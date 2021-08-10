The Q and Chtrbox Launch New Platform Targeting India's Fastest Growing Economic Market

BharatBox Delivers 700 Million Tier 2 & 3 Consumers with India's First Integrated Platform Across TV, Digital and Social

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc's (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) two business units in India, The Q and its recently acquired influencer marketing platform, Chtrbox, have today together announced the launch of BharatBox, India's first integrated marketing platform powering brands to reach consumers in Tier 2 & Tier 3 Indian cities across television, digital platforms & social media. Tier 2 & Tier 3 Indian cities, composed primarily of cities with populations of less than one million, are driving the next wave of economic growth in India in 2021, with this trend expected to continue throughout the decade. BharatBox ("Bharat" is an alternate word for India, and is often used by businesses in India to refer to the emerging India beyond its metro cities) will focus on delivering content from India's most popular non-metro creators across television and digital. This new platform will combine the distribution strength of India's fastest growing television channel, The Q, with Chtrbox's deep data driven and cost effective solutions for building successful Tier 2 & Tier 3 targeted influencer driven campaigns.

Tier 2 & Tier 3 India has become the hotbed of growth for both retail and e-commerce. In this fast-developing segment of India's rapidly expanding middle class, everything from luxury goods and apparel to the mobile internet have experienced growth rates that have strongly outpaced India's Tier 1 larger metro areas. India's middle class is sharply on the rise. Assuming India's economy continues to grow as predicted, by 2025 the Indian middle class will number 583 million people, or 41 percent of India's projected population, almost twice the current population of the United States. This has resulted in the creation of hundreds of new markets where consumers are hungry for content and commerce.

The Q, India's fastest growing Hindi language youth oriented television channel, is now available in over 118 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms. The popularity of the brand and ratings has been significantly driven by viewership in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. In addition, it's programming slate has featured hit series from leading social media content partners such as Baklol and Daravni Kahaniya, (each with over 13 million and 5.7 million followers across social platforms respectively) who have already established strong fan bases in these markets.

Chtrbox brings a wealth of influencer marketing experience in working across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, including leveraging local language platforms Josh & Moj. Regional specialists at both Chtrbox and The Q will deploy BharatBox to offer brand specific 360 degree go-to-market solutions that are fully integrated across all distribution platforms simultaneously.

The BharatBox platform will include the following features:

Television Advertisements : Reaching tens of millions of households weekly and targeting specific categories of consumers in key regional markets and demographics.

Influencer-Generated Social Media Content: Impactful multilingual content and brand assets by regional influencers designed to authentically deliver the brand messaging online and via mobile and social platforms.

Branded Content : Original series tailored specifically to regional audiences.

Interactivity and Surveys : Gamified engagement to seek real responses from consumers about new launches/products via influencers

E-Commerce: Opportunities to make direct purchases with discounts, coupons and QR Codes to provide instant purchase potential across all distribution platforms

Pranay Swarup, CEO of Chtrbox commented, "With the power of social media and social commerce growing exponentially, we have seen tremendous success for our brand partners when we have taken their messaging deeper into India with creators. We like to say 1 + 1 = 11 when we describe the power of our joining forces with QYOU Media and specifically The Q India. This marks the beginning of the many ways that we believe we will both lead the market and capture the hearts and minds of what may just be the world's largest new market for commerce and purchasing power...Tier 2 & Tier 3 India."

Added Simran Hoon, CEO of The Q India, "We are thrilled with how quickly we have begun to integrate the power and strength of both companies. The excitement and interest from our brand partners to leverage these unique and combined strengths has us feeling very confident that BharatBox will be a hit out of the gates. Perhaps more importantly, we believe consumers will be thrilled with integrated and branded content that is entertaining, interactive, fun and socially involving as they move towards purchase of a product or service. We are breaking new ground!"

