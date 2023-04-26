Q1 2023 Asbury Automotive Group Inc Earnings Call

Participants

David W. Hult

Thank you, Karen, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter earnings call. I am proud of the team's performance in Q1 and the execution of our business model across its diverse revenue and profit streams. As expected, we are starting to see trends as the industry begins to normalize. We are strategically operating within a changing environment, and we continue to prioritize profitability. Over the last couple of years, pre-owned has been depleted due to fleet levels and lack of leasing. Overall, with this limited availability of pre-owned inventory and an unbalanced new inventory by brand, we are focused on maximizing our gross profit streams. Now, to our consolidated results. As a reminder, during 2022, we divested of 16 stores, 4 occurring in the first quarter, 3 in the second quarter and 9% in the fourth quarter. These stores contributed $683 million in revenue last year. Now for the first quarter, 2023, we generated $3.6 billion in revenue, had a gross profit margin of 19.4%. Our SG&A as a percentage of gross profit was 57.9%, had an operating margin of 7.7%, and our EBITDA was $294 million. We delivered an EPS of $8.37 and we repurchased 110,000 shares for $21 million. In addition, from the start of the second quarter through yesterday, we purchased 32,000 shares for $6 million. We continue to monitor the marketplace for acquisitions that meet our stringent threshold for returns and that are a fit for the company from a cultural and operational view. Our mindset continues to be that we are opportunistic, strategic and thoughtful in maximizing our returns for our shareholders. Now, expanding to all stakeholders. I would like to highlight that we published our second corporate responsibility report at the end of March. We invite you to read it if you haven't already. Finally, I would like to thank my fellow team members for a strong start to 2023. The guest-centric experience begins with you, and we are looking forward to what is in store. Thank you. I will now hand the call over to Dan to discuss our operating performance. Dan?

Daniel Clara

Thank you, David, and good morning, everyone. I would also like to extend my thanks to all of our hardworking team members for consistently delivering an exceptional guest experience. Now, moving to the same-store performance, which includes dealerships in TCA unless stated otherwise. As a reminder, we acquired many stores as well as TCA in late 2021, which have now entered our same-store results for the quarter. Also, the 16 stores that were divested during 2022 are excluded from same store. Starting with new vehicles, our new vehicle inventory ended the quarter at $643 million, which represents a 30-day supply. Our day supply fluctuated by segment with domestic being at 63 days, import at 18 days and luxury at 28 days and varying greatly among brands and models within those segments. Our new vehicle volume was down 4% year-over-year, while we grew new vehicle revenue by 3%. New average gross profit per vehicle was $5,184, a decrease of $616 from the prior year quarter. Turning to used vehicles, used retail revenue was down 9% to prior year quarter, mainly due to the drop in cost of sales. Used retail gross profit per vehicle was $2,146 for the quarter, a decrease of $385 from the prior year quarter. Our used vehicle inventory ended the quarter at $309 million, which represents a 27-day supply. Shifting to F&I, we delivered an F&I PVR of $2,352, a decrease of $192 compared to the prior year quarter. Regarding consumer financing in general, we did not see a measurable impact of credit tightening in the quarter. In the first quarter, our total front-end year per vehicle was $6,053, a decrease of $675. Moving to parts and service, our parts and service business was a source of strength in the quarter. Revenue increased 12% in the quarter. Customer pay revenue continued its upward momentum with 14% growth, and we expanded its gross profit by 13%. Now, turning to Clicklane, please note that for Clicklane, we are reporting on an all-store basis. We set an all-time record of over 10,800 vehicles through Clicklane in the first quarter, a 93% increase year-over-year and a 28% increase over the previous best, which was last quarter. Approximately, 16% of our first quarter of 2023 total retail sales were powered by Clicklane, and we achieved 39% of 2022 annual Clicklane sales in just the first quarter. We generated approximately $450 million in Clicklane revenue for the quarter, and we are on track for our $2.5 billion revenue estimate for Clicklane, our tool that offers a full omnichannel experience and guest-centric features. Moving on to some KPIs from the first quarter. Average transaction time remained in line with prior quarters, 8 minutes for cash deals and 40 minutes for finance deals. Total front-end PBR of $3,601 and an F&I PVR of $2,275, which equates to 5,876 of total front-end yield. The average Clicklane customer credit score was 721, which is higher than the average credit score at our stores. 89% of those that applied were approved for financing, of which 90% of those customers received instant approval while the remaining customers require some off-line assistance. 72% were lender finance sales and 28% were cash sales. The average distance of a click line delivery from our dealerships was 18.1 miles, which allows us to retain customers in our high-margin parts and service departments. In our journey to become the most guest-center automotive retailer, we recognize that the most important differentiator that we have is the level of service we provide, then trust, loyalty and retention naturally follow. I will now hand the call over to Michael to discuss our financial performance. Michael?

Michael D. Welch

Thank you, Dan, to our investors, analysts, team members and other participants on our call good morning. I would like to provide some financial highlights for our company. For additional details on our financial performance for the quarter, please see our financial supplement in our press release today and our investor presentation on our website. Overall, net income was $181 million and EPS was $8.37 for the quarter. There were no non-GAAP adjustments to net income in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income for the first quarter 2022 excludes gains net of tax of $25.5 million related to $33.1 million gain on the sale of 4 dealerships and a $900,000 gain on a sale leaseback. This adjusted 2022 first quarter EPS by $1.11 to $9.27. Our effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 23.9% compared to 24.2% for the first quarter of 2022. We estimate our tax rate for the remainder of 2023 to be approximately 24.5%. Excluding real estate purchases, we spent approximately $15 million on capital expenditures in the first quarter. We expect full year 2023 CapEx to be $200 million as we continue to roll out our planned CapEx related to our 2021 acquisitions. Of this $200 million, about $20 million is expected to be related to the replacement of leased properties. For the quarter, TCA made $17 million of pretax income, which excludes $3 million of net unrealized gains. We have rolled out TCA to all of our forte in Colorado, Texas and St. Louis, and we expect to deploy TCA into the rest of our stores by the end of 2023. Due to the deferral of the income associated with the store rollouts, we expect TCA to generate $25 million of pretax income for 2023, a decrease from the $80 million in 2022. Our balance sheet remains strong as we ended the quarter with approximately $1.7 billion of liquidity, comprised of cash, excluding cash of total car auto, floor plan offset accounts and availability on both our used line and revolving credit facility. Even with our sizable acquisitions in recent years, we have managed our debt levels strategically to support our long-term growth. Our proforma adjusted net leverage was 1.6x at the end of March. For the first quarter of 2023, we generated $244 million of adjusted operating cash flow, driven by our strong business model. With our robust cash flow generation, we have the flexibility to achieve our strategic goals and be able to seize opportunities. We constantly gauged the market for potential acquisitions that would further enhance our strong portfolio versus repurchasing shares to return capital to shareholders. Finally, I would also like to thank our Asbury team members. All results are driven by your dedication to the guest-centric model. I will now hand the call back over to David to provide some closing remarks. David?

David W. Hult

Thank you, Michael. I'm encouraged by our results, especially from a same-store performance. In an aged car park with still historically depressed AR levels and the complexity of newer cars such as EVs, bodes well for our strong parts and service business. We have been and continue to be strategic in our philosophy and in our actions. With our strong cash flow and balance sheet, which has grown more robust over time, we are opportunistic for potential acquisitions and buybacks. This concludes our prepared remarks. We'll now turn the call over to the operator and take your questions. Operator?

Daniel Robert Imbro

You guys have done a great job, I feel like on the new vehicle side, especially with some of the elevated production at some of the domestic OEMs. I guess one, other than Clicklane, are there things you guys are doing operationally to protect that GPU margin or improve the vehicle sales trends? And then second, as a related one, what percent of new units are sold on preorder today? And maybe how has that trended as we try to assess the demand backdrop here in terms of what's getting presold?

David W. Hult

Daniel, this is David. I'll take it and Dan can jump in. Last quarter, about 38% of our cars were presold on incoming. For Q1, it dropped to 33%. So we still think a pretty healthy number, but there certainly was a drop there as well. On the preowned side, sequentially, we actually went up in PVR. We just determined that it didn't make sense to chase volume. Our gross profits are not so much about the sale price, but the acquisition price because the market dictates what the selling price is going to be. So we weren't aggressive at buying cards from auctions or anything like that. We focused on trade-ins, off-lease vehicles and purchasing cars direct from consumer. We felt it was a better trade-off to have lower volume and higher gross profits, which really generated a better EPS for us overall.

Daniel Clara

David, I have nothing to add. I think you covered it well.

Daniel Robert Imbro

And then on the use side, maybe to follow up. It's still obviously a point of weakness out there in the market. Are you seeing any discernible change in that pre-owned buyer or consumer? Are you seeing it trade down? Are you seeing lower product attachment on F&I? Anything that would tell you that consumer is materially changing from how they've been the last couple of quarters?

David W. Hult

You can see on our cost of sale, it dropped a little bit for the first time in a couple of years. So we see that as a good sign. Certainly, with all the interest rate increases over time, that's put more pressure on the payment. So I think people are not reacting as quickly and being more thoughtful about taking time. The biggest challenge right now, as you can imagine, is finding the right fit. Really trying to find those cars that people are looking for, so you can turn them in a quick manner, if you will. So again, we believe the focus -- almost 70% of the cars that we're selling right now are trade-ins and off-lease vehicles. And we feel if we can maintain that, we can hold on to margin as best we can, which is what our focus is going to be.

Daniel Robert Imbro

Great. And then last one for me, Michael, as a follow-up on the financials. I guess $1.1 billion of cash on the balance sheet. You just did the divestitures in 4Q. What is the appetite for M&A? And are there any certain markets or brands you would like to fill in or trying to fill in specifically with that cash?

Michael D. Welch

Yes. We're still out there looking strategically for acquisitions. We like the markets we're in. We're trying to find those strategic acquisitions that make sense for us and then comparing that to the share buyback opportunities that are out there in the market as well. So trying to balance those 2 items with the cash. With the environment, what it is and the uncertainties just in the economy, I think being a little bit just strategic with our cash and waiting for the right opportunities is the best approach right now just with that uncertainty in the markets.

David W. Hult

And this is David. I'll just say we're seeing a good amount of M&A activity and seeing opportunities come our way. Just haven't been able to land something that we feel really strongly about.

Daniel Robert Imbro

Great. Well, best luck going forward and thanks for all the detail

David W. Hult

Thank you.

Our next question is from Adam Jonas with Morgan Stanley.

Adam Michael Jonas

So my first question is -- I think in your prepared remarks, you said that there was no measurable sign of financial tightening during the quarter. How about after the quarter?

David W. Hult

Yeah, Adam, this is David. Not yet. I would tell you, as a reminder, we normally state that our subprime as a percentage of our business is about 10%. Last month in the quarter, it was just over 7% of our business, so our core customer is over a 700 credit score -- we have over 250 lenders that were signed up with. So we have a lot of options, and we're not seeing any tightening as we sit here today.

Adam Michael Jonas

Okay. So just to interpret that going from 10% to 7%, maybe there is tightening, but you don't see it because it's happening on the lender side, right? Is that a fair interpretation?

David W. Hult

Yes. Well, so I would tell you, our store locations are go-to-market and how we go after business, we're just not aggressive looking for subprime. So I wouldn't say there's -- I wouldn't look at it that way as much. And as you can imagine, with those number of lenders that we have, certainly, some have tightened up their practices compared to others. But again, because of the majority of the po;arity of the banks that we have available to us, we just don't have an issue seeking lending.

Adam Michael Jonas

I got it. Just a follow-up. Can you update us on your current percentage of your new sales that are ordered to delivery or pre-ordered, let's say (inaudible) how that's trended, where that was kind of exiting last year or a year ago. And then, any comment on ATP versus MSRP, that gap there would also be helpful given the environment.

David W. Hult

Sure. I hope I get all of it. Last quarter, fourth quarter '22, 38% of our vehicles were presold that were incoming. In Q1, it was 33%. So a little bit of a drop-off there. And I would say a percentage of MSRP, it's just like you would expect. Certain models that have a single day supply is certainly holding to MSRP and vehicles that we have, say, north of a 40-day supply of vehicles, we're certainly discounting at this point.

Thanks, David. Our next question is from John Murphy with Bank of America.

John Joseph Murphy

I just wanted to get into one thing about our new vehicle affordability and everybody claims that it's a real issue, and it is for the consumer, but it may be not such a big issue for you because you're putting up record profits or near-record profits. Things are pretty healthy for you in the business. So as you think about somebody coming in and they're challenged from an affordability perspective and buying a new vehicle, what's the process and how successful are you in transitioning them to buying a used vehicle and/or transitioning them into a parts and service customer to avenues where you make pretty good profits relative to even the new vehicle side?

Daniel Clara

John, this is Dan. So from the first aspect of the affordability from a new car perspective, we're starting to see, I would say, slowly but surely in taking a faster pace for a lack of a better term, the leasing aspect of it. So as you see, the challenging or the opportunity on the price of a new car that leasing coming back really allows consumers to be able to get into that car that they want for a lower payment. And we all know the benefits that's going to have from a used core perspective, 3 years down the road, getting those lease returns back. We know that the first car that we sell at our dealership is all done from the sales department, but the second, third, fourth and so on is all done through service. So that turnover, if I may, that we do transaction-wise from sales to service is extremely important, not just on making sure that we respect people's time. That's why we put so much focus on the cycle time, making sure that when they come in for that first service, they're getting in and out and getting their services completed because we know that to the extent that we respect people's time their loyalty is going to continue to grow with us. And then, as I mentioned earlier comment, if we do a good job in the service retention, we're going to continue to sell the cars in the years to come.

David W. Hult

John, the one thing I would add that we did see in the first quarter related to pressure on pricing. Some of our domestics was really -- we had an imbalance of inventory in the sense of there were heavy contented vehicles that were built during the chip shortage, everyone went with the heavy content in the vehicles. And in the first quarter, especially on the domestic side, people are looking for less expensive trucks than what we had, and there was a slow approach on incentives there. So I think we're certainly seeing it on the truck side in the sense of people looking for a little bit less expensive -- less contented truck.

John Joseph Murphy

Okay. And maybe if I can follow up on this, I'm curious, if somebody comes in and their challenge on buying a new vehicle. Can you -- have you been able to transition those folks into buying a used vehicle that they can afford. I mean, what's the success on that? I mean, if you don't have the right vehicle to sell them on the new vehicle side, which is harder and harder with pricing and affordability at the moment. Are you having success in walking those guys across to the used vehicle department and sign them a vehicle there? Or is that just fundamentally a different consumer?

David W. Hult

Yes, John, I'll answer it. It's not. And it's usually a portion of your sales get transitioned to pre-owned. As you can see, we have a lower day supply of pre-owned than we do know. And it's more so about model mix than anything else in overall days supply. So there's no easy answer to your question. People constantly flip from new to pre-owned, but it's about having the right pre-owned vehicle that they're looking for in that segment. So we do it successfully, naturally when the availability is there. When it's not there, that's obviously an issue that we have.

John Joseph Murphy

Got it. And I apologize, I got on the call late. On the parts of the service side, the same-store sales were very strong. Is tech availability the gating factor? Or is there something else if you (inaudible) looking to be thinking about sort of as the constraint on that the same-store sales growing there?

Daniel Clara

Yes. This is Dan, again, the tech availability, we will take every technician that is available out there for us. We all know how competitive this labor market is. But we put a tremendous amount of emphasis not only in having good relationships with the local technical institutes where we're able to hire future technicians at a very entry-level point, if I may, and then developing them from within. So that is working out well for us in many of our markets. But certainly, we're not shying away from actively going after more technicians because we have the bay capacity, and we just need to fill it out with more technicians.

David W. Hult

John, the one thing I would add, it's a choppy market in a lot of ways economically, but with the average age of the car over 12 years. History has shown those folks tend to hold on to their cars and invest in parts and service. So again, we see parts and service being healthy for many years to come.

John Joseph Murphy

Okay. And then just lastly on the SG&A cost save side, I mean, how much opportunity is there to take cost out at this point, David? Or is it really just a function of holding the line on costs and letting grosses improve over time as volume comes back?

David W. Hult

One of the several positive things we had happened during the quarter in all segments, our production per employee went up. Even though we're a little bit depressed in some of the sales we had, that's just really working into our efficiencies with software and where we're trying to go. I would say that the volatility of the market for the next 12 to 18 months will make it difficult to look for a lot of opportunities to be lower than where we are. But we think 24 months out with things that we're working on with our omnichannel and software approach that there's another level for us to get to from a productivity per person, which should create a tailwind down the road for us.

(Operator Instructions). One moment, please, while we poll for questions. Our next question comes from Ryan Sigdahl with Craig-Hallum Capital Group.

Ryan Ronald Sigdahl

Just one question for us on Clicklane. So when I look at the F&I, it increased quite a bit more sequentially than the overall business in the quarter. I get the underlying KPIs are good. But what do you attribute the biggest incremental improvement in Clicklane relative to the retail dealerships, specifically on the F&I piece?

David W. Hult

Ryan, this is David. It's interesting because we had the same question. I think the reality is when you're in the store, people selling products have preconceived notions about what someone's willing to buy. And I've stated it before, I'll say it again, it's pretty obvious. People love to buy things, but not so much be sold things. The opportunity for them to shop the F&I products on their own are still converting at a great rate. And it doesn't matter if it's used. It doesn't matter if it's import, domestic or luxury. We've been very happy with the self-selection that our consumers are doing because there's no Asbury employee intervening -- doing F&I sales, this is solely based on the customer.

Our next question is from Rajat Gupta with JPMorgan.

Rajat Gupta

Great. I just wanted to follow up on the used car strategy around the volume versus GPU trade-off. I mean, curious like how long you plan to persist with this approach, given you lose the opportunity to book F&I and maybe parts and repair work down the line. So any thoughts on like how long this is going to persist? And would you reevaluate this at some point just to maybe retain that customer eventually? And I have a follow-up.

David W. Hult

Rajat, this is David. We evaluate it every month. I would tell you, we will continue to have this approach as long as the inventory availability isn't there. Again, we think it's a couple of years to press with COVID. And we think next year, you'll start to see some of those cars come back in. So maybe this entire year, we ride with that philosophy. But if the market shifts and it changes, we will adjust quickly to it. The benefit of that low day supply allows us to be pretty nimble. I can say if we chase volume other than our margin being down, our SG&A would have been up and our profitability would have been lower for our shareholders. So again, we're trying to maximize our returns right now. And based upon current market conditions, we think this is a best approach to give the highest returns and have our lowest SG&A.

Rajat Gupta

Got it. And maybe just to get your thoughts on these price cuts from Tesla. I'm curious to with this like -- with this other round of price cuts more recently. Any feedback that you're going from the ground from the GMs, SMs how the consumers are reacting to it? Anything you've heard from the OEMs or need or plans to counter this? Just maybe like what you're hearing on the ground and just see what your thoughts are on the implications of this? And that's all I had.

David W. Hult

Okay. This is David again. It's an excellent question and really complicated and tough to answer. Most of the legacy OEMs are really coming out with EVs now in scale with models -- depending upon whether they qualify for the tax credit or not, that's certainly a good incentive and a good assist. Generally speaking, a lot of the cars coming to market now we're at a lower price point than Teslas. So I assume that's part of the reason on what they did. But not all boats are floating equally, if you will. The demand for EV will be interesting to see how it plays out over the next year relevant to what gets produced. I think traditionally, what you'll see and we've seen for the last four decades, as inventory starts to build, incentives will start to increase. We're hopeful, selfishly, that a lot of those incentives will be driven through leasing because we really think the leasing volume really needs to get back up to speed to get that healthy return over customer and retention levels.

Rajat Gupta

Got it. And maybe just one last one, sorry. On the 2025 target, they were reiterated, it looks like used vehicle growth is going to be a big driver of hitting those targets. Over the embedded situation this year, perhaps extending into next year. I mean, are there any like other offsets that could still get you to those targets, maybe more M&A or maybe more persistent new car GPUs. Just curious around that comfort level -- those the targets? And maybe like just the competence of that has changed versus what you thought initially?

David W. Hult

Sure. This is David again, Rajat. As we stated last quarter, we were on a large acquisition that fell apart at the end. We have looked at other things in the market now. We're not at a point that we would adjust our 25-year target. But we feel, as a team, by the end of the year, we'll have a great line of sight to how we're tracking towards that 25-year target. We can control how we're operating our same-store growth within the market that we're in. But it's a little bit challenging with inventory levels and other things going on right now. So, I would say look for an update for us at the end of '25. But a couple of acquisitions can put us right back on track for that. So it's too early for us to make any updates, and we intend to do that at the end of the year.

Our next question is from Glenn Chin with Seaport Research Partners.

Glenn Edward Chin

Can you speak to the divergence in new unit performance by segment luxury import domestic? Was it a function of the issue you touched on, David, that pricing content of vehicles versus what consumers were looking for and the fact that some of the domestic OEMs were slow to react with incentives?

David W. Hult

Sure. And obviously, it varies by market, whether it's Southeast, Southwest and so on Midwest. I'd tell you, as you can see in our earnings release, on the import side, our largest volume brand is Toyota, the entire quarter, we had a single day supply of vehicles in really the hot models. We didn't really have much inventory at all. Honda was our second, and we had an extremely -- most of the quarter, single day supply. It jumped up towards the end of the quarter, close to mid-teens day supply. So the demand was there and the volume was there to do more, we think at a healthy margin. On the luxury side, Lexus is usually our #1 volume. Again, during the quarter, we had a single day supply of Lexus, and we know our sales were governed in the quarter, and there were more sales available and a lot of cars were pre-sold there. We still see pretty good demand on the luxury side. Now, it's model-based and it's certainly whether it's combustible or EV. But as we sit here today, we think our headwinds are getting our cost structure down on domestic vehicles. And we think we're fairly well aligned on the import and luxury side at this standpoint.

Glenn Edward Chin

All right. So before when you talked about the issue, David, you mentioned that the domestics were slow to come to the market with incentives. (inaudible) question is, has that changed? Or do you expect it to change you expect them to come to market?

David W. Hult

Sure. Stellantis is the one that has the biggest impact on us. We have over 60-day supplies to Stellantis. We also have stop sale trucks in truck markets that make it difficult. So that's going to govern your sales as well. And their incentives have continued to increase, but they were slow to come to the table. So we have heavily contented trucks with incentives that are catching up, and we still have stop-sale vehicles as we sit here today.

Glenn Edward Chin

Okay. And just to confirm, David, that's primarily Stellantis you're not speaking of the big 3 overall?

David W. Hult

Yes. I would say, again, from a balance standpoint, we're seeing a majority of it with Stellantis right now.

Glenn Edward Chin

Very good. And then just a quick housekeeping question. On Clicklane, you normally specify the percent of customers that are new to Asbury. Can you share that for this quarter?

David W. Hult

Sure. It was -- I think it was the same number as last quarter. It was 92%.

Our next question is from Bret Jordan with Jefferies.

Bret David Jordan

Could you give us an update on the insurance products that you acquired to the Larry Miller acquisition? And I guess, is there any -- obviously, you had some internal accounting issues, but is that changing the cadence of that rolling out across the broader Asbury network?

David W. Hult

So just an update on that. We're rolling it out through our legacy stores. We've rolled it into Colorado stores, Texas and St. Louis. We still have our large markets of Georgia and Florida to go later this year. And so, we're making good progress on getting that rolled out, but it is a kind of steady progress over the remainder of the year. The deferral of that income as we roll it out to our legacy stores, that's kind of the hit we take year 1 and then we get to recognize that income over the product life cycle. And so, you'll see that hit kind of roll out toward the end of the year as we put on some of these larger groups in Georgia and Florida. So we're making good progress on target for what we thought we'd be, it's just a slow process throughout the entire 2023.

Bret David Jordan

Okay. And I guess with another quarter under your belt, do you have a feeling for sort of the cadence of the GPU trend? I think in your prepared remarks, you talked about sort of a 2-year trend whatever the new normal is and maybe lower selling expenses. But when you think about sort of the mix of incentive and inventory recovery and obviously high rates -- are we in a world with sustainably higher GPUs than pre-pandemic? Or do you see it going back to the 2,000-ish new front ends?

Daniel Clara

Hi, Bret, it's Dan. It's a supply and demand proposition. And with the current inventory levels that we have, we see that sustaining the moment that we see higher days supply come in and the higher availability of used cars, then certainly, that's going to have an impact to the GPUs. But I think we're a little bit away I don't know exactly how far away we are, but it's not in the near future.

Bret David Jordan

Okay. But do you think we're structurally higher? Do you not expect us to see those pre-20 numbers again on new GPUs? Or -- or are we sort of trending over the long term back to where we were prior to the surge?

David W. Hult

Bret, this is David. Yes, I might be Pollyanna on this, but I don't see us getting back there. I think the OEMs are going to be a lot more efficient and better at day supply, and I think it will float higher. And specifically to Asbury selling off the stores in Crown in Mississippi and with the acquisitions that we had will naturally be higher. And again, last couple of years, depressor cars haven't been available. Average age of the car is 12 years. As long as we can keep the days supply in check, we think we can maintain healthy margins for the next couple of years, albeit they may drop some, we don't see 2019 coming back anytime soon, if at all, ever.

Bret David Jordan

Okay. And on that day supply, obviously, Stellantis you said, over 60%. Is that strategic because they may be the UAW strike example? Or are they just producing for the sake of producing?

David W. Hult

Yes. I would say, I don't know that answer specifically, but I would assume they've had less issues getting with their suppliers and getting the necessary products to put their vehicles content together. We've just been fortunate. But as a reminder, part of that day supply is stop-sale vehicles on trucks that normally turn pretty quickly. So as those trucks sit for a couple of months, and we can't sell them, it's certainly hurting the day supply.

David W. Hult

That concludes today's call. We appreciate everyone participating today. We look forward to talking to you at the end of the second quarter. Have a great day.

