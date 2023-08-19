PyroGenesis Canada Insiders Added CA$2.6m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSE:PYR) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

PyroGenesis Canada Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President Photis Pascali made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$2.5m worth of shares at a price of CA$1.00 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.90). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.55m shares for CA$2.6m. But insiders sold 31.03k shares worth CA$28k. Overall, PyroGenesis Canada insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

PyroGenesis Canada Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We have seen a bit of insider selling at PyroGenesis Canada, over the last three months. Insiders divested only CA$28k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Insider Ownership Of PyroGenesis Canada

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. PyroGenesis Canada insiders own 46% of the company, currently worth about CA$73m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PyroGenesis Canada Tell Us?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, PyroGenesis Canada insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PyroGenesis Canada. For example, PyroGenesis Canada has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

