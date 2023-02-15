Q1 2023 Ark Restaurants Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Anthony J. Sirica; CFO, President & Director; Ark Restaurants Corp.

Christopher Love; Secretary; Ark Restaurants Corp.

Michael Weinstein; Founder, Chairman & CEO; Ark Restaurants Corp.

Jeffrey Kaminsky

Roger Lipton

Unidentified Analyst

Christopher Love

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us on our conference call for the 2023 first quarter ended December 31, 2022. My name is Christopher Love, and I am the Secretary of Ark Restaurants.

Michael Weinstein

Hi, everybody. Happy Valentine's Day. First, I want to have Anthony explain where we stand in terms of our balance sheet and the comparison with December of 2021, that quarter, compared to the current December 2022 quarter. Anthony, could you do the honor.

Anthony J. Sirica

Good morning, everyone. Our balance sheet remains strong. Our cash and CDs is $24.5 million, which the CD is now cash. It matured on January 8. Our total debt at the end of the quarter was $21.6 million. Total equity was $61.1 million. Significant changes were -- we had a $4 million decrease in accruals that related to the utilization of catering deposits from the year-end amount because of all the parties held in December and the payment of bonuses and the payment of the FICA taxes that were deferred because of the CARES Act. So there was a number of accruals that were paid for in the quarter. So that came down along with the cash balance from the end of the year.

Michael Weinstein

Thank you, Anthony. So I just want to emphasize that the way we went about signing these Las Vegas leases, we could not -- the rents would -- the new minimum rents took effect in January of 2022. However, we could not book those new minimum rents until we had signed leases. So we didn't accrue for them. Our accountants were adamant that we should accrue until we had signed deals. So the minimum rents were pushed forward. And in the December quarter, we expensed more in minimum rents than the actual minimum rents would be for that quarter because we had this delay until we could book them.

Anthony J. Sirica

Sorry, it was very, very cold in Florida from the 23rd to the 29th. It was like 30 degrees down there.

Michael Weinstein

Yes. So that doesn't help. But in January, we've seen a significant reversal of that. And our restaurants are significantly ahead in January in Florida than they were in the same January period last year.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first questions come from the line of Roger Lipton with Lipton Financial Services.

Roger Lipton

Good summary as usual. Just one quick question. I was a little confused on whether that the rent situation, which you talked about catching up in Vegas and -- what else was it? I forget. Whether it was $300,000 or $600,000 in total? The $300,000 in Las Vegas and the other -- just confusing, whether it was 3 plus 3 or 6 plus 3?

Michael Weinstein

No, it's 3 plus 3. The 3 in the December '21 quarter was a reduction of rent because we signed or finalized an agreement and signed an agreement with the Bryant Park landlord, which we always knew we had that department rent that became just a forgiveness of rent. And that was signed in that December 2021 quarter. So the $300,000 became a deduction from our regular rent payments. So sort of skew the December 2021 quarter by $300,000 of increased income.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our next questions come from the line of [Paul Johnson.]

Unidentified Analyst

Just on the Meadowlands, can you give just your best guess, it can be a wild guess in terms of the possible timing? I realize it's forces beyond our control, including government officials and all that. But what would be your best guess if you had to make money?

Michael Weinstein

I think you got -- I differ a little bit from my partners. We're the third largest shareholder. A developer named Jeff Carroll in the New York is the largest shareholder and then Hard Rock is a 20% shareholder. And I guess, on a fully diluted basis, we're at 7.8% of the casino. I want to remind everybody that we have exclusivity on all the food and beverage if the casino is built with the exception of a carve-out for a Hard Rock cafe.

Unidentified Analyst

That's helpful. And are there -- what is like the governor's position or the senator's position? Has there been any conversation among the higher-level politicians?

Michael Weinstein

Murphy has always been in favor of it from what I'm told. I think he's had some direct conversations where he had said that. The legislature I think is more inclined positively than they have been in the past, because the new legislative body from the last election, I think is better for us if I look at the key people who would move the legislation forward. So I think the situation has improved, but it's still very speculative. So...

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. And then can you give us an update on any possible acquisitions? And are we correct in sort of thinking that the acquisitions that you'd like to make are going to be more and more in the Southeast and the Gulf states? Or has that just been the recent trend?

Michael Weinstein

I'd like to say 1 more thing about the Meadowlands, just so you get an idea of why we think we're in such a strong position. The Meadowlands does more sports betting than all the Atlantic City casinos put together. And I think it's either the first or second best sports betting site in the country. So there would be an inclination, I think, given that traffic and the amount of betting that's already taking place in the Meadowlands that, that would be the favorite site for casino in the north.

Unidentified Analyst

I guess part of -- as long-term investors, I mean, you guys have done a great job certainly and the acquisitions you've done have been at super multiple, super low. The challenge with having sort of a decentralized restaurant base that doesn't have a sort of a common brand is that as you noted in your 10-K, I think your terminology is something like fixed costs don't decrease proportionately with sales. So the hard thing is how do you ever get to much higher levels of EBITDA leaving aside the Meadowlands opportunity unless you just have a lot more restaurants to spread over that fixed cost base?

Michael Weinstein

So it's certainly a fair question. And if you just look at the stock price over time, it has improved very much but we have been a dividend payer and we paid a couple of special dividends along the way. We're very aware of your comment.

Operator

Our next questions come from the line of [Kimo Saito] with RMR Capital Partners.

Unidentified Analyst

Michael, great call as usual. All of my -- most of my questions were answered thoroughly. I just had a question about the operating lease liabilities. I just want some color. In terms of leases that you guys have signed, are there any corporate guarantees that associated with them? Like what portion do you expect that you would own if you had to shut down a restaurant? Or is that unique to each location?

Michael Weinstein

We don't cross guarantee anything here. There are no corporate guarantees on anything we do here.

Unidentified Analyst

Excellent. That was easy.

Anthony J. Sirica

There might be 1 or 2 out there, Michael.

Michael Weinstein

Like what, Anthony, I don't remember -- recall any.

Anthony J. Sirica

Is it Robert guaranteed by Ark?

Michael Weinstein

No.

Anthony J. Sirica

I think there's 1 or 2, but I'm not sure which ones. I mean, we can follow up with off-line, Mo.

Michael Weinstein

Yes. I don't recall anything.

Anthony J. Sirica

I trust Michael's memory better than my own. So I'll check it for you.

Operator

Our next questions come from the line of Jeffrey Kaminsky with JJK Consultant.

Jeffrey Kaminsky

Just a follow-up to comment you made regarding share price and dividend. I think you said in the financial weekend earlier that numbers are back to pre-pandemic 2019 quarter. Obviously, the dividend was eliminated during the pandemic, these regions and stock prices is relatively flat now some of the volatility during the pandemic. Obviously there was some (inaudible). [Matt] said, given the current state of finances and also the interest rate combined it'd be where it is. As shareholders we had that (inaudible) even if the subtle do anything we got a way by wat was a better dividend than what we're getting now. Is there any discussion in consideration about taking the dividend back through two pandemic levels and perhaps some sort of special dividend as shareholders remain patient waiting for the (inaudible).

Michael Weinstein

Jeff, how are you? Jeff, in every board meeting, we discuss the dividend. And as our balance sheet has been bolstered by 2 things. So the businesses are doing better, obviously. And we're not finding ways to spend our capital or cash on the balance sheet fast enough. We discussed it. Look, my interest here, honestly and unfortunate that my family has assets away -- significant assets away from this business. My goal has always been to protect my shareholders. And maybe I've been a little bit too conservative along the way. Maybe there were deals we should have done, where we sort of been more aggressive about bidding for them. Maybe leases that we should have signed that required a guarantee that I didn't want to put the company on the line for. But the goal here has been to protect the shareholders. And we never had a lot of debt. We've never been in a position where we can service the debt that we did have.

Operator

Our next questions come from the line of Roger Lipton with Lipton Financial Services.

Roger Lipton

Mike, I will follow up with capital allocation. I was going to ask, and I will ask what would be the timing of your CapEx in Las Vegas? How much will you spend and when?

Michael Weinstein

So this year, our obligation to MGM, we have essentially 3 leases out there, all of which -- there are 3 leases and there are also letter agreements. So letter agreements sort of cover with the banquet business, the room service, pool service, the employee dining room, none of those things need renovations. The 3 main leases are for the Village Street, which is sort of like a fast food area. America, which is their 24-hour restaurants that we have and Gallagher's.

Roger Lipton

Mike, just real quick. That sounds like $4 million combined maybe including the payroll. Is that lower than the numbers you had thrown out previously, if I recall?

Michael Weinstein

Well, the total obligation was $7.5 million, but the majority of that was going to be spent in America.

Roger Lipton

Okay. Well, that's good news.

