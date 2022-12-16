Pyroxenite Market Valuation to Reach USD 156.34 Million by 2030 at 4.54% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Pyroxenite Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Application (Iron & Steel Making, Countertops/Kitchen, Building Stone/Dimension Stone, Others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyroxenite Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Pyroxenite Market Information by Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 4.54% CAGR to reach USD 156.34 Million by 2030.

Market Scope

Pyroxenite is a dark-colored intrusive igneous rock made up primarily of ferromagnesian minerals other than olivine from the pyroxenes group of minerals. Magnesium and silica are found in ferromagnesian minerals, which are mostly employed in metallurgical applications. Specifically, in the steel and iron sector, pyroxenite is utilized in blast furnace operations as a fluxing and sintering agent. Compared to dolomite, which is also employed as a fluxing agent in the production of steel, pyroxenite has a number of advantages.

A major factor spurring the overall growth of the pyroxenite market can be the study of minerals and advancements in the geological and geoscience fields, along with the growing use of pyroxenite in a variety of applications, including the production of iron & steel, building stone, metal, and countertops, among others. The overall prospects of the worldwide pyroxenite market present a bright outlook due to the extensive study being done by researchers and scientists linked to the general qualities of pyroxenite, its source, and its potential scope in the future.

According to studies, different forms of pyroxentites have distinct origins, such as metasomatic process, crystal liquid buildup, recycling of lower crystal restites, and re-fertilization of peridotite. In addition, because pyroxenites contain ferromagnesian minerals in addition to olivine, interest in the mineral among stakeholders has continued to rise significantly. According to current observations, a trend that is anticipated to further significantly boost the growth of the global pyroxenite market is the growing adoption of pyroxenite and dunite as a fluxing agent in blast furnaces instead of dolomite, along with high demand for sintering.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 156.34 Million

CAGR

4.54% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Application, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Rapid Urbanization, economic growth, and bolstering infrastructural projects.

Increase in Production Capacities and Advancements in Mining Technologies.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the pyroxenite industry are

  • Tata Steel Ltd.

  • Bharat Mining Company

  • Foskor (Pty) Ltd.

  • TVI Resource Development Philippines Inc.

  • Aegis Group

The main focus of market players is developing new technologies to meet consumer desires. A number of mergers and acquisitions also occur because retaining a substantial market share is an important part of these firms' goals. These factors are projected to have a positive impact on industry growth in the upcoming years.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The worldwide pyroxenite market is presented with considerable prospects due to the rise in demand for pyroxenite in steel and iron manufacturing applications. In the iron and steel sector, pyroxenite is significant. The market for pyroxenite is primarily driven by a focus on lowering manufacturing costs and expanding steel production capacity.

Dolomite is substituted by pyroxenite as a flux material. Pyroxenite use reduces the cohesive zone's resistance to gas flow in the blast furnace, increasing productivity and lowering the fuel rate.

Pyroxenite manufacturers should benefit financially from improvements in pyroxenite mining, manufacturing, and processing procedures. Pyroxenite production capacity expansion is also projected to increase manufacturers' market share in the global market.

Market Restraints:

Ultramafic rocks, which are important alternatives for pyroxenite, include magnesium-rich rocks including dunite, peridotite, saxonite, lherzolite, websterite, enstatitite, and serpentinite. However, more than 90% of all ultramafic rocks are composed of dunite and peridotite.

There are promising alternatives to pyroxenite in the iron and steel industry, including other rocks that are rich in magnesium and flux for dolomite, limestone, and quartz. Manufacturers of pyroxenite have profitable potential due to the increased availability of minerals like dolomite and limestone.

COVID 19 Analysis

As the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide increased quickly, the disease's impact on numerous industries was rather significant. Based on events seen in China and Europe, the construction sector in the United States had similar difficulties, such as disruptions in the flow of materials, a lack of workers, and the closure of construction sites, and numerous other operational operations.

It is anticipated that decreased material supply will encourage aggressive purchasing behavior and could potentially push up national prices for globally in-demand goods. Pyroxenites were less in demand as a result, and there was a risk of price increases as a result of the inability to obtain supplies, which inexorably slowed down the total rate of development of several sectors.

Market Segmentation

By Application

The top applications of pyroxenite are Building Stone/Dimension Stone, Countertops/Kitchen, Iron & Steel Making, and more.

In terms of volume, the pyroxenite market is controlled by the iron and steel-making segment. Throughout the given period, it is anticipated that this tendency would persist. In the production of steel and iron, pyroxenite is used as a replacement for a number of minerals, including quartz, limestone, dolomite flux, and magnesian rocks.

A sizeable portion of the worldwide pyroxenite market is also held by the Countertops/Kitchen segment. Countertops and other decorative items in the kitchen are made of pyroxenite. Modern interior designers are interested in this volcanic rock because of its distinctive texture and characteristics.

Regional Insights

Key companies in the US and Canada have considerably aided in the growth of the pyroxenite market in North America. Pyroxenite demand in the region will also surge as iron and steel output in the U.S. increases.

The expanding building and construction sector and technology improvements are some of the top reasons for the robust market growth in Europe.

Due to a number of variables, including rising government investment, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to become the regional market with the fastest rate of growth. Over the future years, China and India are expected to rule the Asia-Pacific market.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


