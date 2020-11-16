PharmaCielo to Hold Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results





TORONTO and RIONEGRO, Colombia, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - PharmaCielo Ltd. ("PharmaCielo" or the "Company") (TSXV: PCLO) (OTCQX: PCLOF), the Canadian parent of Colombia's premier cultivator and producer of medicinal-grade cannabis oil, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., announced today that it will host a conference call on Monday, November 30th, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by David Attard, CEO and Scott Laitinen, CFO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: November 30th, 2020 | Time: 8:00am ET

Participant Dial-in: 416-764-8650 or 1-888-664-6383

Replay Dial-in: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541

Conference ID: 60606383

Playback #: 606383 (Expires December 14, 2020)

Listen to webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1402171&tp_key=1965ad980c

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV: PCLO, OTCQX: PCLOF) is a global company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo's principal (and wholly owned) subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., headquartered at its cultivation and processing centre located in Rionegro, Colombia.

The board of directors and executive team of PharmaCielo are comprised of a diversely talented group of international business executives and specialists with relevant and varied expertise. PharmaCielo recognized the significant role that Colombia's ideal location plays in building a sustainable business in the medical cannabis industry, and the Company, together with its directors and executives, is executing on a business plan focused on supplying the international marketplace.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

