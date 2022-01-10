Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 Nine Month and Third Quarter Financial Results

Q.E.P. Co., Inc.
·12 min read

Record Nine Month Net Sales of $339.2 million
Nine Month Net Income of $7.7 million

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (the “Company” or “QEP”) today reported its consolidated results of operations for the first nine months and third quarter of its fiscal year 2022, which ended on November 30, 2021.

QEP reported net sales of $339.2 million for the nine months ended November 30, 2021, an increase of $51.2 million or 17.8% from the $288.0 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2021. The Company reported net sales of $111.9 million for the quarter ended November 30, 2021, an increase of $13.0 million or 13.1% from the $98.9 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2021. The increase in net sales for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the prior year reflects strong economic activity in the current year and the adverse impact of the worldwide economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during the first quarter of the prior year.

Lewis Gould, Executive Chairman, commented on the Company’s results, “Despite significant inflationary pressures and unprecedented disruption in the global supply chain, demand for the Company’s products remains strong in all geographic segments and channels. The Company, in close collaboration with our customers, continues to monitor the impact of rising product costs, and has implemented appropriate price increases to moderate margin erosion. We have also increased our investment in inventory to ensure product availability and service levels to our customers and continue to invest in the sales support infrastructure necessary to drive our market expansion initiatives.”

The Company’s gross profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was $92.8 million compared to $81.8 million in the corresponding fiscal 2021 period, an increase of $11.0 million or 13.5%. Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $30.5 million, representing an increase of $1.8 million or 6.4%, from $28.7 million in the corresponding fiscal 2021 period. The Company’s gross margin as a percentage of net sales for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was 27.4% and 27.2%, respectively, which decreased from 28.4% and 29.0% in the corresponding prior fiscal year periods, respectively. The decrease in gross margin as a percentage of net sales was due to increased inbound freight and product costs that have not been fully recovered through customer price increases during the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Operating expenses for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $81.1 million and $26.4 million, respectively, or 23.9% and 23.6% of net sales in those periods, compared to $72.8 million and $25.4 million, respectively, or 25.3% and 25.6% of net sales in the comparable fiscal 2021 periods. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher shipping costs related to sales volume, along with higher personnel and market costs from the Company’s reinvestment in sales support infrastructure that was suspended or reduced during the prior year’s economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, during the prior year, the Company’s non-US based operations benefited from non-recurring local government subsidies received for maintaining certain employment levels during the pandemic.

The lower interest expense during the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year was principally due to a reduction in borrowings under the Company’s credit facilities.

The provision for income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes was 28.0% for the first nine months and third quarter for both fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021.

Net income for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $7.7 million and $2.7 million, respectively, or $2.31 and $0.81, respectively, per diluted share. For the comparable periods of fiscal 2021, net income was $5.5 million and $2.1 million, respectively, or $1.66 and $0.63, respectively, per diluted share.

Earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) before restructuring charges for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $14.8 million and $5.1 million, respectively as compared to $13.5 million and $4.8 million for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2021, respectively.

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

November 30, 2021

November 30, 2020

November 30, 2021

November 30, 2020

Net income

$

2,721

$

2,104

$

7,740

$

5,535

Add:

Interest expense, net

343

391

993

1,253

Provision for income taxes

1,058

818

3,009

2,153

Depreciation and amortization

1,019

1,180

3,093

3,402

Restructuring charges

-

301

-

1,110

EBITDA before restructuring charges

$

5,141

$

4,794

$

14,835

$

13,453

Cash provided by operations during the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was $5.1 million as compared to $30.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, principally reflecting an increase in investment in inventory to mitigate delays in stock replenishment caused by supply chain disruptions and the rising cost of inbound freight from Asia. During the first nine months of fiscal 2021, cash from operations was used primarily to fund capital expenditures and increase cash balances. In the prior fiscal year period, cash provided by operations was used primarily to pay down debt.

Working capital as of November 30, 2021 was $51.4 million compared to $44.7 million at the end of fiscal 2021. Aggregate debt, net of available cash balances at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $17.6 million or 22.8% of equity, a decrease of $5.4 million compared to $23.0 million or 32.4% of equity at the end of fiscal 2021.

Conference Call Information

The Company will be hosting the following conference call to discuss its financial results and answer questions.

Date:

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Time:

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in Numbers:

888-220-8451 (US or Canada)

+1 646-828-8193 (International)

Confirmation Code:

1589898

Replay:

719-457-0820; Passcode: 1589898

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring and installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment as well as a complete line of hardwood, luxury vinyl, and modular carpet tile. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, professional specialty distribution outlets, and flooring dealers under brand names including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Vitrex®, Brutus®, PRCI®, Plasplugs®, Tomecanic®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Apple Creek®, Homelux®, Capitol® and XPS Foam™. Brand names featured under QEP’s Harris Flooring Group® include Harris®, Kraus® and Naturally Aged Flooring™.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Please visit our website at www.qepcorporate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding emergence of the world from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's belief that it is positioned to respond to evolving uncertainties related thereto, the Company's shifting of its focus to new challenges presented by (i) scarcity and rising cost for raw materials and transcontinental freight, (ii) the weakening U.S. Dollar, (iii) shifts in global sourcing patterns and (iv) general inflationary pressures, economic conditions, sales growth, price increases, profit improvements, product development and marketing, operating expenses, cost savings, acquisition integration, operational synergy realization, global sourcing, political uncertainty, cash flow, debt and currency exchange rates. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

-Financial Information Follows-

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

November 30,

November 30,

November 30,

November 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

$

111,942

$

98,941

$

339,211

$

288,008

Cost of goods sold

81,455

70,277

246,396

206,257

Gross profit

30,487

28,664

92,815

81,751

Operating expenses:

Shipping

12,248

11,544

37,461

32,516

General and administrative

7,467

6,897

22,453

20,858

Selling and marketing

6,723

6,687

21,524

18,780

Restructuring

1

301

58

1,110

Other income, net

(74

)

(78

)

(423

)

(454

)

Total operating expenses

26,365

25,351

81,073

72,810

Operating income

4,122

3,313

11,742

8,941

Interest expense, net

(343

)

(391

)

(993

)

(1,253

)

Income before provision for income taxes

3,779

2,922

10,749

7,688

Provision for income taxes

1,058

818

3,009

2,153

Net income

$

2,721

$

2,104

$

7,740

$

5,535

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

0.82

$

0.63

$

2.32

$

1.66

Diluted

$

0.81

$

0.63

$

2.31

$

1.66

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding:

Basic

3,335

3,335

3,335

3,335

Diluted

3,344

3,343

3,345

3,338


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

November 30,

November 30,

November 30,

November 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income

$

2,721

$

2,104

$

7,740

$

5,535

Unrealized currency translation adjustments

(612

)

160

(1,281

)

835

Comprehensive income

$

2,109

$

2,264

$

6,459

$

6,370


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except per share values)

November 30, 2021

February 28, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Cash

$

15,015

$

10,905

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $888

and $1,059 as of November 30, 2021 and February 28, 2021, respectively

52,959

53,183

Inventories

85,406

67,032

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,409

6,829

Prepaid income taxes

-

736

Current assets

157,789

138,685

Property and equipment, net

10,415

11,398

Right of use operating lease assets

16,447

16,417

Deferred income taxes, net

3,402

3,436

Intangibles, net

10,686

12,454

Goodwill

2,375

2,493

Other assets

3,333

2,840

Total Assets

$

204,447

$

187,723

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Trade accounts payable

$

48,513

$

40,900

Accrued liabilities

26,220

23,475

Current operating lease liabilities

5,067

5,196

Income taxes payable

1,480

-

Lines of credit

21,754

21,010

Current maturities of notes payable

3,343

3,417

Current liabilities

106,377

93,998

Notes payable

7,519

9,438

Non-current operating lease liabilities

12,478

12,336

Deferred income taxes

172

172

Other long term liabilities

679

851

Total Liabilities

127,225

116,795

Preferred stock, 2,500 shares authorized, $1.00 par value; 0 shares

issued and outstanding at November 30, 2021 and February 28, 2021

-

-

Common stock, 20,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value;

4,005 shares issued, and 3,309 shares outstanding at

November 30, 2021 and February 28, 2021

4

4

Additional paid-in capital

11,251

11,251

Retained earnings

79,360

71,785

Treasury stock, 696 shares held at cost at November 30, 2021

and February 28, 2021

(9,082

)

(9,082

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(4,311

)

(3,030

)

Shareholders' Equity

77,222

70,928

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

204,447

$

187,723


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended

November 30,

November 30,

2021

2020

Operating activities:

Net income

$

7,740

$

5,535

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:

Gain on sale of property

(88

)

-

Restructuring

-

(260

)

Depreciation and amortization

3,093

3,402

Other non-cash adjustments

(27

)

132

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

Accounts receivable

(522

)

526

Inventories

(19,806

)

6,999

Prepaid expenses and other assets

5,401

2,155

Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities

9,264

12,090

Net cash provided by operating activities

5,055

30,579

Investing activities:

Acquisitions

-

(448

)

Capital expenditures

(819

)

(576

)

Proceeds from sale of property

1,173

252

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

354

(772

)

Financing activities:

Net borrowings (repayments) under lines of credit

1,369

(18,634

)

Net borrowings (repayments) of notes payable

(2,047

)

857

Purchase of treasury stock

(90

)

(90

)

Principal payments on finance leases

(82

)

(68

)

Dividend paid

(165

)

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,015

)

(17,935

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(284

)

413

Net increase in cash

4,110

12,285

Cash at beginning of period

10,905

4,999

Cash at end of period

$

15,015

$

17,284


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except shares data)

Accumulated

Other

Total

Preferred Stock

Common Stock

Paid-in

Retained

Treasury

Comprehensive

Shareholders'

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Capital

Earnings

Stock

Income

Equity

Balance at February 29, 2020

-

$

-

3,826,642

$

4

$

11,087

$

64,887

$

(8,869

)

$

(4,368

)

$

62,741

Net income

6,898

6,898

Unrealized currency translation adjustments

1,338

1,338

Purchase of treasury stock

(213

)

(213

)

Stock-based compensation expense

164

164

Stock dividend

178,728

-

Balance at February 28, 2021

-

$

-

4,005,370

$

4

$

11,251

$

71,785

$

(9,082

)

$

(3,030

)

$

70,928

Net income

7,740

7,740

Unrealized currency translation adjustments

(1,281

)

(1,281

)

Dividend paid

(165

)

(165

)

Balance at November 30, 2021

-

$

-

4,005,370

$

4

$

11,251

$

79,360

$

(9,082

)

$

(4,311

)

$

77,222

CONTACT:
Q.E.P. Co., Inc.
Enos Brown
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
561-994-5550


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Spain's Victor Lapeña named head coach of Canadian women's basketball team

    Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft

    The St. John's Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft, complete with Canadian passports. Want to stop goals? Try towering goalkeeper Luka Gavran, a Hamilton native who stands between 6-5 and 6-6. Need to score goals? How about dangerous forward Tani Oluwaseyi of Mississauga, Ont., the 2019 Big East Offensive Player of the Year. Gavran and Oluwaseyi were part of a global Red Storm team that featured talent from Denmark, England, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sp

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. "It's good to get the nice 70th win on home soil, back to back," he said with a smile. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a rep

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Canada's Kripps wins two-man bronze, Friedrich wins gold for 100th World Cup medal

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany's Francesco Friedrich won Saturday's two-man bobsled race at Winterberg while Canada's Justin Kripps joined him on the podium with a third-place finish. Friedrich earned the 100th medal of his World Cup career, including one claimed in a team event in 2013. He teamed with Alexander Schueller to win in 1:49.78, getting his 13th victory in his last 14 World Cup two-man events. Germany also got the silver, with the sled of Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer finish

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Host Cameroon wins as African Cup opens under virus shadow

    YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored two penalties in quick succession as the host country came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the African Cup of Nations' opening game Sunday, lifting the mood of a tournament burdened throughout the buildup by the coronavirus pandemic. Aboubakar slotted the first penalty to the right side of the goal in the 40th minute and the second to the left side in the third minute of first-half injury time. It left a large crowd at Ol

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy