Q&A with Kell Brook on Amir Khan and the welterweight division

Kell Brook makes his return to the ring against Australia's Michael Zerafa (25-2, 14 KOs) in a WBA world super welterweight eliminator on Dec. 8 at the Sheffield Arena in the United Kingdom. This could be the last time Brook (37-2, 26 KOs) fights in his hometown of Sheffield; he has set his sights on the welterweight and super welterweight divisions if the Battle of Britain fight against Amir Khan fails to materialize.

Sporting News caught up with the former IBF welterweight champion at Bramall Lane, the home of Brook's beloved Sheffield United F.C.

(Editor's note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)

SPORTING NEWS: We’re at Bramall Lane, where you fought Errol Spence Jr. A lot has happened since then, just the one fight but a very intense journey. You’ve described yourself as being reborn; can you tell us why that is?

KELL BROOK: I think it’s just a new look, a new trainer and a fresh start. Being in one place in Fuerteventura (Spain) throughout all the camp instead of coming back and forth and working around other people. I needed to concentrate on myself. Like I said, I feel reborn. I've been in charge of my own training camp. I’m putting 100 percent in, and if anything happens the whole of the blame is on me.

SN: Your opponent is Michael Zerafa. What are your thoughts on him?

KB: He’s going to be game. This is his golden ticket in beating me — you know he’s trying to derail me because this is his world title fight, and I know myself from being an underdog and challenging for a world title, I know what he’s going to bring. He’s trained 100 percent and going to be very determined to beat me. But like I said, I’m 100 percent and I’m looking forward to dazzling and performing on Saturday night. I feel very happy and I’m a dangerous man.

SN: You’ve said this your last fight in Sheffield. You’ve had some great nights here. Will it be an emotional fight?

KB: It could bring a tear to my eye, walking out and me knowing it could be the last one in Sheffield. It’s going to be emotional, but the fans are going to be behind me, and I’m going to absorb all that noise and atmosphere. I love the steel city of Sheffield, so I’m just going to enjoy the moment.

SN: Amir Khan said at the "Creed II" premiere that the fight between you two had to happen next. Where are we with the negotiations?

KB: Amir Con, the con man. I’m fighting Saturday, so my mind and everything about me is on facing Michael. But I’m hearing on social media that Khan is looking at Terence Crawford and he’s lying to the British public again. He looked me in the eye and shook my hand at Tony Bellew’s last fight and said we will fight next; now I’m hearing that it’s not. He keeps running and moving the goal posts. I thought with him signing with Matchroom that we would fight, but it’s his last fight with Matchroom. He’s moved them off with this fight. I thought we could announce this fight, me and Khan in the ring on Saturday, but it’s not looking like it will happen now.

SN: Do you feel Khan ever intended to fight you?

KB: I don't think he ever intended. I don't know what’s going through his head, if it's a smokescreen for negations for this fight. He keeps saying this fight is always going to be there, but it's not always going to be there. I've tried my best to make it happen; if he’s not willing to make it happen next, then I'm going to fight those top boys in America and think about my own career. I can’t hang around for him. He's a drama queen. He's like the "Khandashian show." He’s a clown.

SN: Do you give Khan a chance against Crawford, if it does happen?

KB: I don't give him a chance in the fight, you know. This is boxing, but I don’t think he’s at the level for Terence Crawford.

SN: So, in your mind, if it doesn’t happen next, it doesn’t happen at all?

KB: Of course, I'm not hanging about for him. Who's he? I got to fight the guy that want to fight and want to fight the best, and they are the guys in America.

SN: So, what weight will you be looking to fight at if you’re not facing Khan at 147 pounds?

KB: I’ll be looking at welterweight and super welterweight. Between them ranges, because I can fluctuate. I'm that good. I'm big enough for both weight divisions. Whatever makes the best sense will be the route I'll be going down.

SN: This is the final eliminator for the WBA belt which is held by Jarred Hurd.

KB: I would definitely fancy fighting any of them top boys. You know the top fighters will fight the top fighters. I've been in with (Gennady) Golovkin and Spence Jr. I'll fight the very best out there. Hurd has a title, so I'll be gunning him down.

SN: Who do you think is the No. 1 fighter in the welterweight division?

KB: It's debatable — it's that good, it's hard to split them. It's good that they are all fighting each other, but you got to side with Errol Spence Jr. at the minute. He's arguably the No. 1 welterweight in the division

SN: You've said you’re reborn. How much have you got left in the tank?

KB: I've got three, four, maybe five years left with the way I'm feeling. I'm like a teenager. I've got years left to give and at the highest level, too.