The Q India Celebrates 100th Episode of "Bolly2Box" on SNAP India

Content Partnership With Nirvana Digital Generates Over 350 Million Views and 26 Million Minutes Spent Viewing

MUMBAI and TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Global media company QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India has delivered the 100th episode of the hit series, "Bolly2Box" produced by Nirvana Digital, via Snapchat India. "Bolly2Box" has become a "go to" show on the Snap platform generating massive viewership numbers during its run including receiving over 350 Million unique views, 26 Million minutes viewed and average daily viewership of over 150,000 unique viewers. This growth has happened in conjunction with ad revenue for the series continuing to increase month over month during its run. The Q India receives a share of all ad revenues generated by the series.

Snapchat (NYSE: SNAP) Chief Strategy Officer Jared Grusd recently reported that the messaging app's users rose 150% in India versus a year ago. Research firm Apptopia has projected that there are at least 20 Million Snapchat users in India and the market has become a key focus for growth. This comes on the heels of Snap competitor Facebook investing $5.7 Billion into leading mobile and digital platform group Reliance Jio. India has risen to become a key market for digital growth in part due to estimates that it has a larger population of people under the age of 25 than any country in the world.

"Bolly2Box" is a mixture of the latest Bollywood news and gossip and is powered by Nirvana Digital and The Q India. It launched on the Snap Platform on September 27, 2019. Nirvana Digital produces and distributes content across multiple content categories and has been a leader in empowering digital content creators in India to monetize content globally. Manu Kaushish and Pinakin Thakkar of Nirvana Digital commented, "We are thrilled that Bolly2Box has delivered such a popular and high quality mobile first experience to Snap users. It is gratifying to have reached 100 episodes over the last year with such spectacular viewership numbers and this serves as a testament to the incredible market India has become for young consumers of quality digital content".

The Q India is an advertiser supported Hindi language channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 800 programs, it now reaches an audience of over 610 million via 50 million television homes with partners including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH & SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 180 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream and Amazon Fire TV.

Curt Marvis, Co-Founder and CEO of QYOU Media commented, "Bolly2Box is yet another indication of how our strategy to deliver great digital programming to Young India is working. The viewership numbers also underscore the reason there is massive investment going into India by companies across media and digital platforms. We value our growing relationship with Snapchat in India and look forward to continuing to work with Nirvana Digital and other leading content creators to deliver more hit programming into the market".

