Q-Net Security adds Cybersecurity Leaders to its Board of Advisors

L-R: Dr Branko Terzic, Melissa Hathaway, Mike 'Gus' Gustafson, Marc Rogers

ST LOUIS, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Net Security, Inc. (QNS) is announcing four cybersecurity luminaries have joined their Board of Advisors — including a cybersecurity powerhouse, a world-renowned hacker, a Royal Adjutant, and an acclaimed tech entrepreneur.



A security partner of the U.S. Air Force, Q-Net Security understands no software is ever truly secure, and certainly insufficient to secure critical infrastructure — such as the electrical grid, pipelines, and manufacturing plants.

“Cyberattacks that shut down our infrastructure and put our citizens at risk should be a thing of the past,” says Q-Net Security CEO, Dr. Ron Indeck.

Q-Net’s immutable hardware security (HardSec) delivers a provably secure network overlay to prevent network intrusions.

The Board of Advisors will join Q-Net’s team of scientists, entrepreneurs, and engineers behind the technology touted as, “the strongest commercially-available cybersecurity solution”.

The first appointment is Melissa Hathaway, a globally recognized thought leader in the fields of cybersecurity and digital risk management who spearheaded the Cyberspace Policy Review for President Barack Obama and led the Comprehensive National Cybersecurity Initiative (CNCI) for President George W. Bush. She received the National Intelligence Reform Medal, and the National Intelligence Meritorious Unit Citation for her leadership. She brings a unique combination of policy and technical expertise, as well as board room experience to Q-Net Security.

“I am delighted to be joining the Q-Net Security team. I look forward to working with the company’s leaders and distinguished board of advisors to shape a safer and more secure cyberspace,” Hathaway added.

For an organization designed to stop hackers, it makes sense to have one of the world’s best white-hat hackers on your team. Marc Rogers is renowned for hacking things like Apple's TouchID and the Tesla Model S. In his role as technical advisor on “Mr. Robot,” he helped create hacking scenarios for the show. He's also an organizer and Head of Security for the world’s largest hacking conference, DEF-CON.

Another industry expert, The Honorable Dr. Branko Terzic, is a former Commissioner of both the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and State of Wisconsin Public Service Commission. Terzic, who also served as CEO of Yankee Energy Systems, is an internationally recognized regulator, management consultant, and expert witness in the energy, public utility, and infrastructure industries. He served as a regulatory policy leader at Deloitte Services and is an expert in utility regulation and distributed electricity resources.

Also joining the Board of Advisors is Mike ‘Gus’ Gustafson, who also currently serves as Chairman of the Board to Druva —a data resiliency cloud platform with expertise in ransomware recovery. He brings more than 25 years of experience to Q-Net, having successfully led multiple technology companies across infrastructure and software offerings, as well as high growth businesses from pre-revenue to multi-billion dollar revenues, leading to multiple positive exits.

“These four leaders will provide exceptional counsel to our executive team as we continue to grow and revolutionize the cybersecurity space,” stated Indeck.

