Pyrophyllite Ore Market to Hit $180 Mn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Major pyrophyllite ore market participants include Anand Talc, Ohira, Jinhae Pyrophyllite, Hankook Mineral Powder, Pt. Gunung Bale, Samirock Company, SKKU Minerals, Minkyung Industrial, Hankook Mineral Powder, and Shokozan Kogyosho.

Selbyville, Delaware,, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The pyrophyllite ore market valuation is estimated to cross USD 180 million by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .



Increasing utilization of several pyrophyllite-based raw materials in the ceramics sector will positively impact the pyrophyllite ore industry expansion. The adoption of pyrophyllite in ceramic products helps in improving resistance to thermal shocks, translucence, mechanical properties, as well as chemical resistance. It also offers high dielectric strength whilst promoting the crack-free glazing of finished products. Considering its ability to turn mullite under firing temperatures to offer beneficial technical properties, pyrophyllite acts as a vital component in several ceramic products. Rising usage of pyrophyllite in ceramic items, such as tiles, white ware, sanitary ware, and electrical components will also supplement the pyrophyllite ore market expansion.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5466

The low grade segment is expected to exhibit over 5.5% CAGR up to 2032 due to the rapidly expanding construction sector worldwide coupled with the rising demand for roofing materials. Low-grade pyrophyllite is added to shingles and roll roofing to limit adhesion during storage and manufacturing for improving the materials’ resistance to weathering. It is also widely employed in the rubber industry as a dusting agent to minimise costs, lubricate molds, whilst preventing surfaces from adhering together during production. The influx of multiple effective as well as economical techniques to enrich low-grade pyrophyllite ores has increased the product usage in various industrial applications. The rising advances in residential and non-residential building construction worldwide will also fuel the business development.

Story continues





Regionally, Europe Pyrophyllite ore market size is projected to be worth USD 50 million by 2032 ascribing to the surging production rate of electric vehicles (EVs) and the rapidly growing automotive sector in the region. According to SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders), British factories produced a total of 224,011 battery-electric, hybrid-electric as well as plug-in hybrid vehicles in 2021. Improved pyrophyllite plastic materials are deployed in bumpers and automobile dashboards as they can withstand high mechanical strength. Increasing usage in applications requiring high specific heat and electrical resistance will also positively influence the regional industry value.

In terms of revenue, the pyrophyllite ore market share from fiberglass applications is set to cross USD 15 million by 2032. Pyrophyllite is extensively used for making fiberglass batches while allowing the removal of sand from the batch, to offer improved batch-to-melt conversion efficiency and reduced conversion energy. It is thus increasingly deployed in fiberglass production as it possesses high chemical stability, low iron oxide, titanium, and alkalis as well as significant alumina content. Rising adoption as a raw material for e-glass fiber yarn to offer low melting temperatures and excellent mechanical properties will further enhance the product demand.

Some of the leading players in the pyrophyllite ore market include Anand Talc, Ohira Co. Ltd, Jinhae Pyrophyllite, Hankook Mineral Powder Co. Ltd, Pt. Gunung Bale, Samirock Company, SKKU Minerals, Minkyung Industrial Co. Ltd., Hankook Mineral Powder Co. Ltd., and Shokozan Kogyosho Co. Ltd. among others. These companies are constantly implementing several inorganic marketing and demand-based measures to improve their revenue sales while attracting a larger customer base.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/5466?gmpaycod=sugmp

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Pyrophyllite Ore industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Grade trends

2.1.3 Application trends

2.1.4 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Global Pyrophyllite Ore Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry Ecosystem

3.3 Technology landscape

3.4 Industrial specifications of pyrophyllite

3.5 Grade of pyrophyllite deposit

3.6 Pyrophyllite production by key countries

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Pricing analysis, 2018-2032

3.9 Cost structure analysis, 2022

3.10 Industry impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.2 Pitfall and Challenges

3.11 Innovation and sustainability

3.12 Global reserves of pyrophyllite

3.13 Growth potential analysis, 2022

3.14 Porter’s analysis

3.15 PESTEL analysis

3.16 Impact of the COVID-19 on pyrophyllite ore market, by application

3.17 Impact of Russia-Ukraine war on market

3.18 List of Pyrophyllite supplier

3.19 List of potential customers

3.20 Marketing strategy and market risks

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com



