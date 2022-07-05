Q&A: Yukon food security advocate explains why 'panic buying' can make things worse

·4 min read
Empty produce shelves at a Whitehorse grocery store on Monday, after a washout closed the Alaska Highway in northern B.C. for several days. A detour has since opened, allowing food trucks and other traffic to again start rolling up the highway into Yukon. (Vincent Bonnay/Radio-Canada - image credit)
Empty produce shelves at a Whitehorse grocery store on Monday, after a washout closed the Alaska Highway in northern B.C. for several days. A detour has since opened, allowing food trucks and other traffic to again start rolling up the highway into Yukon. (Vincent Bonnay/Radio-Canada - image credit)

What happens when the food delivery trucks stop rolling into town?

That's a question some Yukoners were asking this past weekend when a washout on the Alaska Highway in northern B.C. disrupted the daily flow of goods into the territory. Many of those people then decided to go shopping — and soon enough, stores shelves were emptying, and some retailers were enforcing limits on some purchases.

A highway detour is now open and food trucks are again rolling into Yukon. But it may take a few days for shelves to be fully restocked. Meantime, wildfires and smoke have closed other roads in the territory.

Chris Pinkerton is with Food Network Yukon, an advocacy group that focuses on food security. His organization sent out a public advisory on Monday urging people not to "panic buy." He spoke to Yukon Morning's Elyn Jones on Tuesday about it.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.    

Why did you send that advisory this week? 

Well, with the recent washout that happened over Canada Day, where we saw the highway coming into Watson Lake closed and a large shutdown of our traffic, we saw grocery shelves rapidly emptying out.

And so we're wanting to get that message out to the public, to everyone, to remind them that panic buying and hoarding actually exacerbates the situation and makes it take longer before things can rebound back to normal.

When you say 'panic buying,' what do you mean, exactly? 

When we hear from our friends or our family, or from a picture on Facebook, that the grocery stores are getting a little bit empty, that they might be running out of some of the staples, or possibly getting that notification that we're being restricted on what we can buy, people rush in and try and stock up on those essentials to get pantries filled, fridges and freezers topped up.

And on the surface, we understand, because we want to make sure that we're able to get through a hardship.

But we've already got highways open. Trucks are already coming back through. If we can buy normally or even slightly less, acknowledging that we do have a food security issue with trucks coming up, then we can get back to normal in a much shorter timeframe than if we empty out every single shelf and every storeroom buying up things that we truthfully might not even use.

What impact does it have on the stores when people do fill up their carts like that?

Their shelves, their stock is running low, running out, which means that it takes them more time and more effort to get things stocked back up to what we're used to seeing. So we're going to be seeing or feeling shortages on those shelves for a longer period, the heavier we deplete them.

Vincent Bonnay/Radio-Canada
Vincent Bonnay/Radio-Canada

But as I said, trucks are already on the way up. They've got a bypass on that highway. So this isn't a complete shut off, we're not completely isolated, but we do want to keep an eye on what's happening and buy responsibly so that we can support our neighbours as well.

How would you describe our reliance on food from outside the territory?  

At the moment, our current numbers say that we produce somewhere between one and three per cent of the food we need in the territory, and the rest is shipped up through a limited number of supply chains, or supply routes. So we're very dependent on outside food.

But we do have a strong agricultural industry, we do have local options that people can buy. The more that we take advantage of those options, the better their businesses are going to be, the cheaper the prices will eventually become as we see more local businesses opening.

We've had these situations before, with highway closures. How has the food security situation changed, with local agriculture? 

Our local agriculture is, I'd like to say, thriving, there are some amazing farms out there, there's a lot of enthusiasm, but as we see farms opening, we also see population increasing — which is part of the reason that number of production has stayed so low. There are new people getting out every day, working, developing new local food sources, and new people moving in as well.

What's your advice for people today who are opening the fridge and looking at what's in their kitchen right now? 

See what you can do to use up the supplies you have in your house. That's what my family's been doing. And when you go to the store, go a little later in the day, give those trucks some time to come in.

And when you are shopping, don't stock your cart, don't take doubles of other things, especially if you're not going to be consuming it right away. Buy what you would normally buy, or a little bit less.

