- our focus is just more on the longer term.

Michael A. Quartieri

Yes. I think in regards to the second part of your question -- I would say just in regards to the second part of your question about looking back to '19. One thing we did note during this quarter, we did see, versus '19, every month, we progressively improved. So although there is some decline when you're looking at from quarter sequential, I think that's just more about the pent-up demand in the economy with excess dollars around COVID relief and all the stimulus that was in the system that was just being burnt off.

Jake Rowland Bartlett

Great. Great. I appreciate that, and I understand on the quarter-to-date point. My other question was about the cadence of marketing. And you've launched the 5 games for free promotion. But this lapsed, I believe, the Summer of Games, which was relaunched last year. So I'm wondering if in terms of cadence and what we compare against on a promotional perspective, do you expect whatever you're -- what you're doing this summer to be more impactful? I mean is there a reason to think that your approach this year is going to have a more of a -- would be more of a traffic driver than last year's approach?

Christopher D. Morris

Well, I'll -- just generally speaking, we -- our goal is that every year, we intend to do better than we did in the prior year. So generally speaking, we fully expect that this campaign is going to outperform prior year's campaign. That's just a standard that we hold ourselves to. What I'll tell you is Summer of Games, that's a promotion that the brand has done typically during the summer months.

And when we looked at -- our team has dug in really deep and looked at the performance of all the marketing activities over a really long period of time. And our opinion is, last year, that was one of the weakest campaigns of the year. And when we went back and we looked at time, we didn't really see Summer of Games really moving the needle in a big way when we looked at the results before and after the marketing spend.

Other than in the 2018 year, when we did Summer of Games and we tied in with the launch of our new VR attraction with Jurassic Park. But aside from that, it didn't really move the needle. But we do know that our guests are looking for value during this period of time. We know that our guests are very eager to come in and take advantage of the entertainment offering.

And so we felt strongly that we needed to lead with entertainment, and we needed to bring more -- bring some interest into the game room. And based on all of our concept testing, the offer that we're running, by far, outscored anything else in our concept testing. So we're pretty optimistic just based on all the research that we did, but it just launched yesterday, and so time will tell.

Jake Rowland Bartlett

Great. Great. And then last question real quick. On the share buybacks, [nice and] aggressive, I'd like to see that. It looks like what you've repurchased quarter-to-date is about where your cash balance was at the end of the quarter. I know you've been generating -- or likely generating free cash flow since then. But are you -- is your approach to -- would you take down debt in order to buy back shares? I just want to make sure I understand your approach to the balance sheet.

Michael A. Quartieri

That would be conversations we have back and forth with the Board. But rest assured, given our liquidity and the future cash flow generation that we're able to produce and what we've done historically on the free cash flow conversion from EBITDA, we're very comfortable taking either approach, either using just the cash on the balance sheet or to take out a piece of debt on the revolver to do so.

Operator

Our next question will come from Brian Vaccaro with Raymond James.

Brian Michael Vaccaro

I just wanted to circle back to the comps in the first quarter and ask about it on a year-on-year basis. And I mean it looks like both brands were down around 4% based on your 10-Q disclosures. And just trying to keep in perspective, quarter-to-date, you had said it was down low singles. It implies a sharper decline in April.

And could you just provide more color on what you think is driving that decline? I mean is it primarily the difficult lapse? Or are there any sequential changes in behavior beyond normal seasonality that might be worth highlighting, like low amounts being loaded on cards or how consumers are navigating the menu on the F&B side or just anything across the incumbents? Just any color would be helpful there.

Christopher D. Morris

Yes. Sure, Brian. I'll start and let Q wrap it up. I mean, the short answer is no, there's nothing that's noticeable that happened between March and April. There was a considerably higher compare in April. So we're lapping a much stronger number in the prior year. And so that's definitely a consideration. As Mike mentioned earlier, when we compare our results to the 2019 year, the prepandemic year, we actually saw a sequential improvement going from March to April. But we've spent a lot of time looking at our numbers to see if there's any trends that we should be aware of, changes in consumer behavior or anything along those lines, and there was nothing noteworthy there.

Michael A. Quartieri

Yes. I think the only other thing to add on to your point regarding Power Card loads, we haven't seen any decline in that dollar value. So the health of the customer is still there. So I think it's really more around it's a very tough comp when you're lapping over 26% growth, which is 9% higher than what we had in the March period of 15% on a combined basis.

Brian Michael Vaccaro

Okay. That's helpful. And then on the margin front, I just wanted to go back to the comments on labor specifically. And you saw, I think it was about 40 bps of deleverage, but comps being down 4%. I guess it looks like the cost per week is running down 1% to 2% year-on-year by my math. And I'm just trying to frame how you're achieving that. If you could provide more color on how you're optimizing the labor that you're deploying in the units. And Mike, could you also just give us what was year-on-year wage inflation in the quarter?

Michael A. Quartieri

Yes, sure. So I'll start with the beginning. How are we controlling labor right now is really a testament to Tony and the operating team that we have. Very much a diligent view of looking at the weekly forecast for sales, analyzing that on a per day basis in order to get the staffing right where you're getting that staffing out of Monday through Thursday to really hone it in on the weekend when we're peaking the peak is driving the labor overall down. But also having the right labor at the right time and the right place allows us to improve our overall scores with our guests and our guest satisfaction. So I think from that perspective, it's really about driving that discipline into it on a weekly basis, on a daily basis, on a per shift basis, and that type of rigor is really paying off for us.

In regards to the wage inflation, give me one second. Overall, wages in Q1 from an hourly perspective, Q4 was roughly $13.14, and we're seeing now closer to just over $13 and with a couple of pennies above that. So continued focus on as we replace employees who have learned -- or had left, and so we're getting the new employees on that turnover ratio, we're able to bring people in at a little slightly lower rate just based on the controls that we see and the discipline around our hiring practices.

Brian Michael Vaccaro

Okay. Great. That's helpful. And I just wanted to go back to the -- last one for me, just on the share repurchases and capital allocation. Can you just touch on the decision to buy back stock versus paying down debt with the rate on your term loan, now I think, above 10%? And I was just also curious where you are in the process of potentially refinancing some or all of your debt.

Michael A. Quartieri

Yes. We go through the exercise of looking at how we view the, I would say, the extreme undervalue of our shares in relation to that 10% debt and just believe that the shares have a greater value of upside in order to repurchase that $200 million that we felt comfortable with. In regards to refinancing potential, the soft call does come off June 29. And so we would be looking to take advantage of the market, assuming there is a market, which we're all knocking on wood that there would be, to be able to reprice that debt accordingly and yield interest savings off of that.

Operator

Our next question will come from Jeff Farmer with Gordon Haskett.

Jeffrey Daniel Farmer

Just looking for a follow-up to a couple of earlier questions. Specifically, the first one would be additional color on your guest trends in general. You touched on it, but I am curious if there's anything more notable across weekend, weekday, family, young adult income demographics. Any way you want to slice it, but is there anything that you've noticed in terms of shift changes in recent months as the consumers come under a little bit more pressure?

Christopher D. Morris

Jeff, sorry. Q and I were just pointing to each other like who wants to take that one, and so I'll start. So again, I'll tell you the short answer is there's no -- there has been no material shift throughout the quarter in consumer behavior trends. So it was pretty consistent throughout all 3 months of the quarter.

Some of the items that you mentioned, look, we just don't get into that level of granularity in our disclosures. And so if there's something that really is material that pops up, we'll -- at that point in time, we'll share it with you. But throughout the quarter, it was -- throughout all 3 periods, it was pretty consistent.

Michael A. Quartieri

Yes. And just to add on top of that, it's not only at the demographic level from an income perspective for our guests, we also look at across the spectrum of all the geographies and the DMAs that we're in. And there's not any particular area that's falling off more than anything else. So everything's been staying relatively consistent.

Jeffrey Daniel Farmer

Okay. And this was also touched on, but a lot of us are sort of looking at that same-store sales metric versus 2019. It's already been asked about. But I am curious sort of one thing that sort of popped up and has been a conversation with investors is that perhaps the strength of the NFL campaign in September, October into early November was sort of stronger than everyone appreciated.

And as you rolled off of that -- again, this is all sort of theoretical. As you rolled off of that, potentially, that became a little bit of a traffic headwind or you just lost that tailwind. So do you subscribe to that at all? Do you think that there was just so much strength around or resonance with the NFL campaign that once you sort of rolled off of that, you saw this, I won't call it normalization, but a downshift as it relates to traffic trends?

Christopher D. Morris

I don't think I'd go that far. What I'll tell you is that we were pleased with the success of the campaign. And we learned a lot doing that. It was the first time that we had, on a national level, promoted the watch side at that level and then to have someone like Travis Kelce endorse it was a big win for us. And that actually helped inform our decision to do the Slam Dunk Deal and then take advantage of -- at the national level, take advantage of March Madness as well as NBA finals.

So very pleased with the results there. But I don't think I would go as far as to attribute that as the difference maker in our sales. I think we -- at this point in time, we're not seeing material shifts throughout the quarter. We didn't see those material shifts one way or the other within the granular aspects of the business. We -- there is -- I think just lapping a really challenging period last year has certainly made it more difficult, and we're going to know a lot more during these several months.

Yes, I think what we're -- the summer months are very important to us. As I mentioned, June and July, that's when young adults want to come to us as well as families. And so it's a really high volume period of time for us. And what the consumer does over the summer is going to be very, very interesting.

And so right now, we're focused on everything that we can control. We're focused on the things that we know. And next week, we're going to walk you through why we're so enthusiastic about our plan. And we've got a number of levers that are available to us to grow this business, and we really look forward to walking you through all of those.

And when we're done walking you through that, there'll be no mistake that there is considerable upside in this business. So right now, we're still trying to figure out exactly the consumer environment and top line. We'll know a lot more at the end of the summer, and we're really excited about our plan.

Jeffrey Daniel Farmer

I appreciate that. And just one more, again, another follow-up, I apologize for being long-winded here. But -- so the margin performance -- and I'm getting sort of real-time e-mails about this, how impressive it was in the backdrop of the comp that you guys delivered. And the question now becomes, are you guys sort of full tilt or maximizing the margin efficiencies that this business can drive at this state and that sort of the best we can hope is that you hold on to these margin efficiencies as you move forward?

Or is there sort of additional margin opportunities that lie ahead above and beyond just revenue growth? Is there other levers that you guys have out there that you think can continue to drive margin improvement above and beyond what you guys have already done?

Christopher D. Morris

Yes. So we see further improvement. And that's one of the items that we'll walk you through next week. So if you could just hold off a week, we're going to give you a ton of information on it, and I believe you're going to be very pleased.

Michael A. Quartieri

Yes. The one thing I'll add, Jeff, you know there is a seasonality nature to our business when it -- especially when it comes through just your top line and then how that flows through. So in this period of Q1 and Q4, we've historically always had our best margins. Q2 has been pretty much about average.

And then obviously, when Q3 -- when kids go back to school, it's our general seasonally low period of time, and then you just see that margin drop accordingly because you just don't have the top line flow-through that you typically would see in these higher periods of Q1 and Q4. So to Chris' point...

Jeffrey Daniel Farmer

Correct. I'll just say that like -- I was just going to say, I think the investor clearly understands the seasonality aspect of it. It's just the improvement in the margin, which was the thing that's getting the attention. So I hear you loud and clear and more to come at the Investor Day. So I appreciate it, guys.

Michael A. Quartieri

You got it.

Operator

Our next question will come from Sharon Zackfia with William Blair.

Sharon Zackfia

So on the last earnings call, you talked about a choppy kind of sales environment. I think part of that was related to the movement in spring breaks. And it's always kind of tough in mid- to late March to kind of know where things are going to lie. Do you feel like now there's more predictability in your sales trends?

And I'm also curious as to kind of how you're viewing the competitive environment at this point, whether you're seeing any more incremental pressure from new competitors opening, kind of like we used to hear about with Dave & Buster's back before the pandemic?

Christopher D. Morris

Let me go in reverse order. So with respect to the competition, I mean, there's -- that's not something you're going to hear from this team. We're focused on maximizing the opportunities that we have in front of us with Dave & Buster's, and we're going to walk you through our plans next week. We're super excited about it. As I said a minute ago, we have so many levers that we believe we're going to be able to effectively pull to get this business moving, that our plan is to outcompete. So that's our plan.

With respect to the predictability of sales relative to that period of time that you just referenced, the answer is yes because that period of time, last quarter, the last time we had our call, it was very confusing to understand the underlying trend in the business because there's so many mismatches in spring break. And so that was just kind of reeking havoc with our numbers.

And so obviously, we don't have that same level of mismatch happening at this point in time. And so relatively speaking, it's -- we're in a better environment to get a feel for sales. But at the same time, I'll also tell you that with all the chatter happening in the macro environment around the consumer and what's going to happen to consumer spending during the summer and in the fall, all of that stuff kind of weighs on our ability to effectively predict sales.

And so as I mentioned a minute ago, we try not to get bogged down on that. We just try to stay really focused on the things that we can control and be as efficient as we can and to aggressively execute the strategic initiatives that we've identified.

Sharon Zackfia

And then one question on the Amusement comp, down 6.5-ish percent. Is that a proxy for kind of the traffic on the Amusement side? Or are you seeing kind of lower loads per card than you would have seen in the year ago period?

Michael A. Quartieri

Yes, I'll take that. Actually, we're actually seeing an increase in some of the card loads. So there is the concept of as you give customers that opportunity to trade up in value, that you do get this nuance of a parent buying the higher-value card and splitting it between their kids as opposed to buying the 2 individual cards. So there is a little bit of that, but it is also one of the indicators that we're always watching for as we measure that is for traffic and any other, call it, the ability to kind of measure how our marketing campaigns and other value opportunities that we have to offer to our customers.

Operator

Our next question will come from Chris O'Cull with Stifel.

Christopher Thomas O'Cull

I had a follow-up question regarding that. Chris, given a lot of the comp performance has been coming from check build or pricing, how are you thinking about that moving forward, especially given the transaction performance? Is it maybe a little pause about maybe trying to raise the check with a higher entry point with the Power Card? Or do you feel like you can still raise that check going forward?

Christopher D. Morris

We still believe that there's opportunity to grow check. But I hear you loud and clear that it's something that we need to proceed with caution just because we always want to protect the value proposition. I think in these types of businesses, these low frequency, high experiential businesses, the guest is looking for -- they think about value differently than they might think about value on a restaurant chain.

And so we're really focused on the overall experience. We believe that there's still room on price in certain aspects of the business. We believe that there are certain ways for us to be smart about growing check, but at the same time, giving the guests something in return for value. And so again, all of that will be -- we'll walk through all of that next week. And you'll -- I think you're going to be pleased with what you hear.

Christopher Thomas O'Cull

Great. And then Michael, I just had a question regarding some of these recent Main Event openings. Can you give us an idea of how much you're spending to open these stores in terms of just the cash outlay and the building costs and some of those things? Because you haven't opened that many Main Events. I'm just curious to see what the investment cost is for that business.

Michael A. Quartieri

Yes. I mean, just to give you perspective, historically, Main Event would use developer financing when they selected the site. Would have entered into that sale leaseback at the time of closing and then use those proceeds to offset the capital outlay. So in general, you would look at a Main Event as costing a little over $20 million, $22 million given that it's a 55,000-plus square foot location. With bowling, it has a higher cost to construct.

Use those proceeds from the developer financing and then having net investment of about $8 million into it. Where we are looking at it today, given the strength of our balance sheet and the free cash flow conversion, we're looking at actually putting in that excess amount and funding the full amount of the CapEx upfront with our existing balance sheet and liquidity.

What that does is that it will inflate your CapEx spend. But in turn, we then will enter into sale leasebacks once the store is open. And in doing so, by having it as an operating asset, we'll get a far better return on the cash proceeds from that sale leaseback that makes it worth the time and effort to go ahead and utilize our balance sheet and protect ourselves from an overall perspective.

So as it stands right now, the pipeline of what's opened is all -- was in place with Main Event at the time of the transaction. So we haven't had to utilize our balance sheet yet, but Murfreesboro will be our first one. So you'll see probably about a $30 million uptick in CapEx from our historical levels when you combine the 2 companies. But again, that increase is merely timing, and we get a far better return on doing the sale leaseback once that store is an operating asset.

Christopher Thomas O'Cull

Is your expectation that you'll have kind of a sales to investment ratio below 1 with the margin -- the high margin will result in the higher 25% maybe plus cash-on-cash returns? Or how are you thinking about the unit economics for that business?

Michael A. Quartieri

You're thinking of it correctly.

Operator

Our next question will come from Dennis Geiger with UBS.

Dennis Geiger

Great. One quick follow-up sort of on the lack of changes in consumer behavior. And you kind of touched on it a bit here. But is there any updated thoughts on the resiliency of the brands into the tougher macro relative to prior? Just given what you've seen and kind of the lack of any of those notable changes as you look ahead over the coming quarters or so?

Michael A. Quartieri

Yes. I mean I think we'll get into this a little bit more on Investor Day. But when we go back and look at prior uncertainty in the market, whether that's the '08, '09 crisis, the company performed extremely well. Although comp store sales would have been down, but the amount of adjusted EBITDA decline was far less than what the comp store sales are.

So from that perspective, there's a very much of a protective environment that we have. And as we get further into these types of situations or these environments, that's when the trade down from the more expensive vacation into the staycation, which then yields into that Dave & Buster's trip, helps protect us in that type of an environment.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Chris Morris for any closing remarks.

Christopher D. Morris

All right. Thank you, operator. In closing, we'd like to again commend our team for the exceptional results they continue to produce at our stores across the country. Thank you all for joining. We look forward to keeping you apprised of our continued progress on our growth initiatives and revealing more details about our long-term strategic plan at our Investor Day next week. Thank you.

