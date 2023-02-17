Q1 2023 Applied Materials Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Michael Sullivan

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Applied's First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me are Gary Dickerson, our President and CEO; and Brice Hill, our Chief Financial Officer.

Gary E. Dickerson

Thank you, Mike. Applied Materials executed well in our first fiscal quarter, delivering results towards the high end of our guidance range. We also grew our backlog for the ninth consecutive quarter. Going forward, we expect backlog to start declining as we move through 2023.

Brice A. Hill

Thank you, Gary. I'd like to start by thanking our team and our supply chain partners for helping us deliver strong revenue in a dynamic environment. On today's call, I'll summarize our Q1 results and provide our guidance for Q2.

Christopher James Muse

I guess was hoping to get a little more color on the backlog side of things. To what degree do you think dollar-wise that will kind of contribute to you here in calendar '23? And as part of that, I guess, how are you thinking about kind of first half versus second half, whether on a fiscal or calendar year basis, kind of silicon trends as that backlog unwinds?

Brice A. Hill

Okay. Great. And thanks for the question. So on our backlog, just step back, we did see a lot of activity with movement in orders during the quarter. As we've described before, we go through our orders each quarter, work with the customers to update them. And there was a lot of movement. We do see the weakness in the market that everybody else sees in the leading edge logic and in memory. But as Gary pointed out, we did have strong bookings in the quarter and our backlog actually grew.

Gary E. Dickerson

Yes. C.J., one other thing I would add is that the largest part of our backlog is with our leadership products, especially MDP and implants. So again, that gives us strength as we go forward.

Brice A. Hill

Yes. And C.J., we're not giving the guidance for the second half, but we'll just say that as I highlighted, more than half of that backlog is in the year, so it's definitely helping the year. It is buffering us Q1, Q2. And it does give us confidence that we had strong bookings in the quarter. And we'll probably talk more about this, but we'll highlight that the ICAPS markets are very strong. In fact, demand has been accelerating in those markets.

And our next question coming from the line of Stacy Rasgon with Bernstein.

Stacy Aaron Rasgon

I actually wanted to dig a little bit into that strong ICAPS demand. Is it coming from -- I mean, is it focused in areas like China where at this point after the restrictions they're going to be forced to take a much harder look at their efforts in trailing node versus a leading node. And I guess as an add-on to that, are you concerned at all about the strength in ICAPS. Is there any concern about overbuild, I guess, as we go through the year, as that gets build out?

Brice A. Hill

Stacy thanks for the question. First of all, it's broad-based. I guess, would be my first answer on the ICAPS. We had significant growth last year that we highlighted when we did our year-end call, and it's actually accelerating into this year. So I'll come back to whether that's a concern or not. China is the largest region and the largest single country driving ICAPS. So it is a focus area. We're actually not concerned that it's going to be affected by trade regulations.

Gary E. Dickerson

Stacy, the one thing I would add too is if you remember, several years ago, you had a lot of used equipment as the foundry business model was emerging. So that really depressed capital intensity for a number of years. And of course, that's not happening now. So capital intensity is up, and our position there is very good.

And our next question coming from the line of Vivek Arya with Bank of America.

Vivek Arya

I'm curious, does your Q2 outlook kind of reflect the trough of memory demand? Or you think there is a lot more memory weakness that you could see in the second half? Because is just that when I look at your outlook, right, it seems to be very different than what we have seen from your other U.S. peers who are down 20%, 30% sequentially in their calendar Q1. And I don't know if it's just the ICAPS strength that explains that delta on just puzzled as to what explains that outperformance? Is it ICAPS, or is it something else? Or have you not yet seen the trough of memory weakness and that is still to come that maybe they saw it earlier, and you could see more of it in the back half.

Brice A. Hill

Thanks for the question, Vivek. We're fairly confident that we're current with our memory customers on their orders. We've definitely seen -- as I highlighted in our booking activity, we definitely have seen significant cancellations and pushouts from memory customers. We think we're current. Mathematically, you're exactly right. The acceleration in ICAPS has more than offset the weakness we're seeing there and any slowdown we saw in leading-edge logic. So that's true. And then we've looked at the leading indicators on the memory side. We're still seeing pricing declines. We're still seeing inventory increases. So we don't think it's turning yet, at least from our perspective, but we're confident we're current with the customers, Vivek.

And our next question coming from the line of Krish Sankar with Cowen.

Krish Sankar

Brice, maybe just for one for you. I notice you did not quantify WFE for this year, and I understand you're probably better at than the industry because of the ICAPS strength. But it seems like the range is anywhere from 70 to 75 and some people talk about $80 billion in WFE this year. But just hypothetically speaking, if WFE is down 20 or so more percent since you're going to outperform, is it fair to assume your revenue growth to be down more like low to mid-teens? And kind of how to think about the earnings power in that scenario given that you're trying to be disciplined on OpEx?

Brice A. Hill

Okay, thanks Krish. So yes, we didn't provide a WFE because we're really just trying to focus on sharing what we're seeing, all the signals that we're getting in the market because were a little bit abstracted from it. As you pointed out, we've got the strength and acceleration in ICAPS that may make us a little bit different. We're also still shipping orders we had from '22. So for us, we're catching up to demand, especially in some of the key differentiated business units that existed before the year. So it's not a perfect match, and it's difficult for us to estimate.

Next question coming from the line of Atif Malik with Citi.

Atif Malik

Nice job in the execution. Surprise, it does sound like ICAPS is the driver for your outperformance at least in the near term versus the peers. And historically, in your Master Classes, you have talked about ICAPs being around 25% of your silicon portfolio. And I'm curious where do you think you're running this business at right now? And if you could comment on within ICAPS is auto or silicon carbide, the strongest area for you.

Brice A. Hill

Okay. Thanks, Atif. I think that we've characterized foundry logic as 2/3 of the business last year. Memory is a little slower this year, so that mix is changing a little bit. And we characterized our lagging edge or the ICAPS portion does about 50-50 with leading edge. So that's the way we characterize it. And that's all thinking of it from a TAM perspective. What we are seeing at the company level is that the ICAPS market is accelerating and growing at a very high rate for the company this year. And we think part of that is driven by government incentives and part of that is driven by the higher intensity and part of that is driven by the strength in the end markets that I highlighted. And maybe, Gary, on the silicon carbide, you could make a comment.

Gary E. Dickerson

Yes, let me just give a little bit more color. So ICAPS relative to market share is similar for us with leading foundry logic. So we've grown share in ICAPS a significant amount over the last few years. It's also accretive to our overall gross margins. Four years ago, I think we've talked about this, we formed the ICAPS IoT, communication, auto power, sensors, organization because we could see these markets we're going to grow it at a significant pace.

And our next question coming from the line of Toshiya Hari with Goldman Sachs.

Toshiya Hari

I had one quick clarification and then a question. Gary, you just mentioned that you expect your ICAPS revenue to double in '23 versus '22. Was that overall ICAPS? Or was that just implant? That's my clarification question. And then my question Gary, in your prepared remarks, you talked about your DRAM business potentially recovering by the end of the year, which to me is a little surprising, just given how weak the trends are in that marketplace today and the inventory situation. Can you kind of share what informs that view in DRAM? And what are your thoughts on NAND as well?

Gary E. Dickerson

Okay. Let me cover the first question is on the doubling of ICAPS, that's specifically implant in '23 versus '22. And part of was just the supply chain challenges that we had in '22 that limited our output. So that's what's happening there in -- with ICAP. And Brice, do you want to cover the DRAM NAND question?

Brice A. Hill

I think in the DRAM and NAND, we have seen the weakening in memory. We do expect that next year will improve on the memory perspective. I don't think, Toshiya, we're going to give an exact moment when the market will turn. I mentioned earlier, we kind of have 3 signals that we can look at internally. We can look at utilization for both NAND and DRAM. And we see utilization lower this quarter and all of our customers are forecasting utilization to be even lower next quarter. We've looked at the pricing of memory, and it looks like it's either declining or declining -- or slightly flattening. And then we've looked at inventories and it looks like inventories are still growing. So I don't think at this point that we can say, call the point in time where memory starts to grow. But we do expect next year that memory will improve and companies will begin to invest again. And it's just difficult to call that moment.

And our next question coming from the line of Timothy Arcuri from UBS.

Timothy Michael Arcuri

Brice, I had a question on backlog. It seems like backlog is sort of skewing your numbers a bit higher than your peers, given how long your lead times began or got to during the upturn. So I'm wondering if you can give us maybe a few more breadcrumbs on the backlog. I think you said last quarter, SSG backlog was $12.7 billion. So I just want to be clear that the SSG backlog went up from that number. And if so, that's kind of like 2.5 quarters of backlog for SSG. And when I think of a normal, you always used to run more like a quarter-and-a-half worth of SSG backlog. So is it right to conclude after all that, that you maybe have a quarter's worth of excess backlog right now as it relates to SSG?

Brice A. Hill

Yes. I think -- thanks, Tim, for the question. So color on it, I would say we did see weakness in leading logic and memory as we described. So a lot of the strength that we're seeing comes back to this acceleration on the ICAPS side. So from a mix perspective, I think that's where a lot of strength in the orders is coming from. And Gary highlighted the growth of implant. So certainly not the growth of total ICAPS is not 100%, but it is very meaningful to us for the year, obviously, enough in Q1 to offset weakness in memory and leading logic.

Timothy Michael Arcuri

So I guess, Brice, just to confirm, so the SOC backlog did go up from $12.7 million?

Brice A. Hill

I'm looking at the data, Tim see if I can see this. Can you see it?

Timothy Michael Arcuri

Yes, sir. Got it. Okay.

Gary E. Dickerson

Yes, maybe one thing I would add that just kind of gets back to a lot of the questions. We do have strength in many of these key technology inflections. We talked in the Master Classes about inflections gate all around, wiring, memory with capacitor formation or new materials PDC strength. We had that Master Class in December. So that's another thing. When you look at the composition of the backlog, just again, wiring alone, we have 1 inflection that enables a 50% reduction in resistance. The dollar per wafer goes up about 3x from 7 to 3 nanometer. So those areas are also helping us in relative performance.

And our next question coming from the line of Harlan Sur with JPMorgan.

Harlan Sur

Given the unprecedented sort of excess inventory situation in the memory space, your memory customers are being very disciplined, right? They're taking drastic actions to rein in supply, even going so far as to push out their technology migration road maps. Typically in downturns, we wouldn't see your customers pulling back on tech migrations, capacity add, yes, but not tech migration. So is the tech migration pullback in the associated higher capital intensity a big contributor the WFE pullback this year in memory? And just as importantly, we just mean the potential for a sharper spending recovery as memory fundamentals start to normalize because all of your memory customers are going to try to aggressively get realigned on their tech migration road maps.

Brice A. Hill

Yes. Thanks for the question, Harlan. I'll start, and Gary will probably want to add something here. I don't think that the inventory situation in the current market is guiding their technology transition choices. I think that will be driven by the opportunity to take leadership positions and improve the cost of the bits and improve the product performance, et cetera. So what does happen is they may have more equipment that they can reuse into their road map depending on what demand is. So they'll make changes and lower their equipment buys based on that. So I think -- I'm not aware of companies for -- that are connecting the technology ramp decision with the current inventory situation and business situation.

Gary E. Dickerson

Yes, Harlan, I would say that your view of memory strengthening, we said DRAM potentially by the end of the calendar year and memory strengthening into '24, we would share that perspective. What I would say is that we are -- we also believe that foundry logic will remain strong going forward. It was in this kind of 2/3, 1/3 mix between foundry, logic and memory. And -- especially with government incentives, you see a lot of government incentives certainly in the U.S., in Europe, Japan, a number of different areas, potentially in India. That could add a few billion dollars per year in additional investment. And again, the profile of higher foundry logic versus memory, we think that's going to sustain for a number of years going into the future.

And our next question coming from the line of Joe Quatrochi with Wells Fargo.

Joseph Michael Quatrochi

I wanted to ask about the backlog fulfillment kind of working that back down to more normalized levels or at least 50% of that kind of where you're at today. How do we think about that from a your ability to increase production supply versus your orders maybe slowing from your customers. I guess, how do we split that out in terms of understanding what's driving backlog there?

Brice A. Hill

It was a little hard to hear the second part of that question. But let me start with working down the backlog, Joe. Thanks for the question, Joe. So I guess the way we're thinking about it, it's hard to estimate the order flow coming in and estimate the exact backlog number. But we've got several business units that are still shipping against demand really that we received last year. And it has been supply constrained. It's -- we're behind 1 to 4 quarters depending on the business unit that we think of. So we think as supply has improved, we'll begin to ship back against last year's orders and recover to a normal position. And the quickest business unit, we'll probably do that in the next quarter. Then we do have 1 or 2 business units that will take into next year to be able to recover that. I don't know, go ahead and -- Joe, can you say the second part of your question, again, there was some line noise kind of blocked it.

Joseph Michael Quatrochi

I apologize. The second part is just trying to understand the other piece of aside from supply is -- are you predicating on orders being resilient to take that long to get back down to a more normalized level? Or are you expecting orders to maybe slow?

Brice A. Hill

I think we're not really -- I guess I would say we're not really expecting orders to slow. Like I said, we're current in the environment. And so as we think towards next year, we expect '24 to be a better year across the whole industry, memory, leading logic, et cetera. So at some point, we expect there to be stability in the market. We saw strong orders this period. I can't predict if it will be strong every cycle. But as we head towards '24, we think there'll be firmer footing.

Our next question coming from the line of Sidney Ho with Deutsche Bank.

Shek Ming Ho

You guys talked about leading-edge foundry and logic spending down slightly this year. I was just hoping that you can double-click on that a little bit. Based on your business, how do you see the ramp of 3-nanometer production, say, by the end of this year as compared to maybe years past for leading edge? And also, how does that compare to your expectations maybe 3 to 6 months ago? And maybe you can talk about transit outside of 3 nanometers, that would be great.

Brice A. Hill

Okay. I'll start on that one, on the leading edge. So I think it's pretty straightforward. The largest leading-edge customers are running at lower utilization at this point. And so they're resizing their capital buys as they look at the utilization level that they are now. So we've seen pushouts or cancellations of some tools related to those customers. And I think it's pretty straightforward. They have lower utilization and they have the ability to reuse some of that equipment into their next ramp. And then I don't think we typically comment on the timing of the other nodes. But Gary, do you want to make a comment about 3 nanometer.

Gary E. Dickerson

Yes, what I would say is that from what we're hearing from customers, the demand for 3-nanometer is very strong, and that looks like that's going to be a very big investment for our customers. And again, for us, the positions there, we've covered that in a lot of the Master Classes, we expect our share of gate-all-around to rise versus FinFET, about 5 points. And we have the majority of the spending in that inflection. I've talked about those wiring inflections where the dollar per wafer goes up significantly from one technology node to the next. And again, we've covered those in the Master Classes. So our position at 3-nanometer is very strong. Our position gets stronger even in 2-nanometer as customers are driving improvements in power and performance. So our position there is very good. And again, what we're hearing from customers is significant demand for 3-nanometer and the timing, we'll let them comment on the timing.

And our next question coming from the line of Quinn Bolton with Needham.

Nathaniel Quinn Bolton

Just hoping you could help reconcile something for me. Obviously, it sounds like the ICAPS business is very strong in 2023. You said China is the biggest part of ICAPS. But when I look at your China revenue, it looks like it's down 40% over the past year from about $2 billion to $1.15 billion. So just trying to reconcile that the slower pace of revenue in China versus the ICAPS strength you're seeing, I guess, is that ICAPS strength really coming from non-China regions? Or do you expect a nice recovery in China as you come through 2023?

Brice A. Hill

Yes. Thanks, Quinn. The strength in ICAPS is broad-based. So it is growing worldwide, but China is the largest country, and most of the demand that we see in China is really ICAPS-related because the memory investments and leading logic investments are essentially 0 or close to 0. That's where most of that investment is.

Gary E. Dickerson

Yes. I would say that relative to ICAPS profile in '23, China is remaining at a similar level. But there is growth, significant growth in the other regions. I think your assumption is pretty close to what we see.

And our next question coming from the line of Mehdi Hosseini with Susquehanna.

Mehdi Hosseini

I have one clarification and one follow-up. The $250 million that is pushed out to the July quarter, could that potentially help with a rather stable SSG revenue trend? I'm just trying to get a feel for how the $250 million pushout could impact SSG 2 quarters out. And then would you be able to help you understand how big is implant within ICAPS?

Brice A. Hill

Yes. Thanks, Mehdi. I'll take the I'll take the $250 million. So we do expect -- none of that demand is perishable. So yes, in your model, I would take that $250 million and add it to whatever you're modeling for Q3. We don't know if we'll get exactly all in Q3, but we think we'll get it most in Q3 based on our current assumptions. And then to the extent that there's weakness in the second half, if there is, then it would offset that to a degree just like you're describing.

Gary E. Dickerson

Yes. Mehdi, relative to implant.

Mehdi Hosseini

Yes, I'm just trying to understand how big is implant within ICAPS.

Gary E. Dickerson

Sorry. Sorry, I didn't push the button. Relative to implant ICAPS, we haven't quantified the amount -- the size of that business. But it is the largest segment within implant Mehdi. And we -- and as I said earlier, that we believe that we can double that, roughly double that implant ICAPS revenue from '22 to '23. We're the leader in that segment, and it is significant. But we have really broad exposure across multiple products within ICAPS. As you know, it's not really shrink-driven, it's more materials and structures-driven market. We're the leader in that market, and we expect that will remain strong in '23 and going forward.

And our next question coming from the line of Brian Chin with Stifel.

Brian Edward Chin

Maybe just in terms of the backlog discussion, I guess it sounds like -- is there a disproportionate amount of the backlog that is geared towards ICAPS, and that's really even net of pushouts or cancellations that may be happening in memory, for example? This is really I guess, the main reason why your revenue is as resilient in terms of near-term shipments, kind of the net product is just beneficial. Is that the right way of thinking about it generally?

Brice A. Hill

Yes. Brian, thanks for the question. I do think it's fair. I didn't parse backlog in exactly the way that you described. But to your point, we're seeing significant strength accelerating demand from our ICAPS customers that's filling in blanks that we get on the memory or leading logic side. And so to the extent that, that our backlog represents the orders that we're shipping, I think it's fair to say that there's a significant amount of ICAPS strengths across that backlog. So I think that dynamic is fair. And just going back to those end markets, we do think it's sustainable. We don't think the strength is anything unusual or driven by any unusual activity. We don't think companies are putting in capacity that they won't use. This is just growth that, as Gary said, that we've seen coming for a while and it's starting to build out, and you might have seen some of the big larger companies in the ICAPS space talking about these investments. So I think you'll see it pretty much across the globe.

Brian Edward Chin

Great. And I imagine some of those cylinders aren't even firing at the moment, too. So that's probably not bad as well.

Michael Sullivan

And operator, we have time for two more questions, please.

Our next question coming from the line of Blayne Curtis with Barclays.

Blayne Peter Curtis

Just curious the message on overall foundry logic. So clearly, ICAPS is up. I'm just trying to understand if you could just talk about what's kind of the trends have been in leading edge. And I think some has kind of talked about it being kind of slightly down for the year as a market. Just kind of curious what you're seeing. You talked about it getting a bit weaker on leading edge. Can you just clarify how much it has? And just walk us through kind of last couple of months in leading-edge foundry.

Brice A. Hill

Yes, Blayne, I think slightly weaker, we won't give an exact number. We may not see the exact number either. But when we look -- when we think about the big customers in foundry logic, that everybody knows, they have had reductions in our capital plans. When we look at leading foundry logic, when we look at utilization, it is low at this period of time. So their customers, our customers' customers are working through inventories at this point in time. But when you start to turn the page, the leading logic is going to invest in the next nodes and put that capacity in place. They may have a little bit more equipment available for reuse but they're going to make those investments. And we expect that and we see that coming through. And so we'll -- when we get past this year, we'll expect to see strength in foundry logic again. Gary, do you want to add anything to that one.

And our next question coming from the line of Vijay Rakesh with Mizuho Group.

Vijay Raghavan Rakesh

Gary on Brice, going back on the backlog, again, I think you mentioned your backlog is current. Does that imply that the memory exposure or memory within that is fairly small given all the cancellations? And then a follow-up.

Brice A. Hill

Vijay, I don't know if -- first of all, it's current. We've definitely gone through and made changes to the backlog based on our current customer situations. Whether we have more exposure or not, it depends on how things go. The macroeconomic factors are also important if there's -- some people think there will be a recession, some people don't. So it really depends on where the economy goes for the second half. But all we can say is we're current. We don't think we're missing signals in the market, and we don't think there's impending changes. It will just depend on which way the underlying demand goes.

Vijay Raghavan Rakesh

Got it. And then on the China side, it is down 14% sequentially, and it looks like probably the third quarter has been going down. Is it fair to assume that it's fairly close to a trough there on the China spend side, given some of the ICAPS commentary that you had out of China?

Brice A. Hill

We won't call it exact trough, but I think it's a fair thought because we expect over time, display will grow. We expect our services business will grow. And certainly, China is mostly an ICAPS businesses at this point, and we're expecting strong growth there. So I won't call a trough, but if you ask, are the effects of the trade rules, have we absorbed those effects, I think the answer is yes.

Michael Sullivan

And now Brice, would you like to give us your closing thoughts today.

Brice A. Hill

Thanks, Mike. Absolutely. So today, we emphasized that our backlog of enabling products are ICAPS growth and our strength and services are helping us to be resilient in this market. We're confident in the long-term growth of the semiconductor industry and committed to building the technology and capacity to support our customers. Thank you all for attending this call. We look forward to seeing many of you at our offices this quarter, and I look forward to attending the Morgan Stanley conference in a few weeks. Mike, thank you, and please close today's call.

Michael Sullivan

Great. Thanks, Brice. And I'd like to add my own closing message, which is please do join us on February 28 for our patterning product launch webcast. You can find a registration link on the Events page of our IR website, where we'll also post a replay of today's call by 5:00 Pacific Time today. So thank you for joining us this afternoon and for your continued interest in Applied Materials.

