What is a Q Collar? Device seen on pitch at Women’s World Cup 2023

One of the breakout stars of the 2023 Women’s World Cup has not been a player, but a device which is aimed at stopping injury.

Canadian midfielder Quinn made headlines in becoming the first out, transgender, non-binary athlete to compete at the Olympics in 2021 — and has now led the way for their use of a Q-Collar.

The device has already been seen in the NFL (National (American) Football League) and can count US lacrosse player Taylor Cummings as an ambassador.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But the Q-Collar might be finding its way onto the football pitch, too, and Quinn was seen wearing theirs as Canada were held to a goalless draw against Nigeria.

Quinn plays for Canada against Nigeria with the Q Collar (Getty Images)

What is a Q-Collar?

The branded device is designed to reduce the risk of traumatic brain injuries in sport.

The Q-Collar offers a mild compression against neck veins which can cause a build-up of blood. It is only a small amount but it is said to be enough to act as a cushion in the event of excessive brain movement within the skull.

Who invented the Q-Collar?

According to his website, Dr Julian Bailes is “a recognised leader in the field of neurosurgery and both the short- and long-term impact of brain injury on cognitive function”.

He has a sizeable brand and portfolio within the media for his contributions and appeared as a talking head in the TV documentary Requiem for a Running Back.

Dr Bailes has worked with the NFL since 1994 and was able to develop the Q-Collar from his experience of having worked with American football players.

The device went on sale in 2021 after being cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration.

A close-up of Quinn wearing the collar (William West / AFP via Getty Images)

How do Q Collars work?

The brain moves inside the skull naturally but this can mean that, if there is a blow to the skull, then the organ can become damaged.

The collar, according to Dr Bailes, offers “mild compression against the jugular veins, which causes a very small backfilling into the cranial space”.

Is there any danger with a Q Collar?

Authorities have cleared it for use in the US, saying tests found “no significant adverse events were associated with device use”.

James Smoliga, a professor of physiology at High Point University in North Carolina, told the New York Times that the difference may be psychological.

“The danger with a device like this is that people will feel more protected and play differently and behave differently.”