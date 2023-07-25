What is a Q Collar? Device seen on pitch at Women’s World Cup 2023
One of the breakout stars of the 2023 Women’s World Cup has not been a player, but a device which is aimed at stopping injury.
Canadian midfielder Quinn made headlines in becoming the first out, transgender, non-binary athlete to compete at the Olympics in 2021 — and has now led the way for their use of a Q-Collar.
The device has already been seen in the NFL (National (American) Football League) and can count US lacrosse player Taylor Cummings as an ambassador.
But the Q-Collar might be finding its way onto the football pitch, too, and Quinn was seen wearing theirs as Canada were held to a goalless draw against Nigeria.
What is a Q-Collar?
The branded device is designed to reduce the risk of traumatic brain injuries in sport.
The Q-Collar offers a mild compression against neck veins which can cause a build-up of blood. It is only a small amount but it is said to be enough to act as a cushion in the event of excessive brain movement within the skull.
Who invented the Q-Collar?
According to his website, Dr Julian Bailes is “a recognised leader in the field of neurosurgery and both the short- and long-term impact of brain injury on cognitive function”.
He has a sizeable brand and portfolio within the media for his contributions and appeared as a talking head in the TV documentary Requiem for a Running Back.
Dr Bailes has worked with the NFL since 1994 and was able to develop the Q-Collar from his experience of having worked with American football players.
The device went on sale in 2021 after being cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration.
How do Q Collars work?
The brain moves inside the skull naturally but this can mean that, if there is a blow to the skull, then the organ can become damaged.
The collar, according to Dr Bailes, offers “mild compression against the jugular veins, which causes a very small backfilling into the cranial space”.
Is there any danger with a Q Collar?
Authorities have cleared it for use in the US, saying tests found “no significant adverse events were associated with device use”.
James Smoliga, a professor of physiology at High Point University in North Carolina, told the New York Times that the difference may be psychological.
“The danger with a device like this is that people will feel more protected and play differently and behave differently.”