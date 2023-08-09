How will new Wales-wide 20mph speed limit law work?

If you are driving in Wales the speed limit is set to be cut from 30mph to 20mph

Motorists in Wales will soon have to limit their speed to 20mph in built-up areas such as village and town centres.

The lower speed limit has already been introduced in some places, where it used to be 30mph.

Last year, the Senedd voted to make Wales the first part of the UK to adopt 20mph as the default speed limit on restricted roads.

It is due to start on 17 September, and has already proved controversial - but how will it work?

Questions being asked include: who will police it, what happens if you are caught speeding and how much will the fine be?

Here we try our best to answer your queries.

What is a restricted road?

The 20mph limit would come into force for all restricted roads, which are defined as ones with lampposts placed not more than 200 yards (about 180m) apart.

They are typically located in residential and built-up areas of high pedestrian activity.

When will the change start?

The 20mph limit begins on 17 September 2023.

The new law to make Wales the first nation to impose 20mph as the default on all restricted roads was passed by the Welsh Parliament in July 2022.

The proposal was given the go-ahead by 39 votes to 15, after initial backing in the Senedd two years previously.

The 20mph limit would come into force for all restricted roads

What law is changing?

The Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 says that it is not lawful to drive a on a restricted road at more than 30mph. That will be amended to 20mph.

Can a 20mph speed limit be enforced?

The Welsh government has said it has been working closely with the police to develop an enforcement strategy.

Currently, the minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three points added to your licence.

Receiving 12 or more points within three years may disqualify you from driving.

If you are caught by a camera, depending on the speed, you will be sent an option for a speed awareness course, a fixed penalty notice or a letter telling you to go to court.

If you are stopped by the police they can give you a verbal warning, send you a fixed penalty notice, offer a speed awareness course or order you to go to court.

However drivers will be given time to adjust to the change, the Welsh government has said.

Some firefighting staff will help police enforce the new limit as part of their existing safety work.

An education campaign ahead of the change involving police, firefighters and other community groups is using roadside speed checks in existing 20mph zones.

Instead of fines, speeding drivers will be offered the chance to watch a video about the dangers of speeding and the benefits of slowing down.

Would any restricted roads not be 20mph?

The Welsh government has acknowledged the new lower limit may not be appropriate everywhere and has said local authorities can make exceptions, though not outside schools.

For example, Flintshire council has already identified 15 roads that could be exempt from the new policy.

The Welsh government has produced an interactive map showing the status of current and proposed exemptions to the 20mph speed limit.

Will people comply with a 20mph speed limit?

There has been a pilot scheme running in eight areas of Wales since 2021. They are St Dogmaels in Pembrokeshire, St Brides Major in the Vale of Glamorgan, Llanelli (north), Buckley in Flintshire, Cardiff (north), Cilfrew in Neath Porth Talbot, Abergavenny and Severnside (Caerwent, Caldicot, Magor and Undy) in Monmouthshire.

Interim data shows the number of drivers complying with the 20mph speed limit rose from 45% at the start of the trial to 64%.

Many areas of London now have 20mph as the default speed for residential roads, while Scotland plans to follow Wales' lead and make the policy nationwide by 2025.

Many cities and towns across the UK now have 20pmh zones as the norm for residential areas. even if the local authority does not have a blanket policy across the whole area.

How much will the Welsh 20mph zone cost?

The cost of bringing it in has been estimated at £33m.

But the Welsh government claims that improved road safety and a reduction in average speeds could result in a £58m saving over 30 years because of reduced emergency service demand and subsequent hospital treatment.

Stopping distances

Who will pay for it?

The Welsh government has said the direct financial cost of the policy falls "almost entirely" on its shoulders, and it is funding the capital works carried out by the local authorities through grants.

How much does lower speed reduce risk?

Latest police data from 2022 shows just over half - 51% - of the 4,442 people hurt in collisions in Wales happened on 30mph roads and in 23% of them, someone was killed or seriously injured. The total number of injuries fell by 23.5% compared to 2019.

Campaigners argue the chances of someone surviving being hit by a car at 20mph rather than 30mph is seven times higher while stopping distances are almost halved.

Why do some ministers think it will benefit the environment?

Ministers in the Senedd have been promoting sustainable travel - such as cycling or walking - after Wales declared a climate emergency in 2019 and aims to become carbon net zero by 2050.

They think a lower limit might encourage a change in behaviour.

Is there a Welsh 20mph petition against the changes?

Nearly 22,000 people signed a petition to the Senedd to halt the changes to the law. The petition closed in June and was debated by members of the Senedd on 28 June.

It was being considered by the Petitions Committee when this article was published.

There is also visible opposition from some drivers who are tying red ribbons to the front of their vehicles in protest.